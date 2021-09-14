Flood Insurance: Definitions & Other Important Terms

What Is Flood Insurance?

Flood insurance is property insurance that protects buildings and contents against direct physical loss from flood damage. Flood insurance can cover residential and commercial property. In this article, we will focus on residential flood insurance.

Flooding is never covered under a standard home insurance policy. People who need flood insurance to protect their homes buy a policy through the National Flood Insurance Program ( NFIP ), a private insurer, or both.

What Flood Insurance Covers

Flood insurance comes in two parts. Building coverage is mandatory and protects the structure of your home and other buildings on your property, including:

Foundation and staircases

Detached garages

Anchorage systems

Solar systems

Built-in appliances, like stoves and dishwashers

Electrical and plumbing systems

Furnace and water heater

Fuel tank and well-water tank

Permanently installed carpet, cabinets, and bookcases

Permanent air conditioners

Contents coverage is optional and protects your personal property. That not only means clothing, furniture, and jewelry, but also non-permanent appliances like washers, dryers, microwaves, and air conditioning units. Non-permanent window dressings and carpeting are also covered.

What Flood Insurance Doesn’t Cover

Many crucial exclusions exist in typical flood policies:

Personal belongings kept in basements or crawl spaces

Currency, stock certificates, and other valuable documents

Landscaping, decks, walkways, and patios

Swimming pools and hot tubs

Septic systems and water wells

Any damage, including mold and mildew damage, that could have been avoided by the property owner is not covered by flood insurance. Keep home maintenance and records up to date with receipts. This will ensure you can make a claim if you receive any pushback during the claims process.

Your vehicle(s) is also not covered by flood insurance. You need comprehensive auto insurance for that. The same goes for your boat and RV.

Finally, additional living expenses (ALE) coverage is excluded from your policy. ALE covers the cost of a hotel, laundry services, additional fuel expenses, and other costs associated with living away from your home.

To get exclusions covered, you’ll need a special rider or tailored policy from a private insurance provider.