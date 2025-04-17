5+ years in auto insurance and personal finance writing
Featured in top personal finance publications
Lindsay is a widely published creator of auto insurance content. She also specializes in real estate, banking, credit cards, and other personal finance topics.
Featured in
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.
Updated
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
A pet insurance policy can protect you from expensive veterinary bills if your pet gets sick or injured.[1] But you may decide to cancel your Embrace policy if you’re unhappy with the coverage or can no longer afford the premiums.
You can cancel your Embrace pet insurance policy anytime by calling customer support. You may even receive a full or prorated refund of your paid premiums. But be aware of a few caveats, especially if you’re switching to another pet insurance company. Here’s what you need to know.
Embrace cancellation policy
Embrace lets you cancel your policy anytime by calling customer support at 1 (800) 643-7578. You’ll receive a full refund of all paid premiums if you cancel within 15 days of your policy start date and haven’t filed any claims. Otherwise, you’ll receive a prorated refund for the remainder of the billing cycle, calculated from the day following your cancellation.
For example, if you’ve paid the annual premium for your Embrace pet insurance policy and then cancel after the first month, you’ll receive a refund for the remaining 11 months. No cancellation fee applies.
If you want to maintain coverage but need a lower premium, you can reduce your coverage or increase your deductible. You can also choose a lower annual limit or reimbursement level.
Some pet insurance companies allow policy changes only at the policy’s renewal, but Embrace lets you upgrade or downgrade your coverage anytime. You can log into your account to reduce your coverage, and changes take effect after two days.
The steps below explain how to cancel your Embrace pet insurance and find a new policy.
Step 1: Compare pet insurance quotes
If purchasing insurance coverage elsewhere isn’t in the plan, you can skip to step 3. But if you want to save money, it’s a good idea to research other pet insurance companies before canceling your Embrace policy. Comparing pet insurance quotes helps you get the best deal on a policy that meets your furry friend’s needs.
Pet insurance providers set premiums based on your location, your coverage choices, and your pet’s species, breed, and age. Since every pet insurer calculates premiums differently, comparing quotes ensures you get the best price for your coverage. For example, some pet insurance companies may offer policies for senior dogs at better prices than others.
You can compare quotes through each company’s online quote tool or use a pet insurance comparison site to save time. Make sure to use an apples-to-apples comparison when you’re considering coverage options, and keep in mind that pet insurance doesn’t typically cover routine care costs like parasite prevention.[2] But some companies offer wellness plans for this type of treatment at an extra cost.
Step 2: Secure a new pet insurance policy
Before canceling your Embrace policy, it’s a good idea to ensure your new policy is active. Most pet insurance companies impose a waiting period after your first premium, typically between two days and two weeks, during which the company won’t reimburse you for any claims.
Your insurer may also require a medical history review before you can submit a claim. If your pet had health issues while your Embrace policy was active, your new insurer may consider those pre-existing conditions and deny any future claims for them.
Some insurers, like ManyPets, don’t require a waiting period if you switch from another company. And if your pet has a curable pre-existing condition or is recovering from an injury, some pet insurers will extend coverage after a longer waiting period.
To secure your new pet insurance policy, you can customize your coverage and pay your first premium online or work with an insurance agent by phone. You’ll need to provide a few details about your cat or dog, your contact info, and your payment information.
Most pet insurance companies also need your pet’s medical records from your veterinary provider to process claims, but you may be able to upload those after your purchase. After checkout, take note of your policy’s effective date and be aware of any waiting periods so you know when to cancel your Embrace pet policy.
Step 3: Cancel your Embrace policy
While you may be able to reduce your coverage through your MyEmbrace online account, you’ll need to call Embrace customer support if you want to cancel your policy. You can reach an Embrace representative at 1 (800) 643-7578. If you’re not ready to cancel but have other questions, call Embrace customer care at 1 (855) 540-2104.
Step 4: Follow up on your refund
If you canceled coverage within the first 15 days of your policy’s original start date and didn’t file a claim, expect a full refund from Embrace after requesting your cancellation. You can confirm your method of refund and expected refund date with an Embrace customer service team member when you call to cancel your policy.
If you filed a claim or canceled more than 15 days after the initial policy start date, Embrace will issue a prorated refund. This applies from the day after your cancellation request to the last day of the billing cycle. Depending on whether you paid your premium monthly or annually, you may get a refund for the rest of the month or the rest of the year once you cancel.
Set a reminder to follow up with Embrace by phone if you don’t receive your refund after a week or two.
Canceling Embrace pet insurance FAQs
When it comes to canceling an insurance policy, it’s normal to have questions. Below are the answers to some of the most common ones to help you understand the process for Embrace.
Can you cancel your Embrace policy at any time?
Yes, you can cancel your Embrace policy anytime by calling customer service. Keep in mind that if you’re switching companies and your pet shows clinical signs of a health condition, your new insurer may not cover it — even if you have a full-coverage policy for accidents and illnesses.
Can you cancel Embrace pet insurance online?
No, you can’t cancel coverage online through the MyEmbrace online portal. You’ll need to call Embrace customer care at 1 (800) 643-7578. If you want to lower your premium or make changes to your policy, though, you can do this online.
Does Embrace charge a cancellation fee?
No, Embrace doesn’t charge a cancellation fee. Pet parents can cancel their policy anytime without penalty.
Do you get money back if you cancel your Embrace pet insurance policy?
You may get a full or partial refund of your paid premiums, depending on your claims history and when you cancel your policy. If you cancel within 15 days of your initial policy start date, you’ll get a full refund, provided you haven’t filed a claim. You may be eligible for a prorated refund through the end of the policy period if you cancel later.
How can you confirm Embrace canceled your pet insurance policy?
To confirm your Embrace pet insurance policy cancellation, log in to your online account or call Embrace customer care at 1 (855) 540-2104.
Sources
- Insurance Information Institute. "https://www.iii.org/article/facts-about-pet-insurance."
- Office of the Insurance Commissioner Washington State. "Pet insurance."
Lindsay Frankel is a content writer specializing in personal finance and auto insurance topics. Her work has been featured in publications such as LendingTree, The Balance, Coverage.com, Bankrate, NextAdvisor, and FinanceBuzz.
Lindsay has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.