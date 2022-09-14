Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing
Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en West Virginia
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $33/mes para solo responsabilidad y $54/mes para cobertura total en West Virginia.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services.
Drivers in Huntington, West Virginia, pay an overall average of $150 per month for car insurance, according to Insurify’s proprietary data — which is slightly higher than the state average of $127.
The exact amount you’ll pay for auto insurance depends on a number of factors, including your driving record, gender, age, the insurance company you work with, and the type of policy you have. Here’s how to compare quotes and shop for cheap car insurance in Huntington to find the best coverage for you.
Datos Breves
The average cost of car insurance in Huntington is $96 per month for liability coverage and $204 per month for full coverage.
State Farm is the cheapest insurer for full-coverage car insurance, with a monthly rate of $63.
West Virginia requires uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.[1]
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Huntington
Dozens of car insurance companies offer coverage in Huntington, West Virginia, but the company you should ultimately choose will depend on your situation and insurance needs. The lowest-priced insurers may not be your best option.
Below, you’ll find three companies with the lowest car insurance premiums in Huntington for a few different categories.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$54
$33
Overall
USAA
4.5
$65
$40
Military members and families
Erie
4.4
$65
$40
Drivers with at-fault accidents
4.5
JD Power
851
Liability Only
$39/mo
Full Coverage
$63/mo
State Farm is the largest auto insurer in the country, controlling roughly 16% of the auto insurance market. It offers standard insurance coverages, like liability, collision, and comprehensive. It also offers uninsured motorist coverage and medical payments coverage, as well as other additional coverages.
Ventajas
Strong AM Best financial rating
Mobile app makes for convenient account management
Other types of insurance bundling discounts available
Contras
Not as many available discounts as some competitors
Some negative Better Business Bureau (BBB) customer reviews
4.5
JD Power
881
Liability Only
$47/mo
Full Coverage
$76/mo
USAA is one of the most reliable insurers in the country — its only major drawback is that it’s only available for present and former military members and their families. The company consistently earns high ratings from J.D. Power in the Mid-Atlantic region and offers a variety of discounts.
Ventajas
Very affordable premiums
Savings of up to 30% possible with SafePilot safe-driving program
Many available discounts
Contras
Only available to military members, veterans, and their families
Gap insurance not available
Limited customer service: doesn’t offer 24/7 live customer support over the phone
4.4
JD Power
867
Liability Only
$47/mo
Full Coverage
$77/mo
Erie is a reliable and affordable auto insurance company, operating in 12 states on the east coast, including West Virginia. It offers favorable premiums for teenage drivers and drivers with speeding tickets, making it a solid option if you’re a high-risk driver.
Ventajas
Offers RateLock guarantees, which ensure your premiums won’t increase
Rating of 878 out of 1,000 in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study
Many available discounts
Contras
Available in only 12 states
Usage-based insurance not available
Lack of online service — customers can’t buy a policy or file a claim online
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Huntington
Cheap car insurance rates depend on a number of factors, such as your driving history, the insurance company you choose, and how much coverage you need.
If you’re looking for cheap rates, try the following strategies:
Reduce your coverage. Liability-only insurance is always going to be cheaper than full coverage. But it does mean that you, instead of your insurance policy, will have to pay for your own damages and medical bills if you damage your vehicle.
Comparison shop. Getting quotes from different insurers is a great way to secure cheap insurance rates. Compare quotes from at least three different insurers to get the best results.
Ask about discounts. Ask insurance agents if they have any discounts that they can recommend to help bring your rates down.
Keep your driving record incident-free. Maintaining a clean driving record is the best way to keep your car insurance rates cheap, as safe driving indicates to insurers that you’re not likely to file a claim.
“Auto rates have been rising,” says Loretta Worters, vice president of media relations at the Insurance Information Institute. “These rate increases have to do with labor shortages, supply chain issues, and general inflation. So the best thing a consumer can do is shop around to get the best prices.”
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Huntington: State Farm
Liability-only car insurance will protect you financially if you’re at fault in an accident and you do damage to another person’s car, or the other driver and passengers are injured. If you’re hurt or your car is damaged, liability coverage wouldn’t cover those expenses.
The average cost of liability insurance in Huntington is $96 per month. The following table highlights the cheapest car insurance companies for liability-only insurance in Huntington.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
39
Erie
47
USAA
47
GEICO
70
Liberty Mutual
80
Progressive
84
Clearcover
88
Nationwide
88
Allstate
98
Direct Auto
98
Dairyland
103
Midvale Home & Auto
109
Foremost
114
CSAA
130
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Huntington: State Farm
Full-coverage car insurance offers everything that liability coverage offers, as well as collision and comprehensive coverage. Collision provides reimbursement after collisions with other vehicles or inanimate objects like trees and signs. Comprehensive covers non-collision events, such as a fallen tree or hailstorm damage.
The average cost of full-coverage insurance in Huntington is $204 per month. The following table shows the cheapest car insurance companies in Huntington for full coverage.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
63
USAA
76
Erie
77
GEICO
116
Progressive
137
Nationwide
145
State Auto
159
Allstate
161
Clearcover
162
Liberty Mutual
178
Midvale Home & Auto
184
Direct Auto
204
CSAA
236
Foremost
280
Dairyland
281
Car insurance requirements in West Virginia
West Virginia requires drivers to register their vehicles, carry a minimum amount of car insurance, and keep proof of insurance carried in their vehicles at all times. Drivers must carry at least the following insurance coverage amounts to drive legally in West Virginia.[1]
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person
$50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
West Virginia requires insurers to offer motorists the following optional coverage amounts:
$25,000 to $50,000 per accident for property damage by an uninsured motorist
$25,000 to $300,000 per accident for bodily injury by an underinsured motorist
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
When any driver has an incident — such as an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, driving under the influence (DUI) conviction, or some other type of moving violation — they usually pay more expensive premiums. Insurers see an incident as a sign that the driver is a risk to insure, and risky drivers generally receive higher premiums than non-risky drivers.[2]
In Huntington, West Virginia, an incident can increase premiums significantly. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Huntington based on driving record.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
If you live in Huntington and you have a speeding ticket on your record, you should expect to pay more for car insurance. The average cost of coverage after a speeding ticket in Huntington is $160 per month for liability and $340 per month for full coverage.
Here are the average rates of the cheapest car insurance companies in the city for drivers with speeding tickets and how they compare to rates for drivers with a clean record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
State Farm
39
54
Erie
47
72
USAA
47
66
GEICO
70
98
Liberty Mutual
80
120
Progressive
84
122
Clearcover
88
132
Nationwide
88
125
Allstate
98
137
Direct Auto
98
142
Dairyland
103
149
CSAA
130
189
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
Causing an accident increases your premiums because your insurance company had to pay out the other driver for their claim. Unless you have accident forgiveness coverage, you’ll likely pay more expensive car insurance rates after an at-fault accident.
The average cost of coverage after an at-fault accident in Huntington is $153 per month for liability and $324 per month for full coverage. If you have an at-fault accident on your record, here are the cheapest companies in Huntington to start your search.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
State Farm
39
54
Erie
47
71
USAA
47
66
GEICO
70
99
Liberty Mutual
80
121
Progressive
84
123
Clearcover
88
146
Nationwide
88
125
Allstate
98
138
Direct Auto
98
143
Dairyland
103
148
CSAA
130
193
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
In 2021, 65 of West Virginia’s 280 fatalities involved an alcohol-impaired driver.[3] Because DUIs are such serious convictions, drivers pay more on average for car insurance after a DUI than almost any other incident.
The average cost of coverage after a DUI in Huntington is $172 per month for liability and $365 per month for full coverage. If you have a DUI on your record, here are the cheapest companies in Huntington to start your search.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
State Farm
39
65
Erie
47
72
USAA
47
78
GEICO
70
117
Liberty Mutual
80
134
Progressive
84
140
Clearcover
88
147
Nationwide
88
147
Allstate
98
164
Direct Auto
98
164
Dairyland
103
172
Foremost
114
190
CSAA
130
217
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Along with many other factors, insurers base car insurance premiums on your age. Rates often decrease around age 35 but start increasing again when people reach age 70 because age-related health issues can affect driving ability.[4]
Senior drivers in Huntington pay an average of $66 per month for liability coverage and $139 per month for full coverage. Here are other cheap car insurance companies for seniors in Huntington.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm
27
44
Erie
33
53
USAA
34
55
GEICO
51
84
Progressive
55
89
Liberty Mutual
60
134
Nationwide
60
99
Direct Auto
69
143
Allstate
72
119
Clearcover
76
139
Dairyland
76
208
CSAA
91
165
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
Because teenage drivers are new to driving, insurers charge them higher premiums. Huntington teens and young drivers’ rates are an average of $188 per month for liability coverage and $400 per month for full coverage
But you still have ways to keep your premiums relatively low. If you stay on your parents’ insurance, drive a vehicle model that your insurer considers a safe vehicle, and report high grades to your insurer for a good student discount, you may be able to secure lower rates.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm
71
114
USAA
82
133
Erie
90
148
GEICO
117
194
Liberty Mutual
143
317
Nationwide
159
262
Progressive
159
259
Clearcover
166
305
Dairyland
177
483
Allstate
182
298
Direct Auto
188
391
Foremost
214
527
CSAA
231
420
Huntington car insurance quotes by credit tier
Insurers are allowed to use a consumer’s credit history as a basis for raising or lowering insurance premiums in most states. If you have excellent or good credit, you’ll likely have lower rates than people with poor credit scores.
The graph below shows how your credit tier can affect your average monthly insurance premiums in Huntington.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Huntington?
Car insurance in Huntington is almost equal to the national average. The U.S. national average for full-coverage car insurance is $213 per month, and liability-only coverage averages $104 per month. In Huntington, motorists pay $204 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $96 for liability only, on average.
Your ZIP code will often play a part in the price of your insurance premium. For instance, if you live in a city with a lot of traffic, you might pay more than a driver in a small town with fewer cars.
“Meanwhile, car insurance has been going up [across the country] because the price of cars has shot up during this age of inflation,” says Worters. Quote comparison is more important than ever if you want to find affordable car insurance.
More cities in West Virginia
Huntington’s car insurance rates are comparable to those in other West Virginia cities.
Huntington car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance can be stressful. Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Huntington.
How much is car insurance in Huntington?
The average cost of car insurance in Huntington is $96 per month for liability coverage and $204 per month for full coverage.
What are the best car insurance companies in Huntington?
The best car insurance companies in Huntington that Insurify identified include State Farm, Erie, and USAA. These insurers have affordable average rates, high AM Best financial strength ratings, and solid Insurify Quality Scores.
What are the cheapest car insurance companies in Huntington?
The cheapest car insurance companies in Huntington are State Farm, Erie, and USAA, with liability rates starting at $39, $47, and $47 per month, respectively.
But the cheapest company for you depends on your coverage needs and budget. It’s important to shop around and compare cheap rates to find the insurer that offers the best deal for your situation.
What factors affect the cost of car insurance in Huntington?
Such as in any state, factors like your ZIP code, driving record, age, credit score, and more affect the cost of car insurance. Make sure to drive safely, keep your driving record clean, and maintain a strong credit score to keep your auto insurance rates low. If you want to lower your rates even further, shop around for car insurance and apply for discounts.
How much car insurance do you need in West Virginia?
In West Virginia, drivers need minimum car insurance limits of $25,000 per person for bodily injury, $50,000 per accident for bodily injury, and $25,000 per accident for property damage.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.