Attractive Nuisance: What It Is and Why You Should Care

Common attractive nuisances

Attractive nuisances include everyday items common to many households. Common attractive nuisances include:[2]

Swimming pools

Swimming pools and other water features, like hot tubs and wells, present serious hazards for children. Homeowners are liable for accidents if a child sneaks into their pool without permission and injures themselves or drowns.

Construction sites and equipment

New home construction, additions, and other construction projects are dangerous to curious kids who wander onto your property. Construction sites include several hazards dangerous for children, including holes, nails and screws, stairs, and unprotected landings. Heavy construction equipment left unattended can also be a safety concern for children that trespass on your property.

Playground equipment

Few home features draw kids' attention more than playground equipment. Examples of playground equipment that are considered attractive nuisances include:

Jungle gyms

Trampolines

Zip lines

Treehouses

Skateboard ramps

Playhouses

Most home playground injuries involve swings, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but any playground feature carries significant injury risk.[3]

Old appliances

Say you recently replaced your refrigerator or dishwasher and decided to store the old appliance outside until you can properly dispose of it. Old and abandoned appliances are a safety risk for children, who may be tempted to climb inside and could get trapped.

Holes or piles of dirt

As a homeowner, you may receive a delivery of dirt or mulch for an upcoming landscaping project. Large holes in your yard or piles of dirt, sand, or mulch are considered attractive nuisances. A child could fall into a hole, ditch, or trench on your property and injure themselves. A child could also become trapped under a pile of dirt or sand if it shifts.