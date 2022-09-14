>Seguros de Autos>Arkansas

Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Little Rock, Arkansas (2024)

State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Little Rock, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $36 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Arkansas

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $29/mes para solo responsabilidad y $59/mes para cobertura total en Arkansas.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Little Rock is the capital of Arkansas and the most populous city in the state. Therefore, it’s no surprise that its car insurance rates are higher than in the rest of Arkansas. The average monthly cost of a liability-only policy in Little Rock is $206, while a full-coverage policy is $309 per month.

Even though premiums are more expensive in Little Rock, cheap car insurance is still available. Here’s what you need to know about finding an affordable auto policy in Little Rock.

Datos Breves

  • Car insurance rates in Little Rock are more expensive than in cities like Conway and Fayetteville.

  • Because Arkansas follows modified comparative negligence standards, you can’t recover damages if you’re 50% or more at fault for a car accident.[1]

  • Arkansas requires insurers to offer a college graduate discount and defensive driver discount to qualifying drivers in the state.[2]

Best car insurance companies in Little Rock

When shopping for a car insurer, consider factors like your budget, coverage level choices, and driving record. Start your search for coverage with Insurify’s picks for the best car insurance companies in Little Rock.

Best insurer for full coverage: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$36/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$74/mo

State Farm has offered car insurance for more than 100 years. It provides various standard and non-standard insurance coverages and potentially lower-than-average premiums through a variety of discounts. Plus, State Farm earned an above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Central region in 2023.

Ventajas

  • Strong financial strength ratings

  • Rental car and travel expenses coverage

Contras

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Can’t purchase a policy online

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for discounts: Progressive

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.9
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$85/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$176/mo

Progressive has been around since 1937. It offers a number of basic car insurance coverages, as well as optional coverages like personal injury protection (PIP) and uninsured motorist coverage. Despite its lower-than-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating, it offers plenty of discounts for drivers.

Ventajas

  • Many advertised discounts 

  • Snapshot telematics program rewards safe driving

Contras

  • No anti-theft device discount advertised

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating

Read our Progressive review
Sheri - April 23, 2024
Verified

Great Price Options

I haven't had any issues.
Ellis - April 23, 2024
Verified

Very Good

This is a very good insurance company; they don't try to rob you.
Angie - April 22, 2024
Verified

Expensive

It's getting more expensive every time.

Best insurer for high-risk drivers: Bristol West

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
2.2
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$189/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$438/mo

Bristol West began in 1973 as a private passenger-car insurance agency in Florida. Since then, it has expanded to states like Arkansas and offers several products and policies for high-risk drivers.

Ventajas

  • Caters to high-risk drivers

  • Can file an SR-22 on your behalf

Contras

  • Limited advertised discounts

  • Higher average premium costs than competitors

Read our Bristol West review
Paul - April 21, 2024
Verified

It was inexpensive, but if you were an hour late in making the payment, the policy would get cancelled and you would be charged a $45.00 late fee.

It was inexpensive, but if you were an hour late in making the payment, the policy would get cancelled and you would be charged a $45.00 late fee.
Terence - April 20, 2024
Verified

Poor

Their prices are too high.
Barry - April 1, 2024
Verified

Terrific

Absolutely great.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Little Rock

Arkansas law requires drivers to purchase and maintain liability car insurance. A liability-only policy covers the other driver’s property damage and injury costs from an at-fault accident. Because liability-only insurance meets the state-minimum requirements and has no additional coverage, it’s typically the cheapest car insurance you can buy.

Here’s a look at the cheapest quotes for liability-only auto policies, on average, in Little Rock.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm36
USAA43
GEICO55
Auto-Owners61
Safeco71
National General72
Shelter79
Allstate80
Farmers81
Nationwide81
Progressive85
Travelers85
State Auto96
Liberty Mutual104
Hallmark110
Midvale Home & Auto118
GAINSCO121
Dairyland129
Direct Auto135
The General159
Bristol West189
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Little Rock

Full-coverage car insurance is optional in Little Rock and usually includes liability, collision, and comprehensive insurance. But if you have a loan or lease on your vehicle, your lender may require it. It offers additional protection for vehicle damages, including for accidents you cause.

The table below shows the cheapest full-coverage car insurance rates in Little Rock.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm74
USAA90
GEICO112
Auto-Owners126
Safeco160
Shelter162
Allstate165
Travelers165
Farmers166
Nationwide166
Progressive176
National General189
Midvale Home & Auto209
State Auto233
GAINSCO255
Liberty Mutual256
Direct Auto274
Hallmark293
Dairyland297
The General325
Bristol West438
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Car insurance requirements in Arkansas

Arkansas is an at-fault — or tort — state, which means the at-fault driver must pay for the damage and injuries they cause to drivers or passengers in another vehicle. But the state’s car insurance laws are unique in that modified comparative negligence standards apply. This means you can only collect damages from the other driver if you’re less than 50% at fault.[1]

The state mandates that drivers carry bodily injury liability coverage and property damage liability coverage, but they can purchase other coverage for extra protection. Drivers who fail to show proof of insurance may face legal and financial consequences.

Here are the minimum insurance requirements in Arkansas:[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident 

Coverage beyond Arkansas’ minimum liability requirements is optional for drivers in Little Rock but can offer additional protection in certain situations. Here are some optional car insurance policies you might want to explore:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance protects you from non-accident-related incidents that damage your vehicle, like theft, fires, and hitting an animal.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    If your car requires repairs or a replacement after an accident with another vehicle or object, such as a tree or fence, collision coverage will kick in, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage will protect you from financial losses if someone without insurance or enough insurance causes an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/e30eeeebc5/personal-injury-protection.svg

    Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage

    Also known as no-fault insurance, personal injury protection helps cover medical bills, lost wages, and funeral costs, no matter who caused the accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    If you took out a car loan, gap insurance can cover the difference between your loan balance and your insurance settlement after a total loss.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

A few examples of incidents that can increase your car insurance premiums are at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence (DUI) convictions. Little Rock drivers with clean records usually land the most affordable rates because car insurers view them as less risky.

Auto insurance companies often charge the highest rates to high-risk drivers in order to offset the potential loss in claims. To land the best possible deal on a policy, you should always drive safely and prevent these incidents. Here’s an overview of the average cost of car insurance in Little Rock, based on driving history.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Speeding can cause you to lose control of your vehicle and impair your ability to drive safely, according to the National Safety Council.[3] That’s why Little Rock drivers with speeding tickets often face higher rates.

Here’s a look at the cheapest car insurance companies in Little Rock for drivers with a speeding ticket on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm9546
USAA11756
GEICO14672
Auto-Owners16982
Allstate215104
Farmers217106
Nationwide219107
Travelers219113
Safeco226101
Shelter233113
Progressive239115
National General24895
GAINSCO325154
Liberty Mutual359146
Direct Auto369182
Dairyland401174
The General440215
Bristol West583251
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

If you cause a car accident, car insurers will perceive you as a greater risk on the road and likely charge you higher premiums as a result. How much your rates increase depends on the severity of the accident and the value of the claim.[4]

The table below shows the cheapest monthly quotes for Little Rock drivers with an at-fault accident on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm10049
USAA12359
GEICO15375
Auto-Owners17585
Allstate226109
Farmers227111
Nationwide229112
Travelers229118
Safeco238106
Shelter242118
Progressive250121
National General263100
GAINSCO343163
Liberty Mutual376153
Direct Auto387191
Dairyland415180
The General460225
Bristol West599259
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Arkansas reported more than 6,500 DUI arrests in 2019.[5] The state takes DUIs very seriously and imposes consequences like fines and jail time. A DUI can also lead to higher auto insurance premiums and warrant the need for an SR-22 insurance form if you caused a fatal accident.

The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with a DUI in Little Rock.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm12059
USAA14670
GEICO18290
Auto-Owners20599
Shelter248121
Safeco260116
Allstate269130
Travelers269138
Farmers270132
Nationwide270132
Progressive286138
National General308117
GAINSCO415197
Liberty Mutual417169
Direct Auto446220
Dairyland483210
The General529259
Bristol West713308
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors

Because senior drivers are more likely to cause an accident than middle-aged drivers, car insurance companies charge them more expensive premiums. Average rates tend to go down around age 35 and pick back up a bit again around age 75, but seniors still typically have lower-than-average rates.[6]

Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for senior drivers in Little Rock.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm3819
USAA5225
GEICO6331
Auto-Owners6833
Shelter7436
Progressive7938
Nationwide8240
Farmers9044
Travelers9348
Allstate9546
Safeco10948
National General12246
Liberty Mutual15161
Direct Auto15476
GAINSCO17382
Dairyland18179
The General208102
Bristol West260112
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens

Compared to older drivers, teen drivers have less experience behind the wheel and usually face higher car insurance costs as a result. Fortunately, they can save on a policy if they stay on their parents’ insurance, complete a defensive driving course, and take advantage of good student discounts.

The table below shows the average monthly car insurance quotes for teens and young drivers in Little Rock.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm12762
USAA15071
GEICO17887
Auto-Owners211102
Shelter280137
Nationwide286139
Safeco287127
Allstate291141
Farmers291142
Travelers299154
Progressive318153
National General361137
Liberty Mutual434176
GAINSCO459218
Dairyland485211
Direct Auto502247
The General523256
Bristol West732316
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Little Rock

To land a great deal on car insurance in Little Rock, you’ll need to shop around and explore your options at different companies. Here are several additional tips that might help you find the lowest rates for your unique situation:

  • Look for discounts. Most car insurance companies offer various discounts that can lower your car insurance costs. You can call a local agent to ask about discounts like a loyalty discount, good student discount, and anti-theft device discount.

  • Bundle insurance. If you combine your auto insurance with homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or even life insurance, you may secure a discount on your monthly premiums.

  • Take a defensive driving course. Some car insurers offer discounts to drivers who complete an approved defensive driving course. You may take it online in many cases and enjoy a lower rate.

  • Drive safely. A driving record with violations like speeding tickets and DUIs can increase your car insurance rates. Do your best to drive responsibly and maintain a clean driving record.

Little Rock car insurance quotes by credit tier

Arkansas allows car insurance companies to use your credit score when underwriting policies.[7] Insurance companies argue that drivers with good to excellent credit are less risky and typically file fewer claims than those with poor credit.[8] This is why many car insurers look at credit scores of prospective policyholders to help determine rates.

The chart below shows that Little Rock drivers with excellent credit pay $238 per month, on average, while drivers with poor credit pay an average of $480 per month.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Little Rock?

Car insurance premiums for Little Rock drivers are slightly higher than the national average. Rates can even vary by ZIP code and city within Arkansas due to variations in population, crime rates, weather conditions, and other factors.[4] For example, average monthly quotes are higher in Little Rock than in almost every Arkansas city, except for Jonesboro.

More cities in Arkansas

Here’s a look at the average quotes for full-coverage car insurance in other cities in Arkansas compared to Little Rock.

CityAverage Monthly QuoteCompared to Little Rock
Conway$275-11%
Fayetteville$288-7%
Fort Smith$268-13%
Hot Springs National Park$260-16%
Jacksonville$269-13%
Jonesboro$35414%
Rogers$255-17%
Springdale$294-5%
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Little Rock car insurance FAQs

Learn more about the factors that affect your car insurance rates and check out Insurify’s answers to frequently asked questions about Little Rock car insurance.

  • How much is car insurance in Little Rock?

    Average auto insurance rates in Little Rock are $206 a month for liability-only coverage and $309 a month for full-coverage insurance.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Little Rock?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in Little Rock are State Farm and USAA. These two insurers have low average rates, strong J.D. Power ratings, and high Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores. If you’re a high-risk driver, the best insurance company may be Bristol West, as it caters to drivers with marks on their driving record. However, you should always compare quotes to find the company that offers the best rate for your needs.

  • Why do car insurance rates vary among different insurers in Little Rock?

    Insurance companies use their own underwriting processes that place different emphasis on personal factors. For example, one company might have higher rates for young drivers because it heavily considers age when determining rates and another company considers driving records more. This is why it’s important to compare quotes and shop with different insurers.

  • What factors affect your car insurance premium in Little Rock?

    Your age, vehicle, driving record, credit score, and ZIP code can affect your car insurance rates in Little Rock. Insurers also consider the rate of car accidents and thefts in your area, as well as if you park your car on the street, in a driveway, or in a covered garage.[4]

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Nolo. "Arkansas Auto Accident Laws."
  2. Arkansas Insurance Department. "Consumers FAQ."
  3. National Safety Council. "Speeding."
  4. III. "Do auto insurance premiums go up after a claim?."
  5. Federal Bureau of Investigation. "Arrests by State, 2019."
  6. III. "Senior driving safety and insurance tips."
  7. Arkansas Insurance Department. "Understanding How Insurers Use Credit Information."
  8. NAIC. "Credit-Based Insurance Scores."
