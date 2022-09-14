>Seguros de Autos>Arizona

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Yuma, Arizona (2024)

Auto-Owners has the cheapest car insurance in Yuma, with rates of $38 per month.

Courtney Mikulski
Editado porCourtney Mikulski
Courtney Mikulski
Courtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto

  • Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales

  • Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify

Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Arizona

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $46/mes para cobertura total en Arizona.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

The average monthly cost of insurance in Yuma is $115, based on Insurify’s internal proprietary data. That’s less than the average cost of car insurance in Arizona of $144 per month. 

Yuma’s cheaper-than-average rates are probably due to the low population of fewer than 100,000, which could mean fewer car accidents and car thefts.[1] Yuma’s warm, sunny weather also means it doesn’t snow or rain often — if at all — reducing the chance of icy and wet road conditions.[2]

Here’s how to compare car insurance quotes and get cheap auto coverage in Yuma.

Datos Breves

  • The average monthly cost of car insurance in Yuma is $79 for liability only and $151 for full coverage.

  • Auto-Owners is the cheapest car insurance company for full coverage, with a monthly rate of $60.

  • Car insurance companies in Arizona can use your credit history when determining your premiums.[3]

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Yuma

You have many opportunities to find good car insurance companies in Yuma, but the one that’s best for you will depend on your needs and financial situation. You may care about finding the cheapest coverage, the best customer service, or high-risk car insurance.

Here are three options to start your search for the best car insurance in Yuma.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Auto-Owners4.0$76$47Families
Mile Auto3.5$81$52Low-mileage drivers
State Farm4.5$94$58Specialty coverage
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for families: Auto-Owners

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$38/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$60/mo

Auto-Owners has high financial stability rankings and excellent customer reviews. It offers various coverage options for customizing policies and several discounts. Auto-Owners also offers a teen monitoring discount for parents to help their teen drivers develop safe driving habits. Parents can save more with good student and student away at school discounts.

Ventajas

  • A++ (Superior) AM Best financial strength rating

  • Offers plenty of discounts for potential savings

Contras

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southwest region

  • Doesn’t provide online quotes

Read our Auto-Owners review
Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

Best insurer for low-mileage drivers: Mile Auto

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$41/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$64/mo

Mile Auto targets low-mileage drivers with its pay-per-mile car insurance program. It’s best for people who work from home or seniors in retirement who don’t drive often, as you pay for each mile you drive plus a monthly base rate. One of the main downsides is that Mile Auto doesn’t have a mobile app for customers to manage their policies on their phones.

Ventajas

  • Low average car insurance rates in Yuma

  • Doesn’t require an in-car device to track mileage

Contras

  • No mobile app for policy management 

  • Limited customizable coverage options

Best insurer for specialty coverage: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$46/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$74/mo

State Farm offers standard coverages to Yuma drivers — including rental car reimbursement and rideshare coverage — but it also has specialty coverages for people with more needs. You can insure your electric vehicle, classic car, commercial fleets, and sports car with State Farm.

Ventajas

  • No. 1 J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southwest region

  • A++ (Superior) AM Best financial strength rating

Contras

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

  • Can’t get a quote online

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Yuma

What you pay for car insurance depends on various factors, including your age, gender, ZIP code, driving record, vehicle, credit history, and how much coverage you want. Fortunately, you can bring down your car insurance costs to find cheap coverage in Yuma. Here’s how:

  • Compare quotes. If you’re looking for the cheapest car insurance in Yuma, it’s always a good idea to do some comparison shopping and compare rates from at least three insurance companies.

  • Bundle coverage. Many car insurance companies offer discounts if you purchase more than one policy. Consider bundling auto and home or renters insurance to save on both policies.

  • Look for discounts. When shopping for car insurance, check out how many discounts insurance companies offer. The more you’re eligible for, the more money you could save on car insurance.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Yuma, Arizona

Liability quotes start at $38 per month

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Yuma: Auto-Owners

Liability-only car insurance covers other people’s injuries and property damage from a car accident you cause. Remember, if you have liability-only coverage, it doesn’t pay for your own injuries or property damage — only the other parties’.

Liability-only car insurance in Yuma costs an average of $79 per month.

The table below shows the cheapest liability car insurance companies in Yuma.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners38
Mile Auto41
State Farm46
GEICO48
Root50
State Auto51
USAA52
Safeco57
Metromile61
Sun Coast61
National General65
Midvale Home & Auto73
Allstate77
Mercury79
Progressive80
Travelers80
Direct Auto82
Hallmark87
Dairyland89
COUNTRY Financial90
American Family91
Farmers93
The Hartford93
GAINSCO94
The General97
Liberty Mutual105
Nationwide105
Infinity113
AssuranceAmerica116
Bristol West117
Commonwealth Casualty133
Foremost169
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Yuma: Auto-Owners

Full-coverage car insurance is typically a combination of liability-only, collision, and comprehensive insurance. This added protection pays for your vehicle repairs, even if you caused the accident. Full-coverage insurance can also include medical payments or personal injury protection (PIP) to pay for your injuries, depending on the state.

If you have an expensive car or worry you can’t afford vehicle repairs, full-coverage insurance is a good idea. In Yuma, drivers pay an average of $151 per month for a full-coverage policy.

Here are the cheapest full-coverage car insurance companies in Yuma.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners60
Mile Auto64
State Farm74
GEICO77
Root81
USAA83
Metromile99
Safeco101
Midvale Home & Auto113
Travelers117
Allstate124
Sun Coast127
Mercury129
Nationwide140
Progressive140
American Family145
COUNTRY Financial145
National General149
The Hartford149
Farmers151
State Auto153
Infinity161
Direct Auto164
Liberty Mutual176
AssuranceAmerica180
Hallmark195
The General201
GAINSCO205
Dairyland208
Bristol West216
Foremost305
Commonwealth Casualty308
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Yuma car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Arizona

Arizona requires drivers to purchase and maintain liability insurance limits of 25/50/15. Here’s what those numbers mean:[4]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$15,000 per accident

Depending on your needs, you also may want to consider purchasing additional insurance coverage, including:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance covers the cost to repair or replace your vehicle if you hit a stationary object or another vehicle, even if you’re at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance pays for vehicle repairs or replacement from non-collision events, such as theft, vandalism, falling objects, severe weather, and more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays for your damages and injuries if someone without insurance — or without enough insurance — causes an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/31bb162db0/accident-forgiveness.svg

    Accident forgiveness coverage

    If you cause an accident, accident forgiveness prevents your rates from increasing at renewal. It usually applies only to your first accident in a certain period.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Roadside assistance helps pay for the cost of towing and labor if your car breaks down.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you have an incident on your driving record, such as a speeding ticket, at-fault accident, or driving under the influence (DUI) conviction, your car insurance rates will likely increase.

Your driving record tells insurers how likely you are to file a claim; the more incidents on your record, the higher your risk. Insurance companies generally increase rates to offset your risk.

Here’s how your driving record affects car insurance rates in Yuma.

Shop for Car Insurance in Yuma, AZ

Monthly rates start at $48 for drivers with an incident

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners

Speeding tickets usually cause your car insurance premiums to increase because of the risk it poses. For instance, speed was a factor in 29% of crash fatalities in 2021.[5]

The average cost of liability car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in Yuma is $113 per month. Here are other cheap insurance companies after a speeding ticket for you to compare.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners3850
Mile Auto4158
State Farm4658
GEICO4862
Root5074
USAA5267
Safeco5780
Metromile6189
National General6584
Allstate7799
Mercury79117
Progressive80107
Travelers80105
Direct Auto82109
Dairyland89118
COUNTRY Financial90118
American Family91119
Farmers93120
The Hartford93141
GAINSCO94118
The General97129
Liberty Mutual105145
Nationwide105136
Infinity113149
AssuranceAmerica116159
Bristol West117153
Commonwealth Casualty133166
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

Yuma County reported a little more than 2,600 car crashes in 2022, the most recent year with data available.[6] Car accidents can result in injury and death, which is why insurance companies increase rates for drivers who cause crashes. How much your car insurance increases after an accident in Yuma depends on the severity and claim payout amount.

Yuma drivers pay an average of $116 per month when they have an at-fault accident on their record. Here’s how car insurance companies’ rates change after an accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Auto-Owners3852
Mile Auto4162
State Farm4661
GEICO4865
Root5076
USAA5270
Safeco5784
Metromile6192
National General6589
Allstate77104
Mercury79122
Progressive80112
Travelers80109
Direct Auto82114
Dairyland89123
COUNTRY Financial90126
American Family91124
Farmers93125
The Hartford93146
GAINSCO94125
The General97135
Liberty Mutual105152
Nationwide105143
Infinity113146
AssuranceAmerica116163
Bristol West117158
Commonwealth Casualty133181
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

Driving under the influence is a very serious violation that will almost certainly increase your premiums, even if you didn’t cause an accident. In 2022, Yuma Country reported 150 alcohol-related crashes, resulting in two deaths.[6] Arizona may revoke your license after a DUI conviction and require you to file an SR-22 form to reinstate it, which can also increase your premiums.

Drivers in Yuma pay an average of $132 per month for liability coverage after a DUI. Here are other cheap insurance options to consider.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Auto-Owners3861
Mile Auto4168
State Farm4674
GEICO4877
Root5077
USAA5284
Safeco5792
Metromile6193
National General65104
Allstate77124
Mercury79130
Progressive80129
Travelers80129
Direct Auto82132
Dairyland89143
COUNTRY Financial90145
American Family91146
Farmers93150
The Hartford93148
GAINSCO94151
The General97156
Liberty Mutual105169
Nationwide105169
Infinity113182
AssuranceAmerica116186
Bristol West117188
Commonwealth Casualty133192
Foremost169272
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners

Your age is an important factor insurance companies consider when determining your premiums. While rates generally decrease as you get older, they can increase slightly around age 70 due to age-related issues that can affect driving ability.[7] Despite this increase, car insurance for seniors is still cheap compared to younger age groups.

In Yuma, senior drivers pay an average of $56 per month for liability coverage in Yuma.

Here are the most affordable car insurance companies in the city for older drivers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Auto-Owners2844
Mile Auto2945
State Farm3353
GEICO3556
USAA3861
Root3964
Safeco4580
Metromile4675
National General49112
Progressive5393
Allstate5793
Direct Auto58117
Travelers5885
Mercury6098
The Hartford6198
American Family66105
Dairyland67156
Farmers67109
COUNTRY Financial68109
GAINSCO72156
Nationwide7397
The General73152
AssuranceAmerica79123
Liberty Mutual80134
Bristol West87160
Commonwealth Casualty97225
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners

Teenagers and young drivers pay the most for car insurance out of any other age group because they have the least experience and pose the highest risk behind the wheel.[8] But it’s still possible to get cheap car insurance as a teen driver. Look for teen-specific discounts, drive a low-value vehicle with plenty of safety features, and stay on your parents’ insurance for lower rates.

Yuma teens pay an average of $153 per month for liability car insurance. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Yuma for teen drivers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Auto-Owners66105
GEICO80128
Mile Auto82129
Root82132
State Farm83133
USAA90144
Safeco106189
Metromile109177
National General129295
COUNTRY Financial135217
Allstate142228
Progressive150263
Mercury151247
Travelers151220
Dairyland152355
Direct Auto156312
American Family162259
The General163338
Farmers170275
GAINSCO176384
Liberty Mutual186311
Nationwide188251
The Hartford190305
Infinity199284
Bristol West204377
AssuranceAmerica232361
Commonwealth Casualty244565
Foremost316570
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Find Car Insurance in Yuma

Quotes start at $38 per month for liability coverage

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Yuma car insurance quotes by credit tier

Arizona allows car insurance companies to use your credit history as a factor when determining your car insurance premiums.[3] Insurance companies believe that drivers with poor credit are more likely to file a claim, so they charge them more expensive premiums. Inversely, drivers with good credit pay cheaper average rates.

Here’s how credit history can affect car insurance rates in Yuma.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Yuma?

On average, drivers in Yuma, Arizona, pay cheaper rates than drivers in other Arizona cities. For example, drivers in Phoenix pay an average of $117 per month for liability coverage and $228 per month for full coverage. One of the only Arizona cities where drivers pay cheaper average rates than Yuma is Lake Havasu City, which has even fewer residents than Yuma.

Yuma’s relatively small population and generally sunny climate help keep rates lower than in other cities.

More cities in Arizona

Here’s the average monthly cost of car insurance in other Arizona cities.

CityAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Casa Grande$85$174
Flagstaff$70$142
Glendale$121$228
Lake Havasu City$60$124
Mesa$100$194
Phoenix$117$228
Scottsdale$99$191
Tempe$106$206
Tucson$90$177
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Yuma car insurance FAQs

Learn about same-day car insurance, and check out the answers to common questions about auto coverage in Yuma below.

  • How much is car insurance in Yuma?

    The average cost of car insurance in Yuma is $79 per month for liability only and $151 per month for full coverage.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Yuma?

    Auto-Owners, Mile Auto, and State Farm are the cheapest car insurance companies in Yuma, with liability rates of $38, $41, and $46 per month, respectively.

    But the cheapest company for someone else may not be the cheapest for you. It’s important to compare rates from multiple companies to find the one that offers you the best deal. You can also use a quote-comparison website to help you look at multiple rates in one place.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Yuma?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in Yuma include Auto-Owners, Mile Auto, and State Farm. These insurers offer relatively cheap average rates, advertise plenty of coverage options, and have high Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores.

  • What are the minimum car insurance requirements in Arizona?

    Arizona requires 25/50/15 liability limits, which translates to $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $15,000 per accident for property damage liability.[4]

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. U.S. Census Bureau. "QuickFacts: Yuma city, Arizona."
  2. Visit Arizona. "Weather."
  3. Arizona Department of Insurance. "How Insurance Companies Use Credit Information."
  4. Arizona Department of Transportation. "Vehicle Insurance Information."
  5. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. "Speed."
  6. Arizona Department of Transportation. "2022 Motor Vehicle Crash Facts for the State of Arizona."
  7. III. "Senior driving safety and insurance tips."
  8. Centers for Disease Control. "Teen Drivers and Passengers: Get the Facts."

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers