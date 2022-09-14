Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Arizona
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $46/mes para cobertura total en Arizona.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
The average monthly cost of insurance in Yuma is $115, based on Insurify’s internal proprietary data. That’s less than the average cost of car insurance in Arizona of $144 per month.
Yuma’s cheaper-than-average rates are probably due to the low population of fewer than 100,000, which could mean fewer car accidents and car thefts.[1] Yuma’s warm, sunny weather also means it doesn’t snow or rain often — if at all — reducing the chance of icy and wet road conditions.[2]
The average monthly cost of car insurance in Yuma is $79 for liability only and $151 for full coverage.
Auto-Owners is the cheapest car insurance company for full coverage, with a monthly rate of $60.
Car insurance companies in Arizona can use your credit history when determining your premiums.[3]
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Yuma
You have many opportunities to find good car insurance companies in Yuma, but the one that’s best for you will depend on your needs and financial situation. You may care about finding the cheapest coverage, the best customer service, or high-risk car insurance.
Here are three options to start your search for the best car insurance in Yuma.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Auto-Owners
4.0
$76
$47
Families
Mile Auto
3.5
$81
$52
Low-mileage drivers
State Farm
4.5
$94
$58
Specialty coverage
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
4.0
JD Power
837
Liability Only
$38/mo
Full Coverage
$60/mo
Auto-Owners has high financial stability rankings and excellent customer reviews. It offers various coverage options for customizing policies and several discounts. Auto-Owners also offers a teen monitoring discount for parents to help their teen drivers develop safe driving habits. Parents can save more with good student and student away at school discounts.
Ventajas
A++ (Superior) AM Best financial strength rating
Offers plenty of discounts for potential savings
Contras
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southwest region
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
3.5
A.M. Best
NR
Liability Only
$41/mo
Full Coverage
$64/mo
Mile Auto targets low-mileage drivers with its pay-per-mile car insurance program. It’s best for people who work from home or seniors in retirement who don’t drive often, as you pay for each mile you drive plus a monthly base rate. One of the main downsides is that Mile Auto doesn’t have a mobile app for customers to manage their policies on their phones.
4.5
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$46/mo
Full Coverage
$74/mo
State Farm offers standard coverages to Yuma drivers — including rental car reimbursement and rideshare coverage — but it also has specialty coverages for people with more needs. You can insure your electric vehicle, classic car, commercial fleets, and sports car with State Farm.
Ventajas
No. 1 J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southwest region
Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified
Pricing
Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified
Fair
They are the cheapest car insurance around.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Yuma
What you pay for car insurance depends on various factors, including your age, gender, ZIP code, driving record, vehicle, credit history, and how much coverage you want. Fortunately, you can bring down your car insurance costs to find cheap coverage in Yuma. Here’s how:
Compare quotes. If you’re looking for the cheapest car insurance in Yuma, it’s always a good idea to do some comparison shopping and compare rates from at least three insurance companies.
Bundle coverage. Many car insurance companies offer discounts if you purchase more than one policy. Consider bundling auto and home or renters insurance to save on both policies.
Look for discounts. When shopping for car insurance, check out how many discounts insurance companies offer. The more you’re eligible for, the more money you could save on car insurance.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Yuma: Auto-Owners
Liability-only car insurance covers other people’s injuries and property damage from a car accident you cause. Remember, if you have liability-only coverage, it doesn’t pay for your own injuries or property damage — only the other parties’.
Liability-only car insurance in Yuma costs an average of $79 per month.
The table below shows the cheapest liability car insurance companies in Yuma.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
38
Mile Auto
41
State Farm
46
GEICO
48
Root
50
State Auto
51
USAA
52
Safeco
57
Metromile
61
Sun Coast
61
National General
65
Midvale Home & Auto
73
Allstate
77
Mercury
79
Progressive
80
Travelers
80
Direct Auto
82
Hallmark
87
Dairyland
89
COUNTRY Financial
90
American Family
91
Farmers
93
The Hartford
93
GAINSCO
94
The General
97
Liberty Mutual
105
Nationwide
105
Infinity
113
AssuranceAmerica
116
Bristol West
117
Commonwealth Casualty
133
Foremost
169
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Yuma: Auto-Owners
Full-coverage car insurance is typically a combination of liability-only, collision, and comprehensive insurance. This added protection pays for your vehicle repairs, even if you caused the accident. Full-coverage insurance can also include medical payments or personal injury protection (PIP) to pay for your injuries, depending on the state.
If you have an expensive car or worry you can’t afford vehicle repairs, full-coverage insurance is a good idea. In Yuma, drivers pay an average of $151 per month for a full-coverage policy.
Here are the cheapest full-coverage car insurance companies in Yuma.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
60
Mile Auto
64
State Farm
74
GEICO
77
Root
81
USAA
83
Metromile
99
Safeco
101
Midvale Home & Auto
113
Travelers
117
Allstate
124
Sun Coast
127
Mercury
129
Nationwide
140
Progressive
140
American Family
145
COUNTRY Financial
145
National General
149
The Hartford
149
Farmers
151
State Auto
153
Infinity
161
Direct Auto
164
Liberty Mutual
176
AssuranceAmerica
180
Hallmark
195
The General
201
GAINSCO
205
Dairyland
208
Bristol West
216
Foremost
305
Commonwealth Casualty
308
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Arizona
Arizona requires drivers to purchase and maintain liability insurance limits of 25/50/15. Here’s what those numbers mean:[4]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$15,000 per accident
Depending on your needs, you also may want to consider purchasing additional insurance coverage, including:
Collision coverage
Collision insurance covers the cost to repair or replace your vehicle if you hit a stationary object or another vehicle, even if you’re at fault.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance pays for vehicle repairs or replacement from non-collision events, such as theft, vandalism, falling objects, severe weather, and more.
Your driving record tells insurers how likely you are to file a claim; the more incidents on your record, the higher your risk. Insurance companies generally increase rates to offset your risk.
Here’s how your driving record affects car insurance rates in Yuma.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners
Speeding tickets usually cause your car insurance premiums to increase because of the risk it poses. For instance, speed was a factor in 29% of crash fatalities in 2021.[5]
The average cost of liability car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in Yuma is $113 per month. Here are other cheap insurance companies after a speeding ticket for you to compare.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners
38
50
Mile Auto
41
58
State Farm
46
58
GEICO
48
62
Root
50
74
USAA
52
67
Safeco
57
80
Metromile
61
89
National General
65
84
Allstate
77
99
Mercury
79
117
Progressive
80
107
Travelers
80
105
Direct Auto
82
109
Dairyland
89
118
COUNTRY Financial
90
118
American Family
91
119
Farmers
93
120
The Hartford
93
141
GAINSCO
94
118
The General
97
129
Liberty Mutual
105
145
Nationwide
105
136
Infinity
113
149
AssuranceAmerica
116
159
Bristol West
117
153
Commonwealth Casualty
133
166
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners
Yuma County reported a little more than 2,600 car crashes in 2022, the most recent year with data available.[6] Car accidents can result in injury and death, which is why insurance companies increase rates for drivers who cause crashes. How much your car insurance increases after an accident in Yuma depends on the severity and claim payout amount.
Yuma drivers pay an average of $116 per month when they have an at-fault accident on their record. Here’s how car insurance companies’ rates change after an accident.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Auto-Owners
38
52
Mile Auto
41
62
State Farm
46
61
GEICO
48
65
Root
50
76
USAA
52
70
Safeco
57
84
Metromile
61
92
National General
65
89
Allstate
77
104
Mercury
79
122
Progressive
80
112
Travelers
80
109
Direct Auto
82
114
Dairyland
89
123
COUNTRY Financial
90
126
American Family
91
124
Farmers
93
125
The Hartford
93
146
GAINSCO
94
125
The General
97
135
Liberty Mutual
105
152
Nationwide
105
143
Infinity
113
146
AssuranceAmerica
116
163
Bristol West
117
158
Commonwealth Casualty
133
181
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners
Driving under the influence is a very serious violation that will almost certainly increase your premiums, even if you didn’t cause an accident. In 2022, Yuma Country reported 150 alcohol-related crashes, resulting in two deaths.[6] Arizona may revoke your license after a DUI conviction and require you to file an SR-22 form to reinstate it, which can also increase your premiums.
Drivers in Yuma pay an average of $132 per month for liability coverage after a DUI. Here are other cheap insurance options to consider.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Auto-Owners
38
61
Mile Auto
41
68
State Farm
46
74
GEICO
48
77
Root
50
77
USAA
52
84
Safeco
57
92
Metromile
61
93
National General
65
104
Allstate
77
124
Mercury
79
130
Progressive
80
129
Travelers
80
129
Direct Auto
82
132
Dairyland
89
143
COUNTRY Financial
90
145
American Family
91
146
Farmers
93
150
The Hartford
93
148
GAINSCO
94
151
The General
97
156
Liberty Mutual
105
169
Nationwide
105
169
Infinity
113
182
AssuranceAmerica
116
186
Bristol West
117
188
Commonwealth Casualty
133
192
Foremost
169
272
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
Your age is an important factor insurance companies consider when determining your premiums. While rates generally decrease as you get older, they can increase slightly around age 70 due to age-related issues that can affect driving ability.[7] Despite this increase, car insurance for seniors is still cheap compared to younger age groups.
In Yuma, senior drivers pay an average of $56 per month for liability coverage in Yuma.
Here are the most affordable car insurance companies in the city for older drivers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
28
44
Mile Auto
29
45
State Farm
33
53
GEICO
35
56
USAA
38
61
Root
39
64
Safeco
45
80
Metromile
46
75
National General
49
112
Progressive
53
93
Allstate
57
93
Direct Auto
58
117
Travelers
58
85
Mercury
60
98
The Hartford
61
98
American Family
66
105
Dairyland
67
156
Farmers
67
109
COUNTRY Financial
68
109
GAINSCO
72
156
Nationwide
73
97
The General
73
152
AssuranceAmerica
79
123
Liberty Mutual
80
134
Bristol West
87
160
Commonwealth Casualty
97
225
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners
Teenagers and young drivers pay the most for car insurance out of any other age group because they have the least experience and pose the highest risk behind the wheel.[8] But it’s still possible to get cheap car insurance as a teen driver. Look for teen-specific discounts, drive a low-value vehicle with plenty of safety features, and stay on your parents’ insurance for lower rates.
Yuma teens pay an average of $153 per month for liability car insurance. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Yuma for teen drivers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
66
105
GEICO
80
128
Mile Auto
82
129
Root
82
132
State Farm
83
133
USAA
90
144
Safeco
106
189
Metromile
109
177
National General
129
295
COUNTRY Financial
135
217
Allstate
142
228
Progressive
150
263
Mercury
151
247
Travelers
151
220
Dairyland
152
355
Direct Auto
156
312
American Family
162
259
The General
163
338
Farmers
170
275
GAINSCO
176
384
Liberty Mutual
186
311
Nationwide
188
251
The Hartford
190
305
Infinity
199
284
Bristol West
204
377
AssuranceAmerica
232
361
Commonwealth Casualty
244
565
Foremost
316
570
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Yuma car insurance quotes by credit tier
Arizona allows car insurance companies to use your credit history as a factor when determining your car insurance premiums.[3] Insurance companies believe that drivers with poor credit are more likely to file a claim, so they charge them more expensive premiums. Inversely, drivers with good credit pay cheaper average rates.
Here’s how credit history can affect car insurance rates in Yuma.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Yuma?
On average, drivers in Yuma, Arizona, pay cheaper rates than drivers in other Arizona cities. For example, drivers in Phoenix pay an average of $117 per month for liability coverage and $228 per month for full coverage. One of the only Arizona cities where drivers pay cheaper average rates than Yuma is Lake Havasu City, which has even fewer residents than Yuma.
Yuma’s relatively small population and generally sunny climate help keep rates lower than in other cities.
More cities in Arizona
Here’s the average monthly cost of car insurance in other Arizona cities.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Yuma car insurance FAQs
Learn about same-day car insurance, and check out the answers to common questions about auto coverage in Yuma below.
How much is car insurance in Yuma?
The average cost of car insurance in Yuma is $79 per month for liability only and $151 per month for full coverage.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Yuma?
Auto-Owners, Mile Auto, and State Farm are the cheapest car insurance companies in Yuma, with liability rates of $38, $41, and $46 per month, respectively.
But the cheapest company for someone else may not be the cheapest for you. It’s important to compare rates from multiple companies to find the one that offers you the best deal. You can also use a quote-comparison website to help you look at multiple rates in one place.
What are the best car insurance companies in Yuma?
Some of the best car insurance companies in Yuma include Auto-Owners, Mile Auto, and State Farm. These insurers offer relatively cheap average rates, advertise plenty of coverage options, and have high Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores.
What are the minimum car insurance requirements in Arizona?
Arizona requires 25/50/15 liability limits, which translates to $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $15,000 per accident for property damage liability.[4]
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.