Cheapest Auto Insurance in Madison, Mississippi (2024)

State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Madison, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $38 per month.

Featured in

media logo

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Mississippi

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $70/mes para cobertura total en Mississippi.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Less than a 30-minute drive to the state’s biggest city, Madison combines the comfort of a small community with the convenience of a big city. But the proximity to a large city comes at a price. Car insurance in Madison, Mississippi, costs an average of $141 per month, higher than the state average of $136.

You can take steps to find cheap car insurance and find the right coverage, though. Some of the city’s best insurers, like State Farm, USAA, and Safeco, have insurance costs that are nearly half the city’s average. Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap car insurance in Madison.

Datos Breves

  • Drivers in Madison will find the cheapest liability-only and full-coverage auto insurance policies from State Farm.

  • Madison drivers pay an average of $77 per month for liability only and $205 for full coverage.

  • Mississippi insurers can use your credit information when determining your car insurance premiums.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Madison

As a driver in Madison, you can find the best car insurance options from State Farm, USAA, and Allstate. Your finances and the type of coverage you need will help determine which company is the best fit.

As you search for insurance in Madison, consider your budget, driving record, and coverage needs.

Insurance Company
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage, Liability Only, Best For
State Farm4.5$70$36Cheap rates
USAA4.5$72$37Military members
Allstate4.2$114$58Pay-per-mile coverage
Best insurer for cheap rates: State Farm

State Farm has been in business for more than 100 years and today sells auto and other vehicle insurance, homeowners, life, health, pet, disability, and small-business insurance. Available in all 50 states, State Farm car insurance policies offer multiple ways to save, from customizing coverage types to a robust list of discounts.

The company has far fewer complaints than expected for the industry, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Consumer Complaint Index. State Farm also ranks among the top 10 companies for customer satisfaction in every region in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.

Ventajas

  • High rates of customer satisfaction

  • Rideshare insurance available

Contras

  • No gap insurance 

  • May not be the cheapest choice for drivers with violations

Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for military members: USAA

In business for more than 100 years, USAA exclusively serves members of the military and their immediate families. The company offers multiple types of insurance products and banking, investing, and retirement services.

Auto insurance customers have access to a number of discounts, including bundling, insuring multiple vehicles, living on a military base, and more. AM Best gave USAA an A++ rating for financial strength, but customer reviews are mixed for service and claims processing.

Ventajas

  • High customer satisfaction, especially for customer service

  • Low premiums

Contras

  • Only available to active-duty military, veterans, military spouses, or children of service members or veterans

  • No 24/7 customer phone support

Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for pay-per-mile coverage: Allstate

Founded by Sears department store executives in 1931, Allstate offers auto, home, motorcycle, ATV, renters, condo, and term life insurance. Operating in all 50 states, the company has superior ratings from AM Best for financial strength and credit. However, Allstate has many negative reviews on consumer websites and a slightly higher-than-average complaint rating on the NAIC complaint index.

Allstate offers many discounts, including for good students, multiple policies, bundling auto and home insurance, new vehicles, safe driving, and a good payment history.

Ventajas

  • Well-established with superior ratings from AM Best

  • Pay-per-mile option available

Contras

  • Low customer satisfaction

  • Rates are merely average compared to other insurers

Carolyn - April 24, 2024
Verified

Change in Agency, Considering Switch

I've been with Allstate at the Welsh agency for the past 5 years and the service has been very good. However, since the retirement of my agent, I haven't had the same personal experience with the Carlisle agency and am considering switching to another company.
James - April 23, 2024
Verified

Recommend Allstate

Other than continually raising my rate, I consider them very good.
James - April 22, 2024
Verified

Good

Very good but expensive.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Madison

Different factors influence how much you pay for car insurance. Some deciding factors, like age and location, are out of your control, but you can take steps to lower your car insurance costs.

The following strategies can help you get the most competitive car insurance rates:

  • Compare quotes. It’s critical to compare quotes from multiple insurers before you move forward with a policy. You can compare quotes online or call the insurer and provide your mileage estimate, car information, phone number, email address, and other contact information.

  • Choose a safer car. The type of car you drive affects how much you pay for car insurance. You can typically pay less if you select a car with enhanced safety features.

  • Research discounts. Learn about the available discounts and ask your car insurance agent or licensed representative to check if you qualify for any on your list. Insurers offer various discounts, including safe driving, customer loyalty, and referrals.

  • Bundle your home and auto insurance. You can also bundle insurance products like renters, life, and home insurance with auto insurance.

  • Strategize coverage amounts. Understand the type of insurance you have. Read the coverage limits in your current policy. You don’t want your limits to be too high or too low. For example, you could choose a lower amount if you have an older car that isn’t worth as much.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Madison: State Farm

Mississippi, like most states, mandates that drivers have liability car insurance.[1] The coverage protects you if you cause an accident. Still, it only helps with repairs and medical expenses for the other driver and their passengers. It doesn’t help pay for damages to your vehicle.

Madison residents pay an average monthly rate of $77 for liability-only car insurance. Here are some of the best rates for liability coverage in Madison.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm38
USAA39
Safeco60
Allstate61
GAINSCO61
Progressive62
Nationwide63
GEICO64
National General69
Travelers74
Shelter95
Clearcover98
Direct Auto100
Liberty Mutual100
Foremost104
Dairyland110
Midvale Home & Auto110
Bristol West121
The General143
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Madison: State Farm

Full-coverage car insurance provides drivers with liability coverage and meets the state-minimum requirements for car insurance. It also includes comprehensive and collision, which can help pay for your car repairs if you’re in an accident.

On average, full coverage costs Madison drivers $205 per month. Below are some of the cheapest options for full-coverage auto insurance in Madison.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm75
USAA77
Safeco119
Allstate122
Progressive123
GEICO128
Nationwide132
Travelers137
Clearcover164
National General167
GAINSCO174
State Auto185
Shelter188
Midvale Home & Auto200
Liberty Mutual203
Direct Auto208
Bristol West254
Foremost261
The General267
Dairyland268
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Madison car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Mississippi

The state of Mississippi requires drivers to have liability insurance to ensure that they can cover the expenses associated with an accident. Drivers must have coverage for bodily injury and property damage.

As an at-fault state, Mississippi law requires the driver who causes the accident to pay for the associated repairs and medical expenses.[1]

Here are the minimum-coverage amounts for drivers in Mississippi:

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

Even though state-mandated coverage provides some financial protection, you may want additional coverage in the form of extra policies or higher limits. For example, if you cause an accident and the other car is totaled, it might cost more than $25,000 to replace, leaving you responsible for the costs.

Also, lenders usually require collision and comprehensive coverages as a condition of purchase if you finance a car.

Here are standard coverage options that extend beyond the state requirements for Mississippi:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    If your car is damaged due to something other than a collision, comprehensive coverage helps pay for repairs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    If you’re responsible for a car crash, collision coverage helps pay for your repairs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/73ee7a876e/repair.svg

    Glass coverage

    If there’s damage to your windows or windshield, this coverage helps pay for repairs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    If you finance your car and the amount you owe is more significant than what the car is worth, gap coverage helps pay the difference if your vehicle is totaled.

Keep in Mind

As you determine the type and amount of coverage you need, factor in your budget, the cost of your vehicle, your deductible, and other elements of your finances.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Your driving record affects your car insurance rates. Violations like speeding, driving under the influence (DUI), and at-fault accidents cause policy changes, including increased rates.

It’s possible to find insurance companies offering competitive rates after an incident, but comparing rates to find the best deal is important. Here’s how you can expect your rates to increase after specific driving incidents in Madison.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Speeding tickets indicate to insurers that you’re more likely to file a claim due to reckless driving. Because of that, tickets cause your car insurance rates to increase, but you can still find solid pricing.

Madison drivers with a speeding ticket face an average monthly cost of $119 for liability-only coverage and $316 for full coverage. Here are some of the cheapest liability-only car insurance quotes for drivers with speeding tickets in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith Ticket
State Farm3850
USAA3952
Safeco6087
Allstate6182
GAINSCO6180
Progressive6286
Nationwide6385
GEICO6486
National General6993
Travelers74101
Shelter95140
Clearcover98141
Direct Auto100138
Liberty Mutual100144
Dairyland110152
Bristol West121165
The General143199
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

When you cause an accident, it appears on your driving record as an at-fault incident. It’s usually visible on your record for a few years, which means that your insurance rates are generally more expensive during that time as a result.

In Madison, drivers with at-fault accidents average $123 per month for liability-only auto insurance and $328 for full coverage. Below are some of the lowest monthly minimum-coverage rates for drivers with an at-fault accident in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith Accident
State Farm3853
USAA3955
Safeco6092
Allstate6186
GAINSCO6185
Progressive6291
Nationwide6390
GEICO6491
National General69100
Travelers74106
Shelter95146
Clearcover98164
Direct Auto100146
Liberty Mutual100152
Dairyland110159
Bristol West121171
The General143209
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

A driving under the influence (DUI) violation causes your car insurance rates to increase. Drunk driving can also lead to other severe consequences, like jail time, license suspension, and non-renewal of your insurance policy. It can be stressful to navigate auto insurance after a DUI, but some insurers specialize in high-risk coverage.

The overall average monthly cost of car insurance with a DUI in Madison is $139 for liability-only coverage and $369 for full coverage. Here are some of the lowest liability-only car insurance quotes for drivers with a DUI in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith DUI
State Farm3864
USAA3965
Safeco60101
Allstate61102
GAINSCO61102
Progressive62104
Nationwide63106
GEICO64107
National General69116
Travelers74124
Shelter95150
Clearcover98164
Direct Auto100168
Liberty Mutual100168
Foremost104174
Dairyland110184
Bristol West121203
The General143240
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm

Your age significantly affects how much you pay for car insurance. Rates decrease steadily throughout adulthood and are usually the lowest around retirement age. But once drivers hit age 70, rates change again, and drivers can expect an increase.

Madison seniors can find liability rates as low as $55 per month and full-coverage rates for as low as $146 per month. Below are average monthly car insurance quotes for senior drivers in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
State Farm5427
USAA5729
Progressive8241
Allstate9246
Nationwide9244
GEICO9447
Safeco9548
Travelers10154
National General12652
Shelter12764
GAINSCO13447
Clearcover14386
Direct Auto14972
Liberty Mutual15577
Bristol West19091
Dairyland20283
The General204109
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm

Teenage drivers usually pay the most for car insurance out of all age groups due to their inexperience. Insurers view them as more likely to file a claim and charge them higher rates to account for that extra risk.

If you’re a parent who needs insurance for a teenage driver in your family, try different strategies to lower the costs — choose a car with enhanced security features and encourage your teenager to qualify for good student discounts. But most importantly, gather quotes from multiple insurers, ask questions, and compare options for the best deal. Teen drivers in Madison pay an average of 168 per month for liability-only coverage and 448 per month for full coverage.

Here are some of the cheapest insurers for teenage drivers in Madison.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
USAA14373
State Farm14473
GEICO228114
Safeco237120
Allstate240120
Progressive246124
Nationwide253121
Travelers275149
Clearcover327195
GAINSCO348122
National General352145
Shelter362183
Liberty Mutual384189
Direct Auto422203
Bristol West475226
The General482258
Dairyland490201
Foremost520207
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Madison car insurance quotes by credit tier

As a driver in Mississippi, your credit history affects your car insurance rates. Insurance companies consider credit as a risk factor when determining rates.[2]

Insurers consider you riskier to insure if you have poor credit. As a result, your insurance costs more. But the reverse is also true — if you have excellent or good credit, you typically pay less for car insurance.

Here’s what you can expect to pay in Madison based on your credit score category.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Madison?

Car insurance costs an overall average of $141 per month in Madison, compared to the national average of 158 per month.

Compared to cities in Mississippi that are similar in size, Madison drivers tend to pay slightly more for car insurance. But even within the same city, your car insurance costs can vary from one area to the next.[3] For example, drivers who park in a garage typically pay less than drivers who park on the street.

More cities in Mississippi

As the 11th-largest city in the state, Madison is a relatively small city. Drivers in larger cities can typically expect to pay more for car insurance. But Madison’s proximity to Jackson, the largest city in the state, likely influences the city’s car insurance rates, which are higher than the state average.

Drivers in similarly sized cities, like Oxford, can expect to pay slightly less for car insurance since they’re further from a major metropolis.

CityAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Columbus$187$68
Hattiesburg$185$82
Jackson$224$88
Meridian$184$70
Oxford$167$65
Southaven$215$87
Tupelo$177$72
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Madison car insurance FAQs

Finding the right car insurance can be challenging. Below, you’ll find answers to some commonly asked questions about how to find the best auto insurance in Madison.

  • How much is car insurance in Madison?

    Car insurance in Madison costs $141 per month, on average. Drivers pay an average of $205 per month for full-coverage insurance and $77 per month for liability coverage.

    Your exact rate will depend on your insurer, age, driving record, credit history, vehicle type, coverage level, and more.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Madison?

    State Farm is the best car insurance company in Madison, with an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior).

    Of the insurers Insurify has rate data for, other top choices include Allstate and USAA.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance rates in Madison?

    State Farm has the cheapest car insurance in Madison, with liability rates averaging $38. You can also find low rates with USAA and Safeco, which have liability-only rates of $39 and $60, respectively.

  • What is the minimum auto insurance required in Mississippi?

    All drivers must carry at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability insurance, as well as $25,000 per accident in property damage liability insurance.

  • Is car insurance mandatory in Mississippi?

    Yes. All drivers must carry car insurance in Mississippi.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Mississippi Insurance Department. "Auto Insurance."
  2. Mississippi Insurance Department. "Credit Scoring: How Does It Affect You?."
  3. United States Census Bureau. "QuickFacts."

