Is temporary car insurance available in Pennsylvania?

Most car insurance companies don’t offer car insurance policies for less than a six-month term. If you want car insurance for less than six months, you still have some options to protect your vehicle on the road, including nonowner car insurance, rental car coverage, and canceling your policy early.

Short-term car insurance in Pennsylvania

Hugo, a relative newcomer in the car insurance market, offers short-term car insurance in Pennsylvania and several other states. Drivers can start and stop insurance coverage at any time, and the company offers policies for as short as three days of coverage.

Additionally, Hugo charges no down payment or up-front fees. Drivers can choose from three levels of coverage that include their state’s minimum requirements or full coverage. Policies are available for three, seven, 14, or 30 days, or six months.

Getting nonowner car insurance in Pennsylvania

Nonowner car insurance is a type of liability insurance that covers bodily injury and property damage to the other vehicle in an accident. Most standard car insurance options include liability and collision coverage, which covers your vehicle after damage caused by an accident or another object, even if you’re at fault.[1]

Comprehensive coverage is another option with standard car insurance policies that covers your car against theft, collisions, fire, flooding, vandalism, and falling objects.[1]

While nonowner car insurance only covers the other driver’s vehicle and bodily injuries, it can be a good option if you borrow a car frequently and need temporary coverage. Nonowner car insurance can offer additional liability if the car owner’s liability coverage is too low to cover an accident.[2]

You can also use nonowner car insurance to avoid a gap in coverage while you’re in between cars. The available terms for nonowner car insurance will vary depending on the insurer. It’s a good idea to shop around and compare quotes to narrow down the best options for your situation.

Canceling your policy early in Pennsylvania

If you’re looking for short-term car insurance, consider buying a standard policy and just canceling it early. Be aware that you may have to pay an early cancellation fee, but this may be cheaper than paying for the policy through the full term.

To cancel your auto insurance policy with most insurers, you’ll need to call the company directly or contact your insurance agent. While some insurers may allow you to cancel online or over the phone, others may require you to sign and submit a cancellation notice. Either way, the process of canceling your policy is simple, and you can cancel at any time.

Even if you cancel your policy, you still must have car insurance if you’ll be driving your vehicle. In Pennsylvania, each insurer must notify the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) when an insurance policy is canceled.[3] Then, you’re responsible for notifying PennDOT when a new insurance policy is active.

In Pennsylvania, the penalties for driving without car insurance include a minimum $300 fee and a three-month suspension of your license and vehicle registration. Drives must pay an additional fee to reinstate their license and registration.[4]

Getting car insurance for a rental car in Pennsylvania

When renting a car from a rental company, the company should provide a temporary insurance option during your rental period. But first, be sure to check your own car insurance policy before buying any additional coverage.

If you already have car insurance, your existing coverage and deductibles may extend to a rental car if you have collision or comprehensive coverage.[2] If your personal coverage doesn’t apply, car rental companies must offer liability insurance for purchase for at least the state’s minimum required amount. However, this still may not provide enough protection.

Other auto rental companies offer various coverage options to protect against collisions, theft, vandalism, and other damage. You can either accept or decline this coverage. Some credit cards even have rental car insurance as a card benefit, so check your card details to see what’s included.

In some cases, you may also be asked to sign a loss damage waiver (LDW), which isn’t insurance but a waiver of financial responsibility if your rental car is damaged or stolen. Waivers can provide loss-of-use coverage, allowing the rental car company to charge for the time a damaged car is being fixed and unavailable to other drivers..[2]