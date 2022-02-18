These are the Most Affordable Cities to Buy a House in 2022

In these twenty U.S. cities, the price is right for homebuyers on a budget this year.

It’s no secret that buying a house is not an easy feat in today’s red-hot real estate climate. The unprecedented demand for homes has led to increased prices, heightened buyer competition, and lightning-fast sales. In some uber-competitive U.S. cities, homes are spending an average of just 34.7 days on the market before being sold, according to a recent Insurify analysis. Demand is high, so many prospective buyers should anticipate shelling out more than anticipated on a new home.

However, not all homebuyers are breaking the bank to secure the home of their dreams. Certain U.S. cities are currently offering prospective buyers a trifecta of affordability, proximity to metropolitan amenities, and overall quality of life. Homebuyers across the country can benefit from opening their prospecting horizons to these likely underrated markets, where they may find the perfect house that exceeds its price tag’s expectations. To see the best spots for homebuyers on a budget to shop around, the research team at Insurify referred to national real estate statistics from Realtor.com to identify the most affordable cities to buy a house in 2022.