Plutus Award winner
Over 12 years writing about insurance and personal finance
Emily is a Plutus Award-winning freelance writer and former educator who makes complex financial topics easy to understand. She specializes in the science behind money habits and has written for outlets like The Huffington Post, Business Insider, and The Washington Post.
Featured in
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.
Updated
Reading time: 3 minutes
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
Whether you need to cancel your pet insurance policy because your beloved pet passed away or because you’ve found another insurance company that offers less expensive coverage, the process of canceling your policy can feel a little intimidating.
But if you have a Lemonade pet health insurance policy, canceling is easy. On the Lemonade app, simply click “cancel,” then confirm your cancellation with customer support.
If you need to cancel Lemonade pet insurance, here’s what you need to know.
Lemonade cancellation policy
If you have Lemonade pet insurance, you can cancel your policy using the same app where you file claims and make policy adjustments.
When you click “cancel policy” in the app, a customer support chat will open. You’ll confirm with the customer support AI that you want to cancel, and Lemonade will issue any eligible refund to your credit card on file. The company will also send a follow-up email to let you know the specific date and time of your cancellation.
There’s no waiting period or cancellation fee, and Lemonade spells out how to cancel as part of its online FAQ section.[1] If you have further questions, you can also chat with the Lemonade AI bot on the app at any time.
If you want to cancel your Lemonade pet insurance policy, follow these four steps:
Step 1: Compare pet insurance quotes
The cost of pet insurance can depend on a number of factors, including the age of your cat or dog, whether your pet has a pre-existing condition, and your coverage level. Pet insurance typically comes in three coverage levels: accident and illness coverage, accident-only coverage, and wellness coverage. These coverages help cover the cost of preventative care and, if your pet is sick or injured, emergency care.[2]
If you want to cancel your Lemonade pet health policy because of cost, start by comparing quotes from other insurers. A different insurance company may offer the same coverage at a lower cost.
Step 2: Secure a new pet insurance policy
While pet owners aren’t legally required to carry pet health insurance, it’s a good idea to secure new coverage before you cancel Lemonade. If your uninsured cat, dog, or other pet gets sick or injured, the health problem could be considered a pre-existing condition the next time you get coverage. Your new insurer may refuse to help cover vet bills associated with the pre-existing condition.[3]
To get your new policy, contact the insurer that offered the best quote from your comparison shopping. You may need to contact an insurance agent or apply online. When you’re ready to apply for and purchase your pet insurance, you’ll likely need to have the following information available:
Coverage limit: You’ll need to know what kind of policy coverage you want: accident only, accident and illness, preventative care, or any other coverage add-ons.
Desired effective date: Make sure not to leave a coverage gap between your current coverage and the new coverage.
Pet information: This includes your pet’s species (cat, dog, bird, etc.), breed, and age.
Payment information: You’ll typically need to provide a credit card or other payment method.
Step 3: Cancel your Lemonade policy
Canceling with Lemonade is a simple process. You’ll need to cancel via the Lemonade app, which is where you handle all policy tasks. Under the “My Policy” tab on the Lemonade app, there’s a “cancel policy” button you can click to cancel your Lemonade insurance.
From there, the Lemonade AI chatbot automatically pops up to confirm that you want to cancel. Once you’ve confirmed your cancellation, the bot will let you know that Lemonade will return any eligible refund for the month to your payment method. You can expect the company to send an email as a follow-up to give you the specific time of policy cancellation.
Step 4: Follow up on your refund
Lemonade Insurance offers pro-rated refunds for its pet health insurance. Whether you pay up front or monthly for your Lemonade policy, you’ll receive a refund for the remaining days of the period you’ve already paid for.
The refund should be automatically applied to your payment method. You can reach out to Lemonade via the app if you have any questions or haven’t received your refund.
Canceling Lemonade pet insurance FAQs
If you’re interested in canceling your Lemonade pet health insurance policy, the answers to the following common questions may help.
Can you cancel your Lemonade policy at any time?
Yes. The Lemonade app allows you to file claims, make policy adjustments, and cancel your policy at any time. To cancel your policy, you simply need to click “cancel” in the app and follow the instructions.
Can you cancel Lemonade pet insurance online?
No. You can only cancel Lemonade pet insurance through the Lemonade app.
Does Lemonade charge a cancellation fee?
No. Lemonade allows policyholders to cancel their pet insurance at any time for free. It doesn’t impose a penalty or fee if you cancel your policy before the end of the term.
Do you get your money back if you cancel your Lemonade pet insurance policy?
Yes. Lemonade will refund you the unused portion of your premium when you cancel your pet insurance policy.
How can you confirm Lemonade has canceled your pet insurance policy?
When you cancel your Lemonade pet health policy, the AI bot will confirm that you want to cancel before initiating the cancellation. The company will also follow up with an email confirmation with the specific date and time of your cancellation.
Sources
- Lemonade. "FAQs."
- III. "Facts about pet insurance."
- American Kennel Club. "What Is a Pre-Existing Condition in the World of Pet Insurance?."
Emily Guy Birken is a former educator, lifelong money nerd, and a Plutus Award-winning freelance writer who specializes in the scientific research behind irrational money behaviors. Her background in education allows her to make complex financial topics relatable and easily understood by the layperson.
Her work has appeared on The Huffington Post, Business Insider, Kiplinger's, MSN Money, and The Washington Post online.
She is the author of several books, including The 5 Years Before You Retire, End Financial Stress Now, and the brand new book Stacked: Your Super Serious Guide to Modern Money Management, written with Joe Saul-Sehy.
Emily lives in Milwaukee with her family.
Emily has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.