Auto-Owners Home Insurance Reviews: Is it the right choice for you?

Auto-Owners Insurance Review: Home Insurance Coverages

Auto-Owners offers over a dozen types of insurance products, including everything from homeowners and renters coverage to auto insurance, life insurance, and business insurance.

According to its website, Auto-Owners offers property insurance across these dwelling situations and insurance needs:

Homeowners Insurance

Homeowners insurance protects your home and family from financial ruin if disaster strikes. Whether it’s your first home or your forever home, Auto-Owners has personalized coverage options to make sure you’re protected.

A standard policy typically includes coverage for your home and its contents, as well as liability protection. Besides standard coverage, you can choose additional protection for high-value homes or equipment breakdown.

Renters Insurance

As a renter, you don’t own the property where you live. That means you don’t need insurance, right? Wrong! Your landlord’s policy will not pay to replace your things if a fire, hurricane, or other hazard destroys them.

What you need is renters insurance. Auto-Owners renters policies cover your personal property anywhere in the world. So, if your personal belongings are stolen while on vacation, you’re covered.

It also includes personal liability and medical payments insurance in the unfortunate event that someone injures themselves in your home.

Condo Insurance

Condo owners have specialized insurance needs that go far above what homeowners or renters experience. Your condo insurance, or HO-6 policy, depends on what the condo association’s master insurance policy covers.

For example, if the master policy is all-in coverage, you might not need to include dwelling insurance. But a bare walls or single entity master policy doesn’t provide as much protection.

Talk with your Auto-Owners Insurance agent about your options to help you decide which is right for you. They’ll help you make sure your condo policy has enough coverage to pay to rebuild or replace your condo unit and personal possessions.

Mobile Home Insurance

Auto-Owners offers mobile home insurance that protects the unique needs that come with owning a mobile home. Your coverage options include a replacement or actual cash value policy, and your agent can walk you through the best choice for your situation.

Like homeowners coverage, mobile home insurance includes a garage, shed, or any other structures that you might have. You also get protection for personal property and personal liability. Optional coverages include:

Protection for refrigerated products

Sump pump and sewer backup systems

Identity theft insurance

Landlord Insurance

Auto-Owners landlord insurance is called Rental Dwelling. It includes your rental home and any attached structures (like a garage or carport). Your policy can also cover gaps in rental income if a covered loss makes it uninhabitable while repairs are being made.

Because landlords have different needs, you have options to personalize your policy. You might add coverage for:

Your personal property

Backed-up sewers or drains

Landlord liability protection

Equipment breakdown

Flood Insurance

Standard homeowners insurance doesn’t include flood damage, but Auto-Owners can help you get flood insurance. Think you don’t need it? Consider this: 30 percent of flood insurance claims originate in low- to moderate-risk areas.

Flood insurance typically includes:

Your home and foundation

Electrical, plumbing, and other home systems

Appliances

Flooring

Window coverings

Debris removal

Property and Valuables Insurance

No matter what policy you have, you’ll have a cap on the coverage amount. Your insurance may not cover the cost to replace valuable items, such as jewelry, fine arts, laptops, antiques, or collectibles.

Property and valuables insurance from Auto-Owners can make sure your expensive items are covered.