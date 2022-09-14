Amy es una escritora de marketing de contenido quien especializa en finanzas personales y tecnología. Con una formación en el sector legal, tiene un talento de transformar temas complejos en contenido fácil de entender. Cuando no está escribiendo, a ella le gusta leer y jugar a los juegos de mesa con su familia. Puede aprender más sobre Amy al visitar amybeardsley.com.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Wisconsin
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $32/mes para solo responsabilidad y $43/mes para cobertura total en Wisconsin.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Milwaukee residents pay an average of $206 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $91 for liability-only policies. Car insurance costs in Wisconsin’s largest city are higher than the state averages.
Located on Lake Michigan’s western shore, the Cream City’s higher car insurance costs are likely due to multiple factors, including its population and population density. With a population of about 563,000, Milwaukee packs 6,000 people per square mile.
Extreme weather probably also contributes to Milwaukee County’s high accident rate. In 2021, crashes in Milwaukee County accounted for more than 21% of all accidents in Wisconsin that year, according to the latest data available from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
With high insurance costs and a high risk of accidents, Milwaukee motorists need to find cheap car insurance that provides the coverage they need at the best price.
Datos Breves
USAA, Auto-Owners, and State Farm are the three cheapest car insurance companies serving Milwaukee drivers.
Milwaukee drivers pay a yearly average of $2,467 for full-coverage insurance.
More than 1,200 accidents in Milwaukee County in 2021 involved impaired drivers, according to WDOT data. Speeding was a factor in more than 3,500 crashes in the same year.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Milwaukee
Before searching for an auto insurance company, it’s important to remember that the best insurer for you may look different than the best insurer for another driver. Whether a company works for your needs depends on your financial circumstances, driving history, and more.
Several companies in Milwaukee consistently provide excellent service, reliable coverage options, and the cheapest rates. Here are a few of the best car insurance options in Milwaukee.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Mile Auto
3.5
$55
$35
Liability-only coverage
USAA
4.5
$43
$22
Veterans
GEICO
4.2
$61
$31
Drivers with a DUI
Best insurer for liability-only coverage: Mile Auto
3.5
A.M. Best
NR
Liability Only
$53/mo
Full Coverage
$83/mo
Mile Auto is the cheapest car insurance option for liability-only coverage in Milwaukee. With the lowest rates in the area, Mile Auto offers a pay-per-mile pricing model where your rate depends on the miles you drive. You can choose from various coverage options to customize your coverage, including insurance with higher policy limits and roadside assistance.
Nearly 11% of Milwaukee’s population are senior drivers, who might find Mile Auto’s pay-per-mile pricing appealing if they drive less.
Ventajas
Cheapest liability-only auto coverage in Milwaukee
4.5
JD Power
880
Liability Only
$33/mo
Full Coverage
$66/mo
USAA could be a great option for Milwaukee’s 17,000-plus veterans and their families. You can find some of the most competitive rates for liability and full-coverage insurance in the city from USAA. But the low cost doesn’t mean you’ll sacrifice quality. The company ranked above average for customer satisfaction in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.
Ventajas
Specialized benefits and services for veterans
User-friendly mobile app
Strong financial standing and reliability
Contras
No network of local agents
Only available to active, reserve, and retired military members and eligible family members
4.2
JD Power
835
Liability Only
$47/mo
Full Coverage
$92/mo
GEICO provides an affordable option for drivers in Milwaukee, with cheap rates for liability and full-coverage insurance. If you have a DUI and need SR-22 insurance, GEICO can help. The company can file an SR-22 certificate with the Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles for you for a small filing fee.
Ventajas
Offers SR-22 filing assistance
10% discount for taking a defensive driving course
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Milwaukee
To get a great rate on car insurance, it helps to know what insurance companies look at when putting together a quote. Your driving record and age are two of the biggest factors. The type of car you drive, where you live, and your credit score also influence your risk level and premium.
Here are some tips to help you find cheap car insurance in Milwaukee:
Maintain a clean driving record. Avoid speeding tickets, DUIs, and at-fault accidents. If you have a clean record, insurers can use that information to reduce your premiums.
Choose a safe vehicle. You choice of vehicle will significantly affect how much you pay for car insurance. For example, a luxury car will be more expensive to repair or replace, so insurance for it will cost more. Conversely, vehicles with safety features may qualify for discounts.
Bundle your insurance. If you have multiple types of insurance policies, such as car and homeowners insurance, bundling them with the same company can lead to a discount.
Take advantage of discounts. Many insurers offer discounts for safe driving, receiving good grades, or taking defensive driving courses. Check with your insurer to see what you might qualify for.
Shop around. Different insurers offer different rates, even for the same driver profile. Make sure to get quotes from at least three insurance companies and compare costs, coverage limits, and deductibles.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Milwaukee: USAA
A liability-only policy is a cost-effective way to meet Wisconsin’s minimum auto insurance requirements. It includes bodily injury and property damage liability to cover the damage or injury you cause others in an accident. But it doesn’t protect your car in case of collision, theft, or damage, and it doesn’t pay for your medical expenses.[1] This policy type works best for drivers with old or inexpensive vehicles.
Liability insurance in Milwaukee costs an average of $91 per month. Here are the cheapest liability-only insurance options in Milwaukee.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Milwaukee: USAA
Full-coverage insurance usually includes liability, comprehensive, and collision coverage. It provides much more protection than liability-only insurance because it extends coverage to your vehicle from accidents, theft, vandalism, or natural disasters.
If you finance or lease a vehicle, your auto lender or leasing company may require you to purchase a full-coverage policy. Even if not required, Milwaukee drivers who have a new or expensive vehicle or who live in areas with a high crime rate or risk of car accidents should consider this coverage.
Milwaukee drivers pay a monthly average of $206 for full-coverage insurance. You can find the cheapest full-coverage car insurance options in Milwaukee below.
Car insurance requirements in Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) requires all drivers to carry a minimum amount of auto insurance. If you have an accident, the state uses modified comparative negligence to determine who’s at fault. As a result, you can only claim damages if your share of the blame is less than the other party’s.[2]
You need to purchase liability and uninsured motorist coverage to drive legally in Wisconsin. Here are the specific requirements you must meet:
The Consumer’s Guide to Auto Insurance from the Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance recommends that Wisconsin drivers should buy higher policy limits for liability coverage.
You can also purchase optional policies for more protection, including the following common coverages:
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
This coverage protects you if the at-fault driver’s insurance can’t cover all your injury costs. It’s optional, but Wisconsin requires minimum-coverage limits of $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident if you buy it.
Medical payments coverage
Medical payments coverage pays for medical or funeral costs for you and others in an accident, regardless of fault. If you add medical payments coverage, the minimum limit you can select in Wisconsin is $1,000.
Collision coverage
In the event of an auto accident, collision coverage kicks in to pay for the costs of vehicle repair or replacement. It applies even if you cause an accident.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage pays for vehicle repair or replacement from non-collision incidents, like vandalism, severe weather, fire, and more.
Gap coverage
Gap insurancepays the difference between the actual cash value of your vehicle and the remaining balance on your car loan or lease in the event of total loss.
Roadside assistance coverage
Roadside assistanceprovides immediate help for common roadside troubles like flat tires, dead batteries, lockouts, or running out of fuel. Specifics vary by company, but this service is often available 24/7.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
An incident refers to an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, DUI, or another moving violation that could add points to your driving record. If you receive too many points on your record, the Wisconsin DMV can suspend your driver’s license.[3] Incidents can also raise your car insurance premiums because they signal a higher risk to insurers.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
Speeding between 11 mph and 19 mph over the limit was the most common traffic conviction in Wisconsin in 2022, according to a report from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.[4]
When insurers see a speeding ticket on your record, they may view you as a risky driver and charge you higher car insurance rates to account for the added risk. The effect on your actual insurance rate depends on the severity of the violation and whether you have other incidents on your driving record.
Milwaukee drivers with speeding tickets on their records pay average rates of $327 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $144 for liability only. Here are the cheapest car insurance options in Milwaukee if you have a speeding ticket.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
Insurance companies may think if you have one at-fault accident, you’re more likely to cause another in the future. Accidents can result in costly claims, so insurers can charge you higher premiums to offset the risk. Points stay on your record in Wisconsin for five years, so you may face increased rates for that period of time.
At-fault accidents in Milwaukee push monthly average car insurance rates to $320 per month for full coverage and $142 for liability only. Here are the cheapest monthly rates for drivers with an at-fault accident in Milwaukee.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
A DUI conviction is one of the most serious traffic offenses because it demonstrates a high level of risk and recklessness. For this reason, having a DUI on your record can lead to significant rate increases. Points for alcohol-related incidents stay on your record permanently, so it could cause a longer-term financial burden for Milwaukee drivers.
The average monthly cost of car insurance for Milwaukee drivers with DUI convictions is $362 for full coverage and $160 for liability only. Here are the cheapest insurers for Milwaukee drivers with a DUI.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
Auto insurance premiums usually drop steadily between the ages of 35 and 70 as you gain driving experience and establish a good driving history. But drivers older than 70 may face slight increases in cost due to aging-related risk factors and an increase in fatal accidents for drivers age 70 and older, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
The higher rates can cause financial challenges, so you should shop around for coverage to find the best quotes. You might also consider pay-per-mile auto insurance if you don’t drive much.
Senior drivers in Milwaukee have average car insurance rates of $126 per month for full coverage and $56 for liability only. You can find the cheapest monthly rates for senior drivers in Milwaukee below.
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Teenage drivers face significantly higher car insurance costs than older drivers due to a lack of driving experience and a higher likelihood of engaging in risky driving behavior.
The average cost of car insurance for teen drivers in Milwaukee who get their own policies is $331 per month for full coverage and $146 for liability only.
Though you’ll likely face higher rates as a teen, you can utilize a few strategies to help you find more affordable car insurance coverage.
To start, staying on your parent’s auto insurance policy can help you qualify for lower car insurance rates. Choosing a safe and reliable car with good safety ratings can decrease costs, too. If you’re still in school, make sure to keep your grades up, because many insurers offer discounts for maintaining a minimum grade point average.
The following table shows average monthly rates from some top insurers in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee car insurance quotes by credit tier
Wisconsin law allows insurance companies to look at your credit history and use the information to generate a credit-based insurance score, which can be a factor in setting your premiums. Many insurers believe a relationship exists between financial responsibility and fewer claims. Insurers typically offer lower premiums to drivers with an excellent or good credit score than people with a poor credit score.
Find the average full-coverage insurance rates by credit tier in Milwaukee below.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Milwaukee?
Milwaukee drivers pay an average of $91 per month for liability-only car insurance, while the state average is just $61 per month. The city’s high population density and accident rates contribute to its higher cost of car insurance.
Car insurance rates can vary quite a bit between ZIP codes in Milwaukee. Differences in local traffic volume, accident frequency, crime levels, and weather patterns influence the cost. Because Milwaukee includes urban environments with more traffic congestion, insurers may charge higher average rates in the area to account for the risk of vehicle damage.
More cities in Wisconsin
Milwaukee drivers pay some of the highest car insurance costs in the Badger State — likely because it’s the largest city in the state and has the most drivers on the road. On average, Milwaukee drivers pay $206 per month for full-coverage insurance. See how average monthly rates compare in other cities in the state.
Milwaukee car insurance FAQs
Before you start shopping around for coverage, you should determine how much coverage you need and the type of insurer you want to work with. The information below should help you navigate some of your remaining questions about finding auto coverage in Milwaukee.
How much is car insurance in Milwaukee?
Car insurance in Milwaukee costs an average of $206 per month for full coverage and $91 for liability only. Ultimately, your specific premium depends on your driving record, age, credit history, vehicle type, chosen coverage, and more.
What are the cheapest car insurance companies in Milwaukee?
USAA is the cheapest insurer in Milwaukee, offering liability-only policies for as little as $33 per month. But USAA may not be the right company for everyone.
Milwaukee drivers can also find affordable coverage through the city’s second- and third-largest companies, Auto-Owners and State Farm, which have liability-only rates as low as $35 and $35, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Milwaukee?
With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), USAA is the best car insurance company in Milwaukee. The company only offers coverage to military members and eligible family members, so you may need to look elsewhere. Other top insurers in Milwaukee include State Farm, Erie, and GEICO.
Do you need car insurance in Wisconsin?
Yes. You need to purchase a minimum of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability, $10,000 per accident in property damage liability, and $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured motorist coverage. Failure to carry this coverage can result in a fine of up to $500.[5]
What is public transportation like in Milwaukee?
The Milwaukee County Transit System operates a system of bus routes in the downtown area and throughout the rest of the county, making public transportation fairly accessible. If you’re traveling within the downtown area, you’ll find that it’s very walkable. That said, most people in Milwaukee drive themselves to work every day.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
