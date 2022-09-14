>Seguros de Autos>Mississippi

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Southaven, Mississippi (2024)

With liability rates of $41 per month, State Farm is the cheapest car insurance company in Southaven.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Mississippi

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $70/mes para cobertura total en Mississippi.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Southaven is home to many attractions, such as Snowden Grove Park, the Southaven Towne Center, and the BankPlus Amphitheater. While it’s a great place to live, car owners in Southaven pay an overall average of $151 per month for car insurance — slightly more than the Mississippi state average of $136.

The city’s slightly higher rates could be due in part to the higher rate of motor vehicle theft in DeSoto County.[1] The good news is many Mississippi car insurance companies offer affordable auto insurance rates for people in Southaven. Comparing quotes from multiple insurers can help you find the policy that works best for you.

Datos Breves

  • Drivers in Southaven pay an average of $215 per month for full-coverage insurance and $87 per month for liability-only coverage.

  • State Farm, USAA, and Safeco offer the cheapest car insurance in Southaven.

  • For assistance with car insurance in Southaven, you can call the toll-free Mississippi Insurance Department Consumer Help Line at 1 (800) 562-2957.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Southaven

As you shop around for an auto policy in Southaven, be sure to consider factors like your location, marital status, driving history, coverage options, and unique needs. It’s a good idea to compare quotes from multiple insurance companies to get an accurate view of the market’s offerings.

State Farm, USAA, and Allstate are three insurers you might want to explore, as they all offer affordable auto insurance coverage in Southaven.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
State Farm4.5$70$36Young drivers
USAA4.5$72$37Military members and veterans
Allstate4.2$114$58Discounts
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for young drivers: State Farm

Many students in the Southaven area attend schools like Southaven High School and Northwest Mississippi Community College. State Farm offers a number of discounts for these students and young drivers, such as a defensive driving course discount and good student discount.

Ventajas

  • Discounts available for teens and young drivers

  • Rental car and travel expenses coverage available

Contras

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Fewer available discounts than some competitors

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for military members and veterans: USAA

Southaven is home to more than 3,400 veterans, according to a 20172021 U.S. Census Bureau estimate.[2] Veterans and military members in the city can lock in cheap auto insurance rates with USAA.

The car insurance company focuses on the military community, offering Mississippi auto insurance as well as other financial solutions and insurance products, like renters insurance, motorcycle insurance, life insurance, and home insurance.

Ventajas

  • Offers a usage-based car insurance program

  • Rideshare coverage available

Contras

  • Must be affiliated with the military to become a member

  • Gap insurance not available

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for discounts: Allstate

Allstate offers a variety of discounts that can help drivers in every stage of life save money on a car insurance policy. Some discounts include a good student discount, anti-theft device discount, and new-car discount.

Ventajas

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A (Excellent)

  • Personalized customer service through local car insurance agents

Contras

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region

  • Pay-per-mile program Milewise not available in Mississippi

Read our Allstate review
Carolyn - April 24, 2024
Verified

Change in Agency, Considering Switch

I've been with Allstate at the Welsh agency for the past 5 years and the service has been very good. However, since the retirement of my agent, I haven't had the same personal experience with the Carlisle agency and am considering switching to another company.
James - April 23, 2024
Verified

Recommend Allstate

Other than continually raising my rate, I consider them very good.
James - April 22, 2024
Verified

Good

Very good but expensive.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Southaven

Fortunately, a number of large and small car insurance companies offer auto policies to Southaven drivers. Here’s how you can land the best deal on your car insurance coverage:[3]

  • Shop around. Be sure to use an online quote-comparison tool or consult independent agents to get quotes from at least three different car insurance companies. This way, you can zero in on the right coverage for your unique needs and financial situation.

  • Look for discounts. Many car insurance companies offer a variety of discounts to customers, such as a multi-car discount, loyalty discount, and safe driver discount. Take advantage of these discounts to score affordable lower rates.

  • Consider usage-based insurance. Usage-based, or pay-per-mile, insurance may reduce your car insurance costs, especially if you work from home, are retired, or only drive on occasion. Your monthly premiums will be based on the miles you drive.

  • Drive safely. Speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs can all raise your insurance premiums. Practice driving safely to keep your rates low.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Southaven: State Farm

Mississippi law requires liability-only car insurance, which is the cheapest type of auto insurance coverage available. This coverage only pays for injuries or damage that you cause to another person in an accident; it won’t pay for your damages.

State Farm offers the most affordable liability-only policies in Southaven, at $41 per month. 

The table below shows average quotes for liability-only policies from reputable insurance companies in Southaven.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm41
USAA42
Safeco64
Allstate65
GAINSCO65
Progressive66
Nationwide68
GEICO69
National General74
Travelers79
Shelter101
Clearcover105
Direct Auto107
Liberty Mutual107
Foremost112
Dairyland118
Midvale Home & Auto118
Bristol West130
The General153
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Southaven: State Farm

Full-coverage car insurance is typically a combination of three coverage types, including minimum liability coverage, collision coverage, and comprehensive coverage. It can offer additional protection and might be required if you have a lease or loan on your vehicle. Since full-coverage insurance provides more protection, it’s also more expensive than liability-only coverage.

Southaven drivers can find the cheapest full-coverage insurance from State Farm, with rates of $80 per month.

Here’s a look at the insurance companies with the cheapest quotes for full-coverage auto insurance in Southaven.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm80
USAA82
Safeco127
Allstate131
Progressive132
GEICO137
Nationwide141
Travelers146
Clearcover176
National General179
GAINSCO186
State Auto198
Shelter202
Midvale Home & Auto214
Liberty Mutual217
Direct Auto223
Bristol West272
Foremost279
The General286
Dairyland287
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Car insurance requirements in Mississippi

Mississippi is an at-fault, or tort, state, meaning the at-fault driver must pay for the damages and medical expenses of the others, usually through their liability-only car insurance. Drivers in Southaven are required to show proof of insurance to avoid hefty fines and other consequences.

Here are the minimum car insurance requirements in Mississippi:[4]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

While liability insurance is the cheapest type of car insurance, you may want to invest in optional car insurance to protect you financially in different situations. Here are several policies you might want to explore for more protection as a driver in Southaven:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage may kick in after your car sustains damage in non-collision events, like fire, theft, and vandalism.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays to repair or replace your vehicle if you’re involved in an accident with another driver or stationary object, no matter who caused it.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage can save you from high out-of-pocket costs if you get hit by a driver without car insurance or with insufficient coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental car reimbursement

    If you can’t drive your vehicle because it’s in the shop being repaired after an accident, rental car reimbursement can cover the cost of a rental car.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If your driving record contains incidents — like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence (DUI) — insurers will consider you to be a higher-risk driver and charge higher car insurance rates as a result. This is why Southaven drivers with clean records usually pay cheaper rates.

Even if you have a poor driving record, it’s still possible to find affordable auto insurance coverage. This table shows how driving incidents can affect your car insurance rates in Southaven.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
State Farm41545769
USAA42566070
Safeco649398107
Allstate658792109
GAINSCO658591109
Progressive669297111
Nationwide689297114
GEICO699298116
National General74100107124
Travelers79108113132
Shelter101149156159
Clearcover105151175176
Direct Auto107148156179
Liberty Mutual107154162179
Dairyland118163171198
Bristol West130178184218
The General153213224256
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Compared to teens and young adults, senior drivers have a higher car accident mortality rate.[5] Average premiums tend to decrease at age 35 and pick back up around age 70 due to the physical and mental limitations seniors often face.

Here’s an overview of the cheapest car insurance quotes for Southaven residents by age.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$429
20s$238
30s$172
40s$153
50s$130
60s$123
70s$139
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Southaven car insurance quotes by credit tier

Like most states, Mississippi allows car insurers to look at credit when underwriting policies and determining rates. Because insurance companies believe drivers with good and excellent credit are less likely to file claims, they usually offer them cheaper premiums.

A Southaven driver with excellent credit will pay an average of $142 per month, while someone with poor credit may have to settle for an average rate of $279 per month.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Southaven car insurance FAQs

If you’re shopping for car insurance in Southaven, Mississippi, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options.

  • How much is car insurance in Southaven?

    Car insurance in Southaven costs an average of $215 per month for full coverage and $87 per month for liability-only coverage, according to Insurify data.

  • Which insurer has the cheapest car insurance in Southaven?

    State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Southaven, with liability rates as low as $41 per month. Southaven drivers can also find affordable coverage with the city’s second- and third-cheapest insurance companies, USAA, and Safeco, which have liability rates starting at $42 and $64, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Southaven?

    With an above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast, an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), and an Insurify Quality Score of 4.5 out of 5, State Farm is one of the best car insurance companies in Southaven.

    Other top insurers to consider include Allstate and USAA.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Mississippi Crime Statistics. "Property Crimes 2022."
  2. U.S. Census Bureau. "Southaven City, Mississippi."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "How to save money on car insurance."
  4. Mississippi Insurance Department. "Auto Insurance."
  5. Insurance Information Institute. "Background on: Older drivers."
