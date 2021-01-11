Walmart Pet Insurance: Is it the right choice?

Walmart Pet Insurance Policies and Pricing
Pet parents may feel more comfortable looking into pet insurance when it comes from recognizable brands. Luckily, Walmart has partnered with Petplan to provide comprehensive coverage for cats and dogs.
“As adoption rates soar as a result of the pandemic, and more people become pet owners, this was the perfect time to launch expanded services in Walmart Pet Care for our customers,” according to Melody Richard, merchandising vice president.
The comprehensive pet plan is Walmart’s only option for both cats and dogs over six weeks old. It offers a decent amount of flexibility when it comes to adjusting the annual payout, the yearly deductible, and the reimbursement percentage. It pays for various veterinary fees like CAT scans, diagnostics, surgery, anesthesia, prescription pet food, and even non-routine exam fees.
The comprehensive plan also reimburses non-veterinary costs like monetary loss due to your pet’s theft, boarding kennel fees, and any vacation cancellations as a result of your pet’s illness or injury. That means if you’re supposed to go on vacation and cancel because your pet gets injured, Walmart will reimburse you for those costs!
Walmart pet insurance guarantees to never cancel your policy due to your pet’s age, health, or claim history. Just like every other pet insurer, Walmart does not offer coverage for non-curable pre-existing conditions.
But unlike many other insurance providers, Walmart offers to reinstate coverage eligibility for curable pre-existing conditions that can be “completely resolved without recurrence” following a 365-day exclusion period. During the 365-days, your pet must not show any symptoms of the disease or require further treatment. That includes any symptoms without a formal medical diagnosis, like vomiting and diarrhea.
That means Walmart will cover any medical condition or injury your pet previously had, as long as there are no symptoms of the condition for at least a year. The retailer ’s pet insurance will not cover elective surgeries, breeding, dental disease coverage, behavioral treatment, injuries from racing or organized fighting, or weight loss treatments, among others.