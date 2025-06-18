Does Pet Insurance Cover Emergency Vet Visits?

Pet insurance policies typically cover emergency vet visits, as long as the plan covers the health condition.

Most pet insurance policies cover emergency vet visits, but coverage varies depending on the insurer, type of policy, and emergency itself. You may also need to pay out-of-pocket costs like a deductible and co-insurance before your pet insurance company reimburses you.

If your pet needs emergency care, knowing potential costs ahead of time can give you peace of mind. Here’s what you should know about when your policy may cover emergency veterinary care, common pet emergencies, average treatment costs, and how to file a claim.

When pet insurance covers emergency vet visits

The following types of pet health insurance cover treatment for various pet emergencies:[1]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/7be6e3cd4d/veterinary-96x96-yellow_032-x-ray.svg

    Accident-only policies

    These pet insurance policies cover emergency veterinary care for injuries like broken bones, bite wounds, and poisoning.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/6fb738a82a/veterinary-96x96-orange_044-intravenous.svg

    Accident and illness policies

    These comprehensive policies cover emergency treatment when your pet has an accident, develops an infection or acute condition, or needs urgent care for a chronic illness. Most policies exclude coverage for pre-existing conditions and include a waiting period for new policyholders.

Emergency services eligible for reimbursement may vary from one policy to the next. For example, some pet insurance policies exclude emergency exam fees but cover imaging, hospitalization, and surgery. Some policies exclude specific health conditions, such as congenital or hereditary disorders, even if they weren’t pre-existing.[2]

Before your insurer reimburses you, you’ll need to meet your deductible. Depending on your reimbursement rate and annual policy limit, you may receive only partial reimbursement for your vet bills. For example, if your policy has an 80% reimbursement rate and a $5,000 annual limit, your insurer will pay 80% of your eligible vet bills up to $5,000 (after you’ve paid your deductible).

Most pet insurance companies cover care from a licensed veterinarian, whether in a vet office, specialty clinic, or emergency animal hospital. Wellness plans don’t typically cover emergency care, but some discount plans may offer savings on emergency services at in-network animal hospitals.

Emergencies pet insurance covers

Depending on your pet insurance policy, you may have coverage for the following emergencies:

  • Allergic reactions

  • Cancer

  • Cuts and lacerations

  • Bloat surgery

  • Broken bones

  • Heatstroke

  • Infections

  • Internal injuries from trauma

  • Intestinal blockages

  • Poisoning

  • Seizures

  • Sprains and torn ligaments

  • Swallowed objects

  • Vomiting and diarrhea

Your insurer will cover only the veterinary treatments listed in your policy. These may include:

  • Hospitalization

  • IV fluids

  • Lab tests and diagnostics

  • Prescription medications

  • Surgery

  • X-rays, MRIs, and CT scans

Emergencies pet insurance doesn’t cover

While some types of pet insurance are more comprehensive than others, policies commonly exclude the following situations:

  • Behavioral emergencies

  • Emergencies that occur during a waiting period

  • Emergencies related to a pre-existing condition

  • Emergencies related to congenital or hereditary conditions

  • Emergencies related to breeding

  • Intentional injuries or organized dog fighting

  • Non-accidental dental emergencies

  • Treatment for parasites

Your policy may also exclude certain costs related to your emergency vet visit, like exam fees or transportation.

Emergency vet coverage limits

Pet insurance policies typically require you to share the cost of pet emergencies. How much of the vet bill you’ll need to pay depends on your insurer and policy features:[3]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/b85ef2d0e5/banking-96x96-blue_015-dollar.svg

    Deductible

    The deductible is typically a flat dollar amount you pay each year before your insurance company reimburses you for your pet’s vet costs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/ea882939d1/veterinary-96x96-green_020-medical-report.svg

    Reimbursement rate

    The reimbursement rate is the portion of eligible veterinary expenses your insurer covers after you’ve met your deductible. Some pet insurance companies offer 100% reimbursement. In other cases, you may be responsible for a portion of the remaining costs, known as co-insurance.

Additionally, many pet insurance policies have policy limits. Most insurers use an annual limit, which is the most you can get in benefits each year, but some companies use lifetime limits, per-procedure limits, or per-condition limits. Coverage add-ons may have separate limits. Some pet insurance companies offer an unlimited lifetime benefit plan, though.

Common pet emergencies

The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) lists the following conditions as reasons to consult a vet or visit an emergency clinic:[4]

  • Bone fractures

  • Choking, nonstop coughing, or difficulty breathing

  • Coughing up blood, or blood in urine

  • Eye injuries

  • Heat stress or heatstroke

  • Lameness or immobility in the legs

  • Obvious pain or anxiety

  • Refusal to drink water for 24 hours or longer

  • Seizures or staggering

  • Severe bleeding or bleeding from the nose, mouth, or rectum

  • Severe constipation or painful urination

  • Severe vomiting or diarrhea (more than two incidents in 24 hours)

  • Toxic ingestion

  • Unconsciousness

How much do common pet emergencies cost to treat?

The table below shows the average cost of common pet emergency treatments.[5]

Common Pet Emergencies
sort ascsort desc
Emergency Vet Cost
sort ascsort desc
Bite wound treatment$236–$570
Blood test (basic diagnostic)$113–$188
CT scan$915–$1,113
Deep sedation$141–$151
Emergency surgery for foreign body ingestion$1,260
ER exam$121–$125
Hospitalization in an emergency clinic$72–$722
IV catheter and one bag of fluid$75–$121
Oxygen therapy$284–$287
Ultrasound$453–$465

Emergency vet visit costs can add up fast, and a pet insurance policy may save you money in the long run if your pet needs emergency treatment. The average cost of pet insurance in the U.S. is $43 per month for dogs and $23 per month for cats.

HERE’S AN EXAMPLE:

You rush your dog to the emergency clinic after multiple episodes of vomiting. The vet examines Fido and orders a CT scan, revealing a stuffed toy causing an intestinal blockage. The vet performs surgery and administers medications and fluids, and you receive a bill for $3,000.

After you pay a $250 deductible, your policy covers 80% of your vet bills up to a $10,000 annual limit. You file a claim for reimbursement and receive $2,200 — an amount that could cover several years’ worth of pet insurance premiums, depending on your insurer’s pricing for your dog’s age and breed.

How to file a pet insurance claim for an emergency vet visit

While the claims process may vary from one pet insurance company to the next, you’ll generally follow these steps:

  1. Visit the emergency vet. Get care for your pet and pay your vet bill. If you don’t have cash in savings, pay for your pet’s care with a credit card or ask about payment plans. Bring the necessary paperwork to the emergency clinic if your insurer offers direct pay.

  2. File a claim. Submit the paid invoice and your pet’s emergency medical records when filing your claim. Many insurers have a mobile app or online portal, or you may be able to submit your claim by mail.

  3. Follow up as necessary. Your insurer will review your claim and request any additional documentation required to make a decision. Claim timelines vary by case and insurance company.

  4. Receive reimbursement. Many insurers pay policyholders via direct deposit, but some may send a check. If you used a credit card to pay your vet, you can pay off the balance once you receive your reimbursement.

Pet insurance for emergency vet FAQs

For more information on how pet insurance covers emergency vet visits, see the answers to frequently asked questions below.

  • How does pet insurance work in an emergency?

    Pet insurance works the same way for non-emergency and emergency vet visits. You typically pay the vet for your pet’s treatment and then file a claim for reimbursement with your insurer. If your pet insurance company offers direct vet pay, it’s wise to locate a nearby emergency vet ahead of time who’s willing to accept direct payment.

  • How do you know when to take your pet to an emergency vet?

    If you have concerns about your pet’s health, it’s best to contact a veterinarian for advice. Some pet insurance plans give you access to a pet telehealth line so you can ask an expert whether your pet requires emergency vet care. You can also consult the AVMA’s list of urgent symptoms earlier in this article.

  • Does pet insurance pay immediately, or will an emergency vet bill you?

    Most pet insurance companies pay on a reimbursement basis, which means you won’t receive money from your insurer until you’ve submitted your paid invoice with your claim. But some pet insurance companies offer direct payment to participating vets.

  • How much do pet ER visits cost?

    The cost of ER visits for dogs and cats varies depending on your pet’s condition and the treatment your vet recommends. An ER exam alone costs an average of $125 for dogs. If your pet needs surgery, the visit could cost thousands of dollars.

  • Why are emergency vets expensive?

    Pet owners typically visit the emergency vet when their pets experience severe symptoms. These symptoms may require the vet to run several diagnostic tests and could lead to costly treatments like surgery. Additionally, emergency vet clinics typically stock more expensive equipment and supplies than regular vet offices.

Sources

  1. North American Pet Health Insurance Association. "NAPHIA’s Pet Insurance Buying Guide."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "Facts about pet insurance."
  3. National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "A Regulator’s Guide to Pet Insurance."
  4. American Veterinary Medical Association. "13 Animal emergencies that require immediate veterinary consultation and/or care."
  5. CareCredit. "Veterinary Exam and Procedure Costs."
