Our homes are the ultimate safe spaces- somewhere first steps are taken, meals are shared, and memories are made. But it’s always important to keep safety in mind before it’s too late. According to the FBI, a home break-in occurs every 25.7 seconds. Let that sink in.
Even with that jarring statistic, it’s hard to believe that, according to the National Council for Home Safety and Security, just 17 percent of American households have a home security system. It’s essential to proactively protect your family and property before it’s too late.
From simple DIY security systems to full-fledged smart homes, American families have many options when it comes to home security. Protect your home against burglars with the best home security systems of 2021. Ready to protect your home but don’t know where to start? We’ve got you covered.
How to Choose a Home Security System
Ready to protect your family with a home security system but don’t know where to start? Insurify has got you covered. There’s never been a better time for full home automation —and with the ability to connect everything in your home, from your vacuum to thermostat to garage doors, security options are no different.
Every home has different needs when it comes to security systems. Some systems may be able to self-monitor, while others may want a system with outside monitoring services with 24/7 surveillance. Most systems have the ability to automatically contact fire or police departments when triggered.
The first step in choosing a system is determining whether you want a starter kit with a self-monitoring system or a security package that includes access to a monitoring center. Both options may include choices of indoor and outdoor security cameras, video doorbells, outdoor motion sensors, entry sensors, and smart locks. Many of these systems directly integrate into Apple, Amazon, and Google products and other electronics, which makes security monitoring a breeze.
We’re living in an era of full technological integration, where our vacuums, lights, music, and garage doors can all be controlled directly from our phones- home security is no exception. The key to smart home security systems is a shared WiFi network. Smart home integration is seamless when connected to a single network. If you choose to integrate a full security system you’ll be able to use your smartphone to control most of your smart home devices.
Best Home Security Systems
With dozens of alternatives with differing features, price points, and abilities, it’s important to consider all of your options carefully before committing to a smart security system. Here are Insurify’s top picks for the best home security systems of 2020.
ADT Pulse
ADT is the most established home security company, with over 140 years in the business. Of course, there’s never been more innovation in the home security sector than in the last few years. ADT Home security is not new to the business, and its customer satisfaction record shows just that.
|Pros
|Cons
|✅ Excellent Customer Service
|❌ Long contract periods
|✅ Over a century of experience
|❌ Expensive onboarding and termination fees
|✅ Professional monitoring centers
|❌ Clunky design
|✅ Many DIY options
|❌ Some features require third-party apps
Best for…
Homeowners wishing for reliable customer service, 24/7 monitoring, and a legacy brand.
Not the best for…
Homeowners wishing for lots of outdoor camera options and those on a tight budget.
Vivint Smart Home
Vivint offers amazing home security technology that is seamlessly integrated into a user-friendly, advanced-tech system. It’s all in the name: “ smart home.” Vivint offers homeowners high-end, easy-to-use technology with professional guidance and surveillance.
|Pros
|Cons
|✅ State-of-the-art technology
|❌ Long contract periods
|✅ Highly customizable
|❌ High upfront costs
|✅ Short and long-term contract options
|❌ Expensive early-termination fees
|✅ Free consultation and professional guidance
|❌ Poor customer service reputation
Best for…
Homeowners wishing for fully integrated technology and 24/7 professional home surveillance.
**Not the best for…
** Homeowners wishing for short-term contracts or those on a tight budget.
SimpliSafe Home Security
A new kid on the home security block, SimpliSafe is on a mission to help homeowners’ take control of their security systems, with easy-to-use tech. With no long-term commitment requirements and affordable starter contracts, SimpliSafe has a lot to offer homeowners. Simplisafe is one of the best DIY home security systems around.
|Pros
|Cons
|✅ Money-back satisfaction guarantee
|❌ Expensive upfront costs
|✅ No contracts
|❌ Limited options
|✅ Affordable rates
|❌ Long contract periods
Best for…
SimpliSafe is a great option for renters. With no long-term contract requirements, tenants leasing their homes are able to switch up their coverage on a dime, so moving frequently is no problem. The SimpliSafe system is also great for smaller spaces.
Not the best for…
Those living in large homes or on a large piece of property. SimpliSafe has limited camera options, with just one video doorbell option, which may leave parts of your property vulnerable to invaders.
Google Nest Secure
Everyone expects a lot from Google, and its Nest system doesn’t disappoint. With Brinks Home Security integration for 24/7 professional monitoring, plus no professional installation requirements and numerous other home security features, like thermostat and garage door controls, this is the tech lover’s security dream. It can even be used with your Google Home with voice commands, and its easy-to-use mobile smartphone app makes integration a breeze.
|Pros
|Cons
|✅ DIY installation
|❌ Expensive equipment
|✅ Window and door sensors included
|❌ Stringent contract requirements
|✅ Sleek, modern aesthetic
|❌ High monitoring fees
|✅ Easy, all-encompassing app integration
|❌ Battery-reliant
Best for…
Techies who love to control everything right from their smartphone. Google Nest allows users to lock and unlock their doors from anywhere, turn on and off lights, adjust the temperature, and even seamlessly integrate other safety features like smoke detectors.
Not the best for…
Homeowners who don’t like to be reliant on their smartphones. Also, to fully experience the Nest home security system to its fullest potential, an expensive subscription to Brinks home security is required.
Ring Alarm Security System
The camera doorbell was originally innovated by the Ring security system. Since its inception, Ring has expanded beyond its original products to a flock of security offers. The Ring Alarm security system is an affordable, bare-bones home security system.
|Pros
|Cons
|✅ Lower-cost options
|❌ Cameras not included
|✅ Ring neighbors app
|❌ Expensive equipment costs
|✅ Package options
|❌ Limited customizability
Best for…
Homeowners looking for a simple home protection product with no extra fluff and a mobile app for easy integration and interaction.
Not the best for…
Homeowners or tenants looking to fully integrate their home security systems with add-ons.
Frontpoint
The Frontpoint home security system offers homeowners products with easy DIY installations, excellent customer service, and zero-contract requirements. With doorbell cameras, window sensors, and monitoring plans, Frontpoint has options for every kind of home.
|Pros
|Cons
|✅ DIY installation
|❌ Short warranty period
|✅ No contract requirements
|❌ No professional installation option
|✅ Smoke/CO detectors included
|❌ Imperfect geofencing record
|✅Risk-free probation period
|❌ New company
Best for…
Homeowners looking for a fully integrated alarm system, complete with smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, motion detectors, and no contract requirements.
Not the best for…
Homeowners looking for low-cost monitoring services or professional installation.
Link Interactive
For homeowners looking for highly customizable security devices, look no further than Link Interactive. With comprehensive basic subscription packages and affordable 24/7 professional monitoring, Link offers a myriad of options, with everything from contact sensors to home security cameras.
|Pros
|Cons
|✅ Crash and smash protection
|❌ Clunky design
|✅ Excellent customer service
|❌ Too customizable
|✅ Short contract options
|❌ High cancellation fees
Best for…
Households with small children, as Link offers sensor protection for everything from stovetops to sink faucets to your grill.
Not the best for…
Homeowners looking for a simple home security system with straightforward customizability.
Abode
For homeowners looking for a completely DIY system without professional monitoring, Abode offers simple plans with the same amount of coverage options as a larger system.
|Pros
|Cons
|✅ No contracts
|❌ High upfront costs
|✅ Sleek design
|❌ Limited functionality
|✅ Simple setup
|❌ No free phone support
Best for…
Tenants of small homes and apartments looking for a simple but all-encompassing security system with add-on options of professional monitoring.
Not the best for…
Larger homes with more area to protect.
Best Home Security Systems FAQ
There are dozens of options available to homeowners and tenants to properly protect your property and family from intruders and other dangers. To protect your home from intruders, decide what type of security system you’re looking for, how much you’re willing to spend, and whether or not you’d like to manage your security system by yourself or with help from a professional. From there, you’ll be able to choose the best home security system for you, your home, your family, and your lifestyle. Your home security needs are as unique as you are.
Each system has its own abilities. Most have a dashboard, base station, or control panel of some kind that you’ll be able to operate from. Many security systems also have these control features through mobile apps. Some can even be signaled remotely through voice control commands via Amazon Alexa or Google Home devices.
If you’re alerted to a problem through your home security system that ends up being a false alarm, fret not—that’s what they’re for! If there’s a recurring problem of false alarms alerting local police or fire departments, you may need to contact your home security company to identify the issue.Protecting Your Home with the Best Security Systems: The Bottom Line
With the advent of touchscreen control systems, sophisticated keypads, automatic door locks, complex key fobs, and seemingly never-ending monitoring and installation fees, choosing the right home security system may seem like a daunting task. But don’t worry: by narrowing down your needs and desires, you’ll be able to choose the best home security system in no time.
Don’t forget the most important step to responsible homeownership: getting sufficient homeowners insurance. To find the best homeowners insurance to work alongside your home security system to protect you and your family, use Insurify to compare dozens of quotes in a matter of minutes.
