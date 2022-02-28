Minneapolis, MN Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2023)

Minneapolis, MN Homeowners Insurance

Minneapolis is nestled among the upper Midwest states. Its northern location makes it an excellent choice for homeowners who enjoy the snow and the great outdoors.

It’s also a populous area. Minneapolis is a mere 12 miles west of St. Paul, and the two cities together make up the “Twin Cities” in Minnesota. A seven-county region, the Twin Cities are home to 55 percent of the state’s population.

Minneapolis is a beautiful place to buy a home. However, it’s also prone to natural disasters, such as tornadoes, straight-line winds, flooding, fire, and snow, and ice storms. Minnesotans must protect their homes with the best homeowners insurance.

