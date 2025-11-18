Sitting in southwest Florida, Cape Coral is home to beautiful beaches, manatees, and more than 400 miles of canals. But its tropical location also leads to high home insurance rates. The average cost of home insurance in Cape Coral is $7,716 per year for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage. This is much higher than the national average of $2,532 per year.

In Cape Coral, the effect of recent hurricanes has led to increasing home insurance costs and a slowing real estate market.[1] In addition to a standard homeowners policy, Cape Coral homeowners might also want to consider flood and windstorm insurance to ensure their home has the proper protection.

While these policies may increase the overall monthly cost of coverage, they could be vital protection against a hurricane or tropical storm.

Here’s what you need to know about finding home insurance in Cape Coral that meets your needs and budget.