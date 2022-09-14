>Seguros de Autos>New York

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Staten Island, New York (2024)

CSAA has the cheapest liability insurance in Staten Island, with liability rates as low as $152 per month.

Actualizado el 24 de abril de 2024

Liability car insurance in Staten Island costs $392 per month, on average — an amount much higher than the state average of $145 and the national average of $104.

Compared to people in other New York City boroughs, Staten Island residents rely more heavily on cars for daily errands, leading to increased traffic and accidents.[1] Many areas are also flood-prone, further contributing to higher premiums.

Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap car insurance in Staten Island, including the importance of comparing quotes and coverage options.

Datos Breves

  • Yearly, Staten Island residents pay an average of $4,704 for liability-only insurance and $5,944 for full coverage.

  • The average cost of full-coverage insurance in Staten Island is $495 per month. This is much higher than the New York state average of $169 and the national average of $213 per month for full-coverage insurance.

  • New York is a no-fault state, which means that your own insurance will cover your medical bills and other losses following a car incident.[2]

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Staten Island 

The cheapest car insurance companies in Staten Island might look different for residents throughout the city. The best insurance company for you depends on your situation and needs, so comparing quotes from several companies is crucial to finding the best policy.

Start your search below with three of the cheapest car insurance companies in Staten Island. The quotes below reflect statewide average rates in New York.

Safeco3.8$195$157Low rates
Midvale Home & Auto3.7$280$209Commuters
Liberty Mutual3.8$280$164Teachers
Best insurer for low rates: Safeco

Safeco offers some of the lowest rates among all car insurers in Staten Island despite having fewer available discounts than other companies. Its RightTrack program rewards safe driving habits like gentle braking, daytime driving, and low mileage with lower premiums.

If you have a mishap, ask your insurance agent about accident forgiveness to help keep costs down.

Ventajas

  • Diminishing deductible

  • Mobile app to view ID cards and get roadside help

Contras

  • Quotes not available online

  • Limited available discount options

Best insurer for commuters: Midvale Home & Auto

Midvale Home & Auto is the best choice for commuters. In relation to other New York City boroughs, Staten Island has the highest percentage of residents commuting by car and one of the longest average commute times in the area at 44 minutes.[3]

Midvale Home & Auto gives you peace of mind with essential coverages like roadside assistance, gap insurance, and rental car reimbursement. Automatic payments, paperless billing, and paying your policy in full can help you knock a few bucks off your premiums.

Ventajas

  • Discounts for new policyholders

  • Essential coverages for daily drives

Contras

Best insurer for teachers: Liberty Mutual

Liberty Mutual stands out for teacher-specific auto insurance coverage options and perks. The company waives your deductible if you’re in a car accident while driving on school business, someone vandalizes your vehicle on school property, or it suffers damage during school-related events.

Plus, Liberty Mutual’s auto insurance policies provide extra protection for teaching materials and school-owned property against theft or damage while in your vehicle.

Ventajas

  • Tailored coverage for teachers’ unique needs

  • Bundling discounts to save money on a car and homeowners policy

Contras

  • Below-average customer service rating by J.D. Power

  • Mixed customer reviews

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Staten Island

Comparing quotes from multiple insurance companies is crucial to securing a great deal from the best car insurance companies.

But understanding what insurance companies look for is the first step to finding cheap car insurance quotes in the Staten Island area. Insurers consider your driving record, vehicle make and model, age, credit history, and how much coverage you need.

In addition, some tips to secure cheaper New York auto insurance quotes include:

  • Maintain a clean driving record. Avoid accidents and traffic violations to qualify for better rates.

  • Choose a car with good safety features. Advanced safety features can lead to lower insurance premiums.

  • Go with a higher deductible. Policyholders with lower deductibles pay higher rates. Increase your deductible if you can afford a higher out-of-pocket expense when filing a claim.

  • Bundle your policies. If you’re one of the nearly 70% of Staten Islanders who own a home, consider bundling your homeowners insurance with your car insurance.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Staten Island: CSAA

Liability-only car insurance is the most basic form of coverage. It pays for damage you cause to other people’s property and medical expenses for injuries you cause to others in an accident. But it stops short of covering damages to your own vehicle or personal medical bills.

In Staten Island, the average cost of liability-only car insurance is $392 per month. Below, you’ll find a table showing the insurance companies offering the lowest rates for liability insurance in Staten Island.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
CSAA$152
Safeco$158
Liberty Mutual$225
Midvale Home & Auto$226
Progressive$265
Erie$357
USAA$373
Travelers$435
Bristol West$438
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Staten Island: CSAA

For protection beyond what you get with a liability policy, consider full-coverage insurance. It includes collision insurance to cover damages to your own vehicle and comprehensive coverage for non-collision incidents like theft or natural disasters. It’s a good idea if you have a newer or more expensive car or if you’re financing or leasing your vehicle.

Full-coverage car insurance in Staten Island costs an average of $495 per month. Find the most budget-friendly full-coverage car insurance option for you below.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
CSAA$219
Safeco$235
Midvale Home & Auto$302
Liberty Mutual$310
Progressive$390
Bristol West$503
Erie$526
USAA$548
Travelers$641
Estimate your Staten Island car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in New York

New York is a no-fault state. That means each driver’s own insurance agency covers their medical expenses and other damages after a car accident, regardless of who caused it. To drive legally, state law requires drivers to carry liability insurance, personal injury protection (PIP), and uninsured motorist coverage.[4]

Here are the specific minimum-coverage requirements in New York.

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person ($50,000 for death of one person) / $50,000 per accident ($100,000 for death of two or more people)
Property damage liability$10,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$50,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist coverageEqual to amounts of liability coverage

While New York law mandates minimum car insurance coverage, you can increase your coverage limits for liability and no-fault PIP insurance and purchase insurance add-ons to better protect your vehicle and meet your needs.

Consider common insurance endorsements below.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/31bb162db0/accident-forgiveness.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance pays for damages to your own vehicle after you hit another car or object, like a utility pole or fence.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance protects your car from theft, vandalism, fire, or natural disasters.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Roadside assistance coverage provides help if you experience a breakdown, flat tire, or other issues while on the road, offering towing, jump-starts, and more.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents like speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), at-fault accidents, and other moving violations can affect your car insurance rates in a big way. Insurers view drivers with incidents like these as higher risk, meaning they’re more likely to file claims. It’s why drivers with incidents on their records face higher premiums than people with clean driving histories.

The severity and frequency of incidents also play a role in how incidents affect your insurance costs. On average, Staten Island drivers with a past incident pay $490 per month for liability coverage and $495 for full-coverage insurance.

Keep in mind that affordable car insurance in Staten Island is still possible if you take the time to compare quotes from multiple insurance companies. Here are minimum-coverage rates from top insurers for Staten Island drivers with violations on their records.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
CSAA$152$172$172$202
Safeco$158$179$178$210
Liberty Mutual$225$255$253$298
Midvale Home & Auto$226$256$255$300
Progressive$265$301$299$352
Erie$357$404$402$474
USAA$373$422$420$495
Travelers$435$493$491$578
Bristol West$438$496$494$581
Average cost of car insurance by age

Age affects auto insurance premiums. Teens and young drivers pay the most expensive premiums because they lack experience and are at higher accident risk. Rates generally decrease around age 35.

But senior drivers in Staten Island age 70 and older might see a slight increase in their car insurance bill due to age-related factors affecting their ability behind the wheel.

Look at the table below to see if you’re paying more than your peers for car insurance. It shows the average monthly quote for Staten Island drivers based on age group.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$661
20s$599
30s$538
40s$527
50s$480
60s$425
70s$399
Staten Island car insurance quotes by credit tier

In Staten Island, as in the rest of New York, insurance companies can consider credit-based insurance scores when setting car insurance rates. Insurers link drivers with higher scores to a lower risk of filing future claims and may offer them better rates. Drivers with poor credit scores may face higher premiums since insurers view them as a greater financial risk.

In fact, an April 2023 study by the Consumer Federation of America (CFA) revealed New York drivers with less-than-perfect credit “pay significantly higher auto insurance premiums” than drivers with excellent credit, even if they have a spotless driving record.[5]

Rates by Credit Tier

Staten Island car insurance FAQs

Before you start shopping for car insurance, you should decide how much auto coverage you need. The following information can help answer your remaining questions about finding cheap car insurance in Staten Island.

  • How much is car insurance in Staten Island?

    The average cost of car insurance in Staten Island is $392 per month for liability coverage and $495 for full-coverage insurance.

    How much you pay for car insurance will ultimately depend on your driving record, credit history, age, chosen coverage, and other factors.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Staten Island?

    CSAA has a liability insurance rate of $152 per month and is the cheapest insurer in Staten Island.

    Safeco and Liberty Mutual also have respective liability insurance rates of $158 and $225 per month. The best way to find cheap auto coverage is to compare quotes from multiple insurance companies at once.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Staten Island?

    With an AM Best financial strength rating of A (Excellent) and high claims satisfaction from J.D. Power, Liberty Mutual is one of the best car insurance companies in Staten Island. The average cost of car insurance from Liberty Mutual in New York is $201 per month for liability coverage and $280 for full-coverage insurance.

    Other top insurance companies in Staten Island include Safeco and Midvale Home & Auto.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. New York City Department of Transportation. "Citywide Mobility Survey: Transportation Impacts of COVID-19."
  2. NOLO. "New York No-Fault Car Insurance."
  3. https://www.nyc.gov/assets/planning/download/pdf/plans/transportation/peripheral_travel_full.pdf. "Peripheral Travel Study."
  4. New York Department of Financial Services. "Minimum Auto Insurance Requirements."
  5. Consumer Federation of America. "The Thousand Dollar Insurance Penalty: How Insurance Companies’ Credit Scoring and ZIP Code Rating Push Up Premiums for Safe Drivers in New York."
