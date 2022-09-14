Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Having any incidents on your driving record, including speeding tickets or at-fault accidents, can affect the cost of your auto insurance. People with these violations on their record usually pay higher rates for insurance because they pose a greater risk for companies to insure. More serious violations, like driving under the influence, typically have the biggest effect on cost.[5]

Shop for Car Insurance in Dallas, GA Insurify partners with 100+ top insurers for quotes Código postal View My Quotes Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar. Basado en más de 3806 reseñas 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Hugo

Receiving a speeding ticket can cause your car insurance premium to increase. The actual rate increase depends on many factors, including your insurance company and your existing driving record. The average cost of car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in Dallas is $360 per month for full coverage and $256 for liability only.

In the table below, you can see which car insurance companies in Dallas have the cheapest average monthly liability-only rates for drivers with a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Hugo 62 89 Auto-Owners 72 96 State Farm 78 99 COUNTRY Financial 79 104 Allstate 85 110 Mile Auto 85 122 USAA 91 118 Progressive 105 141 Safeco 114 160 Mercury 120 179 GEICO 125 162 Clearcover 128 178 National General 146 190 Liberty Mutual 148 206 AssuranceAmerica 150 207 Elephant 153 200 Direct Auto 156 208 GAINSCO 169 214 Nationwide 187 244 Infinity 211 281 The General 233 313 Bristol West 258 340 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Hugo

If you have an at-fault accident on your driving record, your insurance premium will probably increase unless you have optional accident forgiveness. However, you won’t see the rate increase immediately. Most insurance companies review your driving record when your policy renews and adjust your premium accordingly. For Dallas drivers with an accident, the average cost of car insurance is $375 per month for full coverage and $267 for liability only.

Below, you can see which Dallas car insurance companies have the cheapest liability-only monthly rates for drivers with an at-fault accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Hugo 62 85 Auto-Owners 72 100 State Farm 78 106 COUNTRY Financial 79 112 Allstate 85 116 Mile Auto 85 130 USAA 91 125 Progressive 105 149 Safeco 114 170 Mercury 120 187 GEICO 125 172 Clearcover 128 208 National General 146 204 Liberty Mutual 148 217 AssuranceAmerica 150 214 Elephant 153 212 Direct Auto 156 221 GAINSCO 169 228 Nationwide 187 258 Infinity 211 278 The General 233 330 Bristol West 258 353 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Hugo

A DUI is one of the most serious violations you can get. If you’ve been convicted of driving under the influence, you can expect your auto insurance premium to increase significantly. Depending on whether your current insurance company works with high-risk drivers, your insurer may not renew your policy. After a DUI, Dallas drivers can expect to pay an average of $425 per month for full coverage and $302 for liability only.

Shopping around for new car insurance quotes after a DUI could help you find a more affordable rate. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Dallas for drivers with a DUI.