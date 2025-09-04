High-Risk Homeowners: 67% Would Weather Climate Risk for a Good Deal on a House

54% of homeowners in at-risk Southern counties are willing to navigate hurricane risk for a good deal on a home

When it comes to climate risk, homeowners are more willing to tolerate conditions they already have experience with.

Hurricanes caused $52 billion in insured losses in 2024 alone, according to Munich Re.[6] And Southern homeowners were more likely to have sustained hurricane damage to their property (32%) than Northeastern homeowners (11%). Despite that, 54% of Southern homeowners say they would navigate hurricane risk for a good deal, versus 28% in the Northeast, according to the survey.

Since climate risks can significantly influence the cost of homeownership, accepting this risk for a lower home price is far from a guaranteed money-saver, as exorbitant home insurance premiums may price some buyers out of certain areas.

Most homeowners facing these risks are insured: 86% of surveyed homeowners who’ve experienced hurricane damage have home insurance. But standard home insurance doesn’t cover flood damage — often the most destructive element of a hurricane. And some policies in high-risk areas may have a separate deductible for wind damage.

Florida, for example, is the least affordable state for homeownership and has some of the highest home insurance costs in the country, according to a recent Insurify report.

Florida’s average annual home insurance premium for $400,000 of dwelling coverage is $14,140, per Insurify’s home insurance report. Sunshine State homeowners may also have a deductible of up to 10% for hurricane coverage.[7] For $400,000 of dwelling coverage, a 5% or 10% deductible means homeowners will pay $20,000 or $40,000 out of pocket before insurance begins covering costs if a hurricane completely destroys the house.

That may be too much for many people, as 19% of surveyed Florida homeowners said they can’t afford their insurance deductible. Another 31% said they could, but it would strain their finances. After Hurricane Milton, insurance companies closed 40,684 homeowners’ insurance claims without payment because the cost of the damage was below the deductible amount, according to Florida’s Office of Insurance Regulation.[8]

Nearly three-quarters (74%) of surveyed homeowners who reported hurricane damage said the most significant weather event to affect their house caused up to $30,000 of damage, meaning living in hurricane-prone areas forces homeowners to face higher premiums and out-of-pocket costs for deductibles.

It’s been almost three years since Hurricane Ian, and while Southwest Florida is rebuilding, the beach still doesn’t look the same, AccuWeather Public Relations Manager Bill Wadell told Insurify.

“A lot of it comes down to your wallet. … You’ve got to have deep pockets right now to rebuild in these areas that have been hit hard by weather disasters,” he said. “For some people and businesses, it’s worth the expense. That’s the cost of life at the beach. … But when you’re talking about the single-family homes … I don’t see a lot of those being built back in those high-risk areas.”