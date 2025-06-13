How Long Does Pet Insurance Take to Kick In?

Waiting periods in pet insurance explained

A waiting period is the time between when you enroll in a pet insurance policy and when your coverage begins.

During this period, you’ll pay premiums, but your insurer won’t cover claims for most types of care.[1] Waiting periods vary by insurer and policy, typically ranging from a few days for accidents to several weeks or even months for illnesses or orthopedic conditions.

As you shop around and compare pet insurance companies, it’s important to consider waiting periods along with other features, such as pricing, coverage options, limits, and exclusions.

Why do pet insurance companies have waiting periods?

Waiting periods help pet insurance companies protect against fraud and ensure the system remains fair for all policyholders. Without these delays, pet owners could wait until their pet is already sick, injured, or showing symptoms before purchasing coverage.

This leaves insurers vulnerable to covering pre-existing conditions or high-cost treatments without collecting enough in premiums. By enforcing waiting periods, insurers reduce the risk of adverse selection and can keep premiums more affordable overall.

While it may feel inconvenient, these waiting periods are a standard industry practice and play a key role in maintaining the financial sustainability of pet insurance. Understanding them ahead of time helps ensure you’re not caught off guard if your pet needs care shortly after enrollment.[2]