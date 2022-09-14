Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents such as speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, driving under the influence, highway racing, and more can lead to higher premiums. Drivers with an incident on their record usually pay more than people with clean driving records.

For example, under the North Carolina Safe Driver Incentive Plan, insurance rates increase by 40% if you’re caught going 10 MPH or less over the speed limit in a 55 MPH zone. You can expect to pay 260% more if you participate in highway racing.[6]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

In North Carolina, your premium will increase by 40% to 90% after receiving a speeding ticket, depending on the speed limit and how far above it you were driving.[6] Insurers raise rates on policyholders who speed because they view them as higher-risk drivers who are more likely to cause an accident and file a claim.

Greenville drivers with speeding tickets face an average monthly rate of $167 for full coverage and $92 for a liability-only policy. See how auto insurance rates for drivers with a speeding ticket compare to rates for people with a clean driving record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Erie 42 61 Nationwide 42 56 GEICO 48 63 Liberty Mutual 48 68 Safeco 52 74 Travelers 53 71 Direct Auto 54 74 Dairyland 55 75 Allstate 57 75 Progressive 59 81 National General 69 92 State Farm 69 90 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Every time you file a claim, it costs the insurance company money. If you’re at fault in an accident, your insurance company is on the hook for covering bills from injuries and property damage. They increase your insurance rates to help cover their losses and manage their risk going forward.

An at-fault accident can bump Greenville drivers’ rates to an average of $97 per month for liability coverage and $176 for full coverage. The data below outlines the average cost of auto insurance if you have an accident on your driving record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Erie 42 63 Nationwide 42 60 GEICO 48 68 Liberty Mutual 48 72 Safeco 52 80 Travelers 53 76 Direct Auto 54 79 Dairyland 55 79 Allstate 57 80 Progressive 59 86 National General 69 99 State Farm 69 96 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

If you get a DUI in North Carolina, your insurance rates will more than triple, and some insurers may cancel your coverage altogether.[6] Insurance companies consider drivers with a DUI on their record as high-risk and increase their rates to reflect that.

Greenville drivers with a DUI on their record pay an overall average of $156 per month for car insurance. The table below highlights affordable insurers in the city for drivers with DUIs.