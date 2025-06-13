How Long Does Pet Insurance Take to Kick In?

Ben Luthi has been writing about personal finance for over a decade with the intent to help people improve their finances and lifestyle. He’s covered just about every personal finance topic under the sun for a variety of publications, including the Wall Street Journal, Fortune Recommends, Yahoo Finance, Experian, Credit Karma, NerdWallet, and many more. Ben lives near Salt Lake City with his two kids and two cats.
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.
Table of contents
Pet insurance covers your cat, dog, or other pet if it gets injured or sick or needs other forms of veterinary care. But pet insurance companies typically have waiting periods before coverage starts.
Understanding pet insurance waiting periods can help you manage your expectations when buying a policy and minimize expenses during the gap between enrollment and when your coverage actually begins.
Here’s what you need to know about how long it takes for pet insurance to kick in and what to do if your pet needs care during a waiting period.
Waiting periods in pet insurance explained
A waiting period is the time between when you enroll in a pet insurance policy and when your coverage begins.
During this period, you’ll pay premiums, but your insurer won’t cover claims for most types of care.[1] Waiting periods vary by insurer and policy, typically ranging from a few days for accidents to several weeks or even months for illnesses or orthopedic conditions.
As you shop around and compare pet insurance companies, it’s important to consider waiting periods along with other features, such as pricing, coverage options, limits, and exclusions.
Why do pet insurance companies have waiting periods?
Waiting periods help pet insurance companies protect against fraud and ensure the system remains fair for all policyholders. Without these delays, pet owners could wait until their pet is already sick, injured, or showing symptoms before purchasing coverage.
This leaves insurers vulnerable to covering pre-existing conditions or high-cost treatments without collecting enough in premiums. By enforcing waiting periods, insurers reduce the risk of adverse selection and can keep premiums more affordable overall.
While it may feel inconvenient, these waiting periods are a standard industry practice and play a key role in maintaining the financial sustainability of pet insurance. Understanding them ahead of time helps ensure you’re not caught off guard if your pet needs care shortly after enrollment.[2]
How long do waiting periods last?
Pet insurance policies typically have waiting periods for the different types of coverage they offer. Different states and insurance companies may have varying waiting periods, making it crucial that you research several options to find the best fit for you.
Here’s a look at some standard pet insurance waiting periods.[3]
Waiting periods for preventative care
Many insurers don’t have a waiting period for preventative care. So, if you want to take your pet in for a checkup, screening, or vaccines, you may be able to do it as soon as you purchase your policy or the next day.
Waiting periods for accidents
You may need to wait at least a couple of days before your pet insurance coverage kicks in on your effective date, though some waiting periods may be longer. If your pet is injured in an accident during the waiting period, your coverage won’t apply.
Some pet insurance policies don’t have a waiting period for accidents at all.
Waiting periods for illnesses
Illness coverage typically takes two or three weeks to kick in after your policy’s effective date.
This is primarily because illnesses are more likely to stem from a pre-existing condition or develop at a slower pace, making it more difficult to know whether the pet was sick before the policy began.
Waiting periods for orthopedic conditions
Orthopedic issues typically have the longest waiting period, with many insurers requiring six months or longer before coverage kicks in.
But some insurers may have shorter waiting periods for cats than dogs. They may also have shorter waiting periods for certain orthopedic conditions.
Pet insurance companies with the shortest waiting periods
Each pet insurance company sets its own waiting periods, so shopping around can make it easier to find the right policy for you and your furry friends. As you start your research, here are some of our picks for pet insurance companies with the shortest waiting periods.
MetLife
With MetLife pet insurance, you’ll get preventative care and accident coverage at midnight the day you buy a policy.
The insurer has a 14-day waiting period for illnesses, but you may be able to get it waived if you adopt a pet from one of MetLife’s partner shelters and buy a policy through the shelter. Orthopedic conditions for dogs have a six-month waiting period.
Embrace Pet Insurance
Embrace Pet Insurance has no waiting period for accident coverage and a 14-day waiting period for illnesses.
The waiting period for orthopedic conditions can be as long as six months, but it’ll vary depending on where you live and the type of pet you have. You may be able to reduce the waiting period by having your pet examined after signing up for a policy.
Embrace doesn’t offer preventative care.
Lemonade
Lemonade has a two-day waiting period for accidents, a 14-day period for illnesses, and a 30-day period for orthopedic conditions. For cruciate ligament issues, the waiting period is six months.
Preventative care has just a one-day waiting period.
On average, Lemonade costs $29 per month to insure a dog and $17 per month to insure a cat.
What happens if your pet develops a medical condition during a waiting period?
In addition to not offering coverage during your waiting period, pet insurance companies typically also consider any condition that develops during that time to be a pre-existing condition.
Pre-existing conditions also include hereditary and other conditions your pet received treatment for or showed signs or symptoms of before you purchased the policy.[4]
Pet insurance companies typically don’t cover pre-existing conditions because coverage is designed for future needs, not things that have already happened. But some insurers may still offer coverage for some pre-existing conditions that are curable or healed.
Can you get pet insurance without a waiting period?
Some pet insurance companies, including MetLife and Embrace Pet Insurance, offer accident coverage with a one-day waiting period or no waiting period at all. Additionally, you can typically get preventative care, such as vaccines or a wellness check, without needing to wait.
But we couldn’t find any pet insurance companies that don’t have a waiting period for illnesses and orthopedic issues.
Because most pet insurance companies have a waiting period for more serious issues, it’s important to consider buying coverage while your pet is young and before it develops a medical issue that could become a pre-existing condition.
Pet insurance waiting period FAQs
Below are answers to some of the most common questions about pet insurance waiting periods.
Can you get pet insurance that starts immediately?
All pet insurance companies have at least one coverage that comes with a waiting period. But some may not require you to wait for preventative care or accident coverage. As you shop around, carefully consider waiting periods along with other features that are important to you to find the right fit.
What happens if your pet gets sick or hurt during the waiting period?
If your pet gets in an accident or becomes ill during your waiting period, the insurance company won’t cover the veterinary bills. In addition to requiring you to pay out of pocket, any condition your pet develops during the waiting period may be considered a pre-existing condition and may be excluded from coverage in the future.
Do waiting periods vary between pet insurance companies?
Yes. Each pet insurance company has its own approach to waiting periods. While the timeline usually varies by only a few days, it can still be risky to choose an insurer without checking its waiting period policy.
Can you file a claim for routine care during the waiting period?
There’s generally no waiting period for routine care. So, even if you’re in the waiting period for accidents, illnesses, or orthopedic conditions, you can typically still take care of wellness exams, vaccines, and other needs.
