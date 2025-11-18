Jessica is a freelance writer, professional researcher, and mother of two rambunctious little boys. She specializes in personal finance, women and money, and financial literacy. Jessica is fascinated by the psychology of money and what drives people to make important financial decisions. She holds a Masters of Science degree in Cognitive Research Psychology.
Jessica has been a contributor at Insurify since July 2023.
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.
Updated
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
Sitting in southwest Florida, Cape Coral is home to beautiful beaches, manatees, and more than 400 miles of canals. But its tropical location also leads to high home insurance rates. The average cost of home insurance in Cape Coral is $7,716 per year for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage. This is much higher than the national average of $2,532 per year.
In Cape Coral, the effect of recent hurricanes has led to increasing home insurance costs and a slowing real estate market.[1] In addition to a standard homeowners policy, Cape Coral homeowners might also want to consider flood and windstorm insurance to ensure their home has the proper protection.
While these policies may increase the overall monthly cost of coverage, they could be vital protection against a hurricane or tropical storm.
Here’s what you need to know about finding home insurance in Cape Coral that meets your needs and budget.
Homeowners can find flood insurance through a private insurer or the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).
Cape Coral is located in a high-risk hurricane zone, with more than 80 hurricanes recorded in the city.
Cape Coral homeowners who can’t get private insurance can get coverage through the Fair Access to Insurance Requirements (FAIR) Plan.
Best home insurance companies in Cape Coral
Several insurers have left the Florida market, but many quality home insurers still operate in Cape Coral. The best home insurance company for you will depend on your needs and budget. To help you narrow down your search, here are five of the best insurers for Cape Coral homeowners.
State Farm: Best for investment property coverage
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|8.2/10
|A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
|A++
|$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$385/mo
|$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$535/mo
If you own an investment property in Cape Coral and want to ensure it has the proper coverage, State Farm can help. It offers rental property insurance options for rental homes, condo rentals, and insurance for apartment owners. You also have an opportunity to save on premiums with home security, wind-mitigation, and bundling discounts.
Network of 19,000 State Farm agents
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Below-average number of customer complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
No optional flood insurance
Below-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating
Low Trustpilot rating
Chubb: Best for high-value homes
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|7.8/10
|A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
|A++
|$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$868/mo
|$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$1,413/mo
Chubb offers a range of comprehensive home insurance products, including auto, boat, yacht, travel, and home insurance. People with high-value homes in Cape Coral can find tailored insurance through Chubb’s Masterpiece coverage.
The Masterpiece policy offers customizable insurance for your home and contents, as well as extra coverage for valuable items, including fine art, jewelry, and other collectibles.
Highest J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Below-average number of customer complaints with the NAIC
Must work with agent to get quote
Low rating from Better Business Bureau (BBB)
Rates may be more expensive than competitors’
Allstate: Best for wind-mitigation discounts
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|8.2/10
|A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
|A-
|$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$850/mo
|$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$1,374/mo
During hurricane season, Cape Coral can experience severe windstorms. Allstate offers a discount to Florida homeowners who install wind-mitigation features to make their homes safer. Cape Coral homeowners can also save with other discounts, including bundling, claims-free, and responsible payer discounts.
Many available discounts
Quotes available online
Easy to file a claim online
Higher-than-average number of customer complaints with the NAIC
Below-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Nationwide: Best for flood insurance
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|8.4/10
|A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
|A+
|$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$530/mo
|$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$825/mo
Nationwide offers a range of investment and insurance products, including auto, personal, business, and property coverage. In addition to a range of basic homeowners coverages, Nationwide also offers optional policies including water backup and flood insurance.
Most Cape Coral homeowners are at risk of flooding. With Nationwide, you can purchase a flood insurance policy that comes with its own deductible.
Can get a quote and file a claim online
Accredited by BBB with A+ rating
Above-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating
Low Trustpilot rating
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Above-average number of complaints with the NAIC
Citizens Property Insurance Corporation: Best for people who don’t qualify for other coverage
Citizens Property Insurance Corporation is a not-for-profit, state-run insurer that provides coverage to Floridians who can’t get coverage from a private company. Founded in 1992, after Hurricane Andrew, Citizens was created as a last-resort insurance company.
Today, the company has grown to become one of the largest insurers in Florida. The Citizens depopulation program helps return Citizens policies to the private market. If a private insurer offers you premiums that are within 20% of Citizens’ renewal price, you can’t stay with Citizens.
Provides coverage to people who can’t get it from a private company
24/7 claims reporting online or by phone
Offers a wind-mitigation discount
Higher insurance premiums than other insurers
Quotes not available online
More limited coverage options
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national home insurance companies that sell policies in Cape Coral to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to homeowners. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How much is home insurance in Cape Coral?
The average cost of home insurance in Cape Coral is $7,716 per year, or $643 per month, for a $300,000 policy with a $1,000 deductible. In comparison, Florida’s average rate is $5,640 per year for the same coverage.
Location plays a big role in Cape Coral’s home insurance rates because of the city’s vulnerability to major storms. The cost of your home insurance can also vary based on the type and amount of insurance you have, your deductible, your claims history, and the insurer you choose.[2]
Cheapest home insurance companies in Cape Coral
Although home insurance can be expensive in Cape Coral, you still have affordable options. If you want to find the best rate on homeowners insurance, check out the following table for the cheapest home insurance companies in Cape Coral.
Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
|State Farm
|$3,576
|Nationwide
|$4,500
|Allstate
|$7,092
|Chubb
|$7,116
Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
|State Farm
|$6,420
|Nationwide
|$9,900
|Allstate
|$16,488
|Chubb
|$16,956
Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
|State Farm
|$8,652
|Nationwide
|$14,100
|Chubb
|$23,784
|Allstate
|$24,408
The state of home insurance in Florida
Several recent hurricanes in Florida have led to heavy losses for insurance companies. Many insurers have withdrawn from the state or are limiting new business in Florida. This is leading to an increase in the cost of home insurance and is affecting the real estate market.
Thousands of homes in areas like Cape Coral and Fort Myers are for sale and have been sitting on the market for months. The risk of a hurricane and the cost of insuring a home in the area are causing potential homebuyers to stay away.
In 2024, Floridians filed nearly 458,000 hurricane claims. And since 2020, weather disasters have cost Florida an estimated $237 billion, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information. Today, Florida is the most expensive state for homeowners insurance, and Insurify projects the average annual cost of insurance in Florida will rise to $15,460 by the end of 2025.
How much homeowners insurance do you need in Cape Coral?
To ensure your home has the proper protection, you’ll want high enough coverage limits to account for the cost of rebuilding your home and replacing the contents after a disaster. It’s also important to consider if you want replacement cost coverage, which doesn’t factor in depreciation, or actual cash value coverage, which does.
A standard homeowners policy provides four main types of coverage:[3]
Dwelling: Dwelling coverage helps pay for the cost of rebuilding or replacing your home if a covered peril, like a hurricane or fire, damages or destroys it. Dwelling insurance doesn’t typically cover damage from floods. If you live in a high-risk flood area, you may need to purchase additional coverage.
Personal property: Personal property coverage protects personal items in your home, such as your clothing, furniture, and sporting equipment. You can determine how much coverage you need by creating a home inventory checklist that includes the names of your items, their costs, and proof of their value, such as receipts.
Liability: Liability insurance provides financial protection if someone is hurt on your property. Liability limits generally start at $100,000, but you can increase this amount if you want additional protection.
Additional living expenses: If you can’t live in your home due to a covered event, additional living expenses coverage can help pay the costs of hotel stays, restaurants, and other expenses.
What to know about home insurance in Cape Coral, FL
As a homeowner in Cape Coral, you have several natural disaster risks to think about, including:
Wind damage
Cape Coral is located in a high-risk hurricane zone, with more than 80 hurricanes recorded in the city. While a standard homeowners policy covers damages from windstorms and hurricanes, some policies may exclude certain types of wind damage or require a separate deductible. Most mortgage lenders require windstorm coverage if you live in a high-risk area.
Storm surge
In Cape Coral, flooding is typically the result of storm surge from a hurricane or heavy rainfall. Most homeowners in Cape Coral live in flood zones that are categorized as Special Flood Hazard Areas. A standard homeowners insurance policy doesn’t cover flooding. You’ll likely need to purchase additional flood insurance coverage through a private insurer or NFIP.
Home insurance coverage for hurricanes and flooding
Storm damage is a common occurrence in Florida, but your policy may not cover everything. A standard homeowner policy typically covers some damages from hurricanes, but you might need additional insurance to ensure you have adequate protection.
Storm surge is one of the greatest threats from a hurricane, often resulting in flooding. Since a standard homeowners policy doesn’t cover flood damage, you may need to purchase a separate policy from a private insurer or the NFIP.[4]
While some standard homeowners policies cover wind damage, it depends on where you live and if your policy excludes wind damage or requires a separate hurricane deductible.
In Florida, the hurricane deductible is triggered when a hurricane watch or warning is issued in any part of Florida and remains in effect until 72 hours after the watch ends. You only have to pay your hurricane deductible once per season. The cost of the hurricane deductible is typically 2%, 5%, or 10% of your dwelling coverage limit.[5]
How to get home insurance in Cape Coral
When you’re ready to purchase home insurance in Cape Coral, follow these steps:
Assess your coverage needs. Consider the type of coverage and how much you need to properly protect your home and its contents. Also, decide if you need additional coverage, such as flood or windstorm insurance.
Gather details about your home. When applying for home insurance, most insurers will ask for details about your house, including when it was built, the square footage, the type and age of your roof, if you have pets, and how many people live there.
Compare quotes from multiple companies. To compare insurance companies, you can use an online comparison platform, speak to an insurance agent, or reach out directly to different insurers for quotes.
Consider the FAIR Plan. If you’re struggling to get private home insurance, you may need to consider getting coverage through the FAIR Plan. This is a state-run insurance plan that’s available to homeowners living in areas with higher risks that private companies don’t want to insure.[6]
Purchase a policy. Once you find the insurance company that’s right for you, read the details of your policy and pay your premiums.
Average cost of home insurance in other cities in Florida
Your location has a big effect on your insurance rates. Home insurance rates in Florida can vary between cities and even different ZIP codes within a city. Factors such as extreme weather, proximity to a fire station, and crime rates can influence the cost of home insurance premiums.
Since Cape Coral is a coastal area and is exposed to hurricanes and storms, homeowners are likely to pay higher premiums than people living in non-coastal cities. Here’s how average premiums vary across several cities in the Sunshine State.
City
Average Annual Premium: With $300,000 in Dwelling Coverage
|Tallahassee
|$3,156
|Gainesville
|$3,180
|Ocala
|$3,516
|Jacksonville
|$3,600
|Deltona
|$4,596
|Orlando
|$4,608
|Lakeland
|$4,716
|Tampa
|$5,460
|Crestview
|$5,556
|Palm Bay
|$6,276
|North Port
|$6,492
|Pensacola
|$6,636
|Cape Coral
|$7,716
|Naples
|$9,228
|Port Saint Lucie
|$11,880
|Miami
|$13,740
|Key West
|$20,172
Cape Coral homeowners insurance FAQs
If you still have questions about homeowners insurance in Cape Coral, check out the additional information below.
The average cost of a home insurance policy in Cape Coral with $300,000 in dwelling coverage is $7,716 annually, or $643 monthly. You might also need to purchase flood insurance, which will add to the overall cost.
State Farm has the cheapest homeowner insurance in Cape Coral, with an average premium of $385 per month for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible.
While the best home insurance depends on your unique situation, State Farm, Chubb, Allstate, and Nationwide are some of the best private insurers in Cape Coral. Citizens is a government-run insurer to consider if you can’t get private insurance.
Homeowners insurance is expensive in South Florida for several reasons. A combination of severe weather events, insurance fraud, and a reduced number of insurers in the area has driven up the cost of insurance for Florida homeowners.
While standard homeowners insurance provides some coverage for hurricane damage, you may need to purchase additional insurance to ensure your home is properly protected. Hurricane insurance typically combines flood and windstorm insurance.
Flood insurance is required for some homeowners in Cape Coral. But even property owners who aren’t in Special Flood Hazard Areas should consider flood insurance, as Cape Coral is at a high risk for hurricanes, storms, and flooding.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed rates from more than 180 home insurance companies sourced directly from Insurify’s partner companies and Quadrant Information Services. Rates span all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and quote averages represent the mean price for a given coverage level and geographic area. To ensure data reliability, only insurers meeting minimum quote thresholds were included in the analysis.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for homeowners with no prior claims and good credit with a home construction year of 1980. The default coverage assumptions include:
Default Coverage Assumptions
- Dwelling coverage: $300,000
- Deductible: $1,000
- Personal property limit: $25,000
- Liability limit: $300,000
Additional data points beyond these default values are sourced from Insurify’s proprietary database. Rates are updated monthly.
Sources
- U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. "COMPREHENSIVE HOUSING MARKET ANALYSIS Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Florida."
- NAIC. "A Consumer's Guide to Home Insurance."
- III. "Homeowners Insurance Basics."
- Florida CFO. "HOMEOWNERS’ INSURANCE a toolkit for consumers."
- III. "Background on: Hurricane and windstorm deductibles."
- III. "What are Fair Plans and how might they provide insurance coverage?."
Jessica is a freelance writer, professional researcher, and mother of two rambunctious little boys. She specializes in personal finance, women and money, and financial literacy. Jessica is fascinated by the psychology of money and what drives people to make important financial decisions. She holds a Masters of Science degree in Cognitive Research Psychology.
Jessica has been a contributor at Insurify since July 2023.
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.