Landscaping Improvements and Home Insurance: Is It Covered?

Steps Homeowners Can Take to Save Money on Landscaping

Landscaping improvements can cost a pretty penny. You can expect to pay anywhere between $1,500 and $10,000 on landscaping costs. And if a natural disaster that’s not covered comes, you’re out thousands of dollars. Before you go all out and have your landscaper trim your shrubs like a work of art, you should keep savings in mind. You can do little things to save money here and there that add up in the long run. Consider the following:

Make Your Landscaping Flood-Resistant

Flooding is the most common natural disaster. And even if you don’t live in a flood zone, you could experience some flooding in the future. By creating flood-resistant landscaping, you are preventing damage caused by flooding and runoff. You can easily DIY flood-resistant landscaping by building walls or building natural channels. Creating buffers also helps water flow freely without damaging homes and the rest of your garden. There are tons of DIY flood-resistant landscaping plans on the internet if you do a web search. Additionally, using mulch helps by retaining water and controlling erosion. Mulch can make your landscaping more attractive and save you in the long run if flooding occurs.

Use Drought-Resistant Plants

If you live in a dry climate, succulents, cacti, and agave require little to no water at all. These plants are often low-cost and attractive. Additionally, you can help cut waste and reduce the chance of your greenery dying in dry heat. Are you looking for flowers? Poppies, rock daisies, and yarrow have lots of colors and need minimal watering as well. And herbs like sage and water thrive in warmer and drier elements. All these plants can look attractive and sophisticated with very little upkeep.

Replace Grass with Turf and Rock Gardens

Though artificial grass costs more upfront, in the long run, you can save money. With turf, you’ll be watering less. And if you live in a dry climate, watering less saves you money. Turf is easy to install yourself and lasts a long time. Additionally, you can use rock gardens to decorate in a beautiful mosaic-like fashion. You can also create fun walkways using rocks of any color you choose. Decomposed granite, pea gravel, and river rocks are some options. And at $3 to $5 a bag, you can create beautiful landscaping on the cheap.

Create an Urban Garden

If you have a terrace, balcony, or even just a windowsill, you can create a mini urban garden. Large cities have popularized this cheap trend. You can plant herbs, veggies, and flower boxes on your balcony or windowsill. These DIY options are inexpensive and will be sure to impress your friends and family.

Regularly Clean Gutters

It’s not the most glamorous job, but you should be cleaning your gutters routinely. Gutters easily get clogged with sticks, leaves, and debris. A clogged gutter often results in roof and water damage to your home. Additionally, sometimes clogged gutters attract pests, rodents, mold, and bee infestations. It’s recommended that you clean your gutters at least two times a year, in the spring and fall. If you live in a climate with lots of trees, you may need to clean your gutters more often. It’s a dirty task, but it’s better than paying for the replacement cost of a new roof.

Check on Sketchy Trees

Trees on your property may be rotted or diseased, whether you can tell or not. Even if a tree looks healthy, your trees could be dying or decaying by the roots. If a windstorm comes and knocks your tree down, then you have another set of problems. Call a certified arborist to check on any suspicious trees on your property. The arborist can tell if a tree must be removed and has the proper machinery to help with the removal. A good arborist may cost a few hundred dollars. But they could save you more money on damages that aren’t covered by your home insurance. You may even be able to mitigate the issue by trimming your trees down. Tree trimming costs much less than tree removal or replacing.

Also, don’t fall prey to scammy solicitors for tree removal or landscaping services. They may be without proper credentials or liability insurance. They could cause damage to your property, or a worker could become injured while working. That’s also a liability risk. Don’t hire a company without general liability coverage or workers’ compensation insurance. Without these things, you could end up being sued and have to pay a lot of money. Make sure anyone working on your home or making home improvements has at least a general liability policy.

Check on Your Neighbors

Your neighbors may have trees that hang onto your property. The cause for concern would be if the trees ever fall on your property and cause property damage. Take a look and suggest to your neighbors that they could trim their tree or have it checked out by a professional. You would be saving both parties from paying out of pocket or having to file a home insurance claim.

When you have the right homeowners insurance coverage, you have peace of mind. Let Insurify help you find the best homeowners insurance companies right now so you can be prepared for later!