Eusoh Pet Insurance: Is it the right choice?

How Eusoh ’s Platform Works
Eusoh is not pet insurance, which means that pet parents don’t have to limit coverage to lower the monthly premium. Rather than lessen the coverage to save a few dollars each month, Eusoh members all receive expansive coverage for a flat rate of $17 each month. It doesn’t have any age or breed restrictions. Coverage includes accidents, injuries, wellness care, hereditary conditions, prescriptions, alternative treatments, congenital conditions, and even annual check-ups.
Eusoh can reimburse pet parents for treatments from any licensed vet, specialist, or emergency clinic. That means the Eusoh community will help reimburse you if your dog is diagnosed with an expensive disease like cancer or cruciate ligament disorders. It also helps cover more common conditions, like upper respiratory disease, kidney disease, or kennel cough. Surprisingly, it also covers the routine care that pets require each year. That includes vaccines and parasite prevention.
Unlike regular insurance providers, Eusoh uses the power of community to fund vet expenses. Each group member maintains a $48 deposit, which they pay up front when registering. After signing up, members have to join one of Eusoh ’s groups.
Pet parents can choose between moderated and community groups and even make their own group with friends and family. Unfortunately, moderated groups do not accept any pets with pre-existing conditions. When another group member files a claim, Eusoh splits the reimbursement cost between those in the group and takes it out of the initial deposit. Pet owners are responsible for refilling the deposit each month, which is how Eusoh keeps its fees low.
Each member is responsible for 20 percent of the member share, which means the other group members will pay for 80 percent of vet fees. Unfortunately, Eusoh only reimburses the average cost of any given procedure in the area. That means if you used a more expensive vet, the reimbursement might be less than 80 percent.
Eusoh will not cover pre-existing conditions. Pre-existing conditions may also prevent a pet from joining certain groups. It will also not cover spay / neuter procedures, grooming, dental cleanings, declawing, or ear cropping.