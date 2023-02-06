Compare Pet Insurance Plans and Quotes 2023

Compare pet insurance companies

Company ConsumerAffairs Rating Avg. Monthly Cost for Dogs Avg. Monthly Cost for Cats Lifetime Limit Annual Limit ASPCA 4.2/5 $33 $17 No limit $5,000–$20,000 Embrace 3.6/5 $58 $33 No limit No limit Figo 3.6/5 $26 $14 No limit No limit Healthy Paws 4.2/5 $37 $18 No limit None Lemonade 4.7/5 $28 $18 No limit $5,000–$100,000 Spot 4.3/5 $28 $14 No limit No limit Pets Best 3.5/5 $20 $12 No limit No limit Trupanion 3.8/5 $50 $22 No limit No limit View more

ASPCA

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) offers multiple pet insurance options, including coverage for accidents, illnesses, behavioral issues, and even hereditary conditions. Prescription food, congenital conditions, and alternative therapies may also be covered, depending on your specific policy.

ASPCA insurance has good customer reviews and offers multiple deductibles to fit your budget — $100, $200, or $500. It also allows policyholders to choose from three reimbursement rates — 70%, 80%, and 90%. Its two main plans are the Complete Coverage plan and the Accident-Only plan, with the option to add preventative coverage for $9.95 per month.[1]

Pros Ability to choose your deductible amount

Flexible coverage options

Multi-pet discount Cons Doesn’t offer 100% reimbursement

Yearly caps on coverage

Lower-cost plans may not offer adequate coverage

Embrace

Embrace has fairly good customer reviews and offers one standard policy that covers accidents and illnesses, as well as chronic conditions, breed-specific conditions, and cancer. It also offers the option to add wellness care, which covers things like routine checkups, vaccinations, and some exams.

The insurer offers a 24/7 telehealth line, Paw Support, to answer any questions or concerns you may have about your pet. With Embrace, there’s a 14-day waiting period for illness and a two-day waiting period for accidents. It also offers a 10% multi-pet discount for pet owners who insure more than one pet with the company.[2]

Pros One simple accident and illness policy

Customizable plans to fit your budget

Diminishing deductible Cons Only offers one plan option

Annual coverage limits

Age limits may apply

Figo

Figo offers pet insurance for cats and dogs and allows policyholders to visit any veterinarian. It offers three flexible plans that cover accidents and illnesses, along with cancer, hereditary and congenital disorders, and chronic conditions. You also have the option to add wellness coverage for routine checkups, vaccinations, certain exams, and more.

Figo typically processes claims in less than three days and has no incident coverage caps. Members also have access to a 24/7 vet hotline as well as Pet Cloud, a service that provides a personalized pet tag to help reunite owners with their lost pets.[3]

Pros Customizable plans

May cover some pre-existing conditions

Quick claim processing Cons May charge a fee to enroll

Senior pets may need testing before they can be insured

Waiting periods may vary

Healthy Paws

More than 570,000 pets are enrolled with Healthy Paws. It processes most claims within two days and has no maximum annual or lifetime payouts. Healthy Paws also has flexible premium and deductible options, although it doesn’t provide coverage for pre-existing conditions. Other plan exclusions include examination fees, dental healthcare, behavioral treatment, and non-FDA treatments and supplements.

The Healthy Paws pet insurance plan is somewhat limited. It’s primarily designed to cover unexpected health issues and doesn’t offer much in the way of discounts or add-ons. Healthy Paws also doesn’t provide coverage for wellness or preventative care.[5]

Pros Flexible options for premiums and deductibles

Highly rated

Processes claims quickly Cons Excludes pre-existing conditions

Doesn’t offer many discounts or add-ons

Doesn’t have a pet wellness plan

Lemonade

Lemonade offers pet insurance along with renters, homeowners, car, and life insurance policies. Lemonade offers plans for both dogs and cats, as well as a preventative care plan created especially for puppies and kittens.

You can go to any licensed veterinarian with Lemonade. Its basic plan covers accidents and illnesses, but it offers add-ons that cover things like vet fees, physical therapy, and even behavioral conditions. You can also upgrade or downgrade your plan as your needs change.[4]

Pros Quick claim reimbursements

Discounts for policy bundling and multiple pets

Short waiting periods for most types of coverage Cons Rates may be affected by your credit history

Not available in all states

Requires your pet’s medical records upon sign-up

Spot

Pet owners can rest easy when they enroll with Spot, as they’ll be able to turn to 24/7 pet telehealth provided by VetAccess whenever they have questions about their pet’s health. Spot’s basic plan also covers preventative care if you add the Gold ($9.95 per month) or Platinum Preventive Care plan ($24.95 per month) to your base plan.[5]

Pros Provides coverage for prescription foods

Offers a 10% multi-pet discount

Has 24/7 telehealth support Cons Pre-existing conditions aren’t covered

14-day waiting period

Can’t pay vets directly

Pets Best

Pet owners who value convenience will appreciate that it’s easy to submit a claim with Pets Best using its mobile app. It’s also simple to access your pet’s benefit information online. Other benefits of Pets Best include a 24/7 helpline and the ability to choose from an accident-only plan ($6 per month for cats and $9 per month for dogs) if you’re looking to save money.

You can also buy an accident and illness plan for more robust coverage that protects against illnesses your pet may contract. If you want even more comprehensive coverage for things like routine checkups and vaccinations, you canadd the EssentialWellness or BestWellness plans to your policy for wellness coverage.[6]

Pros Budget-friendly plans

Option to pay the vet directly

Has a 24/7 helpline Cons Doesn’t offer many discounts

Pre-existing conditions aren’t covered

Doesn’t cover elective procedures, alternative therapies, or non-veterinary expenses

Trupanion

Trupanion goes beyond traditional pet insurance for cats and dogs, providing clear coverage and unlimited payouts for care.

A major bonus of Trupanion is that it covers some hereditary conditions, such as elbow and hip dysplasia, diabetes, and thyroid disease. Its main policy also covers surgeries, medications, and breed-specific conditions, as well as new illnesses and injuries.

For additional coverage, you can purchase Trupanion’s recovery and complementary care rider (for non-clinical procedure support) or its pet owner assistance package, which provides unique coverage, such as advertising and rewards for lost pets, hospitalization boarding fees, and holiday vacation cancellation costs.[7]