Should You Declaw Your Cat?

Is declawing your cat really necessary?

Declawing is a medical procedure that became increasingly popular for indoor cats through the ’70s and ’90s, but it has since gone down in popularity. It’s traditionally an operation performed under general anesthesia. A vet will amputate the last toe bone on a paw with a scalpel blade or laser. The amputation is similar to cutting off the tip of a human finger at the knuckle.

Some vets may choose to perform a tendonectomy instead of amputating the toes. Rather than removing the claws, a vet would cut the tendons that allow the cat to extend its claws. Some professionals believe this procedure is less painful for the cat. However, the American Veterinary Medical Association does not recommend it.

Both surgeries are usually used as a last resort to rectify scratching problems, but scratching is a completely natural behavior in most cats. Aside from helping a cat stretch out, scratching helps cats with normal activities. Scratching gives them a way to mark territory by releasing pheromones from glands in their paw pads. It also helps remove build-up and shed claw layers.

Declawing has been banned outright in New York State. There are also several municipalities across California where vets cannot perform the declawing operation. These include Berkley, Beverly Hills, Burbank, Culver City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Santa Monica, and West Hollywood. The city council in Denver City, Colorado, has also banned the surgery. Declawing is also banned in many other countries, including the UK, and parts of Australia and Europe.

Pet parents considering the surgery are often concerned about whether it’s cruel to declaw their feline friends. Removing a portion of the toe changes how a cat’s paw sits on the ground, which shifts weight and can cause back pain. In addition to chronic pain, there are many other potential physical and mental risks associated with the surgery.

Aside from potential infection, cats can also experience tissue necrosis, lameness, nerve damage, and even nail regrowth if not done correctly. These issues can cause lifelong pain and immune system weakness and may even require euthanasia.

Declawed cats may also develop other behavioral issues after the surgery. Pet owners have to replace litter with shredded newspapers and other alternatives while the wound heals, which may result in them rejecting litter later on. Cats may also experience depression or PTSD from the loss of their nails. Some may turn to biting because they no longer have claws for defense.

The surgery is usually performed before a cat reaches six months, but adult cats can undergo the surgery as well. However, the younger the cat, the faster the wound will typically heal. Adult cats would also be used to having full access to their claws, which would make the adjustment process more difficult.