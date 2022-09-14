Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing
Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Nebraska
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $24/mes para solo responsabilidad y $41/mes para cobertura total en Nebraska.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Drivers in Norfolk, Nebraska, can expect to pay a monthly average of $121 for auto insurance, with a liability-only average $73 and full-coverage average of $169. This is less than the statewide monthly averages of $89 and $216, respectively.
Norfolk’s small population of around 25,000 residents could contribute to its lower car insurance costs. But the cheapest insurance may not necessarily be the best choice. And even when it is, cheap car insurance only translates to good value if the insurer provides the coverage you need and a positive customer experience.
Here’s what you should know about finding affordable auto coverage in Norfolk, Nebraska.
Datos Breves
Drivers in Norfolk, Nebraska, can expect to find the cheapest liability-only and full-coverage auto insurance from Auto-Owners.
Insurers in Nebraska can use your credit score when setting your premium.
Nebraska drivers need 25/50/25 liability coverage at a minimum.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Norfolk
No single “best” Norfolk car insurance company suits everyone. The best insurer for you is the one that fits your unique needs and circumstances. Your driving record, coverages, age, ZIP code, and other factors all affect your rates.
To find the right option, try to strike a balance between price and coverage — ensuring that the policy meets your coverage needs and budget. Clearcover, Safeco, and Liberty Mutual each offer different benefits and price points — it’s up to you to decide what’s important in a policy.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
IQ Score

The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Clearcover
3.2
$77
$47
Cheap rates
Safeco
3.8
$113
$50
Discounts
Liberty Mutual
3.8
$184
$97
Bundling
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.2
A.M. Best
A.M. Best

A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability Only

Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$39/mo
Full Coverage
Full Coverage

Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events.
$61/mo
Clearcover offers some of the cheapest rates in Norfolk. It offers various coverages, including roadside assistance.
Ventajas
Covers difficult-to-insure drivers
Offers rideshare coverage
Contras
Very high rates for drivers with moving violations
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.8
JD Power
JD Power

J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
825
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$41/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$91/mo
Owned by Liberty Mutual, Safeco offers numerous discounts and has an AM Best score of A (Excellent).
Ventajas
Rewards for good drivers
Numerous coverage options and discounts
Contras
Higher-than-expected number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Central region
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.8
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$77/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$145/mo
Liberty Mutual has been in business for more than 100 years, and it offers a variety of coverages and discounts.
Ventajas
Wide range of available discounts
Accident forgiveness available
Contras
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Central region
They are cheaper than anyone else. Comparing with other companies, even through your company, seems like a joke.
Christine - April 20, 2024
Verified
I Want to Trust My Insurance Salesman
I hope that Liberty is truthful about their car insurance. They promised that after three months, I would receive mileage credit as I drive less than 50 miles a month.
Gregory - April 18, 2024
Verified
Changing Carriers!!!
Always get prices in writing. My price increased by 60% for no apparent reason. I've had the same vehicle for 2 years and suddenly the prices increased by 60%. I'm definitely switching carriers!!!
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Norfolk
Auto insurers take many factors into account when setting rates for your auto insurance policy, including:
The type and amount of coverage you purchase
Vehicle make and model
Driving history
Credit score
ZIP code
Age
Gender
Deductible amount
To find the cheapest insurance, evaluate your insurance needs and financial situation carefully. If you insure a teen or elderly driver and have a car loan or lease, you have different coverage needs than a single driver who owns their car outright and rarely drives. An insurance agent can answer any questions you have about coverage and help you assess your needs.
Some of the most reliable ways to save on car insurance include the following:
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Norfolk: Auto-Owners
Liability car insurance covers property damage and injuries to others when you cause an accident — think medical bills and the cost of repairing or replacing personal property. It’s the minimum required coverage in most states, including Nebraska, and protects against lawsuits from affected parties.
While it won’t cover your own injuries or property damage, it’s more affordable than full coverage. Drivers in Norfolk, Nebraska, can expect to pay a monthly average of $73 for liability-only auto insurance.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
19
American Family
27
USAA
30
GEICO
31
Allstate
33
State Farm
34
Clearcover
39
Safeco
41
Nationwide
46
Progressive
49
AssuranceAmerica
55
Farmers
56
Shelter
58
Dairyland
71
Liberty Mutual
77
The General
78
Foremost
83
Bristol West
99
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Norfolk: Auto-Owners
Full-coverage car insurance adds collision and comprehensive coverages to your liability insurance. Collision protects you when your vehicle is damaged in an accident with another vehicle or object, like a telephone pole. Comprehensive covers you when your car is damaged in a non-collision event, such as hail damage, a fallen tree, fire, vandalism, and theft.
Full coverage is required if you’re financing or leasing a vehicle. It’s also worth considering if you drive a lot, as you’re more likely to get into an accident.
You’ll find the best monthly quotes for full coverage with these Norfolk auto insurers. Drivers in Norfolk, Nebraska, can expect to pay a monthly average of $169 for full-coverage auto insurance.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
33
American Family
46
USAA
50
GEICO
53
Allstate
55
State Farm
57
Clearcover
61
Nationwide
77
Progressive
82
Safeco
91
Farmers
95
Shelter
97
Midvale Home & Auto
101
AssuranceAmerica
103
Liberty Mutual
145
Dairyland
170
Foremost
196
The General
203
Bristol West
223
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Nebraska
As an at-fault state, Nebraska assigns financial responsibility for an accident to the driver who was at fault. Nebraska drivers must carry proof of financial responsibility in their cars. While you have several options for documenting that responsibility, the certificates of insurance provided by car insurance companies licensed in Nebraska are likely the most common.[1]
Here’s the minimum liability coverage for Nebraska drivers:[2]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 for bodily injury/death of one person
$50,000 total for bodily injury/death per incident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per incident
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
$25,000 per person
$50,000 per accident
Drivers should also consider carrying the following coverages:
Collision coverage
Collision coverage pays for damages to your vehicle from a collision with another vehicle or object.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage pays for damages to your car due to events other than a collision, such as theft, vandalism, and hail.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Reportable incidents can affect your car insurance rates. Drivers who have experienced such an event — an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, or conviction for driving under the influence, for example — face a higher risk of future claims, leading insurers to increase premiums or remove discounts at policy renewal.[3]
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners
Speeding increases your chance of getting into an accident and, if you’re in a crash, increases the likelihood of more extensive injuries and property damage. Speeding tickets, especially if you receive multiple tickets in three years, usually increase your insurance rate because of that heightened risk. They can also cost you any good-driver discounts you receive.
Drivers in Norfolk, Nebraska, with a speeding ticket can expect to pay a monthly average of $109 for liability-only auto insurance and $252 for full-coverage auto insurance. The following insurers offer affordable monthly quotes to drivers with speeding tickets in Norfolk.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners
19
26
American Family
27
36
USAA
30
40
GEICO
31
41
Allstate
33
43
State Farm
34
44
Clearcover
39
55
Safeco
41
59
Nationwide
46
61
Progressive
49
67
AssuranceAmerica
55
77
Farmers
56
74
Shelter
58
84
Dairyland
71
97
Liberty Mutual
77
109
The General
78
107
Bristol West
99
133
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners
At-fault accidents can result in substantial increases in your insurance rate for up to three years, depending on the severity of the crash and your previous accident history. What’s more, filing too many at-fault accident claims could result in a non-renewal of the policy.[4]
Some auto insurers offer accident forgiveness, although the coverage might be optional. Norfolk drivers with an at-fault accident on record can expect to pay a monthly average of $116 for liability-only insurance and $268 for full-coverage insurance. The following insurers offer affordable monthly quotes to drivers with at-fault accidents in Norfolk.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Auto-Owners
19
27
American Family
27
38
USAA
30
42
GEICO
31
44
Allstate
33
46
State Farm
34
47
Clearcover
39
65
Safeco
41
63
Nationwide
46
65
Progressive
49
72
AssuranceAmerica
55
81
Farmers
56
79
Shelter
58
89
Dairyland
71
102
Liberty Mutual
77
116
The General
78
114
Bristol West
99
139
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners
Of the three driving incidents listed here, DUIs can have the greatest effect on insurance costs, leading to higher rates and potential difficulty finding coverage with your current and other insurers. Getting into an accident while under the influence leads to even more severe consequences.[5]
Norfolk drivers with a DUI can expect to pay a monthly average of $130 for liability-only coverage and $302 for full coverage. The following insurers offer affordable monthly quotes to drivers with DUIs in Norfolk.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Auto-Owners
32
32
American Family
45
45
USAA
50
50
GEICO
52
52
Allstate
55
55
State Farm
57
57
Clearcover
65
65
Safeco
68
68
Nationwide
77
77
Progressive
82
82
Shelter
91
91
AssuranceAmerica
92
92
Farmers
93
93
Dairyland
118
118
Liberty Mutual
128
128
The General
130
130
Foremost
138
138
Bristol West
165
165
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
Young drivers are the riskiest to insure because they’re the most likely to be in accidents. As a result, they pay the highest premiums.
Drivers start to see significantly lower rates around age 35, and rates stay low for the next several decades. By age 70, however, drivers are at increased risk of being killed in a crash, and they typically see that heightened risk reflected in higher auto insurance rates.[6]
Drivers in Norfolk older than 60 can expect to pay a monthly liability-only average of $46 and a full-coverage average of $107. The following insurers offer affordable monthly quotes to senior drivers in Norfolk.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
13
23
American Family
19
32
USAA
21
35
GEICO
22
37
State Farm
23
39
Allstate
24
39
Nationwide
30
51
Progressive
31
52
Safeco
31
69
Clearcover
33
51
AssuranceAmerica
36
67
Shelter
37
62
Farmers
39
66
Dairyland
51
122
Liberty Mutual
56
105
The General
56
147
Bristol West
70
158
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners
Teenagers face high car insurance rates due to their lack of driving experience and higher risk of accidents. But teens and young adults can still save on premiums by staying on their parents’ policies, driving inexpensive cars, and qualifying for good student discounts.
Teen drivers in Norfolk, Nebraska, can expect to pay a monthly average of $127 for liability-only auto insurance and $294 for full-coverage auto insurance. The following insurers offer affordable monthly quotes to teen drivers in Norfolk.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
31
54
American Family
45
78
GEICO
48
83
USAA
49
82
Allstate
57
96
State Farm
58
97
Clearcover
69
108
Safeco
73
161
Nationwide
78
131
Progressive
87
146
Farmers
97
164
Shelter
99
165
AssuranceAmerica
105
196
Dairyland
114
273
The General
124
321
Liberty Mutual
129
242
Foremost
147
347
Bristol West
163
367
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Norfolk car insurance quotes by credit tier
Not only does a good credit history get you better rates on loans, but it also saves you money on your car insurance policy. That’s because insurance companies use your credit score to calculate an insurance score that predicts the likelihood that you’ll file a claim.
Here’s what Norfolk car insurance companies quote, on average, for drivers with various credit scores.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Norfolk?
Norfolk drivers pay an average of $121 per month, a bit cheaper than Nebraska’s average monthly rate of $152. Both are cheaper than the national average of $158.
More cities in Nebraska
Compared to cities like Bellevue, Lincoln, and Omaha, Norfolk car insurance companies offer more affordable rates. One reason might be that Norfolk is a more outlying area, with less population and traffic — which means less risk of accidents and other causes of damage.[7]
Here’s how the average full-coverage quote in Norfolk compares to quotes in other Nebraska cities:
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Norfolk car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance can be challenging. Below, you’ll find answers to some commonly asked questions about how to find the best car insurance in Norfolk.
How much is car insurance in Norfolk?
Car insurance in Norfolk costs $121 per month, on average. Drivers pay an average of $169 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $73 per month for liability coverage.
Your unique rate will depend on your insurer, age, driving record, credit history, vehicle type, chosen coverage level, and more.
What are the best car insurance companies in Norfolk?
With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 3.8 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A (Excellent), Safeco is the best car insurance company in Norfolk.
Of the insurers Insurify has rate data for, other top Norfolk insurers include Liberty Mutual and Clearcover.
How much is car insurance in Nebraska per month?
Car insurance in Nebraska costs $152 per month, on average. Drivers pay $89 per month for liability-only coverage and $216 per month for full coverage.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Norfolk?
Drivers in Norfolk can find the cheapest auto coverage from Auto-Owners, with monthly rates as low as $19.
What is the minimum car insurance required in Nebraska?
Nebraska drivers must carry $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, as well as $25,000 per accident in property damage liability insurance. You also must have uninsured motorist coverage up to the same limits as your bodily injury coverage.
Is it legal to not have car insurance in Nebraska?
No. Drivers must carry car insurance in Nebraska that meets the minimum requirements.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.