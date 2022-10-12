How Much You Should Expect To Pay: Flood Insurance Cost Calculator

The Cost of Flood Insurance

Different states have very different average costs for flood insurance. The average annual flood insurance premium is just over $700, but the average in Vermont, the most expensive flood insurance state, is more than twice that. Florida is the cheapest; the average annual premium is less than $600.

Most flood insurance is sold by the federal government through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s ( FEMA ) National Flood Insurance Program ( NFIP ). This is why, unlike homeowners insurance, the cost of flood insurance won’t vary from one insurance company to another. Insurers are all selling the same NFIP policies.

NFIP flood insurance rates depend on your proximity to high-risk flood zones and whether you live in a floodplain or are at high risk of heavy rain. FEMA uses sophisticated flood maps to calculate these premiums, and those maps are currently being updated.

There are also deductibles to consider. When you make a flood insurance claim, you must first pay the deductible on your policy before you can access reimbursement, which will extend up to your coverage limit. As with auto insurance and other insurance policies, a lower deductible will raise your premium and vice versa.

Still not sure a flood insurance policy makes sense? Try our insurance cost calculator, and if you think the rate is feasible for your family, contact your insurance provider or, if you don’t have a homeowners insurance policy, go to FEMA.gov.