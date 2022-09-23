Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing
Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Oklahoma
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $32/mes para solo responsabilidad y $61/mes para cobertura total en Oklahoma.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Oklahoma drivers pay an average monthly car insurance rate of $90 for liability-only coverage and $203 for full coverage, slightly less than the national averages of $104 for liability coverage and $213 for full coverage.
Oklahoma’s car insurance costs are less than the average rate nationwide likely thanks to its comparatively small population.[1] While Oklahoma’s auto insurance may be cheaper, your rates will depend on your policy type, city, age, and more.
To ensure you get the best rate for your needs, it’s important to compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurers before choosing a policy.
Datos Breves
Car insurance in Oklahoma costs an average of $1,762 per year.
Oklahoma is an at-fault state for car insurance.
Enid drivers pay some of the cheapest rates in Oklahoma.
What’s the average cost of car insurance in Oklahoma?
State Farm, USAA, and Allstate offer the cheapest rates, on average. Keep in mind that personal factors will influence your insurance premium.
The table below illustrates average monthly liability-only and full-coverage quotes by insurance companies.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
State Farm
32
61
USAA
40
76
Allstate
44
84
Safeco
53
136
GEICO
64
121
Mercury
67
133
Farmers
68
129
Clearcover
76
139
Progressive
76
143
National General
80
163
Liberty Mutual
89
226
CSAA
90
191
Direct Auto
93
154
Shelter
96
181
Midvale Home & Auto
99
206
GAINSCO
102
234
The General
105
224
Hallmark
115
249
Foremost
125
263
Bristol West
148
305
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average Oklahoma car insurance rates by city
If you live in a high-risk city in Oklahoma, you’ll likely see your auto insurance premiums increase.
High-risk cities typically have large populations, increased accident and crime rates, or severe weather. For example, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and Norma are some of the largest cities in Oklahoma, and as a result, drivers in those areas often pay the highest rates.[2]
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average Oklahoma car insurance rates by age
Your age has an effect on the likelihood you’ll file a claim.
For instance, younger drivers tend to have little or no experience on their driving record. In addition, they’re more likely to engage in risky and distracted driving. As a result, drivers younger than 25 may see expensive average annual rates, with teen drivers paying the highest.
On the flip side, insurance costs start to decrease as you gain experience behind the wheel. Senior drivers are an exception to this rule. Due to reduced physical functions that impair driving abilities, insurers see older drivers as a greater risk to insure. As a result, people in their 70s and 80s may see their insurance costs rise.
Rates by Age
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
How gender affects car insurance rates in Oklahoma
Women and men may pay different rates on their insurance policy.
On average, women are more likely to practice safe driving, leading to fewer at-fault accidents, while men are more likely to engage in aggressive and risky driving. So, women typically pay less for car insurance coverage than men.
Age
Male
Female
16
$431
$352
35
$205
$186
50
$158
$151
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
How your driving record affects car insurance rates in Oklahoma
If you have traffic violations on your driving record, you may pay higher rates for auto insurance than someone with a clean driving record.[3] Even a speeding ticket in Oklahoma can cause your liability insurance costs to increase.
The table below highlights how certain driving incidents can affect your rates in Oklahoma.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average Oklahoma car insurance rates by marital status
You may pay lower rates than single drivers if you’re married. Married couples are eligible for savings like marriage, multi-car, and bundling discounts, resulting in reduced costs on their car insurance policy.
Adding good drivers to your policy can lower your overall costs, but if your spouse has a poor driving history or credit score, adding them may increase your rates.
Marital Status
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Married
$89
$202
Single
$93
$210
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average Oklahoma car insurance rates by credit tier
Oklahoma insurance companies can consider your credit history to determine how likely you are to file a claim.[4] You’ll likely get competitive rates if you have a good credit score. On the other hand, you’ll probably pay expensive rates if you have a poor credit score.
The table below highlights just how much your credit can affect your car insurance rates.
Credit Tier
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Excellent
$82
$185
Good
$91
$206
Fair
$100
$227
Poor
$146
$330
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Oklahoma car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance can be difficult. Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Oklahoma.
What is the average cost of car insurance in Oklahoma?
The average cost of car insurance in Oklahoma is $147 per month. You’ll pay an average of $90 per month for a liability-only policy and $203 per month a for full-coverage policy.
What is the cheapest car insurance in Oklahoma?
Drivers can find the cheapest car insurance policies in Oklahoma through State Farm, with a monthly liability rate of only $32. USAA is the second-cheapest insurer in Oklahoma, with a monthly liability rate of $40. Allstate is the third-cheapest insurer in Oklahoma, with a monthly liability rate of $44.
Do car insurance rates vary by county in Oklahoma?
Yes. Population density, frequency of incidents, and weather conditions, among various factors, will affect your price. Your car insurance rates may increase if you live in a high-risk area.
What are the best auto insurance companies in Oklahoma?
It depends. While Oklahoma’s cheapest car insurance companies are State Farm, Allstate, and USAA, the best company depends on your unique situation. Consider company offerings, discounts, quality of customer service, financial strength, and other factors to find the right car insurance.
What are the car insurance requirements in Oklahoma?
Oklahoma is a tort state, meaning you’re responsible for the other driver’s medical bills if you’re at fault in a car accident. This also means you must carry the minimum bodily liability coverage of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury coverage, along with $25,000 per accident in property damage coverage.[5]
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
