Can’t Get Homeowners Insurance? Here’s What to Do

High-Risk Home Insurance and the FAIR Plan

Your state’s department of insurance may participate in the Fair Access to Insurance Requirements (FAIR) plan. This is a last resort for homeowners who do not qualify for coverage through the standard homeowners insurance market because of their home’s location or other risk factors. With a FAIR homeowners policy, you will have a home insurance plan that satisfies mortgage lender requirements, including personal property coverage for things like natural disasters like wildfires, windstorms, and vandalism and liability coverage.

The FAIR plan may also have certain requirements you must meet before being eligible for coverage, including making required home repairs, installing home security devices, and replacing outdated home systems like wiring or HVAC systems. If you do qualify for a FAIR homeowners policy, you can expect to pay a higher rate than if you buy a policy through private insurers.

If you still have questions about the FAIR plan, contact your insurance agent to discuss further and find out what your coverage options are. If you don’t have an insurance agent, your state insurance department can help you locate a licensed agent in your area who can offer you FAIR home insurance coverage.