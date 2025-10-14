Trupanion vs. Pumpkin: Which Is the Best for Your Pet? (2025)

How Trupanion and Pumpkin compare

See how Trupanion and Pumpkin compare on several different metrics pet owners consider when choosing pet insurance.

Cost of pet insurance

Trupanion and Pumpkin base their pet insurance rates on what type of pet you have, its age and breed, and your location.

Although Trupanion offers just one base plan, you can choose your deductible. We averaged costs across $100, $500, and $1,000 deductibles to find that Trupanion costs an average of $88 per month for dogs and $34 per month for cats.

Pumpkin also offers customers one base plan. Pricing averages $66 per month for dog insurance and $29 per month for cat insurance.

Coverages and plan features

Trupanion and Pumpkin offer accident and illness plans that cover hereditary, chronic, and acute conditions along with diagnostics, surgeries and hospitalizations, and medications. Both plans allow you to visit any licensed veterinary facility.

Pumpkin offers an optional wellness coverage add-on with certain services offering 100% reimbursement rates, although reimbursement rates for the base plan vary. You also get 24/7 access to a telehealth helpline.

In addition, Pumpkin’s base plan covers dental illnesses, behavioral issues, physical therapy, and prescription supplements. Trupanion’s optional recovery and complementary care package covers these items and includes alternative therapy such as chiropractic care, homeopathy, and naturopathy. Its base plan has no payout or coverage limits, but Trupanion’s care package will reimburse you 90% of your costs after you meet your deductible.

Here’s a side-by-side look at Trupanion and Pumpkin.

Feature Trupanion Pumpkin Mobile app No No, but website is mobile optimized Mobile claims filing Yes, using website Yes, using website Direct vet pay Yes, for participating hospitals No, but PumpkinNow sends you money to cover expensive vet bills within minutes 24/7 pet helpline No Yes, through enrollment in the Wellness Club plan Online policy management Yes Yes Live customer support Yes Yes

Policy exclusions

Like most pet insurers, Trupanion and Pumpkin have exclusions to be aware of. Both exclude pre-existing conditions, although Pumpkin will cover recurring issues other than knee and hind-leg ligament issues if they’re curable.

Trupanion’s coverage excludes wellness and preventative veterinary expenses. In contrast, Pumpkin offers wellness and preventative services as an add-on.

In addition, Pumpkin excludes herbs, vitamins, and supplements for general pet health. While Trupanion’s base plan also excludes them, its recovery and complementary care package covers 90% of homeopathy and naturopathy costs.

And although Pumpkin has no age restrictions, Trupanion requires that you enroll your pet before its 14th birthday.

Claims process

Trupanion and Pumpkin have similar claims processes, and both companies require you to upload your pet’s medical records. Pumpkin requires all medical records, and Trupanion requests 18 months’ worth.

If you use a participating hospital, you can use Trupanion’s VetDirect Pay, which allows the hospital to submit the invoice for you. Otherwise, you can log in to your account, upload the invoice, and provide details about your pet’s illness or injury. You can also download and print a mail-in claim form from the Trupanion website.

Pumpkin doesn’t have direct pay to vets. But with PumpkinNow, you can get a payment covering up to 90% of emergency vet bills exceeding $1,000 in minutes. You don’t need to enroll ahead of time. Just select that option from the claims area of the Pumpkin website if the need arises.

For other claims, follow the website prompts to describe the situation and upload your invoice. Pumpkin says it reimburses most claims within days.

Customer reviews

Both insurers have high ratings on Trustpilot, but Pumpkin has the higher rating with 4.8 stars compared to Trupanion’s 4.3.

Pumpkin has many 5-star reviews with reviewers mentioning speedy, hassle-free service and fast claims processing and reimbursement. One Trustpilot user says, “The representatives are so well trained, so compassionate, so friendly, and go above and beyond to make sure my questions are thoroughly answered.”

But the company does have its share of complaints. One dissatisfied customer mentions that anything related to a pre-existing condition is excluded. Another was caught off guard by Pumpkin’s requirement to provide all their pet’s medical records.

Meanwhile, Trupanion’s positive customer reviews often mention the company’s fast procedure approval, responsive and empathetic customer service, and easy claims and reimbursements.

But one dissatisfied Trupanion customer complained that every issue has a deductible and that reimbursement doesn’t cover the whole bill. Other reviewers mentioned being denied coverage for recurring illnesses.