Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Texas
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $35/mes para solo responsabilidad y $58/mes para cobertura total en Texas.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
If you want to legally and safely hit the open road in Killeen, Texas, know that the average cost of car insurance in the city is $158 per month. This is more expensive than the national average auto insurance premium of $158 per month.
Insurance companies take factors like an area’s accident, vehicle theft, and severe weather rates into consideration when determining how risky it is to insure a driver.[1] Killeen’s number of car thefts is on par with nearby Waco’s and higher than many other neighboring cities’ reported numbers.[2] This could contribute to the city’s higher-than-average car insurance premiums.
Datos Breves
The average cost of car insurance in Killeen is $108 per month for liability only and $208 per month for full coverage.
State Farm, GEICO, and Allstate are the cheapest auto insurers in Killeen.
When looking for a new car insurance policy, you want to balance affordability with the right amount of coverage for your needs. You also want to look for a car insurance company that has strong customer reviews and offers the key features you want.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best for
State Farm
4.5
$64
$38
Discounts
GEICO
4.2
$69
$42
Bundling
Mile Auto
3.5
$108
$53
Low-mileage drivers
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$33/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$55/mo
Finding ways to save on car insurance is crucial amid rising prices. Not only does State Farm offer one of the lowest average auto insurance premiums in Killeen, but this car insurance company also gives customers the chance to save if they can qualify for one or more of its many different discounts. For example, if your car has anti-theft features, like an alarm system, you can save on your policy. If you insure multiple drivers in your family, you can also save by using State Farm for all your policies.
Ventajas
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction ranking in Texas
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$36/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$60/mo
With GEICO, you can save when you bundle your auto insurance policy with renters insurance, home insurance, condo insurance, or motorhome insurance. GEICO also offers a highly rated mobile app that makes it easy to manage and view your policy on the go.
Ventajas
Highly rated mobile app
Above-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating
Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified
Average
The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified
We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!
The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$46/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$91/mo
Staying home can help you save on your car insurance if you sign up for a pay-per-mile policy, whether you work from home, are in retirement, or are a student with low average mileage. Mile Auto offers pay-per-mile car insurance for low-mileage drivers, and it doesn’t require an in-car telematics device — you just have to send in a photo of your vehicle’s odometer every month.
Ventajas
Cheap rates for low-mileage drivers
Doesn’t require a telematics device
Contras
Road trips and long drives may be expensive
No mobile app
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Killeen
Getting cheap car insurance is important for many people’s wallets, but it takes a little effort on your part to find affordable rates. Here’s how to find cheap car insurance in Killeen:
Bundle insurance policies. Consider consolidating your insurance needs by finding an insurance company that offers both car and homeowners insurance or renters. Many companies apply bundling discounts to customers with multiple policies, like auto insurance, renters insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance.
Shop for deals. Take the time to research and compare quotes from various insurance companies. This will help you identify the most affordable policy that also meets your coverage requirements.
Ask about discounts. It’s always a good idea to ask about available discounts from your insurance company. Insurers often offer discounts for taking a defensive driving class, opting into paperless billing, and getting good grades. Maximizing these discounts can lead to substantial savings on your premiums.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Killeen, Texas
Liability rates start at $33 per month
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Killeen: State Farm
Liability car insurance pays for injuries and property damage you cause in an at-fault accident, but it doesn’t cover your own car repairs or injuries. This cost-effective policy is usually a better fit for older, less valuable cars.
The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Killeen is State Farm, with an average cost of $33 per month. The table below shows the insurance companies with the cheapest liability-only car insurance policies in Killeen.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
33
GEICO
36
Allstate
46
Hugo
46
Mile Auto
46
USAA
59
Safeco
69
Nationwide
78
Mercury
81
Midvale Home & Auto
83
Progressive
83
Dairyland
89
Clearcover
91
Chubb
100
National General
104
Liberty Mutual
107
Elephant
109
Commonwealth Casualty
112
Direct Auto
114
21st Century
116
The General
126
GAINSCO
128
Bristol West
140
State Auto
150
AssuranceAmerica
156
Infinity
162
Foremost
185
Hallmark
196
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Killeen: State Farm
Liability-only car insurance covers damages to others after accidents you’re responsible for, excluding your own vehicle. Full-coverage car insurance, on the other hand, includes liability coverage but also protects your car from theft, damage, and natural disasters. Full coverage suits drivers with newer, more expensive cars, as it can cover various situations.
Drivers in Killeen pay an average of $208 per month for full-coverage car insurance, and the following table shows which insurance companies offer the cheapest average quotes.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
55
GEICO
60
Allstate
77
Mile Auto
91
USAA
98
Clearcover
120
Hugo
124
Mercury
128
Travelers
137
Nationwide
140
Progressive
148
Midvale Home & Auto
149
Safeco
149
Chubb
167
Elephant
178
21st Century
192
AssuranceAmerica
203
Liberty Mutual
220
Direct Auto
225
Dairyland
226
National General
229
Infinity
248
The General
255
Bristol West
264
State Auto
276
GAINSCO
277
Commonwealth Casualty
289
Foremost
373
Hallmark
388
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Texas
Liability car insurance is a legal requirement in most states, including Texas. As an at-fault state, Texas requires drivers to maintain a specific level of liability insurance that covers damage and medical expenses for other drivers in accidents they’re responsible for. Texas liability policies also include personal injury protection, but drivers can waive this coverage in writing.
These are the minimum coverage limits drivers need to meet in Texas:[3]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
Although the minimum coverages listed above are mandatory, you can expand your auto insurance policy with the following options:
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage pays for damages from non-collision incidents, including fire, vandalism, theft, falling objects, and natural disasters.
Collision coverage
Collision coverage compensates for damages resulting from collisions, whether you’re at fault or not.
If you financed or leased your vehicle, gap insurance bridges the financial gap between your auto loan balance and the insurance settlement in case of a total loss.
Glass coverage
This includes coverage for windshield and glass damage and may even offer no-deductible protection for side windows, rear windows, and glass sunroofs.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
When it comes to finding budget-friendly car insurance for drivers with incidents like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI) events, and other moving violations, it’s crucial to understand why they lead to rate hikes. Auto insurance companies see these drivers as riskier and more prone to accidents, prompting increased rates to offset potential claims.
Shop for Car Insurance in Killeen, TX
Drivers with an incident pay an average of $148 per month
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
Auto insurance rates often get more expensive after a speeding ticket because insurance companies view it as a sign of increased risk. Speeding indicates a disregard for traffic laws and a higher likelihood of accidents. To mitigate this added risk, car insurance companies adjust your rates, resulting in higher premiums. Accumulating multiple tickets or more severe violations can lead to even more substantial rate hikes.
The average cost of car insurance for Killeen drivers with a speeding ticket is $225 per month. The table below highlights which auto insurers have the cheapest quotes, on average, for people with speeding tickets on their driving record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
State Farm
69
42
GEICO
77
46
Allstate
99
59
USAA
126
76
Mile Auto
129
65
Clearcover
166
126
Hugo
176
65
Nationwide
181
101
Mercury
189
120
Progressive
198
111
Safeco
208
96
Chubb
218
130
Elephant
230
141
21st Century
257
155
AssuranceAmerica
278
213
National General
296
134
Direct Auto
298
151
Dairyland
300
118
Liberty Mutual
304
148
Infinity
328
214
The General
340
168
Bristol West
345
183
GAINSCO
347
160
Commonwealth Casualty
361
140
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
Car insurance rates often increase after at-fault accidents because they reflect an increased likelihood of future claims. When you’re the cause of an accident, insurance companies consider you a riskier driver. To compensate for this added risk, they adjust your premiums. More severe accidents with extensive damage or injuries can result in more substantial rate increases. Safe driving habits and accident prevention can help you keep your insurance costs in check.
In Killeen, drivers with an at-fault accident pay an average of $239 per month for car insurance. To find the most affordable policy when you have an accident on your driving record, consider these auto insurance companies.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
State Farm
75
45
GEICO
82
49
Allstate
106
63
USAA
134
81
Mile Auto
139
70
Hugo
170
63
Nationwide
194
108
Clearcover
195
148
Mercury
200
127
Progressive
211
118
Safeco
222
103
Chubb
231
138
Elephant
247
151
21st Century
272
164
AssuranceAmerica
290
223
Dairyland
317
125
Direct Auto
319
161
National General
320
145
Liberty Mutual
323
157
Infinity
327
213
Bristol West
362
192
The General
362
179
GAINSCO
374
173
Commonwealth Casualty
400
155
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
DUIs can lead to substantial car insurance rate increases due to the elevated risk they pose. A DUI conviction suggests impaired driving judgment, making you a greater liability to insurance companies. As a result, they adjust your premiums to compensate for the potential costs of future claims.
Drivers with a DUI in Killeen pay an average of $270 per month for car insurance. The following table shows the auto insurers with the cheapest average quotes for drivers with DUIs.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
State Farm
90
54
GEICO
98
59
Allstate
126
75
Mile Auto
154
78
USAA
160
96
Hugo
187
69
Clearcover
196
148
Mercury
214
135
Nationwide
228
127
Progressive
241
135
Safeco
243
112
Chubb
272
163
Elephant
290
178
21st Century
313
189
AssuranceAmerica
331
254
Liberty Mutual
359
174
Direct Auto
367
186
Dairyland
368
145
National General
373
170
Infinity
404
264
The General
416
205
Commonwealth Casualty
423
164
Bristol West
430
228
GAINSCO
452
209
Foremost
608
302
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
While inexperienced teen drivers tend to spend the most on car insurance, rates typically decrease around the year they turn 35 as drivers accumulate experience and maintain safe records. However, around age 70, rates start to rise due to factors like slower reaction times and increased susceptibility to accidents.[4] Insurance companies perceive older drivers as higher risk, leading to a gradual increase in premiums.
Seniors in Killeen pay an average of $113 per month for car insurance. You can use this table to help identify which car insurance companies in Killeen offer the lowest average insurance quotes.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm
24
40
GEICO
27
44
Mile Auto
33
65
Allstate
35
58
USAA
44
73
Nationwide
55
98
Progressive
55
99
Safeco
55
119
Mercury
62
97
Dairyland
67
170
Chubb
68
113
National General
79
173
Clearcover
80
105
Elephant
80
131
21st Century
81
135
Commonwealth Casualty
82
213
Direct Auto
82
162
Liberty Mutual
82
168
The General
96
194
GAINSCO
98
213
Bristol West
105
197
AssuranceAmerica
108
140
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
Auto insurance rates for teenagers are notably higher than those for adults, primarily because of their limited driving experience and the heightened risk associated with young drivers. In Killeen, teen drivers pay an average of $269 per month for car insurance.
To find cost-effective car insurance as a teenager, consider staying on your parents’ insurance policy, benefiting from their established driving history. Another money-saving tip is to maintain good grades, which can qualify you for a good student discount from insurers, helping to offset the higher costs associated with teenage drivers.
Teen drivers can use this table to find the car insurance companies in Killeen that offer the lowest average quotes for drivers in their age group.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm
55
92
GEICO
56
93
Allstate
79
133
Hugo
81
220
Mile Auto
87
172
USAA
96
159
Safeco
121
261
Nationwide
131
235
Dairyland
141
359
Mercury
146
230
Progressive
146
261
Clearcover
159
210
Elephant
177
289
Liberty Mutual
177
364
Chubb
182
303
21st Century
190
314
Commonwealth Casualty
192
496
National General
194
427
The General
197
400
Direct Auto
204
403
GAINSCO
225
487
Bristol West
228
430
Infinity
267
408
AssuranceAmerica
294
383
Foremost
324
654
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Here are average car insurance quotes in Killeen based on credit tier:
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Killeen?
The national average cost of car insurance is $213 for full coverage and $104 for liability-only coverage. However, residents of Killeen should anticipate slightly higher expenses. On average, Killeen drivers pay $208 per month for full coverage and $108 for liability-only coverage.
The specific city and ZIP code you live in can influence your car insurance costs significantly, as insurers consider factors such as local weather conditions, crime rates, and traffic patterns.[1]
More cities in Texas
Here’s how Killeen’s average car insurance costs compare to average rates in other Texas cities.
The average cost of car insurance in Killeen is $108 per month for liability only and $208 per month for full coverage.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Killeen?
The cheapest insurer in Killeen is State Farm, with an average cost of $33 per month for liability insurance. Other cheap insurers include GEICO and Allstate, with monthly liability rates averaging $36 and $46, respectively. However, the best way to find cheap insurance for your situation is to compare quotes from multiple insurers at the same coverage level.
What are the best car insurance companies in Killeen?
Some of the best car insurance companies in Killeen are GEICO and State Farm. These insurers have above-average J.D. Power rankings, strong AM Best ratings, and high Insurify Quality Scores.
What is the bare minimum car insurance in Texas?
Texas requires 30/60/25 insurance minimums. This translates to $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability.[3]
How much is car insurance in Texas per month?
The average cost of car insurance in Texas is $119 per month for liability insurance and $250 per month for full coverage.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
Sources
III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
FBI. "Texas: Offenses Known to Law Enforcement by City, 2019."