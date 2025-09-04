High-Risk Homeowners: 67% Would Weather Climate Risk for a Good Deal on a House

Tips: How homeowners can navigate and withstand severe weather
Though climate risk is reshaping who can afford to buy and stay in some parts of the U.S., certain areas remain desirable despite the risk. Investing in stronger, more resilient construction can change the game for homeowners who want to remain in higher-risk areas.
A University of Alabama study found that homes with roofs or upgrades built to the FORTIFIED standard from the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety suffered significantly less damage from Hurricane Sally in 2020.[16] In addition, home-hardening measures, such as rebuilding or renovating a home with fire-resistant materials like non-combustible siding or installing storm shutters and hurricane-proof doors, can help prevent costly damage.
“The future cost to maintain or repair your home is invisible to most homebuyers, and risk factors are often overlooked,” Larson said. “Building design, especially risk-mitigation features, silently work as guardians of your home — and their absence leaves the home susceptible to elevated damage levels from an event.”
Homeowners should review their insurance policies to confirm they have sufficient coverage, back up important documents digitally, and photograph or video their property before disaster strikes to simplify insurance claims, Steve Leasure, vice president of operations at Rainbow Restoration, told Insurify.
“Disasters often leave physical destruction and emotional strain on families and communities, as loss of homes, belongings, and stability weighs heavily,” Leasure said. “[We’ve] seen how proactive preparation lessens the toll and how timely restoration helps families regain a sense of normalcy faster.”
Marshall Moss, Accuweather senior meteorologist and senior director of strategic projects, told Insurify that preparedness is key. While the weather warnings can be overwhelming, fires can escalate in minutes. This year’s warm waters can lead to rapid storm intensification, so homeowners in at-risk areas should have a go-bag ready, he said.
“Nobody that I talked to after Helene was expecting this. … I have yet to meet someone in a disaster zone who said, ‘Yes, I expected this disaster,’” Moss said. “Even people who thought they were prepared — preppers in the mountains — when those people admit they were not prepared enough, it’s a wake-up call. We all need to do a better job of being prepared.”
Methodology
The proprietary data featured in this study comes from an online survey that Insurify commissioned. The survey respondents comprised 1,000 U.S. residents aged 23 and older who live in a county with a very high, relatively high, or relatively moderate FEMA estimated annual loss risk index for hurricanes, wildfires, coastal flooding, or riverine flooding, including 960 who self-reported as homeowners and 40 who reported as being in the homebuying process. Respondents answered up to 15 questions about their views on climate risk and homeownership. The survey fieldwork took place from Aug. 7 to Aug. 12, 2025.
Insurify’s team of data scientists analyzed millions of home insurance quotes from partner carriers and aggregated rate filings from Quadrant Information Services to determine average home insurance rates. Unless otherwise noted, rates in this report represent the average cost of an HO-3 insurance policy for homeowners with good credit and zero claims within the past five years, covering a single-family frame house with the following coverage limits: $400,000 dwelling, $25,000 personal property, $30,000 loss of use, $300,000 liability, a 5% wind deductible, 2% hail deductible, and a $1,000 general deductible. The 2025 prices reflect rates as of July 2025.
For media inquiries or questions about our study, please contact the author here.