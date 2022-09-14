Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing
Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Mississippi
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $70/mes para cobertura total en Mississippi.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Less than a 30-minute drive to the state’s biggest city, Madison combines the comfort of a small community with the convenience of a big city. But the proximity to a large city comes at a price. Car insurance in Madison, Mississippi, costs an average of $141 per month, higher than the state average of $136.
You can take steps to find cheap car insurance and find the right coverage, though. Some of the city’s best insurers, like State Farm, USAA, and Safeco, have insurance costs that are nearly half the city’s average. Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap car insurance in Madison.
Datos Breves
Drivers in Madison will find the cheapest liability-only and full-coverage auto insurance policies from State Farm.
Madison drivers pay an average of $77 per month for liability only and $205 for full coverage.
Mississippi insurers can use your credit information when determining your car insurance premiums.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Madison
As a driver in Madison, you can find the best car insurance options from State Farm, USAA, and Allstate. Your finances and the type of coverage you need will help determine which company is the best fit.
As you search for insurance in Madison, consider your budget, driving record, and coverage needs.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$70
$36
Cheap rates
USAA
4.5
$72
$37
Military members
Allstate
4.2
$114
$58
Pay-per-mile coverage
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$38/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$75/mo
State Farm has been in business for more than 100 years and today sells auto and other vehicle insurance, homeowners, life, health, pet, disability, and small-business insurance. Available in all 50 states, State Farm car insurance policies offer multiple ways to save, from customizing coverage types to a robust list of discounts.
The company has far fewer complaints than expected for the industry, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Consumer Complaint Index. State Farm also ranks among the top 10 companies for customer satisfaction in every region in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.
Ventajas
High rates of customer satisfaction
Rideshare insurance available
Contras
No gap insurance
May not be the cheapest choice for drivers with violations
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$39/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$77/mo
In business for more than 100 years, USAA exclusively serves members of the military and their immediate families. The company offers multiple types of insurance products and banking, investing, and retirement services.
Auto insurance customers have access to a number of discounts, including bundling, insuring multiple vehicles, living on a military base, and more. AM Best gave USAA an A++ rating for financial strength, but customer reviews are mixed for service and claims processing.
Ventajas
High customer satisfaction, especially for customer service
Low premiums
Contras
Only available to active-duty military, veterans, military spouses, or children of service members or veterans
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$61/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$122/mo
Founded by Sears department store executives in 1931, Allstate offers auto, home, motorcycle, ATV, renters, condo, and term life insurance. Operating in all 50 states, the company has superior ratings from AM Best for financial strength and credit. However, Allstate has many negative reviews on consumer websites and a slightly higher-than-average complaint rating on the NAIC complaint index.
Allstate offers many discounts, including for good students, multiple policies, bundling auto and home insurance, new vehicles, safe driving, and a good payment history.
Ventajas
Well-established with superior ratings from AM Best
Pay-per-mile option available
Contras
Low customer satisfaction
Rates are merely average compared to other insurers
I've been with Allstate at the Welsh agency for the past 5 years and the service has been very good. However, since the retirement of my agent, I haven't had the same personal experience with the Carlisle agency and am considering switching to another company.
James - April 23, 2024
Verified
Recommend Allstate
Other than continually raising my rate, I consider them very good.
James - April 22, 2024
Verified
Good
Very good but expensive.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Madison
Different factors influence how much you pay for car insurance. Some deciding factors, like age and location, are out of your control, but you can take steps to lower your car insurance costs.
The following strategies can help you get the most competitive car insurance rates:
Compare quotes. It’s critical to compare quotes from multiple insurers before you move forward with a policy. You can compare quotes online or call the insurer and provide your mileage estimate, car information, phone number, email address, and other contact information.
Choose a safer car. The type of car you drive affects how much you pay for car insurance. You can typically pay less if you select a car with enhanced safety features.
Research discounts. Learn about the available discounts and ask your car insurance agent or licensed representative to check if you qualify for any on your list. Insurers offer various discounts, including safe driving, customer loyalty, and referrals.
Strategize coverage amounts. Understand the type of insurance you have. Read the coverage limits in your current policy. You don’t want your limits to be too high or too low. For example, you could choose a lower amount if you have an older car that isn’t worth as much.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Madison: State Farm
Mississippi, like most states, mandates that drivers have liability car insurance.[1] The coverage protects you if you cause an accident. Still, it only helps with repairs and medical expenses for the other driver and their passengers. It doesn’t help pay for damages to your vehicle.
Madison residents pay an average monthly rate of $77 for liability-only car insurance. Here are some of the best rates for liability coverage in Madison.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
38
USAA
39
Safeco
60
Allstate
61
GAINSCO
61
Progressive
62
Nationwide
63
GEICO
64
National General
69
Travelers
74
Shelter
95
Clearcover
98
Direct Auto
100
Liberty Mutual
100
Foremost
104
Dairyland
110
Midvale Home & Auto
110
Bristol West
121
The General
143
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Madison: State Farm
Full-coverage car insurance provides drivers with liability coverage and meets the state-minimum requirements for car insurance. It also includes comprehensive and collision, which can help pay for your car repairs if you’re in an accident.
On average, full coverage costs Madison drivers $205 per month. Below are some of the cheapest options for full-coverage auto insurance in Madison.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
75
USAA
77
Safeco
119
Allstate
122
Progressive
123
GEICO
128
Nationwide
132
Travelers
137
Clearcover
164
National General
167
GAINSCO
174
State Auto
185
Shelter
188
Midvale Home & Auto
200
Liberty Mutual
203
Direct Auto
208
Bristol West
254
Foremost
261
The General
267
Dairyland
268
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Mississippi
The state of Mississippi requires drivers to have liability insurance to ensure that they can cover the expenses associated with an accident. Drivers must have coverage for bodily injury and property damage.
As an at-fault state, Mississippi law requires the driver who causes the accident to pay for the associated repairs and medical expenses.[1]
Here are the minimum-coverage amounts for drivers in Mississippi:
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
Even though state-mandated coverage provides some financial protection, you may want additional coverage in the form of extra policies or higher limits. For example, if you cause an accident and the other car is totaled, it might cost more than $25,000 to replace, leaving you responsible for the costs.
Also, lenders usually require collision and comprehensive coverages as a condition of purchase if you finance a car.
Here are standard coverage options that extend beyond the state requirements for Mississippi:
If there’s damage to your windows or windshield, this coverage helps pay for repairs.
Gap coverage
If you finance your car and the amount you owe is more significant than what the car is worth, gap coverage helps pay the difference if your vehicle is totaled.
Keep in Mind
As you determine the type and amount of coverage you need, factor in your budget, the cost of your vehicle, your deductible, and other elements of your finances.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Your driving record affects your car insurance rates. Violations like speeding, driving under the influence (DUI), and at-fault accidents cause policy changes, including increased rates.
It’s possible to find insurance companies offering competitive rates after an incident, but comparing rates to find the best deal is important. Here’s how you can expect your rates to increase after specific driving incidents in Madison.
Find Car Insurance in Madison, MS
Rates start at $49 for drivers with incidents on their records
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
Speeding tickets indicate to insurers that you’re more likely to file a claim due to reckless driving. Because of that, tickets cause your car insurance rates to increase, but you can still find solid pricing.
Madison drivers with a speeding ticket face an average monthly cost of $119 for liability-only coverage and $316 for full coverage. Here are some of the cheapest liability-only car insurance quotes for drivers with speeding tickets in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
With Ticket
State Farm
38
50
USAA
39
52
Safeco
60
87
Allstate
61
82
GAINSCO
61
80
Progressive
62
86
Nationwide
63
85
GEICO
64
86
National General
69
93
Travelers
74
101
Shelter
95
140
Clearcover
98
141
Direct Auto
100
138
Liberty Mutual
100
144
Dairyland
110
152
Bristol West
121
165
The General
143
199
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
When you cause an accident, it appears on your driving record as an at-fault incident. It’s usually visible on your record for a few years, which means that your insurance rates are generally more expensive during that time as a result.
In Madison, drivers with at-fault accidents average $123 per month for liability-only auto insurance and $328 for full coverage. Below are some of the lowest monthly minimum-coverage rates for drivers with an at-fault accident in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
With Accident
State Farm
38
53
USAA
39
55
Safeco
60
92
Allstate
61
86
GAINSCO
61
85
Progressive
62
91
Nationwide
63
90
GEICO
64
91
National General
69
100
Travelers
74
106
Shelter
95
146
Clearcover
98
164
Direct Auto
100
146
Liberty Mutual
100
152
Dairyland
110
159
Bristol West
121
171
The General
143
209
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
A driving under the influence (DUI) violation causes your car insurance rates to increase. Drunk driving can also lead to other severe consequences, like jail time, license suspension, and non-renewal of your insurance policy. It can be stressful to navigate auto insurance after a DUI, but some insurers specialize in high-risk coverage.
The overall average monthly cost of car insurance with a DUI in Madison is $139 for liability-only coverage and $369 for full coverage. Here are some of the lowest liability-only car insurance quotes for drivers with a DUI in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
With DUI
State Farm
38
64
USAA
39
65
Safeco
60
101
Allstate
61
102
GAINSCO
61
102
Progressive
62
104
Nationwide
63
106
GEICO
64
107
National General
69
116
Travelers
74
124
Shelter
95
150
Clearcover
98
164
Direct Auto
100
168
Liberty Mutual
100
168
Foremost
104
174
Dairyland
110
184
Bristol West
121
203
The General
143
240
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Your age significantly affects how much you pay for car insurance. Rates decrease steadily throughout adulthood and are usually the lowest around retirement age. But once drivers hit age 70, rates change again, and drivers can expect an increase.
Madison seniors can find liability rates as low as $55 per month and full-coverage rates for as low as $146 per month. Below are average monthly car insurance quotes for senior drivers in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
State Farm
54
27
USAA
57
29
Progressive
82
41
Allstate
92
46
Nationwide
92
44
GEICO
94
47
Safeco
95
48
Travelers
101
54
National General
126
52
Shelter
127
64
GAINSCO
134
47
Clearcover
143
86
Direct Auto
149
72
Liberty Mutual
155
77
Bristol West
190
91
Dairyland
202
83
The General
204
109
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
Teenage drivers usually pay the most for car insurance out of all age groups due to their inexperience. Insurers view them as more likely to file a claim and charge them higher rates to account for that extra risk.
If you’re a parent who needs insurance for a teenage driver in your family, try different strategies to lower the costs — choose a car with enhanced security features and encourage your teenager to qualify for good student discounts. But most importantly, gather quotes from multiple insurers, ask questions, and compare options for the best deal. Teen drivers in Madison pay an average of 168 per month for liability-only coverage and 448 per month for full coverage.
Here are some of the cheapest insurers for teenage drivers in Madison.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
USAA
143
73
State Farm
144
73
GEICO
228
114
Safeco
237
120
Allstate
240
120
Progressive
246
124
Nationwide
253
121
Travelers
275
149
Clearcover
327
195
GAINSCO
348
122
National General
352
145
Shelter
362
183
Liberty Mutual
384
189
Direct Auto
422
203
Bristol West
475
226
The General
482
258
Dairyland
490
201
Foremost
520
207
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Shop for Car Insurance in Madison
Madison car insurance quotes by credit tier
As a driver in Mississippi, your credit history affects your car insurance rates. Insurance companies consider credit as a risk factor when determining rates.[2]
Insurers consider you riskier to insure if you have poor credit. As a result, your insurance costs more. But the reverse is also true — if you have excellent or good credit, you typically pay less for car insurance.
Here’s what you can expect to pay in Madison based on your credit score category.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Madison?
Car insurance costs an overall average of $141 per month in Madison, compared to the national average of 158 per month.
Compared to cities in Mississippi that are similar in size, Madison drivers tend to pay slightly more for car insurance. But even within the same city, your car insurance costs can vary from one area to the next.[3] For example, drivers who park in a garage typically pay less than drivers who park on the street.
More cities in Mississippi
As the 11th-largest city in the state, Madison is a relatively small city. Drivers in larger cities can typically expect to pay more for car insurance. But Madison’s proximity to Jackson, the largest city in the state, likely influences the city’s car insurance rates, which are higher than the state average.
Drivers in similarly sized cities, like Oxford, can expect to pay slightly less for car insurance since they’re further from a major metropolis.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Madison car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance can be challenging. Below, you’ll find answers to some commonly asked questions about how to find the best auto insurance in Madison.
How much is car insurance in Madison?
Car insurance in Madison costs $141 per month, on average. Drivers pay an average of $205 per month for full-coverage insurance and $77 per month for liability coverage.
Your exact rate will depend on your insurer, age, driving record, credit history, vehicle type, coverage level, and more.
What are the best car insurance companies in Madison?
State Farm is the best car insurance company in Madison, with an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior).
Of the insurers Insurify has rate data for, other top choices include Allstate and USAA.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance rates in Madison?
State Farm has the cheapest car insurance in Madison, with liability rates averaging $38. You can also find low rates with USAA and Safeco, which have liability-only rates of $39 and $60, respectively.
What is the minimum auto insurance required in Mississippi?
All drivers must carry at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability insurance, as well as $25,000 per accident in property damage liability insurance.
Is car insurance mandatory in Mississippi?
Yes. All drivers must carry car insurance in Mississippi.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.