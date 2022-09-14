>Seguros de Autos>Oregon

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Beaverton, Oregon (2024)

Drivers in Beaverton can find the cheapest insurance from Mile Auto, with liability-only rates starting at $68 per month.

Anna Baluch
Anna Baluch
Photo of an Insurify author
Anna BaluchEscritora de seguros

Anna Baluch es una escritora autónoma de Cleveland con enfoques en seguros y finanzas personales. Disfruta escribir contenido educativo que ayuda a la gente que hagan decisiones inteligentes. Se puede ver sus obras por el internet en varias publicaciones bien conocidas, incluyendo Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, y The Balance.

Ashley Cox
Ashley Cox
Headshot of Managing Editor Ashley Cox
Ashley CoxManaging Editor

Ashley is an experienced personal finance editor who has edited a variety of digital content over the years, including credit cards, insurance, mortgages, personal loans, student loans, and more. She is passionate about helping people learn more about personal finance so that they can empower themselves and achieve their financial goals.

Ashley began her career as a journalist, working as a reporter and editor for print and broadcast news outlets. She also has a background in corporate retail communications, where she focused on web content and marketing communications development. Before joining Insurify, Ashley worked as a senior editor at Credible and a copy editor at Credit Karma.

When she’s not editing, Ashley volunteers with the local Humane Society, takes trapeze classes (where she daydreams about running away and joining the circus), and hikes the beautiful mountains of Western North Carolina.

Ashley earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from Samford University.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Oregon

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $40/mes para solo responsabilidad y $44/mes para cobertura total en Oregon.

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Beaverton drivers pay an average monthly rate of $131 for a liability auto policy and $208 for full coverage. Compared to the rest of the state, these premiums are more expensive. 

This might be due to the city’s higher population and close proximity to Portland, which means more drivers on the road and an increased accident risk. The good news is cheap car insurance does exist in Beaverton, and the best way to find it is by comparing quotes from multiple insurers.

Datos Breves

  • A full-coverage insurance policy in Beaverton costs $2,501 per year, on average.

  • Teen and senior drivers can lock in the best prices on car insurance coverage through discounts offered by GEICO, Travelers, and other auto insurance companies.

  • Oregon prohibits insurers from using drivers’ credit information when setting insurance rates for a policy renewal. 

Cheapest car insurance companies in Beaverton

Not all car insurance companies in Beaverton offer the same policies at the same prices. Because rates and coverage levels vary greatly, it’s a good idea to shop around and compare all your options. To help you get started, here are a few of the cheapest car insurance companies in Beaverton.

USAA4.5$77$69Veterans
GEICO4.2$83$74Senior drivers
Travelers4.3$83$130Student drivers
Best insurer for veterans: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
Beaverton is a veteran-friendly city, thanks to amenities like Veterans Memorial Park and the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). Current military members and veterans in the area can find affordable car insurance with USAA, which specifically serves the military community with a variety of insurance solutions and financial services.

Ventajas

  • SafePilot program rewards good drivers with a discount of up to 30%

  • Convenient mobile app

Contras

  • Auto insurance only available to active military members, veterans, and their families

  • No gap insurance

Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for senior drivers: GEICO

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
Seniors who are 65 and older make up 14.2% of Beaverton’s population. GEICO offers a number of discounts that may apply to them, including a defensive driving discount, a five-year good driving discount, a retired government and military discount, and a multi-car discount.

Ventajas

  • Variety of discounts advertised

  • 24/7 customer service

Contras

  • Doesn’t offer rideshare or gap insurance

  • Limited network of local insurance agents

Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

Best insurer for student drivers: Travelers

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
Beaverton is home to Beaverton High School, which enrolls more than 1,400 students in grades 9–12. Many of these students drive or have plans to get behind the wheel soon. Travelers can accommodate them with discounts like a good student discount and a defensive driving course discount. There’s also an away-at-school discount that can come in handy when these students graduate and go to college more than 100 miles away from home.

Ventajas

  • Discounts for student drivers

  • Highly rated mobile app

Contras

  • Below-average Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating

  • No rideshare insurance in Oregon

Raymond Gary - April 21, 2024
Verified

Disappointed with the Outcome

We had a very minor collision while waiting at a traffic light. The vehicle in front of us claimed we crept forward. Since there was very little damage (none to our car), we submitted the claim. To our surprise, we found that the other driver reported $3000 worth of damage to the rear of his car, with the only visible damage being a cracked piece of chrome trim at the base of the hatch. We called Travelers immediately, warning them that it was a scam. They seemed indifferent and said they would pay the claim. This could be one of the reasons why insurance rates are so expensive.
Willard - April 13, 2024
Verified

No

Too expensive.
Jeffrey - March 23, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Fast.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Beaverton

It takes a bit of time and effort to lock in low premiums on an auto policy in Beaverton. These tips can help you find the most affordable car insurance for your unique situation and needs:[1]

  • Shop around. Request quotes from at least three car insurance companies, and compare a number of factors like premiums, coverage levels, deductibles, discounts, and customer satisfaction ratings.

  • Bundle your home and auto insurance. If you combine your car insurance with homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or even life insurance, you may score a discount on your coverage.

  • Choose a higher deductible. A higher deductible will lead to lower rates on car insurance. Just make sure you can afford to pay it out of pocket if you need to file a claim.

  • Maintain a clean driving record. Beaverton drivers with clean records pay the lowest premiums. Drive safely to reduce the risk of speeding, at-fault accidents, and DUIs.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Beaverton: Mile Auto

Per Oregon law, drivers must purchase and maintain liability car insurance. Liability insurance covers the other driver’s property damage and medical expenses after an auto accident where you’re at fault. Because liability insurance meets the state’s minimum requirements and offers no additional coverage, it’s usually the cheapest auto policy type you can get.

The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Beaverton is Mile Auto, with an average liability-only premium of $68 per month. The table below shows the most affordable liability-only policies for drivers in Beaverton.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto68
Safeco83
GAINSCO112
Liberty Mutual112
National General122
Midvale Home & Auto135
Direct Auto136
Dairyland164
Bristol West174
The General191
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Beaverton: Mile Auto

Full-coverage car insurance is optional in Beaverton and usually consists of liability, collision, and comprehensive insurance. But if you have a loan or lease on your vehicle, your lender may require it. This type of policy provides extra protection for vehicle damages, including accidents you cause.

Mile Auto is the cheapest full-coverage insurer in Beaverton, with an average cost of $84 per month. Here’s an overview of the cheapest full-coverage car insurance premiums in Beaverton.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto84
Travelers110
Nationwide130
Safeco139
Liberty Mutual199
Midvale Home & Auto203
GAINSCO239
Direct Auto241
National General248
Bristol West330
The General359
Dairyland363
Estimate your Beaverton car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Oregon

Oregon is an at-fault, or tort, state for car insurance. This means your car insurance company will pay for the other party’s property damage and injury costs if you cause an accident.

The Beaver State requires drivers to carry bodily injury liability coverage, property damage liability coverage, personal injury protection, and uninsured motorist coverage. Drivers who fail to show proof of insurance may be on the hook for legal and financial consequences.[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$20,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$15,000 per person
Uninsured motorist protection bodily injury$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident

Coverage beyond Oregon’s minimum liability requirements is optional in Beaverton but can offer additional peace of mind. Here are several optional car insurance policies you might want to consider:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance protects you from non-accident-related incidents that damage your vehicle, such as theft or fires.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    If your car requires repairs or a replacement after an accident with another vehicle or object, such as a tree or fence, collision coverage will apply, regardless of who’s at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    If you finance your car, gap insurance can cover the difference between the balance on your loan and your insurance settlement after your vehicle is considered a total loss.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

At-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence (DUI) convictions are examples of incidents that increase insurance rates.[3] Car insurance companies typically reserve the cheapest coverage for people with clean driving records, but it’s still possible to find competitive rates with incidents on your driving record.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
Mile Auto68102105116
Safeco83122125136
GAINSCO112149153184
Liberty Mutual112163166184
National General122167172201
Direct Auto136190194224
Dairyland164230232270
Bristol West174240241286
The General191269273314
Average cost of car insurance by age

Compared to older drivers, teen drivers have less experience on the road and pay the highest rates for auto policies as a result. Seniors also face higher rates than middle-aged drivers due to physical and mental impairments that may increase accident risk.[4]

Average car insurance rates tend to decrease around age 35 and pick back up again around age 70. Here’s a look at the average cost of car insurance in Beaverton, organized by driver age.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$405
20s$273
30s$213
40s$190
50s$170
60s$161
70s$166
Beaverton car insurance quotes by credit tier

The state of Oregon allows car insurance companies to consider your credit history when they underwrite your policy and determine your rate. Because insurers believe drivers with good to excellent credit are less risky than drivers with poor credit, they offer them cheaper coverage. The table below demonstrates average quotes for Beaverton drivers with different credit scores.

Rates by Credit Tier

Beaverton car insurance FAQs

If you’re shopping for car insurance in Beaverton, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options.

  • How much is car insurance in Beaverton?

    Car insurance in Beaverton costs $131 per month for liability-only coverage and $208 per month for full coverage, according to Insurify data.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Beaverton?

    Mile Auto, Safeco, and GAINSCO have the cheapest car insurance in Beaverton. Their monthly liability-only rates start as low as $68, $83, and $112, respectively. But the cheapest company for you will depend on many factors, including your location, age, type of car you drive, and chosen coverage.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Beaverton?

    With affordable rates, an A++ (Superior) rating from AM Best, and a high Insurify Quality (IQ) Score, GEICO is one of the best car insurance companies in Beaverton. Other top insurers include Travelers and USAA.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

