How to File a Flood Insurance Claim

1. Start Your Claim

The first thing to do is immediately report the loss to your insurance agent or insurance company. You will be assigned an insurance adjuster who will work with you throughout the claims process. This person will set up a time to inspect your property, either in person or remotely, within a few days. Due to COVID-19, remote inspections are becoming more common.

Be ready to provide this information when you report the flood to the company that provides your flood insurance policy:

Your policy number

Contact information where you can be reached

The name of your mortgage company

Has there been a presidential disaster declaration for the event that caused your flood damage? If so, you should also register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency ( FEMA ) in addition to filing your flood claim. Some flood insurance (mainly what’s available through the National Flood Insurance Program, or NFIP flood insurance ) doesn’t cover additional living expenses or temporary housing that you might need if your home has been badly damaged. However, federal disaster assistance may be available to help with those things. You can apply for it online at disasterassistance.gov.

To get the wheels of flood recovery in motion, file for assistance as soon as you can. You should also ask your insurance agent about getting an advance payment. Advance payments are deducted from the final claim payment but can be invaluable in helping you get back on your feet faster.