Available Florida Property Tax Exemptions

What Are the Property Tax Exemptions in Florida?

If you are a Florida homeowner, you know that your property and land are subject to property taxes. For taxpayers, there are some ways to get a tax discount:

You can appeal the taxable value of your home

In the state of Florida, your property tax is calculated by multiplying your home’s taxable value by the tax rate. Your real estate tax bill is combined with ad valorem taxes and non-ad valorem assessments. Your tax bill will likely be for ad valorem taxes, the assessed value of your property. But sometimes, you will be charged for non-ad valorem assessments. A non-ad valorem assessment is a special assessment for benefiting your property like landscaping, trash, and security. Basically, it’s the things that weren’t included in the pricing of your home. Your ad-valorem taxes are paid for the prior calendar year of January 1 to December 31. Non-ad valorem assessment charges in Florida are usually collected beginning November 1 of each year. To calculate taxes, the county property appraiser will report your home’s worth. Or they’ll take the assessed value of your home, which is the market value.

You will then pay taxes on the taxable value, which is a portion of your home’s assessed value. Your home’s assessed value may be $213,000. But the tax assessor will decide the taxable value, which can be lower than the assessed value. Let’s say the tax appraiser chooses to place a taxable value of $200,000 on your home. If the county tax rate is one percent, you will owe $2,000 in property taxes.

Now, let’s say you appeal the $200,000, claiming it’s not worth as much. You might be able to convince the state to reduce the taxable value. If you convince them the taxable value is $150,000, you will only owe $1,500 in property taxes.

It’s pretty standard for tax appraisers to misjudge the value of a home. The taxable value they choose may be significantly higher than comparable homes in your neighborhood. If that’s the case, it may be wise to pursue an appeal. You can find guidance if you seek an appeal by checking out the Florida Department of Revenue website.