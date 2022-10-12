 Home Burglary Protection and Prevention

A home burglary can leave you feeling anxious and confused, and when you’re feeling overwhelmed after a home invasion, it can be hard to know what to do next. You’ve called the police department, but filing a police report is just the beginning. Now you have to replace your stolen items and repair any damage the intruder caused to your property. Plus, you want to keep your loved ones and home safe from future burglars and break-ins.

You shouldn’t feel insecure in your home. Your home insurance policy covers property crime, but you’ll need to know how to get reimbursed for your stolen or damaged items and how much your policy will cover. Whether you have replacement cost coverage or an actual cash value policy, Insurify is here to help you understand how to get the most out of your homeowners coverage.

