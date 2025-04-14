Does Pet Insurance Cover Vaccines?

When pet insurance covers vaccines

Pet insurance typically covers vaccines if you purchase wellness coverage. The three main types of pet insurance are accident only, accident and illness, and wellness coverage — and the first two generally don’t cover vaccines.

Wellness coverage, or “routine” coverage, reimburses pet owners for preventive care, including annual exams, grooming, flea and heartworm prevention, spaying and neutering, urinalysis, and vaccinations.[2] It provides regular and proactive care to identify issues early and keep your furry friend healthy.

Not every pet insurance company offers a wellness plan. Insurers that do typically sell it as an optional plan that you can add on to your accident-only or accident and illness coverage.

Does pet insurance cover other types of shots?

If your pet needs a shot other than a vaccination, your policy might cover it if a vet prescribes it. The shot must also be necessary to treat or manage a covered condition, such as insulin to treat diabetes. Other shots your policy might cover include allergy shots or injectable pain medication.

Your pet insurance policy usually won’t cover shots for a pre-existing condition, so check your policy to be aware of any exclusions.