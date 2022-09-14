Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

When any driver has an incident — such as an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, driving under the influence (DUI) conviction, or some other type of moving violation — they usually pay more expensive premiums. Insurers see an incident as a sign that the driver is a risk to insure, and risky drivers generally receive higher premiums than non-risky drivers.[2]

In Huntington, West Virginia, an incident can increase premiums significantly. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Huntington based on driving record.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

If you live in Huntington and you have a speeding ticket on your record, you should expect to pay more for car insurance. The average cost of coverage after a speeding ticket in Huntington is $160 per month for liability and $340 per month for full coverage.

Here are the average rates of the cheapest car insurance companies in the city for drivers with speeding tickets and how they compare to rates for drivers with a clean record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket State Farm 39 54 Erie 47 72 USAA 47 66 GEICO 70 98 Liberty Mutual 80 120 Progressive 84 122 Clearcover 88 132 Nationwide 88 125 Allstate 98 137 Direct Auto 98 142 Dairyland 103 149 CSAA 130 189

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Causing an accident increases your premiums because your insurance company had to pay out the other driver for their claim. Unless you have accident forgiveness coverage, you ’ ll likely pay more expensive car insurance rates after an at-fault accident.

The average cost of coverage after an at-fault accident in Huntington is $153 per month for liability and $324 per month for full coverage. If you have an at-fault accident on your record, here are the cheapest companies in Huntington to start your search.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident State Farm 39 54 Erie 47 71 USAA 47 66 GEICO 70 99 Liberty Mutual 80 121 Progressive 84 123 Clearcover 88 146 Nationwide 88 125 Allstate 98 138 Direct Auto 98 143 Dairyland 103 148 CSAA 130 193

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

In 2021, 65 of West Virginia’s 280 fatalities involved an alcohol-impaired driver.​​[3] Because DUIs are such serious convictions, drivers pay more on average for car insurance after a DUI than almost any other incident.

The average cost of coverage after a DUI in Huntington is $172 per month for liability and $365 per month for full coverage. If you have a DUI on your record, here are the cheapest companies in Huntington to start your search.