>Seguros de Autos>Nebraska

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Norfolk, Nebraska (2024)

Norfolk drivers can find liability-only car insurance as low as $19 per month from Auto-Owners.

Danny Smith
Editado porDanny Smith
Photo of an Insurify author
Danny SmithEscritor de seguros

  • Agente de seguros de auto y hogar con licencia

  • Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing

Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Nebraska

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $24/mes para solo responsabilidad y $41/mes para cobertura total en Nebraska.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Drivers in Norfolk, Nebraska, can expect to pay a monthly average of $121 for auto insurance, with a liability-only average $73 and full-coverage average of $169. This is less than the statewide monthly averages of $89 and $216, respectively.

Norfolk’s small population of around 25,000 residents could contribute to its lower car insurance costs. But the cheapest insurance may not necessarily be the best choice. And even when it is, cheap car insurance only translates to good value if the insurer provides the coverage you need and a positive customer experience.

Here’s what you should know about finding affordable auto coverage in Norfolk, Nebraska.

Datos Breves

  • Drivers in Norfolk, Nebraska, can expect to find the cheapest liability-only and full-coverage auto insurance from Auto-Owners.

  • Insurers in Nebraska can use your credit score when setting your premium.

  • Nebraska drivers need 25/50/25 liability coverage at a minimum.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Norfolk

No single “best” Norfolk car insurance company suits everyone. The best insurer for you is the one that fits your unique needs and circumstances. Your driving record, coverages, age, ZIP code, and other factors all affect your rates.

To find the right option, try to strike a balance between price and coverage — ensuring that the policy meets your coverage needs and budget. Clearcover, Safeco, and Liberty Mutual each offer different benefits and price points — it’s up to you to decide what’s important in a policy.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Clearcover3.2$77$47Cheap rates
Safeco3.8$113$50Discounts
Liberty Mutual3.8$184$97Bundling
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for cheap rates: Clearcover

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.2
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$39/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$61/mo

Clearcover offers some of the cheapest rates in Norfolk. It offers various coverages, including roadside assistance.

Ventajas

  • Covers difficult-to-insure drivers

  • Offers rideshare coverage

Contras

  • Very high rates for drivers with moving violations

  • Coverage available in only 20 states

Read our Clearcover review
Joshua - April 14, 2024
Verified

Loyal Customers Get Raised Rates

They start off with good rates, but after being a loyal customer, they raise the rates even though the value of the vehicles goes down.
Linda - April 7, 2024
Verified

No

The cost is too high considering how little I drive. I haven't had any tickets in 10 years and I'm a senior.
Larry - February 9, 2024
Verified

Excellent

No problems.

Best insurer for discounts: Safeco

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.8
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
825
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$41/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$91/mo

Owned by Liberty Mutual, Safeco offers numerous discounts and has an AM Best score of A (Excellent).

Ventajas

  • Rewards for good drivers

  • Numerous coverage options and discounts

Contras

  • Higher-than-expected number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Central region

Read our Safeco review
Gary - April 13, 2024
Verified

Excellent

A very good auto insurance company.
Tammy - April 8, 2024
Verified

Bad

The underwriter is incompetent. Your staff didn't renew my policy and sent a rude letter stating that I have debris or algae on my roof.
Carol - April 6, 2024
Verified

It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship.

It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship.

Best insurer for bundling: Liberty Mutual

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.8
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$77/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$145/mo

Liberty Mutual has been in business for more than 100 years, and it offers a variety of coverages and discounts.

Ventajas

  • Wide range of available discounts

  • Accident forgiveness available

Contras

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Central region

  • High premiums compared to industry average

Read our Liberty Mutual review
Kevin - April 20, 2024
Verified

Affordable Rates

They are cheaper than anyone else. Comparing with other companies, even through your company, seems like a joke.
Christine - April 20, 2024
Verified

I Want to Trust My Insurance Salesman

I hope that Liberty is truthful about their car insurance. They promised that after three months, I would receive mileage credit as I drive less than 50 miles a month.
Gregory - April 18, 2024
Verified

Changing Carriers!!!

Always get prices in writing. My price increased by 60% for no apparent reason. I've had the same vehicle for 2 years and suddenly the prices increased by 60%. I'm definitely switching carriers!!!
Las 10 compañías de seguros de auto más baratas en el mes de marzo del (2024)

Las 10 compañías de seguros de auto más baratas en el mes de marzo del (2024)

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Norfolk

Auto insurers take many factors into account when setting rates for your auto insurance policy, including:

  • The type and amount of coverage you purchase

  • Vehicle make and model

  • Driving history

  • Credit score

  • ZIP code

  • Age

  • Gender

  • Deductible amount

To find the cheapest insurance, evaluate your insurance needs and financial situation carefully. If you insure a teen or elderly driver and have a car loan or lease, you have different coverage needs than a single driver who owns their car outright and rarely drives. An insurance agent can answer any questions you have about coverage and help you assess your needs.

Some of the most reliable ways to save on car insurance include the following:

Find Car Insurance in Norfolk, Nebraska

Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Norfolk: Auto-Owners

Liability car insurance covers property damage and injuries to others when you cause an accident — think medical bills and the cost of repairing or replacing personal property. It’s the minimum required coverage in most states, including Nebraska, and protects against lawsuits from affected parties.

While it won’t cover your own injuries or property damage, it’s more affordable than full coverage. Drivers in Norfolk, Nebraska, can expect to pay a monthly average of $73 for liability-only auto insurance.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners19
American Family27
USAA30
GEICO31
Allstate33
State Farm34
Clearcover39
Safeco41
Nationwide46
Progressive49
AssuranceAmerica55
Farmers56
Shelter58
Dairyland71
Liberty Mutual77
The General78
Foremost83
Bristol West99
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Norfolk: Auto-Owners

Full-coverage car insurance adds collision and comprehensive coverages to your liability insurance. Collision protects you when your vehicle is damaged in an accident with another vehicle or object, like a telephone pole. Comprehensive covers you when your car is damaged in a non-collision event, such as hail damage, a fallen tree, fire, vandalism, and theft.

Full coverage is required if you’re financing or leasing a vehicle. It’s also worth considering if you drive a lot, as you’re more likely to get into an accident.

You’ll find the best monthly quotes for full coverage with these Norfolk auto insurers. Drivers in Norfolk, Nebraska, can expect to pay a monthly average of $169 for full-coverage auto insurance.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners33
American Family46
USAA50
GEICO53
Allstate55
State Farm57
Clearcover61
Nationwide77
Progressive82
Safeco91
Farmers95
Shelter97
Midvale Home & Auto101
AssuranceAmerica103
Liberty Mutual145
Dairyland170
Foremost196
The General203
Bristol West223
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Norfolk car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Nebraska

As an at-fault state, Nebraska assigns financial responsibility for an accident to the driver who was at fault. Nebraska drivers must carry proof of financial responsibility in their cars. While you have several options for documenting that responsibility, the certificates of insurance provided by car insurance companies licensed in Nebraska are likely the most common.[1]

Here’s the minimum liability coverage for Nebraska drivers:[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
  • $25,000 for bodily injury/death of one person
  • $50,000 total for bodily injury/death per incident
Property damage liability
  • $25,000 per incident
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
  • $25,000 per person
  • $50,000 per accident

Drivers should also consider carrying the following coverages:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for damages to your vehicle from a collision with another vehicle or object.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for damages to your car due to events other than a collision, such as theft, vandalism, and hail.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments coverage pays for medical costs for you and your passengers after an accident.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Reportable incidents can affect your car insurance rates. Drivers who have experienced such an event — an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, or conviction for driving under the influence, for example — face a higher risk of future claims, leading insurers to increase premiums or remove discounts at policy renewal.[3]

Shop for Car Insurance in Norfolk, NE

Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners

Speeding increases your chance of getting into an accident and, if you’re in a crash, increases the likelihood of more extensive injuries and property damage. Speeding tickets, especially if you receive multiple tickets in three years, usually increase your insurance rate because of that heightened risk. They can also cost you any good-driver discounts you receive.

Drivers in Norfolk, Nebraska, with a speeding ticket can expect to pay a monthly average of $109 for liability-only auto insurance and $252 for full-coverage auto insurance. The following insurers offer affordable monthly quotes to drivers with speeding tickets in Norfolk.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners1926
American Family2736
USAA3040
GEICO3141
Allstate3343
State Farm3444
Clearcover3955
Safeco4159
Nationwide4661
Progressive4967
AssuranceAmerica5577
Farmers5674
Shelter5884
Dairyland7197
Liberty Mutual77109
The General78107
Bristol West99133
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

At-fault accidents can result in substantial increases in your insurance rate for up to three years, depending on the severity of the crash and your previous accident history. What’s more, filing too many at-fault accident claims could result in a non-renewal of the policy.[4]

Some auto insurers offer accident forgiveness, although the coverage might be optional. Norfolk drivers with an at-fault accident on record can expect to pay a monthly average of $116 for liability-only insurance and $268 for full-coverage insurance. The following insurers offer affordable monthly quotes to drivers with at-fault accidents in Norfolk.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Auto-Owners1927
American Family2738
USAA3042
GEICO3144
Allstate3346
State Farm3447
Clearcover3965
Safeco4163
Nationwide4665
Progressive4972
AssuranceAmerica5581
Farmers5679
Shelter5889
Dairyland71102
Liberty Mutual77116
The General78114
Bristol West99139
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

Of the three driving incidents listed here, DUIs can have the greatest effect on insurance costs, leading to higher rates and potential difficulty finding coverage with your current and other insurers. Getting into an accident while under the influence leads to even more severe consequences.[5]

Norfolk drivers with a DUI can expect to pay a monthly average of $130 for liability-only coverage and $302 for full coverage. The following insurers offer affordable monthly quotes to drivers with DUIs in Norfolk.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Auto-Owners3232
American Family4545
USAA5050
GEICO5252
Allstate5555
State Farm5757
Clearcover6565
Safeco6868
Nationwide7777
Progressive8282
Shelter9191
AssuranceAmerica9292
Farmers9393
Dairyland118118
Liberty Mutual128128
The General130130
Foremost138138
Bristol West165165
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners

Young drivers are the riskiest to insure because they’re the most likely to be in accidents. As a result, they pay the highest premiums.

Drivers start to see significantly lower rates around age 35, and rates stay low for the next several decades. By age 70, however, drivers are at increased risk of being killed in a crash, and they typically see that heightened risk reflected in higher auto insurance rates.[6]

Drivers in Norfolk older than 60 can expect to pay a monthly liability-only average of $46 and a full-coverage average of $107. The following insurers offer affordable monthly quotes to senior drivers in Norfolk.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Auto-Owners1323
American Family1932
USAA2135
GEICO2237
State Farm2339
Allstate2439
Nationwide3051
Progressive3152
Safeco3169
Clearcover3351
AssuranceAmerica3667
Shelter3762
Farmers3966
Dairyland51122
Liberty Mutual56105
The General56147
Bristol West70158
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners

Teenagers face high car insurance rates due to their lack of driving experience and higher risk of accidents. But teens and young adults can still save on premiums by staying on their parents’ policies, driving inexpensive cars, and qualifying for good student discounts.

Teen drivers in Norfolk, Nebraska, can expect to pay a monthly average of $127 for liability-only auto insurance and $294 for full-coverage auto insurance. The following insurers offer affordable monthly quotes to teen drivers in Norfolk.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Auto-Owners3154
American Family4578
GEICO4883
USAA4982
Allstate5796
State Farm5897
Clearcover69108
Safeco73161
Nationwide78131
Progressive87146
Farmers97164
Shelter99165
AssuranceAmerica105196
Dairyland114273
The General124321
Liberty Mutual129242
Foremost147347
Bristol West163367
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Los 10 mejores y peores sitios para comparar cotizaciones de seguros de autos

Los 10 mejores y peores sitios para comparar cotizaciones de seguros de autos

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Norfolk

Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Norfolk car insurance quotes by credit tier

Not only does a good credit history get you better rates on loans, but it also saves you money on your car insurance policy. That’s because insurance companies use your credit score to calculate an insurance score that predicts the likelihood that you’ll file a claim.

Drivers with poor credit have a higher risk, so they pay higher premiums than drivers with good or excellent credit history.

Here’s what Norfolk car insurance companies quote, on average, for drivers with various credit scores.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Norfolk?

Norfolk drivers pay an average of $121 per month, a bit cheaper than Nebraska’s average monthly rate of $152. Both are cheaper than the national average of $158.

More cities in Nebraska

Compared to cities like Bellevue, Lincoln, and Omaha, Norfolk car insurance companies offer more affordable rates. One reason might be that Norfolk is a more outlying area, with less population and traffic — which means less risk of accidents and other causes of damage.[7]

Here’s how the average full-coverage quote in Norfolk compares to quotes in other Nebraska cities:

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Bellevue$233$99
Columbus$155$71
Fremont$192$78
Grand Island$190$72
Lincoln$198$95
Omaha$239$111
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Norfolk car insurance FAQs

Finding the right car insurance can be challenging. Below, you’ll find answers to some commonly asked questions about how to find the best car insurance in Norfolk.

  • How much is car insurance in Norfolk?

    Car insurance in Norfolk costs $121 per month, on average. Drivers pay an average of $169 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $73 per month for liability coverage.

    Your unique rate will depend on your insurer, age, driving record, credit history, vehicle type, chosen coverage level, and more.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Norfolk?

    With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 3.8 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A (Excellent), Safeco is the best car insurance company in Norfolk.

    Of the insurers Insurify has rate data for, other top Norfolk insurers include Liberty Mutual and Clearcover.

  • How much is car insurance in Nebraska per month?

    Car insurance in Nebraska costs $152 per month, on average. Drivers pay $89 per month for liability-only coverage and $216 per month for full coverage.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Norfolk?

    Drivers in Norfolk can find the cheapest auto coverage from Auto-Owners, with monthly rates as low as $19.

  • What is the minimum car insurance required in Nebraska?

    Nebraska drivers must carry $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, as well as $25,000 per accident in property damage liability insurance. You also must have uninsured motorist coverage up to the same limits as your bodily injury coverage.

  • Is it legal to not have car insurance in Nebraska?

    No. Drivers must carry car insurance in Nebraska that meets the minimum requirements.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles. "Insurance Requirements (Proof of Financial Responsibility)."
  2. Nolo. "The Minimum Auto Insurance Coverage Required in Nebraska."
  3. III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  4. III. "Do auto insurance premiums go up after a claim?."
  5. Nolo. "Will My Car Insurance Cover My DUI Car Accident?."
  6. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Older Adult Drivers."
  7. World Population Review. "Nebraska Cities by Population (2023)."

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers