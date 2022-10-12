Jetty Renters Insurance Reviews: Is it the best choice for you?

Jetty Renters Insurance: The Basics

Jetty renters insurance is a basic renters insurance policy that has respectable pricing in the field, fast service with electronic access, and an excellent customer service reputation.

What does Jetty renters insurance cover?

Even though it’s a new company, Jetty offers the same insurance coverage options policyholders are used to from traditional renters insurance companies, with options for additional coverage that Jetty calls “power-ups.”

First up is liability coverage. If you or a guest gets hurt in your apartment, you’re covered for the medical bills involved, dog bites included (depending on the dog breed). Same for the damage to furniture and other property in the house, whether from fire, rain, or water.

Then there’s personal property. Many people don’t know that renters insurance protects your things wherever you are —as Jetty’s website reads, “whether you’re in your backyard or backpacking in Peru.” Jetty also claims it’s not a “fine print fiend” like other insurance providers and promises solid valuables protection for personal electronics, jewelry, and more.

You’ll also get reimbursement for living expenses if you experience loss of use of your property due to some calamity that’s covered by your renters insurance policy.

As far as optional, additional coverage, Jetty has a few power-ups that it offers to try to stand out. One power-up provides Airbnb host theft protection; it’s a little niche but could be useful to some. Help with bedbugs is also covered by a power-up, provided a licensed pest control professional certifies that you have a problem.

The rest of the power-ups are standard additional coverage options provided by most insurance agencies: extra protection for valuables and personal electronics. When you sign your policy, check your deductible and coverage limits for these.

Alongside renters insurance policies, Jetty provides another service to its members, which is a bit unconventional. If you’re stressed about fronting the cash for a security deposit when you move into a new apartment, Jetty will pay your deposit if you pay them a fee of 17.5 percent of the security deposit, either as a monthly payment or in one go.

With what is called a Jetty Deposit, you won’t get the fee you pay to Jetty back as you would your normal security deposit. And Jetty won’t put this money toward charges you incur on your deposit when you move out. But if it’s worth paying $175 not to have $1,000 temporarily tied up in someone else’s bank account while you live there, you can pay this fee and keep your cash. Jetty also used to offer a guarantor service, where Jetty served as a co-signer for your lease if you weren’t able to qualify for your property on your own financial strength. But that service isn’t offered on their website as of this writing.

Special Deals and Discounts

Additionally, Jetty offers “member benefits” on home goods, interior design, grocery and wine delivery, and a few other rental-related services from chic, online-first businesses like Jetty. The website doesn’t detail the discounts, but there’s no purchase required, so it might not hurt to find out.

Jetty is smart to build up a member benefits package of discounts because if it has one weakness compared to traditional insurance providers, it’s that it can’t offer multi-policy discounts like they can.

But keep in mind that in the digital age, nothing comes for free. For you to sign up, Jetty wants to know your name, email, address, and how much you pay for rent; that must be important information for its pricing algorithm.

Where does Jetty offer renters insurance?

Here’s another tough limitation for potential Jetty renters insurance customers. Only landlords and rental companies with a Jetty membership can offer their tenants Jetty renters insurance.

Curious if this is you? Jetty advises: “If you’re moving to a new rental home, ask your leasing team if they offer Jetty at your building. If they do, they’ll direct you to the correct sign-up page and help you get started.”

And unfortunately, you can’t buy renters insurance from Jetty if you live in Florida or Indiana.