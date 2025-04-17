Embrace cancellation policy

Embrace lets you cancel your policy anytime by calling customer support at 1 (800) 643-7578. You’ll receive a full refund of all paid premiums if you cancel within 15 days of your policy start date and haven’t filed any claims. Otherwise, you’ll receive a prorated refund for the remainder of the billing cycle, calculated from the day following your cancellation.

For example, if you’ve paid the annual premium for your Embrace pet insurance policy and then cancel after the first month, you’ll receive a refund for the remaining 11 months. No cancellation fee applies.

If you want to maintain coverage but need a lower premium, you can reduce your coverage or increase your deductible. You can also choose a lower annual limit or reimbursement level.

Some pet insurance companies allow policy changes only at the policy’s renewal, but Embrace lets you upgrade or downgrade your coverage anytime. You can log into your account to reduce your coverage, and changes take effect after two days.

The steps below explain how to cancel your Embrace pet insurance and find a new policy.