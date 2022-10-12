Florida Hurricane Insurance: Complete Guide for Homeowners

Is hurricane insurance worth it in Florida? Depending on the risk level of your area, having earthquake insurance can save you big financially in the long run. It's always worth getting a quote.

Hurricanes are a fact of life for Floridians. But there’s good news for residents of the Sunshine State: most property insurance covers hurricane damage.

The threat of hurricanes is highest during hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to November 30. If you live in a high-risk coastal area, you might wonder what Florida hurricane insurance covers, whether there are policy limits, and how much the deductible could cost.

Here’s your complete guide to hurricane insurance to get you up to speed before hurricane season starts.

