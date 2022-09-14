>Seguros de Autos>Georgia

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Dallas, Georgia (2024)

Hugo offers the cheapest car insurance in Dallas, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $62 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Georgia

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $38/mes para solo responsabilidad y $67/mes para cobertura total en Georgia.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Around 15,000 people live in Dallas, Georgia, an exurb of Atlanta. The overall average cost of car insurance in Dallas is $213 per month, more than the national average of $158.

Dallas residents may face expensive auto insurance rates for a few different reasons. Though it has a fairly small population, the city has a relatively high population density of around 1,900 people per square mile.[1] The regularity of severe weather in Georgia also contributes to expensive auto rates in the state, due to the risk for potential damages.

Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap car insurance in the Dallas area.

Datos Breves

  • Hugo, Auto-Owners, and State Farm are the three cheapest car insurance companies for Dallas drivers.

  • Dallas drivers pay an average of $249 per month for full coverage and $177 for liability coverage, according to Insurify data.

  • Because Georgia is an at-fault state, the driver responsible for the accident must cover the other driver’s damages.[2]

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Dallas, Georgia

Drivers in Dallas, Georgia, have a number of quality options when it comes to finding affordable car insurance. But the best car insurance company looks different for everyone because insurers consider your driving record, age, location, vehicle, and credit history. Comparing a few companies can help you find the best insurer for your needs.

Below, you can see some of the best car insurance companies in Dallas and what they stand out for.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Auto-Owners4.0$95$66Cheap rates
State Farm4.5$102$70Young drivers
USAA4.5$120$82Military families
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for cheap rates: Auto-Owners

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$72/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$104/mo

Auto-Owners has the cheapest liability and full-coverage car insurance rates in Dallas. The company also offers policyholders a wide variety of discounts for additional savings. The company is also a good insurer if you want to customize your coverage. You can add endorsements like accident forgiveness, gap insurance, diminished value coverage, rental car coverage, and more.

Ventajas

  • Some of the lowest average rates for liability and full coverage in Dallas

  • Good variety of endorsements

Contras

  • Quotes not available online

  • Some poor customer reviews on Trustpilot

Read our Auto-Owners review
Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

Best insurer for young drivers: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$78/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$112/mo

State Farm is an excellent option for young drivers in Dallas. The company offers several discounts for student drivers — including the Steer Clear program and savings for good students, students away at school, and taking an approved defensive driving course. State Farm is also highly rated for overall customer satisfaction by J.D. Power.

Ventajas

  • Several discounts for young drivers

  • Excellent J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating

Contras

  • Fewer endorsements than some insurers

  • Gap insurance not available

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for military families: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$91/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$131/mo

USAA sells insurance to active-duty, reserve, and retired military personnel, as well as select military family members. In addition to low rates, USAA also has lots of discounts. You can earn savings for being a good driver, garaging your vehicle on base, policy bundling, insuring a safe vehicle, and more. USAA also has high third-party ratings for overall customer satisfaction and financial strength.

Ventajas

  • Good selection of discounts

  • Great third-party ratings

Contras

  • Only available to military members and families

  • Gap insurance not available

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Dallas

Drivers in Dallas can save money on auto insurance in a number of ways. Here are some tips for getting the cheapest premium for your situation:

  • Bundle your policies. Most insurance companies offer a discount if you purchase car insurance with another insurance product, like homeowners insurance or renters insurance.

  • Take advantage of discounts. Most insurers offer a number of discounts. For example, you can sometimes save money on your annual premium if you pay up front and in full instead of in monthly installments.

  • Choose a high deductible. If you have a full-coverage insurance policy, choosing high deductibles for collision and comprehensive insurance will typically lower your premium.

  • Compare quotes. Car insurance companies charge different rates for the same type and amount of coverage. Comparing quotes from several insurers can help you find the cheapest company for your insurance needs.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Dallas: Hugo

All vehicle owners in Dallas, Georgia, must carry a minimum amount of liability coverage. Personal liability insurance covers your legal and financial responsibilities if you cause an accident and are liable for the other driver’s bodily injuries or property damage. It doesn’t cover any of your medical expenses or vehicle repairs.[3] Liability-only policies in Dallas cost $177 per month, on average.

Minimum coverage is the cheapest type of car insurance available, but rates vary by insurance company. In the table below, you can see which Dallas car insurance companies have the cheapest rates for liability-only insurance.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo62
Auto-Owners72
State Farm78
COUNTRY Financial79
Allstate85
Mile Auto85
USAA91
Progressive105
Safeco114
Mercury120
GEICO125
State Auto125
Clearcover128
National General146
Liberty Mutual148
AssuranceAmerica150
Elephant153
Direct Auto156
GAINSCO169
Midvale Home & Auto183
Nationwide187
Infinity211
The General233
Bristol West258
Foremost277
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Dallas: Hugo

Full-coverage insurance provides more protection than liability insurance. A standard full-coverage policy includes liability, collision, comprehensive, and medical payments coverage. If you have an accident, full-coverage insurance can pay for your losses. It also covers your vehicle repairs following non-collision incidents like vandalism, fire, and weather events. Dallas drivers pay an average of $249 per month for full coverage.

Here are the Dallas insurance companies with the cheapest full-coverage premiums.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo70
Auto-Owners104
State Farm112
COUNTRY Financial114
Allstate123
USAA131
Mile Auto136
Progressive168
Travelers172
GEICO182
Mercury196
Safeco197
Elephant214
State Auto227
Clearcover230
AssuranceAmerica254
Midvale Home & Auto255
Liberty Mutual256
Direct Auto263
Nationwide266
National General303
Foremost329
GAINSCO342
Infinity379
The General389
Bristol West489
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Dallas car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Dallas

Georgia drivers must carry a minimum amount of car insurance, including bodily injury and property damage liability.[4] Georgia is a tort, or fault, state. In the event of an accident, the at-fault driver’s auto insurer compensates the other driver for their resulting medical expenses and vehicle repairs.

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person
$50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

In addition to the required liability coverage, Dallas drivers can also add optional coverages to their policy. You should consider the following insurance endorsements for more vehicle protection:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision

    This policy kicks in to cover the cost of damage to your vehicle after an accident or collision with an object, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive

    Following damage from a non-collision incident — such as fire, vandalism, or severe weather — this coverage protects you if you lease or finance your vehicle.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap insurance

    You may want to consider gap insurance if you finance or lease your vehicle. If you total your car, gap insurance pays the difference between your car’s value and what you owe the lender.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/64a2fc54c7/good-driver.svg

    Accident forgiveness

    This coverage waives your first accident, so your rate won’t increase. Some insurance companies only sell this policy to people with a clean driving record.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance

    Specifics depend on the company, but roadside assistance pays for basic roadside repairs if you get stranded. It often covers things like flat-tire changes, a new battery, fuel delivery, lockouts, and towing up to a certain distance.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Having any incidents on your driving record, including speeding tickets or at-fault accidents, can affect the cost of your auto insurance. People with these violations on their record usually pay higher rates for insurance because they pose a greater risk for companies to insure. More serious violations, like driving under the influence, typically have the biggest effect on cost.[5]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Hugo

Receiving a speeding ticket can cause your car insurance premium to increase. The actual rate increase depends on many factors, including your insurance company and your existing driving record. The average cost of car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in Dallas is $360 per month for full coverage and $256 for liability only.

In the table below, you can see which car insurance companies in Dallas have the cheapest average monthly liability-only rates for drivers with a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Hugo6289
Auto-Owners7296
State Farm7899
COUNTRY Financial79104
Allstate85110
Mile Auto85122
USAA91118
Progressive105141
Safeco114160
Mercury120179
GEICO125162
Clearcover128178
National General146190
Liberty Mutual148206
AssuranceAmerica150207
Elephant153200
Direct Auto156208
GAINSCO169214
Nationwide187244
Infinity211281
The General233313
Bristol West258340
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Hugo

If you have an at-fault accident on your driving record, your insurance premium will probably increase unless you have optional accident forgiveness. However, you won’t see the rate increase immediately. Most insurance companies review your driving record when your policy renews and adjust your premium accordingly. For Dallas drivers with an accident, the average cost of car insurance is $375 per month for full coverage and $267 for liability only.

Below, you can see which Dallas car insurance companies have the cheapest liability-only monthly rates for drivers with an at-fault accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Hugo6285
Auto-Owners72100
State Farm78106
COUNTRY Financial79112
Allstate85116
Mile Auto85130
USAA91125
Progressive105149
Safeco114170
Mercury120187
GEICO125172
Clearcover128208
National General146204
Liberty Mutual148217
AssuranceAmerica150214
Elephant153212
Direct Auto156221
GAINSCO169228
Nationwide187258
Infinity211278
The General233330
Bristol West258353
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Hugo

A DUI is one of the most serious violations you can get. If you’ve been convicted of driving under the influence, you can expect your auto insurance premium to increase significantly. Depending on whether your current insurance company works with high-risk drivers, your insurer may not renew your policy. After a DUI, Dallas drivers can expect to pay an average of $425 per month for full coverage and $302 for liability only.

Shopping around for new car insurance quotes after a DUI could help you find a more affordable rate. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Dallas for drivers with a DUI.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Hugo6293
Auto-Owners72117
State Farm78127
COUNTRY Financial79129
Allstate85138
Mile Auto85144
USAA91148
Progressive105171
Safeco114186
Mercury120201
GEICO125204
Clearcover128208
National General146238
Liberty Mutual148241
AssuranceAmerica150244
Elephant153249
Direct Auto156254
GAINSCO169275
Nationwide187305
Infinity211344
The General233380
Bristol West258420
Foremost277451
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners

Senior drivers tend to pay higher car insurance rates than middle-aged adults. Premiums usually decrease around age 35 and increase again around age 70, according to Insurify’s internal rate data. But the cost of car insurance for seniors depends on other factors besides age, including your driving record, credit history, coverage limits, and chosen deductible. The average cost of car insurance for senior drivers in Dallas is $194 per month for full coverage and $138 for liability only.

Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for senior drivers in Dallas.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
Auto-Owners6243
State Farm6445
COUNTRY Financial6948
Allstate7854
USAA8458
Progressive8553
Mile Auto8654
GEICO11378
Mercury13784
Elephant13899
Nationwide147103
Safeco14885
AssuranceAmerica14988
Direct Auto16497
Liberty Mutual16797
Clearcover204114
National General215104
GAINSCO255126
The General274164
Bristol West321169
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: Hugo

Teen drivers pay the highest rates for car insurance out of any age group. Newly licensed teens have higher accident rates than older drivers and lack experience on the road.[6] Auto insurers account for this added risk by charging more expensive rates. The average cost of car insurance for teen drivers in Dallas is $444 per month for full coverage and $316 for liability only.

Although teen drivers pay high insurance premiums, you can find ways to get cheaper car insurance. For example, many insurers offer discounts for students who get good grades in school and drivers who insure a safe car. Teens can also get cheaper car insurance by joining their parents’ existing car insurance policy.

In the table below, you can see which Dallas car insurance companies have the cheapest average monthly rates for teen drivers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
Hugo127112
COUNTRY Financial162112
Auto-Owners174120
State Farm193134
Allstate217150
USAA217151
Mile Auto263164
GEICO288198
Progressive303189
Safeco353204
Elephant355254
Mercury361221
Clearcover412229
Liberty Mutual434251
Nationwide457321
Direct Auto481286
AssuranceAmerica490289
National General577278
Foremost590497
GAINSCO615304
The General625374
Infinity639356
Bristol West816431
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Dallas car insurance quotes by credit tier

Georgia car insurance companies use credit-based insurance scores. When you apply for a car insurance policy, the insurance company can check your credit history and use it to set your premium. In general, drivers with excellent or good credit pay lower rates than drivers with poor credit.

Below, you can see the average monthly cost of full-coverage car insurance in Dallas, Georgia, for drivers based on credit tier.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Dallas?

Car insurance in Dallas, Georgia, is much more expensive than the U.S. national average. The average Dallas driver pays $249 per month for full coverage and $177 for liability-only coverage. To compare, the average American driver pays $213 per month for full coverage and $104 for liability-only coverage.

Georgia drivers pay average rates of $240 per month for full coverage and $146 for liability only. Drivers in Georgia may pay higher rates due to the regularity of severe weather in the state and high traffic congestion in certain areas. Dallas also has a high population density in relation to the city’s relatively small population.

More cities in Georgia

Location is another factor that affects the cost of car insurance in Georgia. Depending on your city and ZIP code, you might pay more or less than the average rate in Dallas. For example, Insurify data shows that the overall average premium in Atlanta is $231 per month, higher than the average rate in Dallas. However, drivers in Marietta pay less on average than drivers in Dallas.

Below, you can see the average liability and full-coverage car insurance premiums in several other Georgia cities.

CityLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Athens$133$223
Atlanta$204$257
Augusta$142$230
Columbus$137$230
Lawrenceville$170$262
Marietta$159$223
Savannah$178$265
Woodstock$150$230
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Dallas, Georgia, car insurance FAQs

Before shopping around for coverage, you should decide on the right amount of coverage for your insurance needs. The information below should help you navigate the process of finding cheap auto coverage in Dallas, Georgia.

  • How much is car insurance in Dallas, Georgia?

    The overall cost of car insurance in Dallas, Georgia, is $213 per month. On average, drivers in the city pay $177 per month for liability coverage and $249 for full coverage.

  • Which companies have the cheapest car insurance in Dallas?

    Hugo has the cheapest car insurance in Dallas, with a monthly liability-only rate of $62. Other affordable insurers include Auto-Owners and State Farm, with liability rates of $72 and $78 per month, respectively.

    But the cheapest car insurance company for you will depend on many factors, including your age, gender, ZIP code, driving history, and type of car you drive.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Dallas?

    The best car insurance company in Dallas is State Farm. The company has an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior). Other top insurers include Auto-Owners, USAA, and Travelers.

  • Is Georgia a no-fault state?

    No. Georgia is an at-fault state, which means the driver who causes an accident must cover the other driver’s damages, including medical bills and vehicle repairs.

  • How much auto coverage do you need in Georgia?

    Drivers in Georgia need to carry $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. United States Census Bureau. "Dallas city, Georgia; Paulding County, Georgia."
  2. NOLO. "Georgia Car Accident Laws."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
  4. Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire. "Auto Insurance."
  5. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  6. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Transportation Safety - Teen Drivers and Passengers: Get the Facts."
