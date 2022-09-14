Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing
Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en North Carolina
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $36/mes para solo responsabilidad y $63/mes para cobertura total en North Carolina.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Drivers in Greenville pay an overall average of $86 per month for car insurance — similar to North Carolina’s average of $82 but lower than the national average of $158 per month.
Greenville is the 12th most populous city in the state.[1] The city’s population and visitor traffic likely contribute to its slightly higher auto insurance rates. Premiums vary from insurer to insurer, so it’s important to compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurers before deciding on a policy.
Datos Breves
Midvale Home & Auto, Erie, and Nationwide are the cheapest car insurance companies for Greenville drivers.
Liability insurance in Greenville costs an average of $61 per month, and full coverage costs $111 per month.
Yearly, Greenville residents pay a total average of $1,031 for car insurance.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Greenville
No single auto insurance company is right for everyone. Each company offers different rates, insurance products, and discounts. The best policy for you depends on your coverage needs, budget, and ability to qualify for coverage.
It’s a good idea to compare companies side by side before buying a policy, rather than just picking the cheapest insurer.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$103
$66
Students
GEICO
4.2
$72
$46
Commuters
Progressive
3.9
$87
$57
Renters
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$69/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$105/mo
Greenville, North Carolina, is home to East Carolina University, with an enrollment of nearly 29,000 students. State Farm helps students get the protection they need with a selection of standard coverage options and discounts.
The company offers discounts for being a good student, having a student away at school, and completing driver training. And the Steer Clear program for young adults can help students save. State Farm also offers drivers a chance to save up to 30% when they demonstrate safe driving behaviors with its Drive Safe & Save program.
Ventajas
Fewer-than-expected complaints, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioner (NAIC)
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$48/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$74/mo
Nearly 88% of Greenville’s commuters drive to work.[2]GEICO has a wide selection of standard coverages, plus multiple add-ons — including emergency roadside service, rental reimbursement, and mechanical breakdown coverage — to help commuters offset repair costs.
The company offers discounts for seat belt use, vehicle safety equipment, driver’s education, and insuring multiple vehicles. Plus, it has accident forgiveness, which can help you save if you get in an accident during your daily commute.
Ventajas
Fewer-than-expected complaints, according to the NAIC
Many discounts to help you save
Contras
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction in the Southeast region
Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified
Average
The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified
We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!
The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.9
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$59/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$89/mo
Nearly 70% of Greenville residents are renters, a group who might find the coverage they need from Progressive.[3] The company offers a multi-policy discount for policyholders who bundle their auto and renters insurance.
Plus, it offers additional ways to save, with various renters insurance discounts and auto insurance discounts for multiple cars, continuous coverage, paperless billing, paying in full, and setting up auto pay.
Ventajas
Fewer complaints than expected, according to the NAIC
Rewards for good drivers
Contras
Below-average J.d. Power customer satisfaction in the Southeast region
Online rates may be different from rates through an insurance agent
This is a very good insurance company; they don't try to rob you.
Angie - April 22, 2024
Verified
Expensive
It's getting more expensive every time.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Greenville
Auto insurance companies consider many factors to establish the price of a policy, including age, driving history, location, credit history, vehicle, and more. While you can’t control every factor insurers use to determine rates, you can do a few things to ensure you’re paying only what you have to.
Compare quotes. Shopping around is the best way to ensure you’re not overpaying for auto insurance coverage. Working with an independent agent or using a car insurance comparison site can help you save time and money.
Eliminate unnecessary coverage. You want enough coverage to avoid paying for accident-related expenses out of pocket, but it doesn’t make sense to maintain coverage you don’t need.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Greenville: Midvale Home & Auto
Liability coverage helps protect other people and their property. If you’re at fault in an accident, your liability coverage kicks in to pay the medical bills of other drivers and passengers involved. It also pays to repair their vehicle(s) and other damaged property. But it doesn’t cover your medical bills, and it won’t pay for repairs to your car.
Liability insurance in Greenville costs an average of $61 per month. The table below outlines the cheapest liability-only policies for drivers in Greenville.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Midvale Home & Auto
37
Erie
42
Nationwide
42
GEICO
48
Liberty Mutual
48
State Auto
51
Safeco
52
Travelers
53
Direct Auto
54
Dairyland
55
Allstate
57
Progressive
59
National General
69
State Farm
69
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Greenville: Erie
Full-coverage car insurance offers more protection than a liability-only policy. In addition to liability coverage, it includes comprehensive and collision, which pays to repair your vehicle. Comprehensive insurance covers repairs from non-accident-related damage, such as theft, vandalism, and severe weather. Collision insurance covers damage from a crash with another car or object.
Greenville drivers pay a monthly average of $111 for full coverage. Here’s a look at the cheapest full-coverage car insurance quotes in Greenville.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Erie
64
Nationwide
68
Midvale Home & Auto
71
GEICO
74
Travelers
78
Allstate
87
Progressive
89
Safeco
91
State Auto
96
State Farm
105
Direct Auto
106
Liberty Mutual
123
National General
131
Dairyland
323
Car insurance requirements in North Carolina
North Carolina is an at-fault state for car insurance, meaning that if you’re at fault in an auto accident, you can be held liable for injuries and property damage.[4] If you have auto insurance, the insurance company will cover your liability up to the policy limit.
The state requires drivers in North Carolina to maintain certain minimum amounts of uninsured/underinsured motorist (UI/UIM) coverage, bodily injury liability coverage, and property damage liability coverage, as shown in the table below.[5]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability and UI/UIM bodily injury
$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability and UI/UIM property damage
$25,000 per accident
While liability and uninsured/underinsured motorist are the only coverages the state requires, other coverage can provide additional protection.
Collision coverage
Collision insurance pays for damage to your vehicle if you’re in a crash with another car or stationary object, such as a telephone pole.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance pays for repairs if your vehicle sustains damage from a non-accident incident, such as vandalism, severe weather, falling objects, and more.
Gap insurance pays off your auto loan or lease if your vehicle is totaled and you owe more than it’s worth.
Rental reimbursement coverage
This covers the cost of a rental car while yours is being repaired.
North Carolina Safe Driver Incentive Plan
The North Carolina Safe Driver Incentive Plan imposes financial penalties for unsafe driving behaviors ranging from speeding to driving under the influence of alcohol. Each behavior is assigned a point value and a mandatory increase in your insurance premium. The amount your premium increases varies based on the severity of the offense.[6]
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
For example, under the North Carolina Safe Driver Incentive Plan, insurance rates increase by 40% if you’re caught going 10 MPH or less over the speed limit in a 55 MPH zone. You can expect to pay 260% more if you participate in highway racing.[6]
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
In North Carolina, your premium will increase by 40% to 90% after receiving a speeding ticket, depending on the speed limit and how far above it you were driving.[6] Insurers raise rates on policyholders who speed because they view them as higher-risk drivers who are more likely to cause an accident and file a claim.
Greenville drivers with speeding tickets face an average monthly rate of $167 for full coverage and $92 for a liability-only policy. See how auto insurance rates for drivers with a speeding ticket compare to rates for people with a clean driving record.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Erie
42
61
Nationwide
42
56
GEICO
48
63
Liberty Mutual
48
68
Safeco
52
74
Travelers
53
71
Direct Auto
54
74
Dairyland
55
75
Allstate
57
75
Progressive
59
81
National General
69
92
State Farm
69
90
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
Every time you file a claim, it costs the insurance company money. If you’re at fault in an accident, your insurance company is on the hook for covering bills from injuries and property damage. They increase your insurance rates to help cover their losses and manage their risk going forward.
An at-fault accident can bump Greenville drivers’ rates to an average of $97 per month for liability coverage and $176 for full coverage. The data below outlines the average cost of auto insurance if you have an accident on your driving record.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Erie
42
63
Nationwide
42
60
GEICO
48
68
Liberty Mutual
48
72
Safeco
52
80
Travelers
53
76
Direct Auto
54
79
Dairyland
55
79
Allstate
57
80
Progressive
59
86
National General
69
99
State Farm
69
96
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
If you get a DUI in North Carolina, your insurance rates will more than triple, and some insurers may cancel your coverage altogether.[6] Insurance companies consider drivers with a DUI on their record as high-risk and increase their rates to reflect that.
Greenville drivers with a DUI on their record pay an overall average of $156 per month for car insurance. The table below highlights affordable insurers in the city for drivers with DUIs.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Erie
42
65
Nationwide
42
71
GEICO
48
81
Liberty Mutual
48
81
Safeco
52
87
Travelers
53
89
Direct Auto
54
91
Dairyland
55
93
Allstate
57
96
Progressive
59
99
National General
69
116
State Farm
69
116
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
Insurance rates tend to decrease as drivers get more experience behind the wheel. Drivers with a clean record often experience rate decreases as they get older, and rates typically continue declining slowly until you hit retirement age. Then, around 70, rates typically start creeping up again.
Senior drivers in Greenville pay an overall average of $73 per month for car insurance. The table below shows some cheap auto insurance companies for seniors in Greenville.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Erie
49
32
Nationwide
52
32
GEICO
59
39
Travelers
62
42
Progressive
65
43
Allstate
71
47
Safeco
78
45
State Farm
82
54
Direct Auto
83
42
Liberty Mutual
102
40
National General
107
57
Dairyland
265
45
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Teenagers pay more for car insurance than most other age groups. Because teens have little driving experience, they’re more likely to get in an accident.[7]
To help offset this risk, insurance companies charge teens higher rates. Teen drivers in Greenville pay an overall average of $134 per month for car insurance.
While no one can change their age, teens can do some things to get the best rate possible:
Stay on their parents’ policy. Adding a teen to an existing policy is almost always cheaper than purchasing a separate one.
Drive a safe car. Cars that have vehicle safety features and higher safety ratings typically cost less to insure.
Put safety first. Some insurance companies offer discounts to teens who take a driver safety course.
Take schoolwork seriously. Some insurers offer a good student discount to teens who maintain a specific GPA.
The table below shows some of the cheapest monthly car insurance quotes for teens and young drivers in Greenville.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
GEICO
109
71
Nationwide
109
67
Erie
110
72
Travelers
132
90
Allstate
144
94
Progressive
150
100
Safeco
153
87
State Farm
169
111
Direct Auto
182
93
Liberty Mutual
194
76
National General
235
124
Dairyland
490
83
Greenville car insurance quotes by credit tier
Auto insurers in the Greenville community may consider your credit history when determining your car insurance premium.[8] Credit-based insurance scores help insurance companies estimate their losses by predicting the likelihood that someone will file a claim.
Policyholders with excellent or good credit are less likely to file a claim. As a result, they typically qualify for lower rates than policyholders with poor credit. The table below shows average quotes for drivers by credit tier.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Greenville?
Greenville drivers pay an average of $86 per month for car insurance, less than the national average. But it’s on the higher end when it comes to North Carolina cities.
Prices vary widely across North Carolina, where auto insurance premiums in Asheville and Jacksonville are much lower than in Greenville, and rates in Chapel Hill are much higher.
More cities in North Carolina
On average, Greenville drivers pay more for auto insurance than drivers in many other North Carolina cities. Prices vary widely across North Carolina and vary based on things like ZIP codes, theft rates, vandalism, weather-related damage, and accidents.[9]
The table below shows how Greenville’s rates stack up against other cities in the state.
Greenville car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance can be difficult. Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Greenville.
How much is car insurance in Greenville, North Carolina?
On average, car insurance in Greenville costs $111 per month for full coverage and $61 for liability-only insurance. Your premium will depend on factors like your location, driving record, age, gender, and credit history.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Greenville?
Midvale Home & Auto offers the cheapest car insurance rates in Greenville, starting at $37 per month for liability-only coverage. Greenville drivers can also find cheap rates from Erie and Nationwide, which have monthly liability rates as low as $42 and $42, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Greenville?
Many reliable insurers offer coverage in Greenville, but Progressive, State Farm, and GEICO stand out as the best car insurance companies. They all have IQ Scores above 4.0 (out of 5), strong ratings from AM Best and J.D. Power, and affordable premiums.
How much is car insurance per month in North Carolina?
Car insurance in North Carolina costs an average of $82 per month. Drivers pay $56 per month for liability coverage and $108 per month for full coverage.
What is the bare-minimum car insurance in North Carolina?
All North Carolina drivers must carry $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, along with $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage. They must also carry these same limits in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.