Trupanion Reviews: How It Stacks Up (2025)

Trupanion is a pet insurance company that offers accident and illness coverage for cats and dogs. The insurer is known for some unique features, like unlimited payouts and veterinarian direct pay.
But its premiums are expensive, and its policies have some important exclusions to consider. Still, Trupanion may be a good option for younger pets without any issues in their medical history. Here’s what you need to know about Trupanion to decide if it’s right for your pet.
Unlike most other pet insurers, Trupanion offers the option to pay your veterinarian directly in seconds.
Trupanion’s pet insurance plans don’t cover any issue that occurred within the 18 months before coverage went into effect.
Pet owners should compare pet insurance quotes and coverage with other companies and carefully review sample policies for their state before signing up.
Trupanion: Our verdict
Trupanion
Trupanion offers unlimited annual coverage for a comprehensive array of eligible conditions, including hereditary and congenital medical problems. The company covers most treatments as well, especially if you add its recovery and complementary care rider.
Trupanion doesn’t offer as many customization options as other pet insurers, but you can choose your deductible amount between $0 and $1,000. But Trupanion charges higher-than-average premiums, doesn’t cover exam fees, and doesn’t offer coverage for routine care.[1]
The company also has stricter rules than most other insurers regarding pre-existing conditions and denies claims for health issues that it considers preventable. Plus, customer reviews about Trupanion are mixed.
No payout limits: Trupanion doesn’t impose lifetime or annual limits on paying for your pet’s veterinary care, so you won’t have to worry about running out of coverage if your pet develops a chronic illness.
No exclusions for specific breeds: Some pet insurance companies have breed exclusions, but Trupanion covers all breeds.
Offers direct payments to your vet: Trupanion will pay participating veterinarians directly at checkout, so you won’t have to file a claim for reimbursement. Even if your vet isn’t set up for direct pay, Trupanion states on its website that it pays most claims within 24 hours.
Doesn’t offer a wellness plan: Many pet insurance companies offer the option to add preventive care to your accident and illness policy, which can save pet owners money on annual exams. Trupanion doesn’t offer this option.
High premium prices: Trupanion charges high monthly premiums relative to other pet insurance companies.
Doesn’t cover exam fees: You’ll need to pay office visit fees every time your pet visits the veterinarian, leaving you with out-of-pocket costs in addition to your premium.
Trupanion plans and coverages
Trupanion’s policy options are limited. The insurer offers one standard plan with your choice of deductible and two riders for an additional cost. The plan doesn’t come with lifetime or annual limits, so there’s no cap on payouts, and the insurer covers 90% of all eligible expenses after your deductible. Coverage begins after a five-day waiting period for injuries and a 30-day waiting period for illnesses.
Trupanion uses per-condition deductibles rather than annual deductibles. That means if your pet gets diagnosed with cancer and has the condition for several years, you’ll only need to cover the deductible once rather than annually. But if your pet experiences multiple new illnesses or injuries in the same year, you’ll need to cover the deductible for each one.
Unlike some other pet insurance companies, Trupanion covers congenital and hereditary conditions, such as hip dysplasia, as long as your pet didn’t show any symptoms before your policy went into effect. The company also covers new injuries and illnesses, including:[2]
Allergies
Arthritis
Bite wounds
Cancer
Dental illnesses and accidents
Diabetes
Ear infections
Heart disease
Kidney disease
Liver disease
Swallowed objects
Urinary tract infections
Trupanion pays for most treatment costs associated with covered accidents and illnesses, including:
Diagnostic tests
X-rays, CT scans, and other imaging
Medical procedures, surgeries, and hospitalization
Dental procedures
Prosthetics
Medications
Trupanion coverage add-ons
You can expand the accident and illness coverage offered with Trupanion’s base plan by adding the following riders for an extra premium:
Recovery and complementary care
This covers 90% of non-clinical veterinary services, such as acupuncture, physical therapy, and behavioral modification. The price varies depending on your deductible.
Pet owner assistance
This package covers non-veterinary costs, like advertising a reward if your pet is lost or stolen and vacation cancellation if your pet needs urgent care, along with cremation and burial costs up to $100.
What Trupanion doesn’t cover
Trupanion policies contain several coverage exclusions:
Exam fees and taxes: Trupanion only covers treatment for eligible conditions, which doesn’t include veterinary exam fees or sales tax.
Routine care: Trupanion doesn’t cover your pet’s annual vaccines, preventive medications, or spay/neuter procedure. Many pet insurance companies offer wellness plans as an add-on, but Trupanion doesn’t offer coverage for routine care.
Pre-existing conditions: If your pet was diagnosed or showed symptoms of a condition before coverage went into effect, Trupanion won’t cover that condition. This is even true for injuries that re-occur. For example, if your vet notes on your dog’s medical records that your dog was licking its paws before you signed up for a Trupanion plan or during the waiting period, all coverage for allergies will be excluded. Many pet insurers cover cured pre-existing conditions after a waiting period, but Trupanion doesn’t.
Preventable conditions: Trupanion doesn’t cover any condition that could have been prevented by routine care or following veterinary advice, including dental conditions if the pet owner didn’t keep up with recommended cleanings.
Elective and cosmetic procedures: Trupanion won’t cover anything that isn’t medically necessary, like tail docking or declawing.
Be sure to read a sample Trupanion policy for a full list of exclusions.
How much does Trupanion cost?
Trupanion prices pet insurance based on the following:
Your pet’s age
Your pet’s breed
Your pet’s gender
Your location
The deductible you choose
The additional coverage options you select
While Trupanion policies are relatively expensive compared to other pet insurance companies, your premium won’t increase annually due to your pet’s age.[3] But other changes may cause your premiums to increase.
Cost of Trupanion dog insurance
To give you an idea of Trupanion’s premiums, Insurify pulled dog insurance quotes for a 2-year-old medium-size, mixed-breed dog living in Hartford, Connecticut.
Trupanion dog insurance policies feature comprehensive coverage, unlimited payouts, and a 90% reimbursement rate. Monthly premiums depend on your choice of deductible:
Deductible Amount
Monthly Cost
|$100
|$136.96
|$500
|$78.59
|$1,000
|$47.39
Trupanion also offers two coverage riders that you can add to your policy for an extra cost:
Recovery and complementary care: Starts at $8.52 per month with a $1,000 deductible.
Pet owner assistance: This package costs $4.95 per month with any deductible.
Cost of Trupanion cat insurance
Insurify pulled cat insurance quotes for a 2-year-old female American shorthair cat living in Hartford, Connecticut. Trupanion cat insurance policies automatically include a 90% reimbursement rate and no cap on payouts, but you can choose your deductible.
Below are the cat insurance premiums associated with a few different deductible amounts:
Deductible Amount
Monthly Cost
|$100
|$44.86
|$500
|$27.85
|$1,000
|$27.85
You can also add the following riders:
Recovery and complementary care: Starts at $1.80 per month with a $1,000 deductible.
Pet owner assistance: This costs $4.95 per month.
How customers feel about Trupanion
Trupanion has great reviews on Trustpilot, with 4.2 out of 5 stars based on more than 6,700 reviews. Many pet owners commented that the coverage allowed them to afford expensive procedures for their pets, the Trupanion team was supportive, and the enrollment process was easy.
Some customers also mentioned the ease of direct vet pay, as in the review below.
But customer reviews with the Better Business Bureau and Yelp are less favorable. Some customers on these platforms also mention positive customer service experiences and appreciate the convenience of direct payment. But others complain about claims that weren’t covered or expensive premiums that increase over time, as in the example below.
The bottom line: Is Trupanion pet insurance worth it?
An affordable pet insurance policy that meets your pet’s needs is typically worth the cost. If your pet requires hospitalization or surgery, your vet bills could cost you thousands.[4] Pet insurance may enable you to provide your pet with care you couldn’t otherwise afford. But it’s important to understand coverage exclusions and weigh that risk against the cost of ongoing premiums.
If your pet has already shown signs of several different health issues, a Trupanion insurance policy may leave you with high out-of-pocket costs on top of your premium payments. You may want to consider a pet insurance company that instead offers coverage for pre-existing conditions after a waiting period.
Trupanion charges higher premiums than other companies. For example, the average monthly dog insurance premium for an accident and illness policy is about $53, according to data from the North American Pet Health Insurance Association.[5] Low-deductible dog insurance plans from Trupanion cost more than double this average.
While you can avoid high premiums by selecting a higher deductible, remember that you’ll need to cover the deductible for every new condition. If your pet develops a serious chronic condition, Trupanion may save you money. But it’s also possible that a Trupanion policy could cost more over time than setting aside savings and paying for your vet bills on your own.
Trupanion pet insurance FAQs
If you’re shopping for pet insurance coverage, this additional information may help you decide whether Trupanion is the right choice for you.
Is Trupanion trustworthy?
Trupanion is a legitimate insurance company that’s licensed nationwide. As recently as 2021, multiple state government agencies took action against the company for selling insurance through unlicensed employees, though the matter was resolved.[6] In addition, customers have different opinions about Trupanion. Some accuse the company of wrongfully denying claims, while others are grateful for the coverage and convenience.
What percentage does Trupanion pay?
Trupanion pays 90% of all eligible veterinary expenses once you’ve met your deductible for the medical condition in question.
How do you cancel Trupanion?
To cancel Trupanion, call 1 (888) 733-2685 to speak with a representative. Note that conditions your pet received treatment for while covered under a Trupanion policy may not be covered in the future, depending on the new pet insurance company you choose.
How do you contact Trupanion customer service?
Trupanion offers 24/7 customer service, including live chat support. You can also reach the customer care department at 1 (855) 210-8749.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 250,000 pet insurance quotes from our proprietary database — sourced by Fletch Insurance Services LLC (“Fletch”) — to determine the premium prices displayed on this page. These quotes come directly from Insurify’s 10+ partner insurance companies across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., reflecting monthly pet insurance costs for both dogs and cats.
Unless otherwise specified, premium prices represent one-year rolling medians to account for market volatility driven by factors such as rising veterinary care costs and increased pet ownership.
Breed-level prices incorporate both mixed and purebred pets. To ensure reliability, a minimum of eight quotes is required for dogs and four quotes for cats. Breeds with significant price deviations from the average are noted explicitly; other breeds are estimated based on average costs for all purebred pets.
Pets are grouped into three age brackets:
- Young: under 12 months
- Adult: 12 months to 7 years
- Senior: over 7 years
Coverage Limits
Dog premium averages reflect policies with annual coverage limits of $2,500, $5,000, $10,000, or unlimited.
Cat premium averages reflect policies with annual coverage limits of $2,500, $5,000, $7,000, $10,000, or unlimited.
For both dogs and cats, monthly premiums are segmented by:
- Deductible options: $250, $500, $1,000
- Reimbursement options: 70%, 80%, 90%
