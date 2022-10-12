Can I cancel a home insurance claim?

How Canceling a Claim Affects Claims History

It is important to remember that even though you have canceled your claim, the report may remain on your claims history or the comprehensive loss underwriting exchange (CLUE) report. The CLUE report contains details of all your claims history within the last seven years. Insurance companies may access this report and use it to determine the premium you are charged for insurance or whether your current insurance policy premiums will increase.

If the incident remains on your CLUE report even after you cancel your claim, it will be listed in the clue database as a zero payout claim. Most insurers will not raise your premium for a zero payout claim.

The Federal Equal Credit Reporting Act allows you access to your CLUE report free of charge. You can obtain a copy of your CLUE report by calling 1 (866) 312-8076 or requesting by mail from CLUE Inc., P.O. Box 105295, Atlanta, Georgia, 30348-5296.