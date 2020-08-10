The Price of Peace of Mind: States with the Most Expensive Renters Insurance

States with the Most Expensive Renters Insurance

10. Massachusetts

Average annual renters insurance premium: $194

Mean monthly rent for 2-bedroom unit: $1,629

Number of property crimes (2018): 12.63 per 1,000

With the tenth-highest renters insurance premiums in the nation, Massachusetts kicks off the ranking by presenting a fascinating case. Its average renters insurance premium is 8 percent higher than the national average, despite the fact that the property crime rate is actually 44 percent below the nationwide mean. Renters in Massachusetts are paying higher premiums even though the likelihood of vandalism is relatively low. Especially with rent prices 34 percent above average, it suggests that renters policies in the Bay State are primarily determined by other factors.

9. New York

Average annual renters insurance premium: $194

Mean monthly rent for 2-bedroom unit: $1,536

Number of property crimes (2018): 14.41 per 1,000

New York, the ninth state on our list, has an average renters insurance premium equivalent to that of Massachusetts, but its 13 percent bump over Massachusetts’ property crime rate edges it out in the rankings. New York and Massachusetts are relative outliers in this list — they’re the only northeast states of the top ten, and they both have above-average rent prices and below-average crime rates. The somewhat counterintuitive placement of New York and Massachusetts on this list could be attributed to the overall cost of living in the two regions. The average costs of rent imply that these are expensive states to live in, all things considered.

8. Tennessee

Average annual renters insurance premium: $199

Mean monthly rent for 2-bedroom unit: $879

Number of property crimes (2018): 28.25 per 1,000

Breaking from the pattern of outliers, Tennessee has the eighth-highest renters insurance premium in the nation. With both an average premium cost that’s 10 percent higher than average and a property crime rate 21 percent above, renters in Tennessee are susceptible to steeper costs when it comes to protecting their homes. Tennessee’s property crime rate is the 11th highest in the nation, meaning that the potential for vandalism or theft may be a driving force in the state’s renters insurance rates.

7. Arkansas

Average annual renters insurance premium: $212

Mean monthly rent for 2-bedroom unit: $733

Number of property crimes (2018): 29.13 per 1,000

The jump between spots seven and eight in the rankings is the largest thus far. Arkansas renters who choose to insure their homes do so at a price 16 percent higher than the national average. While monthly rent in Arkansas is relatively cheap, the potential liability from property crimes, which occur at a rate that’s 23 percent above-average, likely drives up the prices of insurance premiums.

6. Georgia

Average annual renters insurance premium: $219

Mean monthly rent for 2-bedroom unit: $1,038

Number of property crimes (2018): 25.73 per 1,000

Living in Georgia isn’t always peachy when it comes to insuring your rented home. Renters in Georgia are spending 18 percent more on their renters insurance premiums than the nationwide mean, even though rent prices are nearly equivalent to the U.S. average. With a property crime rate that exceeds the national average by 13 percent, providing insurance for rentals in Georgia is no cheap feat.

5. Texas

Average annual renters insurance premium: $232

Mean monthly rent for 2-bedroom unit: $1,065

Number of property crimes (2018): 23.67 per 1,000

They say everything is bigger in Texas, which is certainly true for the Lone Star State’s renters insurance policy prices. The average renters insurance premium in Texas is 23 percent higher than the national average, even as the state’s property crime rate is only slightly higher than normal. Texas also has notoriously high home insurance premiums, which suggests that factors such as Texas’s high rate of natural disasters contribute to these high prices.

4. Alabama

Average annual renters insurance premium: $235

Mean monthly rent for 2-bedroom unit: $835

Number of property crimes (2018): 28.17 per 1,000

The fourth state on the list continues the pattern of southern representation within the top ten. On average, Alabama renters pay 24 percent more for insurance than other renters in the United States. Even as rent is relatively cheap — Alabama residents spend 23 percent less on a 2-bedroom unit than the rest of the nation — higher-than-average property crime rates and high hurricane incidence drive up insurance premiums.

3. Louisiana

Average annual renters insurance premium: $235

Mean monthly rent for 2-bedroom unit: $833

Number of property crimes (2018): 32.76 per 1,000

Louisiana has the third-highest renters insurance premiums in the nation. Louisiana’s statistics are similar to those of Alabama’s, its predecessor on this list — they have equal annual renters insurance premiums, but Louisiana edges out Alabama in the rankings due to its higher property crime rate. Louisiana has the fourth-highest number of property crimes per population of 1,000 in the United States, in addition to having the most expensive homeowners insurance premiums nationwide. The liability from crime-driven property damage as well as notoriously volatile weather conditions likely contribute to their notably high renters insurance premiums.

2. Oklahoma

Average annual renters insurance premium: $236

Mean monthly rent for 2-bedroom unit: $778

Number of property crimes (2018): 28.75 per 1,000

Oklahoma, where rent insurance premiums come sweeping over most other states! While only $1 higher than the rates of Louisiana and Alabama, Oklahoma’s 24 percent higher-than-average renters insurance premiums are the second highest in the nation. While Oklahoma does experience more property crime rates than the norm, it does not have the highest property crime rate of all the states on this list. Oklahoma’s high renters insurance costs are an interesting case and are likely informed by Oklahoma’s unique geography. Tornadoes, winter storms, and droughts are just a few of the natural disasters that Oklahoma experiences, which can significantly raise coverage rates.

1. Mississippi

Average annual renters insurance premium: $258

Mean monthly rent for 2-bedroom unit: $812

Number of property crimes (2018): 24.02 per 1,000

Although nicknamed the Hospitality State, Mississippi’s high renters insurance premiums seem to tell a different story. In order to protect their homes, Mississippi renters must pay premiums at rates 31 percent higher than the national average. Interestingly, Mississippi’s property crime rate is only slightly above the national average, meaning that other factors such as natural disasters may be more prominent determinants of liability coverage. Mississippi’s geographic location renders many of its communities susceptible to flooding, which could account for the state’s expensive renters insurance costs.

