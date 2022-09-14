>Seguros de Autos>North Carolina

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Greenville, North Carolina (2024)

Midvale Home & Auto offers the cheapest car insurance in Greenville, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $37 per month.

Featured in

media logo

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en North Carolina

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $36/mes para solo responsabilidad y $63/mes para cobertura total en North Carolina.

Drivers in Greenville pay an overall average of $86 per month for car insurance — similar to North Carolina’s average of $82 but lower than the national average of $158 per month.

Greenville is the 12th most populous city in the state.[1] The city’s population and visitor traffic likely contribute to its slightly higher auto insurance rates. Premiums vary from insurer to insurer, so it’s important to compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurers before deciding on a policy.

Datos Breves

  • Midvale Home & Auto, Erie, and Nationwide are the cheapest car insurance companies for Greenville drivers.

  • Liability insurance in Greenville costs an average of $61 per month, and full coverage costs $111 per month.

  • Yearly, Greenville residents pay a total average of $1,031 for car insurance.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Greenville

No single auto insurance company is right for everyone. Each company offers different rates, insurance products, and discounts. The best policy for you depends on your coverage needs, budget, and ability to qualify for coverage. 

It’s a good idea to compare companies side by side before buying a policy, rather than just picking the cheapest insurer.

State Farm4.5$103$66Students
GEICO4.2$72$46Commuters
Progressive3.9$87$57Renters
Best insurer for students: State Farm

Liability Only
Greenville, North Carolina, is home to East Carolina University, with an enrollment of nearly 29,000 students. State Farm helps students get the protection they need with a selection of standard coverage options and discounts.

The company offers discounts for being a good student, having a student away at school, and completing driver training. And the Steer Clear program for young adults can help students save. State Farm also offers drivers a chance to save up to 30% when they demonstrate safe driving behaviors with its Drive Safe & Save program.

Ventajas

  • Fewer-than-expected complaints, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioner (NAIC)

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region

Contras
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for commuters: GEICO

Nearly 88% of Greenville’s commuters drive to work.[2] GEICO has a wide selection of standard coverages, plus multiple add-ons — including emergency roadside service, rental reimbursement, and mechanical breakdown coverage — to help commuters offset repair costs.

The company offers discounts for seat belt use, vehicle safety equipment, driver’s education, and insuring multiple vehicles. Plus, it has accident forgiveness, which can help you save if you get in an accident during your daily commute.

Ventajas

  • Fewer-than-expected complaints, according to the NAIC

  • Many discounts to help you save

Contras

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction in the Southeast region

  • Limited specialty coverage options

Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

Best insurer for renters: Progressive

Nearly 70% of Greenville residents are renters, a group who might find the coverage they need from Progressive.[3] The company offers a multi-policy discount for policyholders who bundle their auto and renters insurance.

Plus, it offers additional ways to save, with various renters insurance discounts and auto insurance discounts for multiple cars, continuous coverage, paperless billing, paying in full, and setting up auto pay.

Ventajas

  • Fewer complaints than expected, according to the NAIC

  • Rewards for good drivers

Contras

  • Below-average J.d. Power customer satisfaction in the Southeast region

  • Online rates may be different from rates through an insurance agent

Sheri - April 23, 2024
Verified

Great Price Options

I haven't had any issues.
Ellis - April 23, 2024
Verified

Very Good

This is a very good insurance company; they don't try to rob you.
Angie - April 22, 2024
Verified

Expensive

It's getting more expensive every time.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Greenville

Auto insurance companies consider many factors to establish the price of a policy, including age, driving history, location, credit history, vehicle, and more. While you can’t control every factor insurers use to determine rates, you can do a few things to ensure you’re paying only what you have to.

Here are a few tips for getting cheap car insurance in Greenville:

  • Compare quotes. Shopping around is the best way to ensure you’re not overpaying for auto insurance coverage. Working with an independent agent or using a car insurance comparison site can help you save time and money.

  • Bundle insurance coverages. Many auto insurers offer discounts when you purchase multiple products.

  • Increase your deductible. Higher deductibles typically result in lower rates.

  • Eliminate unnecessary coverage. You want enough coverage to avoid paying for accident-related expenses out of pocket, but it doesn’t make sense to maintain coverage you don’t need.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Greenville: Midvale Home & Auto

Liability coverage helps protect other people and their property. If you’re at fault in an accident, your liability coverage kicks in to pay the medical bills of other drivers and passengers involved. It also pays to repair their vehicle(s) and other damaged property. But it doesn’t cover your medical bills, and it won’t pay for repairs to your car.

Liability insurance in Greenville costs an average of $61 per month. The table below outlines the cheapest liability-only policies for drivers in Greenville.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Midvale Home & Auto37
Erie42
Nationwide42
GEICO48
Liberty Mutual48
State Auto51
Safeco52
Travelers53
Direct Auto54
Dairyland55
Allstate57
Progressive59
National General69
State Farm69
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Greenville: Erie

Full-coverage car insurance offers more protection than a liability-only policy. In addition to liability coverage, it includes comprehensive and collision, which pays to repair your vehicle. Comprehensive insurance covers repairs from non-accident-related damage, such as theft, vandalism, and severe weather. Collision insurance covers damage from a crash with another car or object.

Greenville drivers pay a monthly average of $111 for full coverage. Here’s a look at the cheapest full-coverage car insurance quotes in Greenville.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Erie64
Nationwide68
Midvale Home & Auto71
GEICO74
Travelers78
Allstate87
Progressive89
Safeco91
State Auto96
State Farm105
Direct Auto106
Liberty Mutual123
National General131
Dairyland323
Estimate your Greenville car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in North Carolina

North Carolina is an at-fault state for car insurance, meaning that if you’re at fault in an auto accident, you can be held liable for injuries and property damage.[4] If you have auto insurance, the insurance company will cover your liability up to the policy limit.

The state requires drivers in North Carolina to maintain certain minimum amounts of uninsured/underinsured motorist (UI/UIM) coverage, bodily injury liability coverage, and property damage liability coverage, as shown in the table below.[5]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability and UI/UIM bodily injury$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability and UI/UIM property damage$25,000 per accident

While liability and uninsured/underinsured motorist are the only coverages the state requires, other coverage can provide additional protection.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance pays for damage to your vehicle if you’re in a crash with another car or stationary object, such as a telephone pole.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance pays for repairs if your vehicle sustains damage from a non-accident incident, such as vandalism, severe weather, falling objects, and more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments coverage pays for your and your passengers’ accident-related injuries.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    Gap insurance pays off your auto loan or lease if your vehicle is totaled and you owe more than it’s worth.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental reimbursement coverage

    This covers the cost of a rental car while yours is being repaired.

North Carolina Safe Driver Incentive Plan

The North Carolina Safe Driver Incentive Plan imposes financial penalties for unsafe driving behaviors ranging from speeding to driving under the influence of alcohol. Each behavior is assigned a point value and a mandatory increase in your insurance premium. The amount your premium increases varies based on the severity of the offense.[6]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents such as speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, driving under the influence, highway racing, and more can lead to higher premiums. Drivers with an incident on their record usually pay more than people with clean driving records.

For example, under the North Carolina Safe Driver Incentive Plan, insurance rates increase by 40% if you’re caught going 10 MPH or less over the speed limit in a 55 MPH zone. You can expect to pay 260% more if you participate in highway racing.[6]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

In North Carolina, your premium will increase by 40% to 90% after receiving a speeding ticket, depending on the speed limit and how far above it you were driving.[6] Insurers raise rates on policyholders who speed because they view them as higher-risk drivers who are more likely to cause an accident and file a claim.

Greenville drivers with speeding tickets face an average monthly rate of $167 for full coverage and $92 for a liability-only policy. See how auto insurance rates for drivers with a speeding ticket compare to rates for people with a clean driving record.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Erie4261
Nationwide4256
GEICO4863
Liberty Mutual4868
Safeco5274
Travelers5371
Direct Auto5474
Dairyland5575
Allstate5775
Progressive5981
National General6992
State Farm6990
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Every time you file a claim, it costs the insurance company money. If you’re at fault in an accident, your insurance company is on the hook for covering bills from injuries and property damage. They increase your insurance rates to help cover their losses and manage their risk going forward.

An at-fault accident can bump Greenville drivers’ rates to an average of $97 per month for liability coverage and $176 for full coverage. The data below outlines the average cost of auto insurance if you have an accident on your driving record.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Erie4263
Nationwide4260
GEICO4868
Liberty Mutual4872
Safeco5280
Travelers5376
Direct Auto5479
Dairyland5579
Allstate5780
Progressive5986
National General6999
State Farm6996
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

If you get a DUI in North Carolina, your insurance rates will more than triple, and some insurers may cancel your coverage altogether.[6] Insurance companies consider drivers with a DUI on their record as high-risk and increase their rates to reflect that.

Greenville drivers with a DUI on their record pay an overall average of $156 per month for car insurance. The table below highlights affordable insurers in the city for drivers with DUIs.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Erie4265
Nationwide4271
GEICO4881
Liberty Mutual4881
Safeco5287
Travelers5389
Direct Auto5491
Dairyland5593
Allstate5796
Progressive5999
National General69116
State Farm69116
Cheapest car insurance for seniors

Insurance rates tend to decrease as drivers get more experience behind the wheel. Drivers with a clean record often experience rate decreases as they get older, and rates typically continue declining slowly until you hit retirement age. Then, around 70, rates typically start creeping up again.

Senior drivers in Greenville pay an overall average of $73 per month for car insurance. The table below shows some cheap auto insurance companies for seniors in Greenville.

Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
Erie4932
Nationwide5232
GEICO5939
Travelers6242
Progressive6543
Allstate7147
Safeco7845
State Farm8254
Direct Auto8342
Liberty Mutual10240
National General10757
Dairyland26545
Cheapest car insurance for teens

Teenagers pay more for car insurance than most other age groups. Because teens have little driving experience, they’re more likely to get in an accident.[7]

To help offset this risk, insurance companies charge teens higher rates. Teen drivers in Greenville pay an overall average of $134 per month for car insurance.

While no one can change their age, teens can do some things to get the best rate possible:

  • Stay on their parents’ policy. Adding a teen to an existing policy is almost always cheaper than purchasing a separate one.

  • Drive a safe car. Cars that have vehicle safety features and higher safety ratings typically cost less to insure.

  • Put safety first. Some insurance companies offer discounts to teens who take a driver safety course.

  • Take schoolwork seriously. Some insurers offer a good student discount to teens who maintain a specific GPA.

The table below shows some of the cheapest monthly car insurance quotes for teens and young drivers in Greenville.

Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
GEICO10971
Nationwide10967
Erie11072
Travelers13290
Allstate14494
Progressive150100
Safeco15387
State Farm169111
Direct Auto18293
Liberty Mutual19476
National General235124
Dairyland49083
Greenville car insurance quotes by credit tier

Auto insurers in the Greenville community may consider your credit history when determining your car insurance premium.[8] Credit-based insurance scores help insurance companies estimate their losses by predicting the likelihood that someone will file a claim.

Policyholders with excellent or good credit are less likely to file a claim. As a result, they typically qualify for lower rates than policyholders with poor credit. The table below shows average quotes for drivers by credit tier.

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in Greenville?

Greenville drivers pay an average of $86 per month for car insurance, less than the national average. But it’s on the higher end when it comes to North Carolina cities.

Prices vary widely across North Carolina, where auto insurance premiums in Asheville and Jacksonville are much lower than in Greenville, and rates in Chapel Hill are much higher.

More cities in North Carolina

On average, Greenville drivers pay more for auto insurance than drivers in many other North Carolina cities. Prices vary widely across North Carolina and vary based on things like ZIP codes, theft rates, vandalism, weather-related damage, and accidents.[9]

The table below shows how Greenville’s rates stack up against other cities in the state.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Asheville$71$44
Chapel Hill$101$45
Charlotte$140$75
Durham$118$56
Fayetteville$124$68
Gastonia$106$69
Greensboro$101$62
Jacksonville$86$58
Raleigh$116$61
Wilmington$110$59
Greenville car insurance FAQs

Finding the right car insurance can be difficult. Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Greenville.

  • How much is car insurance in Greenville, North Carolina?

    On average, car insurance in Greenville costs $111 per month for full coverage and $61 for liability-only insurance. Your premium will depend on factors like your location, driving record, age, gender, and credit history.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Greenville?

    Midvale Home & Auto offers the cheapest car insurance rates in Greenville, starting at $37 per month for liability-only coverage. Greenville drivers can also find cheap rates from Erie and Nationwide, which have monthly liability rates as low as $42 and $42, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Greenville?

    Many reliable insurers offer coverage in Greenville, but Progressive, State Farm, and GEICO stand out as the best car insurance companies. They all have IQ Scores above 4.0 (out of 5), strong ratings from AM Best and J.D. Power, and affordable premiums.

  • How much is car insurance per month in North Carolina?

    Car insurance in North Carolina costs an average of $82 per month. Drivers pay $56 per month for liability coverage and $108 per month for full coverage.

  • What is the bare-minimum car insurance in North Carolina?

    All North Carolina drivers must carry $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, along with $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage. They must also carry these same limits in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. World Population Review. "North Carolina Cities by Population (2023)."
  2. Census.gov. "American Community Survey (ACS)."
  3. Census.gov. "U.S. Census Bureau QuickFacts: Greenville city, North Carolina."
  4. Nolo. "North Carolina Auto Accident Laws."
  5. North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles. "Insurance Requirements."
  6. North Carolina Department of Insurannce. "A CONSUMER’S GUIDE TO AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE."
  7. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Teen Drivers and Passengers: Get the Facts."
  8. National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "Credit-Based Insurance Scores."
  9. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."

