Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

A few examples of incidents that can increase your car insurance premiums are at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence (DUI) convictions. Little Rock drivers with clean records usually land the most affordable rates because car insurers view them as less risky.

Auto insurance companies often charge the highest rates to high-risk drivers in order to offset the potential loss in claims. To land the best possible deal on a policy, you should always drive safely and prevent these incidents. Here’s an overview of the average cost of car insurance in Little Rock, based on driving history.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Speeding can cause you to lose control of your vehicle and impair your ability to drive safely, according to the National Safety Council.[3] That’s why Little Rock drivers with speeding tickets often face higher rates.

Here’s a look at the cheapest car insurance companies in Little Rock for drivers with a speeding ticket on their records.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

If you cause a car accident, car insurers will perceive you as a greater risk on the road and likely charge you higher premiums as a result. How much your rates increase depends on the severity of the accident and the value of the claim.[4]

The table below shows the cheapest monthly quotes for Little Rock drivers with an at-fault accident on their records.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Arkansas reported more than 6,500 DUI arrests in 2019.[5] The state takes DUIs very seriously and imposes consequences like fines and jail time. A DUI can also lead to higher auto insurance premiums and warrant the need for an SR-22 insurance form if you caused a fatal accident.

The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with a DUI in Little Rock.