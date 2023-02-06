Compare Pet Insurance Plans and Quotes 2023
Finding the right pet insurance coverage can help keep your pet healthy and your wallet happy.
Updated February 6, 2023
Reading time: 11 minutes
Updated February 6, 2023
Reading time: 11 minutes
Pet insurance can be a helpful tool when it comes to managing the costs of your pet’s healthcare. It’s important to compare multiple pet insurance companies before choosing one, as some may be better suited for you and your pet’s needs than others. Comparing quotes can help you find the right plan for the best price.
Pet insurance is similar to health insurance but is designed to assist with the costs of veterinary care for your pet.
Choosing a higher deductible reduces premium costs but increases how much you’ll spend when you file a claim.
Some pet insurance plans don’t cover hereditary disorders, such as hip dysplasia, so it’s important to research exclusions before choosing a plan.
|Company
|ConsumerAffairs Rating
|Avg. Monthly Cost for Dogs
|Avg. Monthly Cost for Cats
|Lifetime Limit
|Annual Limit
|ASPCA
|4.2/5
|$33
|$17
|No limit
|$5,000–$20,000
|Embrace
|3.6/5
|$58
|$33
|No limit
|No limit
|Figo
|3.6/5
|$26
|$14
|No limit
|No limit
|Healthy Paws
|4.2/5
|$37
|$18
|No limit
|None
|Lemonade
|4.7/5
|$28
|$18
|No limit
|$5,000–$100,000
|Spot
|4.3/5
|$28
|$14
|No limit
|No limit
|Pets Best
|3.5/5
|$20
|$12
|No limit
|No limit
|Trupanion
|3.8/5
|$50
|$22
|No limit
|No limit
Learn More: What Is Pet Insurance?
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) offers multiple pet insurance options, including coverage for accidents, illnesses, behavioral issues, and even hereditary conditions. Prescription food, congenital conditions, and alternative therapies may also be covered, depending on your specific policy.
ASPCA insurance has good customer reviews and offers multiple deductibles to fit your budget — $100, $200, or $500. It also allows policyholders to choose from three reimbursement rates — 70%, 80%, and 90%. Its two main plans are the Complete Coverage plan and the Accident-Only plan, with the option to add preventative coverage for $9.95 per month.[1]
Ability to choose your deductible amount
Flexible coverage options
Multi-pet discount
Doesn’t offer 100% reimbursement
Yearly caps on coverage
Lower-cost plans may not offer adequate coverage
Embrace has fairly good customer reviews and offers one standard policy that covers accidents and illnesses, as well as chronic conditions, breed-specific conditions, and cancer. It also offers the option to add wellness care, which covers things like routine checkups, vaccinations, and some exams.
The insurer offers a 24/7 telehealth line, Paw Support, to answer any questions or concerns you may have about your pet. With Embrace, there’s a 14-day waiting period for illness and a two-day waiting period for accidents. It also offers a 10% multi-pet discount for pet owners who insure more than one pet with the company.[2]
One simple accident and illness policy
Customizable plans to fit your budget
Diminishing deductible
Only offers one plan option
Annual coverage limits
Age limits may apply
Figo offers pet insurance for cats and dogs and allows policyholders to visit any veterinarian. It offers three flexible plans that cover accidents and illnesses, along with cancer, hereditary and congenital disorders, and chronic conditions. You also have the option to add wellness coverage for routine checkups, vaccinations, certain exams, and more.
Figo typically processes claims in less than three days and has no incident coverage caps. Members also have access to a 24/7 vet hotline as well as Pet Cloud, a service that provides a personalized pet tag to help reunite owners with their lost pets.[3]
Customizable plans
May cover some pre-existing conditions
Quick claim processing
May charge a fee to enroll
Senior pets may need testing before they can be insured
Waiting periods may vary
More than 570,000 pets are enrolled with Healthy Paws. It processes most claims within two days and has no maximum annual or lifetime payouts. Healthy Paws also has flexible premium and deductible options, although it doesn’t provide coverage for pre-existing conditions. Other plan exclusions include examination fees, dental healthcare, behavioral treatment, and non-FDA treatments and supplements.
The Healthy Paws pet insurance plan is somewhat limited. It’s primarily designed to cover unexpected health issues and doesn’t offer much in the way of discounts or add-ons. Healthy Paws also doesn’t provide coverage for wellness or preventative care.[5]
Flexible options for premiums and deductibles
Highly rated
Processes claims quickly
Excludes pre-existing conditions
Doesn’t offer many discounts or add-ons
Doesn’t have a pet wellness plan
Lemonade offers pet insurance along with renters, homeowners, car, and life insurance policies. Lemonade offers plans for both dogs and cats, as well as a preventative care plan created especially for puppies and kittens.
You can go to any licensed veterinarian with Lemonade. Its basic plan covers accidents and illnesses, but it offers add-ons that cover things like vet fees, physical therapy, and even behavioral conditions. You can also upgrade or downgrade your plan as your needs change.[4]
Quick claim reimbursements
Discounts for policy bundling and multiple pets
Short waiting periods for most types of coverage
Rates may be affected by your credit history
Not available in all states
Requires your pet’s medical records upon sign-up
Pet owners can rest easy when they enroll with Spot, as they’ll be able to turn to 24/7 pet telehealth provided by VetAccess whenever they have questions about their pet’s health. Spot’s basic plan also covers preventative care if you add the Gold ($9.95 per month) or Platinum Preventive Care plan ($24.95 per month) to your base plan.[5]
Provides coverage for prescription foods
Offers a 10% multi-pet discount
Has 24/7 telehealth support
Pre-existing conditions aren’t covered
14-day waiting period
Can’t pay vets directly
Pet owners who value convenience will appreciate that it’s easy to submit a claim with Pets Best using its mobile app. It’s also simple to access your pet’s benefit information online. Other benefits of Pets Best include a 24/7 helpline and the ability to choose from an accident-only plan ($6 per month for cats and $9 per month for dogs) if you’re looking to save money.
You can also buy an accident and illness plan for more robust coverage that protects against illnesses your pet may contract. If you want even more comprehensive coverage for things like routine checkups and vaccinations, you canadd the EssentialWellness or BestWellness plans to your policy for wellness coverage.[6]
Budget-friendly plans
Option to pay the vet directly
Has a 24/7 helpline
Doesn’t offer many discounts
Pre-existing conditions aren’t covered
Doesn’t cover elective procedures, alternative therapies, or non-veterinary expenses
Trupanion goes beyond traditional pet insurance for cats and dogs, providing clear coverage and unlimited payouts for care.
A major bonus of Trupanion is that it covers some hereditary conditions, such as elbow and hip dysplasia, diabetes, and thyroid disease. Its main policy also covers surgeries, medications, and breed-specific conditions, as well as new illnesses and injuries.
For additional coverage, you can purchase Trupanion’s recovery and complementary care rider (for non-clinical procedure support) or its pet owner assistance package, which provides unique coverage, such as advertising and rewards for lost pets, hospitalization boarding fees, and holiday vacation cancellation costs.[7]
No deductibles
No coverage limits
Covers hereditary conditions like hip dysplasia, thyroid disease, and diabetes
Doesn’t offer any discounts
No coverage options for routine care
Only one plan option
Insurify sourced the quotes on this page directly from the pet insurance company websites. Dog quotes were based on a 2-year-old male mixed-breed dog that weighs between 31 and 50 pounds and lives in Hartford, Connecticut. Cat quotes were calculated based on a 2-year-old female American shorthair that lives in Hartford, Connecticut.
All quotes were based on a $500 deductible. Keep in mind that your quotes may look different based on your particular pet profiles and where you live.
A pet insurance plan is essentially what it sounds like: a health insurance plan for your pet. It includes copays, deductibles, annual premiums, and caps, just like human health insurance plans do. Pet insurance plans can help cover the costs of medical expenses like veterinarian visits, tests, and surgeries.[8]
You can buy pet insurance for any type of pet, including:
There are three main types of pet insurance plans:
Accident-only coverage: This type of plan offers coverage for accidents and the resulting medical expenses. These plans are typically the cheapest but also provide the least amount of protection and often have annual deductible and reimbursement caps.
Accident and illness coverage: This type of plan includes coverage for any accidents and illnesses that your pet experiences, though it usually excludes pre-existing conditions. This coverage is typically more expensive than accident-only coverage.
Wellness coverage: This type of plan usually comes as an add-on to one of the above plans and offers coverage for things like routine checkups, vaccinations, spaying and neutering, deworming, and microchipping. These plans often don’t have deductibles.[9]
Read More: How Does Pet Insurance Work?
It’s important to research multiple pet insurers and plans before purchasing a policy to find the best fit for your pet and your budget.
“Finding the right pet healthcare insurance for your animal is similar to searching for family health insurance plans,” explains Mark Friedlander, director of corporate communications at the Insurance Information Institute. “Comparison shopping is necessary to ensure that you are getting a quality plan at a competitive rate.”
The cost of pet insurance depends on more factors than just the insurance provider you choose. These are some of the other factors that will affect how much you’ll spend on pet insurance:
Your pet’s age: Older pets usually cost more to insure than younger pets since they’re more likely to have health issues. Some pet insurance companies even have age limits for the pets they provide coverage for.
Your pet’s health profile: Pets with pre-existing conditions or ones that are prone to hereditary conditions may be more expensive or more difficult to insure.
Type of coverage: Generally, basic coverage costs less than comprehensive coverage. Adding pet wellness care protection to your plan can also increase your costs.
See More: 10 Dog Breeds with the Least Health Problems
You should know what you’re looking for in a policy before asking a pet insurance company for a quote. Some important factors to keep in mind when comparing pet insurance quotes are:
How coverage works for pre-existing conditions: Many plans may have exclusions for treatment of any pre-existing conditions your pet has.
How long the waiting period is: Also known as an affiliation period, a waiting period is the amount of time you must wait before the policy’s coverage kicks in.
How hereditary disorders are treated: Some pet insurance companies won’t cover hereditary disorders like hip dysplasia, so if your pet is at risk for a certain hereditary disorder, find out if the policy covers it.
How congenital anomalies or disorders are covered: Similar to hereditary conditions, some pet insurance plans exclude costs for conditions that are present from birth.
What the annual or lifetime policy limit is: A policy limit is the maximum an insurer will pay after you’ve reached your deductible, whether it be for a year or the policy’s lifetime. Knowing these limits can help you understand just how much coverage you’re getting for your investment.
If premiums increase after a claim: Understand the insurer’s policy around claims. It’s important to know whether your premiums will increase after making a claim so you can properly budget for it.[10]
Read More: Is Pet Insurance Really Worth It?
Here are some important factors to keep in mind when comparing pet insurance plans:
Age: Older pets cost more to insure, but some providers lock in rates when you first sign up for a policy. It’s important to understand whether your premiums will increase as your pet ages.
Add-ons: Compare what add-ons they offer for optional coverage, such as dental insurance and wellness care. For example, if you like to bring your pet along on vacation, you may want a provider that offers a travel insurance add-on.
Breed or pet type: You’ll need to confirm whether the insurance company is willing to insure the type of pet you have and its specific breed.
Discounts: Almost all pet insurance providers offer multiple discounts. Bigger insurance companies may offer bundling discounts if you bundle your pet insurance policy with another policy like auto insurance. Pet-only insurance companies may offer discounts too, like a discount for insuring multiple pets. Comparing discounts can help you get a better idea of what you’ll actually spend on your premium.
Veterinarian: If you want to choose which veterinarian to bring your pet to, you may need a special policy that allows for it.
The claims process: Ask insurance providers what their typical timeline is for processing claims and reimbursements so you can know what to expect if you need to file a claim.
Cost breakdown: Make sure you fully understand not just what your premium is but what your deductibles, copays, add-on charges, and any fees are too.
Exclusions and limitations: Know your reimbursement limitations and what treatments are covered under your policy. This can give you a good idea of how much money you would save with pet insurance.[11]
Check Out: Pet Dental Insurance: Do You Really Need it?
The pet insurance plan you choose will affect how much you spend on veterinary care for your pet, so it’s important to find a policy that meets your needs and budget. Take note of the following factors when making a final decision about pet insurance:
The deductible: You’ll need to pay a deductible whenever you file a claim. You can choose a high deductible to get a lower monthly premium, but make sure you can pay this amount when the time comes to file a claim.
The company’s reputation: Read online reviews of each pet insurance provider you’re considering to get an idea of what the company is like to work with when filing a claim.
The overall price difference: Get an idea of what you’ll spend in total to insure your pet with each company you’re considering. Make sure to consider premiums, fees, and deductibles.
Read More: Best Pet Insurance Companies
If you want to save money on pet insurance, here are a few steps you can take to lower your costs:
Bundle your policies. “Many major national property/casualty insurers that sell home and auto insurance now offer pet health insurance coverage as well,” Friedlander says. “In fact, in some cases, you can get a bundling discount if you already have a home or auto insurance policy with that company when purchasing pet insurance. We recommend you work with a local insurance agent to get multiple quotes to compare costs and coverages.”
Enroll your pets when they’re young. Younger pets cost less to insure, and this eliminates the exclusion of any conditions that may develop.
Pay premiums annually. If you can afford to make an annual payment for all of your premiums instead of monthly, you can often qualify for a discount.
Choose a higher deductible. You’ll need to pay more when you file a claim, but your monthly premiums will be lower. Consider your pet’s health and how often you think you’ll need to file a claim before selecting a high deductible.[12]
Pet insurance isn’t required by law. However, pet insurance can provide financial support and help offset the costs of diagnosing, treating, and managing injuries or illnesses your pet may experience.
You can compare pet insurance quotes online or over the phone. It’s a good idea to get quotes from a handful of different pet insurance providers so you can determine which will provide you with the most coverage for the best price.
Comprehensive pet insurance coverage offers more benefits than a basic coverage plan but typically costs more. Comprehensive coverage is usually made up of wellness coverage and accident-only or accident and illness coverage. It can provide reimbursement for a wide variety of expenses such as lab fees, emergencies, accidental injuries, illnesses, office visits, X-rays, diagnostics tests, and prescriptions.
The cheapest pet insurance company for you will depend on your pet’s needs and your risk tolerance. It’s important to focus not only on the lowest overall price but also on which insurance provider can offer you the best price for the coverage level you need.
There is a wide range of pet insurance providers on the market, including Spot, Figo, Pets Best, Healthy Paws, and Trupanion. The best pet insurance provider for you, however, depends on the type of coverage you’re looking for, your pet’s needs, and your budget.
During college, Jacqueline DeMarco interned at a retirement plan advisory firm and was tasked with creating a presentation on the importance of financial wellness. During her research into how money can affect our health, relationships and career, Jacqueline realized just how important financial education is. Jacqueline is a contributor for Insurify and has worked with more than a dozen financial brands, including LendingTree, Capital One, Credit Karma, Fundera, Chime, Bankrate, Student Loan Hero, ValuePenguin, SoFi, and Northwestern Mutual, providing thoughtful content to give readers insight into complex topics that they likely didn’t learn in school.Learn More