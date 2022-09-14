>Seguros de Autos>Texas

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Killeen, Texas (2024)

State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Killeen, with liability policies starting at $33 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Texas

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $35/mes para solo responsabilidad y $58/mes para cobertura total en Texas.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

If you want to legally and safely hit the open road in Killeen, Texas, know that the average cost of car insurance in the city is $158 per month. This is more expensive than the national average auto insurance premium of $158 per month.

Insurance companies take factors like an area’s accident, vehicle theft, and severe weather rates into consideration when determining how risky it is to insure a driver.[1] Killeen’s number of car thefts is on par with nearby Waco’s and higher than many other neighboring cities’ reported numbers.[2] This could contribute to the city’s higher-than-average car insurance premiums.

Datos Breves

  • The average cost of car insurance in Killeen is $108 per month for liability only and $208 per month for full coverage.

  • State Farm, GEICO, and Allstate are the cheapest auto insurers in Killeen.

  • Texas requires 30/60/25 minimum liability insurance.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Killeen

When looking for a new car insurance policy, you want to balance affordability with the right amount of coverage for your needs. You also want to look for a car insurance company that has strong customer reviews and offers the key features you want.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
State Farm4.5$64$38Discounts
GEICO4.2$69$42Bundling
Mile Auto3.5$108$53Low-mileage drivers
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for discounts: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$33/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$55/mo

Finding ways to save on car insurance is crucial amid rising prices. Not only does State Farm offer one of the lowest average auto insurance premiums in Killeen, but this car insurance company also gives customers the chance to save if they can qualify for one or more of its many different discounts. For example, if your car has anti-theft features, like an alarm system, you can save on your policy. If you insure multiple drivers in your family, you can also save by using State Farm for all your policies.

Ventajas

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction ranking in Texas

  • Plenty of discounts available

Contras

  • No gap insurance

  • Can’t purchase a policy online

Read our State Farm review
Best insurer for bundling: GEICO

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$36/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$60/mo

With GEICO, you can save when you bundle your auto insurance policy with renters insurance, home insurance, condo insurance, or motorhome insurance. GEICO also offers a highly rated mobile app that makes it easy to manage and view your policy on the go.

Ventajas

  • Highly rated mobile app

  • Above-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating

Contras

  • No rideshare insurance for Uber and Lyft drivers

  • Gap insurance not available

Read our GEICO review
Best insurer for low-mileage drivers: Mile Auto

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$46/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$91/mo

Staying home can help you save on your car insurance if you sign up for a pay-per-mile policy, whether you work from home, are in retirement, or are a student with low average mileage. Mile Auto offers pay-per-mile car insurance for low-mileage drivers, and it doesn’t require an in-car telematics device — you just have to send in a photo of your vehicle’s odometer every month.

Ventajas

  • Cheap rates for low-mileage drivers

  • Doesn’t require a telematics device

Contras

  • Road trips and long drives may be expensive

  • No mobile app

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Killeen

Getting cheap car insurance is important for many people’s wallets, but it takes a little effort on your part to find affordable rates. Here’s how to find cheap car insurance in Killeen:

  • Bundle insurance policies. Consider consolidating your insurance needs by finding an insurance company that offers both car and homeowners insurance or renters. Many companies apply bundling discounts to customers with multiple policies, like auto insurance, renters insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance.

  • Shop for deals. Take the time to research and compare quotes from various insurance companies. This will help you identify the most affordable policy that also meets your coverage requirements.

  • Ask about discounts. It’s always a good idea to ask about available discounts from your insurance company. Insurers often offer discounts for taking a defensive driving class, opting into paperless billing, and getting good grades. Maximizing these discounts can lead to substantial savings on your premiums.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Killeen: State Farm

Liability car insurance pays for injuries and property damage you cause in an at-fault accident, but it doesn’t cover your own car repairs or injuries. This cost-effective policy is usually a better fit for older, less valuable cars.

The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Killeen is State Farm, with an average cost of $33 per month. The table below shows the insurance companies with the cheapest liability-only car insurance policies in Killeen.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm33
GEICO36
Allstate46
Hugo46
Mile Auto46
USAA59
Safeco69
Nationwide78
Mercury81
Midvale Home & Auto83
Progressive83
Dairyland89
Clearcover91
Chubb100
National General104
Liberty Mutual107
Elephant109
Commonwealth Casualty112
Direct Auto114
21st Century116
The General126
GAINSCO128
Bristol West140
State Auto150
AssuranceAmerica156
Infinity162
Foremost185
Hallmark196
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Killeen: State Farm

Liability-only car insurance covers damages to others after accidents you’re responsible for, excluding your own vehicle. Full-coverage car insurance, on the other hand, includes liability coverage but also protects your car from theft, damage, and natural disasters. Full coverage suits drivers with newer, more expensive cars, as it can cover various situations.

Drivers in Killeen pay an average of $208 per month for full-coverage car insurance, and the following table shows which insurance companies offer the cheapest average quotes.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm55
GEICO60
Allstate77
Mile Auto91
USAA98
Clearcover120
Hugo124
Mercury128
Travelers137
Nationwide140
Progressive148
Midvale Home & Auto149
Safeco149
Chubb167
Elephant178
21st Century192
AssuranceAmerica203
Liberty Mutual220
Direct Auto225
Dairyland226
National General229
Infinity248
The General255
Bristol West264
State Auto276
GAINSCO277
Commonwealth Casualty289
Foremost373
Hallmark388
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Killeen car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Texas

Liability car insurance is a legal requirement in most states, including Texas. As an at-fault state, Texas requires drivers to maintain a specific level of liability insurance that covers damage and medical expenses for other drivers in accidents they’re responsible for. Texas liability policies also include personal injury protection, but drivers can waive this coverage in writing.

These are the minimum coverage limits drivers need to meet in Texas:[3]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

Although the minimum coverages listed above are mandatory, you can expand your auto insurance policy with the following options:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for damages from non-collision incidents, including fire, vandalism, theft, falling objects, and natural disasters.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage compensates for damages resulting from collisions, whether you’re at fault or not.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured motorist coverage kicks in when an uninsured or underinsured driver causes an accident, covering your damages and injuries.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    If you financed or leased your vehicle, gap insurance bridges the financial gap between your auto loan balance and the insurance settlement in case of a total loss.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/3220fb55f1/broken-windshield.svg

    Glass coverage

    This includes coverage for windshield and glass damage and may even offer no-deductible protection for side windows, rear windows, and glass sunroofs.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

When it comes to finding budget-friendly car insurance for drivers with incidents like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI) events, and other moving violations, it’s crucial to understand why they lead to rate hikes. Auto insurance companies see these drivers as riskier and more prone to accidents, prompting increased rates to offset potential claims.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Auto insurance rates often get more expensive after a speeding ticket because insurance companies view it as a sign of increased risk. Speeding indicates a disregard for traffic laws and a higher likelihood of accidents. To mitigate this added risk, car insurance companies adjust your rates, resulting in higher premiums. Accumulating multiple tickets or more severe violations can lead to even more substantial rate hikes.

The average cost of car insurance for Killeen drivers with a speeding ticket is $225 per month. The table below highlights which auto insurers have the cheapest quotes, on average, for people with speeding tickets on their driving record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote: Full CoverageAverage Monthly Quote: Liability Only
State Farm6942
GEICO7746
Allstate9959
USAA12676
Mile Auto12965
Clearcover166126
Hugo17665
Nationwide181101
Mercury189120
Progressive198111
Safeco20896
Chubb218130
Elephant230141
21st Century257155
AssuranceAmerica278213
National General296134
Direct Auto298151
Dairyland300118
Liberty Mutual304148
Infinity328214
The General340168
Bristol West345183
GAINSCO347160
Commonwealth Casualty361140
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Car insurance rates often increase after at-fault accidents because they reflect an increased likelihood of future claims. When you’re the cause of an accident, insurance companies consider you a riskier driver. To compensate for this added risk, they adjust your premiums. More severe accidents with extensive damage or injuries can result in more substantial rate increases. Safe driving habits and accident prevention can help you keep your insurance costs in check.

In Killeen, drivers with an at-fault accident pay an average of $239 per month for car insurance. To find the most affordable policy when you have an accident on your driving record, consider these auto insurance companies.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote: Full CoverageAverage Monthly Quote: Liability Only
State Farm7545
GEICO8249
Allstate10663
USAA13481
Mile Auto13970
Hugo17063
Nationwide194108
Clearcover195148
Mercury200127
Progressive211118
Safeco222103
Chubb231138
Elephant247151
21st Century272164
AssuranceAmerica290223
Dairyland317125
Direct Auto319161
National General320145
Liberty Mutual323157
Infinity327213
Bristol West362192
The General362179
GAINSCO374173
Commonwealth Casualty400155
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

DUIs can lead to substantial car insurance rate increases due to the elevated risk they pose. A DUI conviction suggests impaired driving judgment, making you a greater liability to insurance companies. As a result, they adjust your premiums to compensate for the potential costs of future claims.

Drivers with a DUI in Killeen pay an average of $270 per month for car insurance. The following table shows the auto insurers with the cheapest average quotes for drivers with DUIs.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote: Full CoverageAverage Monthly Quote: Liability Only
State Farm9054
GEICO9859
Allstate12675
Mile Auto15478
USAA16096
Hugo18769
Clearcover196148
Mercury214135
Nationwide228127
Progressive241135
Safeco243112
Chubb272163
Elephant290178
21st Century313189
AssuranceAmerica331254
Liberty Mutual359174
Direct Auto367186
Dairyland368145
National General373170
Infinity404264
The General416205
Commonwealth Casualty423164
Bristol West430228
GAINSCO452209
Foremost608302
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm

While inexperienced teen drivers tend to spend the most on car insurance, rates typically decrease around the year they turn 35 as drivers accumulate experience and maintain safe records. However, around age 70, rates start to rise due to factors like slower reaction times and increased susceptibility to accidents.[4] Insurance companies perceive older drivers as higher risk, leading to a gradual increase in premiums.

Seniors in Killeen pay an average of $113 per month for car insurance. You can use this table to help identify which car insurance companies in Killeen offer the lowest average insurance quotes.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm2440
GEICO2744
Mile Auto3365
Allstate3558
USAA4473
Nationwide5598
Progressive5599
Safeco55119
Mercury6297
Dairyland67170
Chubb68113
National General79173
Clearcover80105
Elephant80131
21st Century81135
Commonwealth Casualty82213
Direct Auto82162
Liberty Mutual82168
The General96194
GAINSCO98213
Bristol West105197
AssuranceAmerica108140
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm

Auto insurance rates for teenagers are notably higher than those for adults, primarily because of their limited driving experience and the heightened risk associated with young drivers. In Killeen, teen drivers pay an average of $269 per month for car insurance.

To find cost-effective car insurance as a teenager, consider staying on your parents’ insurance policy, benefiting from their established driving history. Another money-saving tip is to maintain good grades, which can qualify you for a good student discount from insurers, helping to offset the higher costs associated with teenage drivers.

Teen drivers can use this table to find the car insurance companies in Killeen that offer the lowest average quotes for drivers in their age group.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm5592
GEICO5693
Allstate79133
Hugo81220
Mile Auto87172
USAA96159
Safeco121261
Nationwide131235
Dairyland141359
Mercury146230
Progressive146261
Clearcover159210
Elephant177289
Liberty Mutual177364
Chubb182303
21st Century190314
Commonwealth Casualty192496
National General194427
The General197400
Direct Auto204403
GAINSCO225487
Bristol West228430
Infinity267408
AssuranceAmerica294383
Foremost324654
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Killeen car insurance quotes by credit tier

Car insurance companies in Texas can consider your credit history when calculating insurance premiums.[5] Maintaining excellent or good credit can lead to lower auto insurance costs. Drivers with poor credit usually have more expensive rates.

Here are average car insurance quotes in Killeen based on credit tier:

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Killeen?

The national average cost of car insurance is $213 for full coverage and $104 for liability-only coverage. However, residents of Killeen should anticipate slightly higher expenses. On average, Killeen drivers pay $208 per month for full coverage and $108 for liability-only coverage.

The specific city and ZIP code you live in can influence your car insurance costs significantly, as insurers consider factors such as local weather conditions, crime rates, and traffic patterns.[1]

More cities in Texas

Here’s how Killeen’s average car insurance costs compare to average rates in other Texas cities.

CityAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Abilene$207$93
Austin$235$129
Corpus Christi$230$122
Dallas$279$138
El Paso$220$92
Fort Worth$242$123
Lubbock$238$108
Midland$235$101
San Antonio$244$125
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Killeen car insurance FAQs

Learn how to shop for car insurance quotes in Insurify’s guide, and check out the answers to common questions about Killeen car insurance below.

  • How much is car insurance in Killeen, Texas?

    The average cost of car insurance in Killeen is $108 per month for liability only and $208 per month for full coverage.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Killeen?

    The cheapest insurer in Killeen is State Farm, with an average cost of $33 per month for liability insurance. Other cheap insurers include GEICO and Allstate, with monthly liability rates averaging $36 and $46, respectively. However, the best way to find cheap insurance for your situation is to compare quotes from multiple insurers at the same coverage level. 

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Killeen?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in Killeen are GEICO and State Farm. These insurers have above-average J.D. Power rankings, strong AM Best ratings, and high Insurify Quality Scores.

  • What is the bare minimum car insurance in Texas?

    Texas requires 30/60/25 insurance minimums. This translates to $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability.[3]

  • How much is car insurance in Texas per month?

    The average cost of car insurance in Texas is $119 per month for liability insurance and $250 per month for full coverage.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  2. FBI. "Texas: Offenses Known to Law Enforcement by City, 2019."
  3. Texas Department of Insurance. "Auto insurance guide."
  4. III. "Senior driving safety and insurance tips."
  5. Texas Department of Insurance. "Credit Scoring and Insurance."

