Home Insurance Discount for Security Systems: What You Need to Know

How Home Security Systems Impact Homeowners Insurance

Home security systems can protect your home and give you peace of mind. You can decrease your chances of a break-in when you combine home security devices and burglar alarms with deadbolt locks, motion lights, and window locks.

Here’s how a home security system could benefit you and your family:

Protect valuables

Deter crime

Remotely access your home with “smart” systems

Lower homeowners insurance rates

Utilize smoke alarms or carbon monoxide detection

While keeping you safe is an alarm system ‘s primary benefit, you could also use it to lower your homeowners insurance premium.

Insurance companies offer discounts for a security system because it reduces the chance of burglary. The National Council for Home Safety and Security reports that 83 percent of burglars specifically look to see if a home has an alarm system. If one is installed, 60 percent will change their mind about breaking in.

Fewer break-ins mean you’re less likely to file an insurance claim, and your insurance company won’t have to pay out as much. Insurers pass some of the savings on to you in the form of a homeowners insurance discount.

The discount varies by insurance provider. It’s best to check with your insurer before installing the system to make sure the cost is worth the savings. Additionally, your insurer may offer special discounts to work with a preferred provider.