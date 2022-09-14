>Seguros de Autos>Utah

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Provo, Utah (2024)

The cheapest car insurance in Provo is from USAA, which has rates as low as $67 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Utah

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $56/mes para solo responsabilidad y $102/mes para cobertura total en Utah.

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Drivers in Provo, Utah, pay an overall average of $143 per month for car insurance. While that may seem expensive, it’s similar to the overall national average of $158 per month.

While Utah has plenty of snow in the winter, drivers don’t have to worry about major natural disasters like hurricanes, wildfires, or flooding. The state’s relatively mild weather and Provo’s comparatively small population may contribute to its cheaper average car insurance rates.

Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap car insurance in Provo, comparing rates, and determining how much coverage you need.

Datos Breves

  • The average cost of car insurance in Provo, Utah, is $112 per month for liability insurance and $174 per month for full coverage.

  • USAA, Safeco, and Sun Coast are the cheapest car insurance companies in Provo.

  • On average, Provo drivers with poor credit pay $100 more per month for coverage than drivers with good credit.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Provo

Finding a deal is always nice, but when it comes to choosing the right auto insurance company for your needs, you should balance coverage types, features, financial stability ratings, and price. To help you start your search, here are some of the best and cheapest car insurance companies in Provo.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
Clearcover3.2$${AUTO_CARRIER_CLEARCOVER_FULL_STATE_UT_PRICE}$${AUTO_CARRIER_CLEARCOVER_LIABILITY_STATE_UT_PRICE}Cheap rates
USAA4.5$99$65Military members and families
Travelers4.3$${AUTO_CARRIER_TRAVELERS_FULL_STATE_UT_PRICE}N/ABundling
Best insurer for cheap rates: Clearcover

IQ Score
3.2
A.M. Best
NR
Liability Only
$88/mo
Full Coverage
$144/mo

Clearcover is one of the cheapest car insurance companies in Provo and a digital-first insurer. It offers filing claims, policy renewal, payment, and more in its highly rated mobile app. Plus, it offers rideshare and alternative transportation insurance for drivers to get the right coverage for their needs.

Ventajas

  • Comparatively affordable rates in Provo

  • Easy-to-use mobile app for account management

Contras

  • No bundling options

  • Limited over-the-phone support

Joshua - April 14, 2024
Verified

Loyal Customers Get Raised Rates

They start off with good rates, but after being a loyal customer, they raise the rates even though the value of the vehicles goes down.
Linda - April 7, 2024
Verified

No

The cost is too high considering how little I drive. I haven't had any tickets in 10 years and I'm a senior.
Larry - February 9, 2024
Verified

Excellent

No problems.

Best insurer for military members and families: USAA

IQ Score
4.5
JD Power
880
Liability Only
$67/mo
Full Coverage
$103/mo

USAA specifically caters to military members, veterans, and their families by providing competitive rates and customized policies. It also offers discounts for people who store their vehicles on a military base during deployment.

Ventajas

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

  • Specialized discounts

Contras

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Restrictive membership requirements

Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for bundling: Travelers

IQ Score
4.3
JD Power
829
A.M. Best
A++
Full Coverage
$142/mo

Almost 30% of housing units in Provo are owner-occupied. Bundling car and home insurance policies is a great way for Provo homeowners to save on insurance coverage. You can bundle renters insurance as well, so students at nearby Brigham Young University won’t miss out on potential savings.

Ventajas

  • Variety of discounts

  • Roadside assistance available

Contras

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Southwest region

  • Rideshare coverage not available

Raymond Gary - April 21, 2024
Verified

Disappointed with the Outcome

We had a very minor collision while waiting at a traffic light. The vehicle in front of us claimed we crept forward. Since there was very little damage (none to our car), we submitted the claim. To our surprise, we found that the other driver reported $3000 worth of damage to the rear of his car, with the only visible damage being a cracked piece of chrome trim at the base of the hatch. We called Travelers immediately, warning them that it was a scam. They seemed indifferent and said they would pay the claim. This could be one of the reasons why insurance rates are so expensive.
Willard - April 13, 2024
Verified

No

Too expensive.
Jeffrey - March 23, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Fast.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Provo

Although insurance companies consider several factors outside your control when setting rates, you have a few ways to lower the cost of your insurance. Consider these tips for getting the cheapest car insurance in Provo:

  • Shop around. Get quotes from at least three insurance companies and compare them to see which one can offer you the best rates for the coverage you need.

  • Bundle policies. Many insurance companies offer discounts for people who buy more than one policy from them. Consider insuring your car, home, apartment, and more with one company for extra savings.

  • Take advantage of discounts. Ask your insurance agent about discounts for safe driving, good student status, or anti-theft devices. The more discounts you qualify for, the more money you can save.

  • Improve your credit score. Many insurance companies consider your credit score when setting rates. Improve your score by using less than 30% of your available credit and paying bills on time.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Provo: USAA

Liability car insurance covers damage and injuries you cause to others in an accident. It includes property damage and medical expenses for others but doesn’t cover your own car’s damage or your medical bills. This type of insurance typically meets the legal requirements but might leave you responsible for your vehicle repairs or medical costs after an accident.

Drivers who want to save on liability-only insurance can start their search with USAA, which offers the cheapest liability-only policies in Provo, starting at $67 per month.

The table below shows more cheap liability car insurance companies in Provo.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA67
Safeco69
Sun Coast78
Auto-Owners81
Midvale Home & Auto84
State Farm90
Progressive95
GEICO96
National General96
Dairyland97
Liberty Mutual100
GAINSCO112
American Family113
Allstate121
Nationwide134
The General138
Bristol West157
Farmers157
State Auto208
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Provo: USAA

Liability-only insurance covers damage you cause to others, while full coverage includes liability plus coverage for your own car damage and medical expenses. Drivers with newer or more valuable cars could benefit the most from this coverage, as it offers protection against theft, at-fault accidents, and natural disasters.

If you finance or lease your vehicle, your lender or leasing company will require you to purchase full-coverage car insurance.

USAA is the cheapest full-coverage car insurance company in Provo, with rates starting at $103 per month.

Here are other cheap full-coverage auto insurers in Provo.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA103
Safeco117
Auto-Owners126
Midvale Home & Auto138
State Farm138
Sun Coast141
Travelers142
Progressive146
GEICO148
Liberty Mutual165
American Family175
National General183
Allstate188
Nationwide206
Dairyland214
The General222
GAINSCO235
Farmers243
State Auto251
Bristol West283
Estimate your Provo car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Utah

Like most states, Utah requires drivers to have at least a minimum amount of liability car insurance to legally drive. You should carry proof of insurance when driving so you can present it upon request. If you don’t have adequate coverage, you risk fines, and license and registration suspension.

Here are Utah’s minimum liability requirements:[1] [2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $65,000 per accident
Property damage liability$15,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$3,000 per accident
Good to Know

Utah’s minimum liability car insurance requirements are increasing Jan. 1, 2025, to 30/65/25 limits. This translates to $30,000 per person and $65,000 per accident for bodily injury liability coverage and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability.[1]

Utah’s minimum requirements are just minimums and may not be enough financial protection for you on the road. Here are some optional coverages worth considering:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for vehicle repair costs when you hit another vehicle or stationary object, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for vehicle damages and loss from non-collision incidents like theft, vandalism, fires, natural disasters, or falling objects.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays for your damages and injuries if a driver without insurance or without enough insurance causes an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    Gap coverage pays for the difference between your auto loan or lease balance and insurance settlement after a total loss.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

More than 200 crashes in Provo had speeding as a contributing factor, but around 70% of crashes in the city had no injuries in 2022.[3] Driving incidents like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI) convictions, and other traffic violations can increase your car insurance rates. These incidents indicate a higher risk of future claims, so insurers adjust rates to offset potential losses.

In Provo, an at-fault accident can increase average liability rates from $112 per month to $160 per month, and a DUI on your record can increase average rates to $182 per month.

Here’s how much insurers charge on average for liability-only coverage for Provo drivers, based on driving history.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
USAA678689106
Safeco6997100110
Auto-Owners81107109129
State Farm90114118143
Progressive95127131151
GEICO96124128152
National General96125130152
Dairyland97129132154
Liberty Mutual100139143159
GAINSCO112141146178
American Family113148151179
Allstate121156161192
Nationwide134174180213
The General138185190219
Bristol West157206209249
Farmers157203208249
Average cost of car insurance by age

Almost 300 of Provo’s car crashes in 2022 involved a teen driver.[3] Teen drivers usually pay the most expensive rates than any other age group because they lack experience behind the wheel and have a higher risk of accidents.

Average car insurance rates in Provo tend to decrease around age 35 as long as drivers maintain clean driving records. However, rates begin to increase around age 70 due to potential declines in vision, reaction time, and overall health that could affect seniors’ driving abilities.[4]

The table below shows how average car insurance quotes in Provo change based on driver age.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$296
20s$367
30s$342
40s$290
50s$217
60s$152
70s$114
Provo car insurance quotes by credit tier

Utah allows insurance companies to consider your credit score when underwriting your policy and setting car insurance rates.[5] This means that drivers with poor credit scores typically pay more on average for car insurance than drivers with excellent or good credit scores.

Here’s how your credit can affect car insurance rates in Provo.

Rates by Credit Tier

Provo car insurance FAQs

Check out Insurify’s guide to switching your car insurance, and read the answers to common questions about auto coverage in Provo below.

  • How much is car insurance in Provo?

    The average cost of car insurance in Provo, Utah, is $112 per month for liability insurance and $174 per month for full coverage.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Provo?

    USAA, Safeco, and Sun Coast are the cheapest car insurance companies in Provo, with liability rates of $67, $69, and $78 per month, respectively. 

    The best way to find the cheapest rates for you is to compare quotes from at least three companies for the same coverage. You can use a quote-comparison tool to see rates from multiple insurers in one place to help you compare them.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Provo?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in Provo that Insurify identified include Clearcover, Travelers, and USAA. These insurers have low average rates, good financial strength ratings, and solid Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Utah State Legislature. "31A-22-304. Motor vehicle liability policy minimum limits.."
  2. Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association. "Utah Auto Insurance Requirements."
  3. Utah Department of Public Safety's Highway Safety Office. "Utah Crash Summary Crash Statistics."
  4. III. "Senior driving safety and insurance tips."
  5. Utah Insurance Department. "Credit Reports & Insurance."

