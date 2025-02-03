AAA Renters Insurance Review: Cost, Coverage, and More (2025)

Co-hosts the Money Talks News podcast
While AAA is mainly known for its roadside assistance, the company also offers access to various financial services and products, including coverage options for renters insurance. But your regional AAA club determines coverage options.
Before deciding on a renters insurance policy, it’s important to compare multiple companies and thoroughly research your options.
To help you on your search, here’s what you need to know about AAA renters insurance.
AAA renters insurance availability, coverage, and discounts depend on where you live and the offerings of your regional club.
Few reviews about renters insurance from AAA are available online, but the company has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB).
Unlike other insurance companies, you’ll likely need to be a member of AAA to secure a policy, which is an additional expense to consider.
Insurify’s take on AAA renters insurance
AAA
AAA renters insurance offers standard coverage for personal property as well as liability coverage. You can also access additional living expense coverage and other coverages for valuable personal belongings.
It’s important to note that AAA is divided into clubs across the country. The club you join depends on where you live, and your coverage is based on that information.
The cost is similar to what you’re likely to find with other renters insurance companies. But you might need to pay a membership fee to AAA to maintain your coverage. Membership does come with additional perks, such as discounts and roadside assistance, so the membership fee might be worth the cost.
Specific discounts depend on which club you join and what it offers for renters insurance. For example, the Mountain West Group provides a discount to AAA members. Other clubs might offer discounts for having auto pay or adding safety devices.
AAA membership includes various benefits, including roadside assistance, travel planning help, entertainment discounts, and other perks.
Multiple coverages are available.
Discounts are relatively easy to receive, depending on your AAA club.
You might need to pay a membership fee to join AAA to access renters insurance.
If you move to a different state, you might need to change insurers based on joining a new club.
Discounts and coverages aren’t uniform across clubs.
What AAA renters insurance covers
Because AAA renters insurance comes from companies in different regions, coverage and discount options vary. When visiting the AAA website, enter your ZIP code to get information and a quote specific to your area.
In general, though, most standard renters policies cover:[1]
Personal property
Personal property covers the replacement of personal belongings, such as furniture, electronics, and other items.
Loss of use
Also known as additional living expenses, this includes expenses if you need to find another place to stay while your home receives repairs. You can be covered for the cost of staying in a hotel, meals, and other related expenses.
Personal liability
As with home insurance, renters insurance covers personal liability costs if you accidentally harm another person or their property.
Medical payments
If someone is injured in your home, renters insurance can cover those costs through medical payments coverage.
Getting additional coverage for valuables, identity theft, and water/sewer backup is also possible, depending on where you live and what your club’s insurance company offers. It’s important to consider additional coverages for natural disasters, like floods and earthquakes, since they aren’t usually included in renters insurance policies.
AAA renters insurance discounts
Each AAA renters insurance company has its own discounts. As a result, it’s important to use your ZIP code to get an accurate quote and find out which discounts you’re eligible for. Some potential discounts include:
Bundling discount if you get other coverage, such as auto insurance, through AAA
Membership in AAA
Not filing a claim for a certain period of years
Using auto pay
Paying your full premium up front
Adding safety features, such as burglar alarms, to your home
An agent can help you find discounts that work for your situation.
AAA reviews: What real customers are saying
There aren’t many reviews of AAA renters insurance. But the company has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau due in part to the way it resolves complaints through the BBB.[2]
On Trustpilot, AAA has 1.5 out of 5 stars.[3] Many of the complaints are related to roadside assistance. Some reviews praise AAA for its good service, and some reviews cite low costs for homeowners insurance.
Since every club uses a different insurance company, it may be helpful to research customer reviews of partner companies as well.
How to buy a AAA renters insurance policy
You need to start by going to AAA.com and entering your ZIP code to find out which club you belong to. Once directed to the appropriate site, follow these steps:
Fill out the quote request. Provide your name and contact information, including whether you want to be contacted by phone or email. Once you identify that you want a renters insurance quote, submit the form.
Wait to be contacted. Wait for an agent to reach out to talk about your options or send you an application. You can also contact the number of your local club to get information about applying for AAA renters insurance.
Fill out the application. Complete an application, including how much coverage you want. Once you submit it, you should receive notice of when your coverage will start. Remember that you might need to join AAA to be approved for coverage. If this is the case, complete the membership application and pay the fee.
How to file a renters insurance claim with AAA
Filing a renters insurance claim with AAA depends on the club you belong to and its process. Here are some of the different ways you might be able to submit a claim, depending on your insurer:[1]
Mobile app: If your renters insurance company offers a mobile app, you can start your claims process there. If applicable, take pictures and be ready with a home inventory if you have personal belongings you need reimbursement for.
Website: Some insurers offer an online claims process. Visit your AAA club’s website and log into your member account to find where to submit a claim.
Agent: Contact your insurance agent to understand the claims process and find out what you need to complete the paperwork.
AAA renters insurance FAQs
If you’re considering using AAA for your renters insurance, check out the additional information below.
Is AAA reputable?
Yes. AAA has been around for more than 100 years and is considered a reputable company. It’s mostly known for its membership perks, like roadside assistance. Customer reviews on Trustpilot are largely negative, but AAA is accredited with the BBB and has an A+ rating.
What does renters insurance typically cover?
Renters insurance typically covers your personal possessions if covered perils damage or destroy them. Additionally, renters insurance often covers liability if someone is hurt while in your home or their property is damaged. Finally, renters insurance can cover living expenses if you have to pay costs associated with being temporarily displaced while your home is repaired.
Does AAA renters insurance cover flood damage?
Most standard renters insurance policies don’t cover damage from floods. But you can purchase additional flood coverage from the National Flood Insurance Program or a private insurer.
How much renters insurance should you have?
Consider your needs to determine how much renters insurance you should get. In general, you want enough coverage to replace all your personal belongings if they’re damaged. You might also want to consider liability if you’re worried you’ll be sued. It’s fairly common to get $30,000 of coverage for personal property and $100,000 in liability coverage.
