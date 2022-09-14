>Seguros de Autos>Virginia

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Lynchburg, Virginia (2024)

Auto-Owners offers the cheapest car insurance in Lynchburg, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $34 per month.

Emily Guy Birken
Escrito porEmily Guy Birken
Emily Guy Birken
Emily Guy Birken

  • Ganadora del Premio Plutus

  • Más de 12 años escribiendo sobre seguros y finanzas personales

Emily es ampliamente reconocida como una experta en finanzas personales y autora de varios libros sobre finanzas personales. Es una invitada habitual en medios de comunicación nacionales y regionales.

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Courtney Mikulski
Editado porCourtney Mikulski
Courtney Mikulski
Courtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto

  • Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales

  • Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify

Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.

Featured in

media logomedia logo
Shawn Powers
Revisado porShawn Powers
Icon of a man
Shawn PowersAgente de seguros con licencia con Insurify

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Virginia

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $33/mes para solo responsabilidad y $85/mes para cobertura total en Virginia.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Home to six colleges and universities and eight historic districts, Lynchburg is a vibrant Central Virginia city that’s also a cultural hub.

Residents also enjoy slightly cheaper auto insurance rates than most other Virginia drivers. The average cost of auto insurance in Lynchburg is $117 per month, while the state average is $131 per month and the national average is $158 per month.

Lynchburg’s relatively affordable car insurance rates may reflect the city’s family-friendly nature. Nearly 20% of its population is younger than 18, which means many families are settled there — and parents tend to be pretty safe drivers.[1]

Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap car insurance in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Datos Breves

  • The average cost of car insurance in Lynchburg is $84 per month for liability coverage and $150 per month for full coverage.

  • Virginia is an at-fault insurance state and follows the pure contributory negligence rule, which prohibits any driver who’s even 1% at fault in an accident from suing other parties for damages and injuries.[2]

  • Motorists can legally drive an uninsured vehicle at their own risk in Virginia, provided they pay a $500 uninsured motor vehicle fee.[3]

Cheapest car insurance companies in Lynchburg

The best auto insurance company for you will depend entirely on your specific situation and your insurance needs. Every insurance company uses different criteria to set its rates.

Your premium will depend on a number of factors, like your gender, marital status, ZIP code, driving history, and credit history. And though many insurance companies use the same factors to set rates, how each factor is weighed can vary among insurers.

Each of the following companies offers distinct benefits to customers while also charging a lower average monthly rate than the Lynchburg average of $117 per month.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
Auto-Owners4.0$66$39Customizable coverage
State Farm4.5$68$40Customer satisfaction
GEICO4.2$91$53Discounts
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for customizable coverage: Auto-Owners

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
Not rated
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
Not rated

Headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, this insurance company is one of America’s largest, providing coverage to nearly 3 million customers in 26 states.

In addition to the standard optional coverages like collision, comprehensive, personal injury protection (PIP), and uninsured motorist, Auto-Owners also has coverage for things like additional expenses or services while your car is in the shop, diminished value, loan or lease gap, and rental auto gap coverages. Potential customers can work with independent insurance agents to help them find a low rate.

Ventajas

  • Offers many discounts

  • At-fault accident forgiveness available

Contras

  • Can’t get a quotes online — must work with an insurance agent

  • Lower mobile app rating than other insurers

Best insurer for customer satisfaction: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$35/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$58/mo

State Farm has been around for more than 100 years and offers multiple ways to save, from customizing coverage types to a robust list of discounts. And the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study ranks State Farm No. 2 in the Mid-Atlantic region for customer satisfaction.

Ventajas

  • High J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating

  • Rideshare insurance available

Contras

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

  • May not be the cheapest choice for drivers with violations

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for discounts: GEICO

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$46/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$79/mo

Another very recognizable name in the car insurance industry, GEICO offers a variety of discounts and coverages. Each discount could save drivers upward of 25%, according to GEICO’s website, and you can use multiple discounts, such as bundling auto and home insurance.

Ventajas

  • Award-winning mobile app and website

  • Many available discounts

Contras

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Mid-Atlantic region

  • Few local insurance agents

Read our GEICO review
Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Lynchburg

Insurers use a number of factors to determine your rates, including your driving history, age, marital status, credit score, and ZIP code, among others. Companies weigh these factors differently.

This means the cheapest car insurance company in Lynchburg won’t be the same for every driver. The best way to find the cheapest car insurance in Lynchburg is to get multiple quotes and compare rates.

Here are some other helpful strategies for reducing your car insurance costs:

  • Bundle auto and homeowners insurance. Many insurers offer discounts to customers who purchase auto insurance and home insurance or renters insurance. It's a good idea to see if you could also bundle other insurance products like life insurance, boat insurance, insurance for recreational vehicles, business insurance, or any other personal insurance needs with your auto insurance.

  • Drive safely. Maintaining a clean driving record is one of the most effective ways to keep your auto insurance costs low.

  • Reconsider your coverage. Don’t carry more coverage than you need. Increasing your deductible, dropping collision or comprehensive coverage, or decreasing your liability coverage amounts can all save you money on your insurance premium. Just make sure you have enough coverage in case you need to file a claim.

  • Check for discounts. You may qualify for discounts based on affiliations, driving habits, how and when you make payments, and safety features on your car, among other discount opportunities.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Lynchburg: Auto-Owners

Liability-only car insurance is the kind of coverage that all drivers must carry in Virginia.

If you cause an automobile accident, liability-only car insurance pays to repair or replace the other party’s damaged vehicle and any medical costs associated with the accident. However, liability-only car insurance doesn’t cover the cost of repairing or replacing your car.

Auto-Owners has the cheapest liability-only car insurance in Lynchburg, at $34 per month.

The following companies have the cheapest liability-only car insurance in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners34
State Farm35
GEICO46
USAA46
Mercury47
Chubb51
Clearcover54
Erie54
Safeco59
Nationwide61
State Auto62
Midvale Home & Auto66
Allstate73
Progressive73
Elephant75
Direct Auto77
Liberty Mutual79
National General86
GAINSCO90
AssuranceAmerica91
Dairyland94
Travelers97
CSAA114
Bristol West121
The General137
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Lynchburg: Auto-Owners

Carrying full-coverage car insurance provides more protection for Lynchburg drivers.

This kind of coverage includes collision coverage, which pays to repair or replace your vehicle even if you cause an accident, and comprehensive coverage, which kicks in if your car sustains damages from something other than an automobile accident, such as vandalism, severe weather, or theft.

If you lease or finance your car, your lender or lessor may require full-coverage insurance. Otherwise, full-coverage car insurance is optional.

Auto-Owners has the cheapest full-coverage rates in the city, at $57 per month. The following companies have the cheapest full-coverage car insurance in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners57
State Farm58
GEICO79
USAA79
Chubb86
Erie89
Clearcover90
Nationwide97
Mercury100
Safeco104
Midvale Home & Auto105
Allstate122
Travelers122
State Auto123
Elephant131
Direct Auto134
AssuranceAmerica138
Liberty Mutual139
Progressive140
National General168
CSAA178
GAINSCO209
Bristol West238
Dairyland239
The General246
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Lynchburg car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Virginia

Virginia is an at-fault insurance state. This means that the at-fault driver in an accident is responsible for covering the damages and injuries of the other involved parties.

Virginia is also one of the only states that follow the pure contributory negligence rule for at-fault insurance law. This means that anyone who’s even 1% at fault in an accident can’t sue the person who carries higher blame for the accident.

If you’re a Virginia driver and contributed to an accident, you can’t sue for damages, even if the other person was more responsible for the accident.[2]

Virginia drivers have two choices for driving legally. They can either purchase auto insurance that meets the following minimum requirements, or they can pay a $500 uninsured motor vehicle fee. Paying that fee doesn’t mean the driver is insured. It simply allows the driver to drive the uninsured vehicle at their own risk.[3]

Most consumers purchase insurance that at least meets Virginia’s minimum requirements:[3]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability$20,000
Important Information

Virginia’s minimum requirements are in place until Dec. 31, 2024. The minimum requirements will go up for auto insurance policies effective Jan. 1, 2025.

At that point, bodily injury liability will have a minimum requirement of $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident, while property damage liability will have a minimum requirement of $25,000.

Drivers in Lynchburg may also choose to purchase additional coverages on top of the required liability coverage. Some common coverage options include:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage will pay for your costs if you’re in an accident where an uninsured motorist is at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage will pay to repair or replace your vehicle after you hit a stationary object or another vehicle, even if you’re at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for vehicle repairs and damages for incidents other than collisions, which includes theft, vandalism, falling objects, hitting animals, and more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental reimbursement coverage

    This pays for a rental car for you to drive while your vehicle is in the shop for repairs after a covered claim.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Having an incident on your driving history — such as a speeding ticket, an at-fault accident, or a driving under the influence (DUI) conviction — can make a big difference in your insurance rates.

A driver with a record of one or more of these kinds of incidents represents a higher risk to auto insurers, since such drivers are more likely to file a claim. If you’ve been cited for speeding, found at fault in an accident, or have a DUI, you can expect to pay more for your car insurance than a driver with a clean record.

Compare the car insurance rates for these three insurers in Lynchburg for drivers with a clean record versus those with an incident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
Auto-Owners34454654
State Farm35444656
GEICO46596273
USAA46596273
Mercury47697277
Chubb51666981
Clearcover54748686
Erie54767879
Safeco59828694
Nationwide61798297
Allstate739398117
Progressive7397101117
Elephant7597101120
Direct Auto77101106123
Liberty Mutual79109113126
National General86111117137
GAINSCO90112118144
AssuranceAmerica91124127145
Dairyland94124129150
Travelers97126131155
CSAA114151161182
Bristol West121158162193
The General137182190219
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

The cost of car insurance tends to be the most expensive for the youngest drivers. Teen drivers have less experience on the road and are more likely to make risky driving decisions compared to their older counterparts.

Auto insurance rates tend to decrease for drivers once they reach age 35, and as long as you drive safely, those rates will generally stay low for the next three-plus decades.

However, as drivers reach their 70s, they typically start to experience age-related physical declines that can affect their driving ability. That’s why rates tend to increase for older drivers.

Here are the average monthly quotes for drivers at various ages in Lynchburg.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$292
20s$200
30s$145
40s$131
50s$114
60s$106
70s$109
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Lynchburg car insurance quotes by credit tier

Virginia is one of the majority of states that allow auto insurance companies to use drivers’ credit scores to set premiums.[4] That means Lynchburg drivers with good to excellent credit scores often pay lower rates than drivers with poor credit scores. The good news is that working to improve your credit score will also potentially help you lower your car insurance premiums.

Here are the average monthly costs of full-coverage auto insurance in Lynchburg, Virginia, by credit tier.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Lynchburg car insurance FAQs

Use Insurify’s guide to help you determine how much car insurance you need, and check out the answers to common questions about Lynchburg car insurance below.

  • How much is car insurance in Lynchburg?

    The average cost of car insurance in Lynchburg is $84 per month for liability coverage and $150 per month for full coverage.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Lynchburg?

    Auto-Owners, State Farm, and GEICO offer the cheapest liability car insurance in Lynchburg, with rates of $34, $35, and $46 per month, respectively. However, the best way to find the lowest rates for your situation is to compare quotes from multiple companies. Use an online quote-comparison tool to see many quotes at one time and find the company that offers you the best rate for the coverage you need.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Lynchburg?

    Some of the best car insurance companies that Insurify identified in Lynchburg include Auto-Owners, State Farm, and GEICO. These companies have strong customer satisfaction ratings, low rates for drivers, and high IQ Scores.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. U.S. Census Bureau. "QuickFacts: Lynchburg city, Virginia."
  2. Nolo. "Virginia (VA) Car Accident Laws."
  3. Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. "Insurance Requirements."
  4. Commonwealth of Virginia State Corporation Commission. "Insurance Credit Scoring How It Affects Your Automobile and Homeowners Insurance."
Emily Guy Birken
Emily Guy Birken

Emily Guy Birken era previamente una educadora, empollona sobre el dinero por toda la vida y escritora independiente galardonada con el Premio Plutus, especializada en la investigación científica que investiga los comportamientos irracionales sobre el dinero. Su formación por la educación le permite traducirlos temas financieros complejos a ideas comprensibles para los novatos en la materia.

Su trabajo ha aparecido en The Huffington Post, Business Insider, Kiplinger's, MSN Money y The Washington Post online.

Es autora de varios libros, entre ellos The 5 Years Before You Retire, End Financial Stress Now y el nuevo Stacked: Your Super Serious Guide to Modern Money Management, escrito con Joe Saul-Sehy.

Emily vive en Milwaukee con su familia.

