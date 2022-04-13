American Family Renters Insurance: Is it the best choice for you?
Updated April 13, 2022
Reading time: 6 minutes
When you read the words “American Family Insurance,” you can probably hear the jingle in your head. The Wisconsin-based company has been around for over 90 years. It’s one of the most established insurance companies in the U.S. and offers a range of insurance coverages—including renters insurance.
Whether your landlord requires you to have renters insurance, or you’re just looking at options to see if it makes sense for you, you ought to consider buying your renters insurance policy from American Family. Its product stands out for its customizable plans, rock-solid customer service, and convenient mobile app. The rates are good, too.
American Family Insurance —often abbreviated as AmFam—ranked in the top tier in a J.D. Power assessment of renters insurance customer satisfaction. That’s no small feat in a crowded marketplace and an industry that haunts customers with a frustrating claims process. But before you get too excited, make sure you live in one of the 19 states where AmFam offers renters insurance.
American Family is a strong option for renters because it offers wraparound customer service resources, accessible quotes, and American Family Insurance agents. It’s tech-friendly, too: the MyAmFam App is a place where customers can connect with agents, find quotes, pay bills, and view documents in one place.
But when it comes time to file an insurance claim, that’s where American Family Insurance wants to be the best. In the event that you do file a claim, the company provides 24/7 phone support, an option to submit your claim online, and a claims specialist to handle your case alongside your local American Family Insurance agent, who you ideally would already know.
This attention to customer service, especially as it pertains to the claims process, is where AmFam tries to stand out from other insurers. If you’re a car insurance customer of AmFam, you may also qualify for a bundling discount.
With American Family, you can expect the typical insurance coverage options according to the industry standard. It starts with a core set of basic coverage options and with add-ons that help enhance your renters insurance coverage for your specific needs.
Personal Liability Coverage: A key component of every renters insurance policy covers medical bills that result from bodily injury sustained either by you or a visitor on your rental property. Think of a bad burn from a baking accident or a broken wrist from a slip in the shower.
Personal Property Coverage: As a renter, you don’t own the walls or the floors of the apartment you live in—but you own all the stuff that you brought into the place. That’s what personal property coverage is designed to protect. Events like theft, property damage from vandalism, and natural disasters are the types of covered losses under personal property coverage.
A lot of people don’t know that personal property coverage on a renters insurance policy travels with you. That means your stuff is covered whether or not it gets damaged or stolen inside your apartment. If you lose things often, this is another reason to consider renters insurance.
American Family Insurance reimburses the full replacement cost of your belongings, which is often an extra expense or unavailable from other insurance companies, which will only reimburse you for the current value of the belongings you lost or damaged.
Loss of Use Coverage: Every standard renters insurance policy, including policies from AmFam, offers what’s called loss of use coverage, which reimburses your additional living expenses if you ever need to vacate your home and temporarily live somewhere else.
Fire and natural disasters are common examples of a covered event that would qualify under your policy, but make sure you talk to your agent and find out exactly what’s covered and what isn’t.
Identity Theft Protection: Credit card fraud and other forms of identity theft are also covered on renters insurance policies. It might seem a bit random, but it adds a nice degree of peace of mind. Having your identity stolen can be a time-consuming and expensive debacle, so it can be great to know that should you be so unlucky, you’ll have support.
In addition to this standard slate of policies, American Family Insurance offers six add-ons, optional coverage that you might buy to meet particular needs. These include coverage for valuable items, like jewelry and watches, and electronics that might break down for electrical or mechanical reasons.
Two add-ons can beef up your liability coverage. One provides you pet insurance, which reimburses veterinary bills and ensures liability for covered events. Another protects you from personal injury, which sounds like medical expenses but actually pertains to things like libel and slander, wrongful arrest or eviction, and other legal mix-ups.
American Family renters insurance also offers add-on travel protection, which can help with medical insurance abroad and trip cancellation, as well as extra business coverage if you own your own business and work out of your home.
Renters insurance discounts from American Family Insurance are abundant. To chip away at the cost of renters insurance, it can help to buy from a company that offers auto insurance as well so that you can take advantage of bundling policies together to save money. This is a key perk with AmFam.
AmFam advertises that by bundling, “on average, you could save 29 percent on your auto coverage and 15 percent on your renters coverage.” But that’s no guarantee. Coverage and pricing range significantly according to location and other factors.
American Family Insurance rewards customers with discounts when they install a smart home security system and when they pay the bill in full instead of monthly, set up autopay, or go paperless.
As a legacy company with generations of customers, American Family also gives back when you stick with them over the long term. They have discounts for young adults whose parents are also American Family members, and they will lower your rate after you’ve spent a year on a renters insurance policy.
Only residents of 19 states can access American Family renters insurance. Those states are:
Arizona
Colorado
Georgia
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Minnesota
Missouri
Nebraska
Nevada
North Dakota
Ohio
Oregon
South Dakota
Utah
Washington
Wisconsin
American Family Insurance is a bona fide mid-tier insurance company with solid ratings from A.M. Best and the Better Business Bureau. You can count on this insurer to stick around—as it has for nearly a century—for the duration of your policy, in good enough standing to pay out your claims.
|Reviewer
|Score
|J.D. Power
|n/a
|A.M. Best
|A
|BBB (Better Business Bureau)
|A
J.D. Power’s 2020 Overall Customer Satisfaction ratings named American Family’s renters insurance coverage a top-five company to work with. There are always horror stories online about the claims process, written by aggrieved customers, but for such a large company with a long history, the volume of complaints is low.
For better or worse, AmFam works through local agents to offer its insurance. So when you’re negotiating your policy and filing your claims, you’ll call your agent, not a corporate hotline.
Renters insurance premiums average about $15 per month across the industry, so if you’re paying more, you might want to shop around. American Family’s rates are around this average, but multi-policy discounts that combine your car insurance premium with homeowners insurance and other products can help you beat that rate.
AmFam brings a lot to the table. Here’s a breakdown of what you might want to consider:
|Pros
|Cons
|Great customer service: You get to work with a local agent and benefit from wraparound service, with multiple points of contact to manage your claim and a well-reviewed customer team.
|Just 19 states: New Englanders, Californians, and New Yorkers, in particular, miss out on the chance to get insurance from AmFam, and frequent movers might hesitate to commit.
|Bundles & discounts: With a smart home discount, a markdown just for paperless billing, and bundles for homeowners insurance and other policies, you’re in a good position to save if you go all-in on AmFam.
|Prices could be better: Even though discounts are available, if you don’t have a car, you can likely pay lower insurance premiums elsewhere.
|Solid coverage: Renters insurance is for peace of mind in case something unexpected happens. You don’t want the surprises to be gaps in your insurance policy, and with AmFam, you can count on comprehensive coverage with add-ons to tailor to your needs.
|Agents have a large role: If you’re not interested in working one-on-one with a local agent, AmFam isn’t for you.
American Family renters insurance is a solid option for a range of customers. If you have a car or another home to bundle your policy, you’re an especially good candidate. But for anyone looking for a decent policy and good prices with an agent they can call for questions and help, AmFam is worth a good look.
You can start a quote online with American Family, but they also encourage you to call 1 (800) MYAMFAM to find an agent or get a quote going.
|Department
|Contact
|Phone
|1 (800) MYAMFAM
|Mailing Address
|6000 American Parkway
Madison, WI 53783
|Online Chat
|chat-ui.amfam.com/
|Website
|www.amfam.com
American Family Renters insurance is well-priced, has great customer service, and will meet almost anyone’s policy needs.
AmFam has discounts for paperless billing and home security equipment, along with bundles when you combine other insurance products.
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.
