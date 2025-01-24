Hartville Pet Insurance Reviews: How It Stacks Up (2026)

5+ years in auto insurance and personal finance writing
Featured in top personal finance publications
Lindsay is a widely published creator of auto insurance content. She also specializes in real estate, banking, credit cards, and other personal finance topics.
Featured in
7+ years in content creation and management
5+ years in insurance and personal finance content
Ashley is a seasoned personal finance editor who’s produced a variety of digital content, including insurance, credit cards, mortgages, and consumer lending products.
Featured in
Updated
Table of contents
If your pet gets sick or injured, the vet bills could cost thousands. Since your furry friend doesn’t contribute to the household finances, it’s a good idea to get a pet insurance policy to help you pay for veterinary care.
Hartville has decades of experience issuing pet health insurance policies and is known for its comprehensive coverage. Policyholder reviews of Hartville also mention quick claims, but the company’s premiums may be too expensive for some pet owners.
Learn more about the benefits and drawbacks of Hartville pet insurance so you can decide if the company is right for your pet.
Hartville offers a comprehensive accident and illness policy, an accident-only policy, and two preventive care plans.
You can choose a deductible as low as $100 and a reimbursement rate as high as 90% for covered veterinary services. Hartville also offers an unlimited annual payout option, so it’s easy to minimize your out-of-pocket costs.
Many pet insurers offer cheaper premiums than Hartville, so make sure the company’s robust coverage is best for your pet before purchasing a policy.
Hartville pet insurance: Our verdict
Hartville pet insurance offers one of the most comprehensive accident and illness plans, which covers exam fees and an array of diagnostics and treatments for almost any condition. While the plan doesn’t cover chronic pre-existing conditions, curable conditions are eligible for coverage if your pet has been symptom-free and without treatment for 180 days.
But Hartville isn’t the best choice for budget-minded pet owners. Hartville’s plans provide good value if you want the most comprehensive coverage. But the company doesn’t offer stripped-down plans or high deductibles, and its accident-only policy is relatively pricey.
Hartville also doesn’t pay your veterinarian directly, so you’ll need to cover your pet’s care costs up front and file a claim for reimbursement. While most policyholders on Trustpilot are satisfied with the claims process, some complain that Hartville wrongfully denied their claims.
Very comprehensive coverage, including hereditary conditions and behavioral issues
Policyholders get access to a 24/7 vet helpline
Offers a 10% multi-pet discount
Premiums are relatively expensive, especially for accident-only policies
Annual payout limits above $10,000 not available for online purchase
Doesn’t offer direct vet payment
How much does Hartville pet insurance cost?
Pet insurance premiums depend on factors like your pet’s age and breed, your location, and the coverage options you choose.[1] You can reduce your premiums by choosing a higher deductible or a lower reimbursement level, but you should be prepared to pay more out of pocket when you file a claim.
To give you an idea of how much Hartville charges, we pulled sample quotes for cats and dogs based on a $500 deductible, an 80% reimbursement rate, and a $10,000 annual limit. You may want to compare customized quotes from Hartville and other pet insurance companies before choosing a policy.
Cost of Hartville dog insurance
The dog insurance quotes below are for a medium-sized, 2-year-old mixed-breed male dog living in Hartford, Connecticut.
Plan
Sample Monthly Quote
|Complete Coverage
|$48
|Accident-only coverage
|$37
|Basic preventive care
|$10
|Prime preventive care
|$25
Cost of Hartville cat insurance
The cat insurance quotes below are for a 2-year-old female American shorthair cat living in Hartford, Connecticut.
Plan
Sample Monthly Quote
|Complete Coverage
|$23
|Accident-only coverage
|$20
|Basic preventive care
|$10
|Prime preventive care
|$25
Hartville pet insurance plans and coverages
Hartville offers three main types of pet insurance plans: accident and illness, accident only, and wellness plans.[2]
Complete Coverage accident and illness plan
Hartville’s Complete Coverage plan covers exam fees, diagnostics, and treatment for accidents, acute and chronic illness, hereditary conditions, and behavioral issues. This comprehensive accident and illness policy even covers treatments like alternative therapy, end-of-life expenses, prescription food, and supplements, up to your coverage limit.
Hartville also covers curable pre-existing conditions after your pet has been free of treatment and symptoms for 180 days, with the exception of knee and ligament conditions. That’s a relatively short waiting period compared to other companies.
The waiting period for new accidents and illnesses is 14 days. Unlimited annual coverage is available, but $10,000 is the maximum payout you can purchase online.
Accident-only coverage
Hartville’s accident-only plan covers diagnosis and treatment for injuries related to an accident, including exams, lab tests, tooth extractions, X-rays, surgery, and even stem cell therapy and alternative therapy. The accident-only policy also covers microchip implantation.
Covered accidents include broken bones, bite wounds, swallowed objects, abscesses, and toxic ingestion. The plan doesn’t cover any illnesses, but it’s an affordable option for older pets or pets with pre-existing conditions.
Preventive care packages
Hartville pet insurance offers two preventive care plans that provide a fixed dollar amount of coverage for routine care costs, like vaccines, wellness exams, and dental cleaning. You can add the Basic Preventive Care plan or the Prime Preventive Care plan for an additional fee when you enroll in a Hartville pet insurance policy.
The Basic plan includes limited reimbursement for dental cleaning, an annual exam, deworming, and some tests and vaccines. The Prime plan additionally covers preventative medication, a health certificate, blood work and urinalysis, and the Bordetella or FeLV vaccine. Neither Hartville wellness plan is subject to deductibles or waiting periods.
What Hartville pet insurance doesn’t cover
Hartville offers relatively comprehensive coverage, but every pet insurance policy contains exclusions. Hartville plans don’t cover the following:
Boarding and training
Breeding and pregnancy
Cosmetic and elective procedures
Experimental treatments
Grooming and anal gland expression
Incurable pre-existing conditions and pre-existing knee and ligament conditions
Organ and heart valve transplants
Some dental services, such as fillings and implants
Veterinary expenses due to fighting or racing
Hartville pet insurance vs. competitors
See how Hartville stacks up to other pet insurance companies in the table below.
Reimbursement %
The percentage of costs your provider will pay for a covered event, after you’ve paid your deductible.
70%–90%
Reimbursement %
The percentage of costs your provider will pay for a covered event, after you’ve paid your deductible.
60%–90%
Reimbursement %
The percentage of costs your provider will pay for a covered event, after you’ve paid your deductible.
80%–90%
Reimbursement %
The percentage of costs your provider will pay for a covered event, after you’ve paid your deductible.
70%–90%
Payout limits
The maximum amount your provider will pay for covered events.
$2,500–Unlimited
Payout limits
The maximum amount your provider will pay for covered events.
$5,000–$100,000
Payout limits
The maximum amount your provider will pay for covered events.
$5,000–Unlimited
Payout limits
The maximum amount your provider will pay for covered events.
$2,500–Unlimited
Deductibles
The amount you must pay towards a covered event before your coverage kicks in.
$100–$500
Deductibles
The amount you must pay towards a covered event before your coverage kicks in.
$100–$750
Deductibles
The amount you must pay towards a covered event before your coverage kicks in.
$100–$1,000
Deductibles
The amount you must pay towards a covered event before your coverage kicks in.
$100–$1,000
Curable pre-existing conditionsCovered
Pre-existing conditions refer to conditions your pet has shown documented symptoms of before your policy’s waiting period is over. Some companies still cover these conditions if they’re deemed “curable” and haven’t shown symptoms for a specified period of time that varies by insurer.
Curable pre-existing conditionsCovered
Pre-existing conditions refer to conditions your pet has shown documented symptoms of before your policy’s waiting period is over. Some companies still cover these conditions if they’re deemed “curable” and haven’t shown symptoms for a specified period of time that varies by insurer.
Curable pre-existing conditionsCovered
Pre-existing conditions refer to conditions your pet has shown documented symptoms of before your policy’s waiting period is over. Some companies still cover these conditions if they’re deemed “curable” and haven’t shown symptoms for a specified period of time that varies by insurer.
Curable pre-existing conditionsCovered
Pre-existing conditions refer to conditions your pet has shown documented symptoms of before your policy’s waiting period is over. Some companies still cover these conditions if they’re deemed “curable” and haven’t shown symptoms for a specified period of time that varies by insurer.
Is Hartville pet insurance worth it?
While most pet owners can budget for annual vet exams, pet health emergencies and chronic conditions can cost thousands of dollars to treat.[3] If you’d like to afford the best treatment for your pet without worrying about throwing a wrench in your household finances, it’s worth buying a pet insurance policy. But you don’t necessarily need the most comprehensive or expensive policy.
If you’re the type of pet owner who wants access to every treatment option at a low out-of-pocket cost, from acupuncture to stem cell therapy, Hartville offers value and may be the right fit for your needs. But if your pet already has chronic conditions, or if you’re seeking an accident-only policy for an older cat or dog, you’ll likely overpay for coverage if you choose Hartville.
Hartville pet insurance FAQs
If you still have questions about Hartville pet insurance, check out the additional information below as you research your coverage options.
Many policyholders report in their Hartville reviews that the claims process is fast, but processing times depend on several factors. Hartville’s website says the company processes most claims within 30 days.
It depends. Hartville’s accident and illness policy covers dental procedures, such as tooth extractions. But it won’t cover routine dental cleanings. You can purchase a preventative care add-on to get coverage for dental cleanings.
Yes. Hartville’s accident and illness policy covers veterinary exams and consultations.
Hartville has a 14-day waiting period for accidents, illnesses, and ligament and knee conditions.
To cancel your Hartville pet insurance policy, contact the customer satisfaction team at [email protected] or by phone at 1 (800) 799-5852, and tell the representative your intended cancellation date.
If you want to buy a Hartville pet insurance policy, contact the sales team at [email protected] or call 1 (800) 799-5852. If you’re an existing policyholder, you can reach the customer satisfaction team at the same phone number or email [email protected].
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 250,000 pet insurance quotes from our proprietary database — sourced by Fletch Insurance Services LLC (“Fletch”) — to determine the premium prices displayed on this page. These quotes come directly from Insurify’s 10+ partner insurance companies across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., reflecting monthly pet insurance costs for both dogs and cats.
Unless otherwise specified, premium prices represent one-year rolling medians to account for market volatility driven by factors such as rising veterinary care costs and increased pet ownership.
Breed-level prices incorporate both mixed and purebred pets. To ensure reliability, a minimum of eight quotes is required for dogs and four quotes for cats. Breeds with significant price deviations from the average are noted explicitly; other breeds are estimated based on average costs for all purebred pets.
Pets are grouped into three age brackets:
- Young: under 12 months
- Adult: 12 months to 7 years
- Senior: over 7 years
Coverage Limits
Dog premium averages reflect policies with annual coverage limits of $2,500, $5,000, $10,000, or unlimited.
Cat premium averages reflect policies with annual coverage limits of $2,500, $5,000, $7,000, $10,000, or unlimited.
For both dogs and cats, monthly premiums are segmented by:
- Deductible options: $250, $500, $1,000
- Reimbursement options: 70%, 80%, 90%
Sources
- Insurance Information Institute. "Facts about pet insurance."
- Hartville Pet Insurance. "Our Plans."
- CareCredit. "Average Veterinary Pricing by Procedure."
