Bivvy Pet Insurance: Is it the right choice?

Accident and Illness Coverage
Bivvy pet insurance only offers one coverage option for cats and dogs without the opportunity to adjust any policy aspects. The monthly premium for Bivvy’s one-size-fits-all pet insurance policy costs $15 per month regardless of age, breed, and size.
This plan does not have an upper age limit. Still, policyholders can’t adjust the deductible, coinsurance rate, lifetime limit, or annual limit. The plan covers accidents, illnesses, hereditary conditions, congenital conditions, cancer, diagnostics, emergency care, rehabilitation, dental diseases, and prescription medications. Pet owners can also opt to purchase an additional wellness plan, which would help cover routine care costs like vaccinations.
Bivvy reimburses you for 50 percent of your vet bill if your dog or cat contracts any conditions that need expensive treatment. Disorders like hip dysplasia, cancer, or cruciate ligament disorders can cost hundreds or thousands of dollars out of pocket. Bivvy also helps alleviate financial stress from more common or chronic conditions like parvo, diabetes, worms, kidney disease, and upper respiratory disease.
Unfortunately, Bivvy doesn’t cover diseases for which a preventable vaccine is available. That includes any vaccination deemed highly recommended by the American Animal Hospital Association. It also will not cover more than one foreign body removal surgery within a single insurance period.
Bivvy’s plan provides a $100 per-claim deductible, a 50 percent reimbursement rate, and a $2,000 annual limit. It also has a lifetime limit of $25,000. That means it will pay for half of your qualifying vet bills up to $2,000 during each policy year. However, it will not pay more than $25,000 for the lifetime of your pet. Policyholders cannot adjust these amounts.
Bivvy’s Wellness Plan
Bivvy policyholders can also choose to purchase a wellness care add-on for $9 a month, which would provide a full spectrum of coverage. Wellness coverage refers to any treatment that pet owners routinely pay for each year. That includes vaccines, dental cleanings, and routine blood tests. Unfortunately, it does not cover spaying / neutering operations.
The add-on has annual treatment limits. For example, Bivvy covers $40 toward wellness exams, $15 toward parasite prevention, and $20 toward dewormers.