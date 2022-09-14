>Seguros de Autos>West Virginia

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Huntington, West Virginia (2024)

State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance rates in Huntington, starting at $39 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en West Virginia

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $33/mes para solo responsabilidad y $54/mes para cobertura total en West Virginia.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Drivers in Huntington, West Virginia, pay an overall average of $150 per month for car insurance, according to Insurify’s proprietary data — which is slightly higher than the state average of $127.

The exact amount you’ll pay for auto insurance depends on a number of factors, including your driving record, gender, age, the insurance company you work with, and the type of policy you have. Here’s how to compare quotes and shop for cheap car insurance in Huntington to find the best coverage for you.

Datos Breves

  • The average cost of car insurance in Huntington is $96 per month for liability coverage and $204 per month for full coverage.

  • State Farm is the cheapest insurer for full-coverage car insurance, with a monthly rate of $63.

  • West Virginia requires uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.[1]

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Huntington

Dozens of car insurance companies offer coverage in Huntington, West Virginia, but the company you should ultimately choose will depend on your situation and insurance needs. The lowest-priced insurers may not be your best option.

Below, you’ll find three companies with the lowest car insurance premiums in Huntington for a few different categories.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
State Farm4.5$54$33Overall
USAA4.5$65$40Military members and families
Erie4.4$65$40Drivers with at-fault accidents
Best insurer overall: State Farm

IQ Score
4.5
JD Power
851
Liability Only
$39/mo
Full Coverage
$63/mo

State Farm is the largest auto insurer in the country, controlling roughly 16% of the auto insurance market. It offers standard insurance coverages, like liability, collision, and comprehensive. It also offers uninsured motorist coverage and medical payments coverage, as well as other additional coverages.

Ventajas

  • Strong AM Best financial rating

  • Mobile app makes for convenient account management

  • Other types of insurance bundling discounts available

Contras

  • Not as many available discounts as some competitors

  • Some negative Better Business Bureau (BBB) customer reviews

  • Gap insurance not available

Best insurer for military members and their families: USAA

IQ Score
4.5
JD Power
881
Liability Only
$47/mo
Full Coverage
$76/mo

USAA is one of the most reliable insurers in the country — its only major drawback is that it’s only available for present and former military members and their families. The company consistently earns high ratings from J.D. Power in the Mid-Atlantic region and offers a variety of discounts.

Ventajas

  • Very affordable premiums

  • Savings of up to 30% possible with SafePilot safe-driving program

  • Many available discounts

Contras

  • Only available to military members, veterans, and their families

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Limited customer service: doesn’t offer 24/7 live customer support over the phone

Best insurer for drivers with accidents: Erie

IQ Score
4.4
JD Power
867
Liability Only
$47/mo
Full Coverage
$77/mo

Erie is a reliable and affordable auto insurance company, operating in 12 states on the east coast, including West Virginia. It offers favorable premiums for teenage drivers and drivers with speeding tickets, making it a solid option if you’re a high-risk driver.

Ventajas

  • Offers RateLock guarantees, which ensure your premiums won’t increase

  • Rating of 878 out of 1,000 in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study

  • Many available discounts

Contras

  • Available in only 12 states

  • Usage-based insurance not available

  • Lack of online service — customers can’t buy a policy or file a claim online

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Huntington

Cheap car insurance rates depend on a number of factors, such as your driving history, the insurance company you choose, and how much coverage you need.

If you’re looking for cheap rates, try the following strategies:

  • Reduce your coverage. Liability-only insurance is always going to be cheaper than full coverage. But it does mean that you, instead of your insurance policy, will have to pay for your own damages and medical bills if you damage your vehicle.

  • Comparison shop. Getting quotes from different insurers is a great way to secure cheap insurance rates. Compare quotes from at least three different insurers to get the best results.

  • Ask about discounts. Ask insurance agents if they have any discounts that they can recommend to help bring your rates down.

  • Bundle your auto insurance with your home insurance. Many insurance companies offer significant bundling discounts, which could save you a good amount on your policy.

  • Keep your driving record incident-free. Maintaining a clean driving record is the best way to keep your car insurance rates cheap, as safe driving indicates to insurers that you’re not likely to file a claim.

“Auto rates have been rising,” says Loretta Worters, vice president of media relations at the Insurance Information Institute. “These rate increases have to do with labor shortages, supply chain issues, and general inflation. So the best thing a consumer can do is shop around to get the best prices.”

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Huntington: State Farm

Liability-only car insurance will protect you financially if you’re at fault in an accident and you do damage to another person’s car, or the other driver and passengers are injured. If you’re hurt or your car is damaged, liability coverage wouldn’t cover those expenses.

The average cost of liability insurance in Huntington is $96 per month. The following table highlights the cheapest car insurance companies for liability-only insurance in Huntington.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm39
Erie47
USAA47
GEICO70
Liberty Mutual80
Progressive84
Clearcover88
Nationwide88
Allstate98
Direct Auto98
Dairyland103
Midvale Home & Auto109
Foremost114
CSAA130
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Huntington: State Farm

Full-coverage car insurance offers everything that liability coverage offers, as well as collision and comprehensive coverage. Collision provides reimbursement after collisions with other vehicles or inanimate objects like trees and signs. Comprehensive covers non-collision events, such as a fallen tree or hailstorm damage. 

The average cost of full-coverage insurance in Huntington is $204 per month. The following table shows the cheapest car insurance companies in Huntington for full coverage.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm63
USAA76
Erie77
GEICO116
Progressive137
Nationwide145
State Auto159
Allstate161
Clearcover162
Liberty Mutual178
Midvale Home & Auto184
Direct Auto204
CSAA236
Foremost280
Dairyland281
Estimate your Huntington car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in West Virginia

West Virginia requires drivers to register their vehicles, carry a minimum amount of car insurance, and keep proof of insurance carried in their vehicles at all times. Drivers must carry at least the following insurance coverage amounts to drive legally in West Virginia.[1]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/c1984b0bb9/safety.svg

    Bodily injury liability

    • $25,000 per person

    • $50,000 per accident

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Property damage liability

    • $25,000 per accident

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    West Virginia requires insurers to offer motorists the following optional coverage amounts:

    • $25,000 to $50,000 per accident for property damage by an uninsured motorist

    • $25,000 to $300,000 per accident for bodily injury by an underinsured motorist

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

When any driver has an incident — such as an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, driving under the influence (DUI) conviction, or some other type of moving violation — they usually pay more expensive premiums. Insurers see an incident as a sign that the driver is a risk to insure, and risky drivers generally receive higher premiums than non-risky drivers.[2]

In Huntington, West Virginia, an incident can increase premiums significantly. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Huntington based on driving record.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

If you live in Huntington and you have a speeding ticket on your record, you should expect to pay more for car insurance. The average cost of coverage after a speeding ticket in Huntington is $160 per month for liability and $340 per month for full coverage.

Here are the average rates of the cheapest car insurance companies in the city for drivers with speeding tickets and how they compare to rates for drivers with a clean record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
State Farm3954
Erie4772
USAA4766
GEICO7098
Liberty Mutual80120
Progressive84122
Clearcover88132
Nationwide88125
Allstate98137
Direct Auto98142
Dairyland103149
CSAA130189
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Causing an accident increases your premiums because your insurance company had to pay out the other driver for their claim. Unless you have accident forgiveness coverage, youll likely pay more expensive car insurance rates after an at-fault accident.

The average cost of coverage after an at-fault accident in Huntington is $153 per month for liability and $324 per month for full coverage. If you have an at-fault accident on your record, here are the cheapest companies in Huntington to start your search.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
State Farm3954
Erie4771
USAA4766
GEICO7099
Liberty Mutual80121
Progressive84123
Clearcover88146
Nationwide88125
Allstate98138
Direct Auto98143
Dairyland103148
CSAA130193
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

In 2021, 65 of West Virginia’s 280 fatalities involved an alcohol-impaired driver.​​[3] Because DUIs are such serious convictions, drivers pay more on average for car insurance after a DUI than almost any other incident.

The average cost of coverage after a DUI in Huntington is $172 per month for liability and $365 per month for full coverage. If you have a DUI on your record, here are the cheapest companies in Huntington to start your search.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
State Farm3965
Erie4772
USAA4778
GEICO70117
Liberty Mutual80134
Progressive84140
Clearcover88147
Nationwide88147
Allstate98164
Direct Auto98164
Dairyland103172
Foremost114190
CSAA130217
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm

Along with many other factors, insurers base car insurance premiums on your age. Rates often decrease around age 35 but start increasing again when people reach age 70 because age-related health issues can affect driving ability.[4]

Senior drivers in Huntington pay an average of $66 per month for liability coverage and $139 per month for full coverage. Here are other cheap car insurance companies for seniors in Huntington.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm2744
Erie3353
USAA3455
GEICO5184
Progressive5589
Liberty Mutual60134
Nationwide6099
Direct Auto69143
Allstate72119
Clearcover76139
Dairyland76208
CSAA91165
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm

Because teenage drivers are new to driving, insurers charge them higher premiums. Huntington teens and young drivers’ rates are an average of $188 per month for liability coverage and $400 per month for full coverage

But you still have ways to keep your premiums relatively low. If you stay on your parents’ insurance, drive a vehicle model that your insurer considers a safe vehicle, and report high grades to your insurer for a good student discount, you may be able to secure lower rates.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm71114
USAA82133
Erie90148
GEICO117194
Liberty Mutual143317
Nationwide159262
Progressive159259
Clearcover166305
Dairyland177483
Allstate182298
Direct Auto188391
Foremost214527
CSAA231420
Huntington car insurance quotes by credit tier

Insurers are allowed to use a consumer’s credit history as a basis for raising or lowering insurance premiums in most states. If you have excellent or good credit, you’ll likely have lower rates than people with poor credit scores.

The graph below shows how your credit tier can affect your average monthly insurance premiums in Huntington.

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in Huntington?

Car insurance in Huntington is almost equal to the national average. The U.S. national average for full-coverage car insurance is $213 per month, and liability-only coverage averages $104 per month. In Huntington, motorists pay $204 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $96 for liability only, on average.

Your ZIP code will often play a part in the price of your insurance premium. For instance, if you live in a city with a lot of traffic, you might pay more than a driver in a small town with fewer cars.

“Meanwhile, car insurance has been going up [across the country] because the price of cars has shot up during this age of inflation,” says Worters. Quote comparison is more important than ever if you want to find affordable car insurance.

More cities in West Virginia

Huntington’s car insurance rates are comparable to those in other West Virginia cities.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Charleston$187$79
Martinsburg$199$74
Morgantown$176$79
Parkersburg$150$83
Huntington car insurance FAQs

Finding the right car insurance can be stressful. Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Huntington.

  • How much is car insurance in Huntington?

    The average cost of car insurance in Huntington is $96 per month for liability coverage and $204 per month for full coverage.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Huntington?

    The best car insurance companies in Huntington that Insurify identified include State Farm, Erie, and USAA. These insurers have affordable average rates, high AM Best financial strength ratings, and solid Insurify Quality Scores.

  • What are the cheapest car insurance companies in Huntington?

    The cheapest car insurance companies in Huntington are State Farm, Erie, and USAA, with liability rates starting at $39, $47, and $47 per month, respectively.

    But the cheapest company for you depends on your coverage needs and budget. Its important to shop around and compare cheap rates to find the insurer that offers the best deal for your situation.

  • What factors affect the cost of car insurance in Huntington?

    Such as in any state, factors like your ZIP code, driving record, age, credit score, and more affect the cost of car insurance. Make sure to drive safely, keep your driving record clean, and maintain a strong credit score to keep your auto insurance rates low. If you want to lower your rates even further, shop around for car insurance and apply for discounts.

  • How much car insurance do you need in West Virginia?

    In West Virginia, drivers need minimum car insurance limits of $25,000 per person for bodily injury, $50,000 per accident for bodily injury, and $25,000 per accident for property damage.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. West Virginia Offices of the Insurance Commissioner. "Automobile Mandatory Limits."
  2. III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  3. West Virginia DMV. "Impaired Driving."
  4. III. "Senior driving safety and insurance tips."

