Hartville Pet Insurance Reviews: How It Stacks Up (2026)

Hartville pet insurance plans and coverages

Hartville offers three main types of pet insurance plans: accident and illness, accident only, and wellness plans.[2]

Complete Coverage accident and illness plan

Hartville’s Complete Coverage plan covers exam fees, diagnostics, and treatment for accidents, acute and chronic illness, hereditary conditions, and behavioral issues. This comprehensive accident and illness policy even covers treatments like alternative therapy, end-of-life expenses, prescription food, and supplements, up to your coverage limit.

Hartville also covers curable pre-existing conditions after your pet has been free of treatment and symptoms for 180 days, with the exception of knee and ligament conditions. That’s a relatively short waiting period compared to other companies.

The waiting period for new accidents and illnesses is 14 days. Unlimited annual coverage is available, but $10,000 is the maximum payout you can purchase online.

Accident-only coverage

Hartville’s accident-only plan covers diagnosis and treatment for injuries related to an accident, including exams, lab tests, tooth extractions, X-rays, surgery, and even stem cell therapy and alternative therapy. The accident-only policy also covers microchip implantation.

Covered accidents include broken bones, bite wounds, swallowed objects, abscesses, and toxic ingestion. The plan doesn’t cover any illnesses, but it’s an affordable option for older pets or pets with pre-existing conditions.

Preventive care packages

Hartville pet insurance offers two preventive care plans that provide a fixed dollar amount of coverage for routine care costs, like vaccines, wellness exams, and dental cleaning. You can add the Basic Preventive Care plan or the Prime Preventive Care plan for an additional fee when you enroll in a Hartville pet insurance policy.

The Basic plan includes limited reimbursement for dental cleaning, an annual exam, deworming, and some tests and vaccines. The Prime plan additionally covers preventative medication, a health certificate, blood work and urinalysis, and the Bordetella or FeLV vaccine. Neither Hartville wellness plan is subject to deductibles or waiting periods.

What Hartville pet insurance doesn’t cover

Hartville offers relatively comprehensive coverage, but every pet insurance policy contains exclusions. Hartville plans don’t cover the following: