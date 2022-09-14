Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you have an incident on your driving record, such as a speeding ticket, at-fault accident, or driving under the influence (DUI) conviction, your car insurance rates will likely increase.

Your driving record tells insurers how likely you are to file a claim; the more incidents on your record, the higher your risk. Insurance companies generally increase rates to offset your risk.

Here’s how your driving record affects car insurance rates in Yuma.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners

Speeding tickets usually cause your car insurance premiums to increase because of the risk it poses. For instance, speed was a factor in 29% of crash fatalities in 2021.[5]

The average cost of liability car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in Yuma is $113 per month. Here are other cheap insurance companies after a speeding ticket for you to compare.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Auto-Owners 38 50 Mile Auto 41 58 State Farm 46 58 GEICO 48 62 Root 50 74 USAA 52 67 Safeco 57 80 Metromile 61 89 National General 65 84 Allstate 77 99 Mercury 79 117 Progressive 80 107 Travelers 80 105 Direct Auto 82 109 Dairyland 89 118 COUNTRY Financial 90 118 American Family 91 119 Farmers 93 120 The Hartford 93 141 GAINSCO 94 118 The General 97 129 Liberty Mutual 105 145 Nationwide 105 136 Infinity 113 149 AssuranceAmerica 116 159 Bristol West 117 153 Commonwealth Casualty 133 166 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

Yuma County reported a little more than 2,600 car crashes in 2022, the most recent year with data available.[6] Car accidents can result in injury and death, which is why insurance companies increase rates for drivers who cause crashes. How much your car insurance increases after an accident in Yuma depends on the severity and claim payout amount.

Yuma drivers pay an average of $116 per month when they have an at-fault accident on their record. Here’s how car insurance companies’ rates change after an accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Auto-Owners 38 52 Mile Auto 41 62 State Farm 46 61 GEICO 48 65 Root 50 76 USAA 52 70 Safeco 57 84 Metromile 61 92 National General 65 89 Allstate 77 104 Mercury 79 122 Progressive 80 112 Travelers 80 109 Direct Auto 82 114 Dairyland 89 123 COUNTRY Financial 90 126 American Family 91 124 Farmers 93 125 The Hartford 93 146 GAINSCO 94 125 The General 97 135 Liberty Mutual 105 152 Nationwide 105 143 Infinity 113 146 AssuranceAmerica 116 163 Bristol West 117 158 Commonwealth Casualty 133 181 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

Driving under the influence is a very serious violation that will almost certainly increase your premiums, even if you didn’t cause an accident. In 2022, Yuma Country reported 150 alcohol-related crashes, resulting in two deaths.[6] Arizona may revoke your license after a DUI conviction and require you to file an SR-22 form to reinstate it, which can also increase your premiums.

Drivers in Yuma pay an average of $132 per month for liability coverage after a DUI. Here are other cheap insurance options to consider.